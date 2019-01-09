By

Tetyana Guchakova and Maryna Krymova,

experts of the Monitoring Group of the Maidan of Foreign Affairs,

the Black Sea Strategic Studies Institute and the BlackSeaNews

The information below is not just an example of how Russian handles the captured peninsula treating it as war booty, but an irrefutable evidence of the Russian military threat to Ukraine and the rest of the world.

Today, the occupied Crimea is not only one of the largest military bases on the globe, but also a powerful part of Russia's military-industrial complex.

By now, the Crimean enterprises are almost fully integrated into the Russian defense industry, so the only way to slow down the Russian military machine is to extend economic sanctions to all Crimean enterprises that fill military and infrastructure orders, as well as to their Russian partners.

At the end of the publication you will see a list of 89 enterprises in Sevastopol alone, researched and compiled by the joint Monitoring Group of the Maidan of Foreign Affairs, the Black Sea Strategic Studies Institute and the BlackSeaNews.

And this is only in Sevastopol.

The list does not cover all the enterprises that deserve sanctions, but include only those that serve the Russian military-industrial complex most actively or are involved in Russia’s infrastructure projects on the occupied peninsula.

The list also does not include Russian State authorities, i.e., FSB and other government agencies-contractors or large state-owned enterprises like Rosmorport. The reason is not that their collaboration with the Crimean or Sevastopol military industry hasn’t been noticed, but because there is no need to catch them on the ties with the individual enterprises, as the state bodies engaged in the «development» of the occupied Crimea are well-known and should have already gotten the appropriate response.

There are also no companies here associated with the seized Ukroboronprom on the list, as those have already been listed above.

The list consists of Russian enterprises that have:

1) Registered in Sevastopol on the basis of the Ukrainian enterprises, specifically, those:

a. working for the defