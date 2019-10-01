Blocking the Ukrainian Azov Sea Ports: a Significant Increase Under the Storm Guise

22.10.2019   Читати українською Mariupol

Photo: Sergey Volkov https://twitter.com/wolchok

by Andrii KLYMENKO
Head of the Maidan of Foreign Affairs and Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies monitoring group, the BlackSeaNews editor-in-chief, Yalta-Kyiv

Below is the monitoring team’s update on the summer-early fall 2019 developments of the already infamous process of obstructing the freedom of navigation in the Kerch Strait for seagoing ships to/from Mariupol and Berdyansk, the Ukrainian ports on the Sea of Azov.

Without further ado, below is the statistics.

The Dynamics of an Average per Vessel Delay at the Entrance to the Sea of Azov Since the Beginning of the Blockade in May 2018, as of October 1, 2019, hrs

The Dynamics of an Average per Vessel Delay at the Eхit from the Sea of Azov Since the Beginning of the Blockade in May 2018, as of October 1, 2019, hrs

The above charts illustrate:

1. The significant decrease in the delay time that took place in December 2018 - January 2019, was obviously due to the real threat of the Azov sanctions package against the Russian Federation’s Azov and Black Seas ports.

At the time, the threat came through in numerous US and EU documents, speeches and phone conversations between foreign and the Russian Federation leaders. 

However, the Azov sanctions had never materialized, except for merely symbolic personal sanctions on several FSB Coast Guard officials after the capture of Ukrainian ships in the Black Sea, and the decrease in the vessel delay times continued only through July 2019. 

By August-September 2019, though, it seems the effect of the threat had vanished.

2. In August 2019, the time of purposeful delay of the Mariupol/Berdyansk vessels began to rise again.

In comparison with July 2019, in August, the average delay time of Mariupol and Berdyansk vessels at the entrance to the Sea of Azov raised from 19.8 to 39.1 hrs, i.e., had doubled, and at the exit — from 27.7 to 65.8 hrs, a 2.4 times increase.

In September, the situation deteriorated further: the delay time has gone up from 39.1 to 48.5 hrs — i.e.,1.2 times more — at the entrance and from 65.8 to 89,7 hrs — i.e.,1.4 times more — at the exit.

In general, compared to July 2019, over the last 2 months — August-September — the waiting time at the inlet to the Sea of Azov has increased 2.4 times, while at the outlet from the Sea of Azov — 3.2 times.

For explanation of the normal times, sea the endnote.

3. Our investigation has found that stormy weather observed for 5 consecutive days in September when the Kerch Strait traffic was stopped has not significantly affected the numbers.

It had been clear to us that the weather circumstance would be used by the Russian side to justify the increase in waiting times for the Mariupol- and Berdyansk-bound vessels. So, we used the methodology that allowed us to separated the storm factor from the rest by including a study of different sources of storm warnings, the actual weather and the arrival and departure times for each of the hundreds of vessels passing the Kerch Strait in September 2019.

Such approach has yielded the following results: the average time of artificial delay at the inlet to the Sea of Azov was 43.7 hrs instead of the earlier recorded 48.5, while at the exit from the Azov to the Black Sea — 78.5 hrs instead of the earlier 89.7.

That is, the stormy weather in September increased the delay time by an average of only about 10-12%.

4. So, if it wasn’t the storm, what then had accounted for the sharp increase in both September and August 2019?

4.1. Note that the delay time of "outgoing" vessels — i.e., those with cargo headed from the Ukrainian ports mainly to the EU, Turkey and North Africa was almost twice as long as the delay of the ships entering the Sea of Azov en route to Mariupol and Berdyansk in ballast.

In August, that ratio was 65.8/39.1 hrs — that is, the delay time at the exit exceeded the delay time at the entrance by 1.7 times. In September, that ratio became 89.7/48.5 hrs — that is, the exit delay time exceeded the entry delay time by 1.85 times.

That means that when the Mariupol/Berdyansk vessels are crossing the Kerch Strait — i.e., when the Strait is open for traffic — vessels with cargo from Mariupol and Berdyansk are artificially held up for almost twice as long, as vessels without cargo sailing to Mariupol and Berdyansk.

4.2. Another important element of the "artificial delay technology" is giving priority to ships headed to/from the Russian ports on the Sea of ​​Azov over those headed to Mariupol and Berdyansk.

That is especially evident right before or immediately after the Kerch Strait storm-related closures (see example # 1 on the next slide):

4.3. Finally, over the summer-early fall of 2019, unlike the Russian or other vessels departing to/from the Azov ports of the Russian Federation, the Mariupol/Berdyansk vessels were forced to cross the Kerch Strait not in the customary order, but in separate caravans formed only once every few days.

As identified by the Monitoring Group, that was the case even on the days when there were no weather issues in the Kerch Strait (see example # 2 on the next slide):

So, by now, the situation with the artificial delays of the Mariupol/Berdyansk vessels at the entrance to the Kerch Strait has returned to that of September-October 2018.

It seems time has come to once again raise the issue of the Azov sanctions package against Russia’s Azov ports actively involved in the regular cargo transportation to and from the occupied Crimea, namely, Rostov-on-Don, Azov and Temryuk.

* * *

An important clarification on what is considered the normal waiting time, that is, when there is no purposeful blockade:

In the absence of a storm, the normal waiting time for obtaining the permission from the Kerch Seaport manager — located on the occupied Crimean peninsula — to cross the Kerch Strait is up to 2-5 hrs, as it always had been before the start of the blockade in May-June 2018.



More on This Story:

News
Armenia Armenia
10:29 30.12.2013
Smartphones, tablets production to launch in Armenia   1
11:29 25.12.2013
Roadmap for Armenia’s accession to Customs Union signed
11:05 04.12.2013
Putin: Russia plans to 'strengthen positions' in South Caucasus   1
12:43 13.11.2013
Branch of Moscow State University and Russian High School to open in Yerevan
All Country News
Azerbaijan Azerbaijan
10:12 16.01.2014
Azerbaijan starts production of new military equipment / Photo   1
14:06 15.01.2014
Azerbaijan suspends gas delivery to Russia    1
17:14 14.01.2014
Azerbaijan launches car export   1
12:16 14.01.2014
Azerbaijan defines route for pumping additional oil volumes
All Country News
Bulgaria Bulgaria
11:02 16.01.2014
Bulgaria reports -1.6% inflation for 2013
17:01 15.01.2014
EC launches probe of tender for Bulgarian section of South Stream
13:38 14.01.2014
11 companies to compete in Bulgaria’s South Stream tender
14:17 13.01.2014
Bulgarian President leaves on state visit to China for the first time in 15 years
All Country News
Georgia Georgia
15:21 13.01.2014
PACE monitors visit Georgia
12:33 13.01.2014
Gov’t forecasts growth in 2014 at 5 %
09:36 13.01.2014
Georgian National Bank not excludes the tightening of monetary policy   1
11:50 10.01.2014
IMF explains the slowdown in the economy of Georgia in 2013 by political factors
All Country News
Greece Greece
14:16 08.01.2014
Greece takes over EU revolving presidency
13:48 23.12.2013
SOCAR joys to own major share package of Greek DESFA
13:12 01.10.2013
Olympic flame lit for Sochi 2014 Winter Games
10:44 25.09.2013
Aegean Airlines to launch two new flights to Kyiv
All Country News
Moldova Moldova
17:30 16.01.2014
Moldovan prime minister unveils government’s priorities for 2014
12:39 16.01.2014
OSCE AND U.S. embassy concerned over exclusion of some Moldovan channels from cable packages
10:13 15.01.2014
Chisinau International Airport provides services to record number of passengers in 2013
18:30 14.01.2014
Five athletes to represent Moldova at Sochi Olympic Games    1
All Country News
Romania Romania
14:58 16.01.2014
Damen Shipyards Galati launches new Sail Training Vessel for the Ministry of Defence of Oman / Photos
09:46 08.01.2014
Former Romanian PM sentenced for taking bribes
15:44 03.12.2013
EC: Bulgaria and Romania are technically in Schengen
16:37 25.11.2013
Largest salt water swimming pool in Central Romania to be ready in April 2014
All Country News
Russia Russia
15:57 15.01.2014
Russian Deputy Prime Minister: «Visa regime must be introduced with some countries, from where there is flow of migrants»   1
11:34 15.01.2014
Throughput of Russian seaports up 3.9% to 589 mln t in 2013   1
15:48 14.01.2014
Russia unwilling to annul South Stream agreements
16:28 13.01.2014
Period of suspended icebreaking assistance at Taganrog port is extended   1
All Country News
Turkey Turkey
07:30 10.09.2014
All Russian Black Sea Fleet assault ships return to the Black Sea by September 7 - details
12:28 15.01.2014
Erdogan pays official visit to Iran   1
15:50 09.01.2014
Istanbul Exchange halts working   1
15:12 08.01.2014
Erdogan: We don't have any problems on retrials   1
All Country News
Ukraine Ukraine
09:30 05.11.2019
26 aircrafts operated by 9 Russian airlines flew to the occupied Crimea on November 4
11:35 04.11.2019
27 aircrafts operated by 9 Russian airlines flew to the occupied Crimea on November 3
09:25 03.11.2019
23 aircrafts operated by 9 Russian airlines flew to the occupied Crimea on November 2
10:00 02.11.2019
30 aircrafts operated by 9 Russian airlines flew to the occupied Crimea on November 1
All Country News
Our Social Media Pages
Новости от KINOafisha и TVgid
Загрузка...
Загрузка...
Новинки кино - http://kinoafisha.ua/skoro/
News Archive
Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa Su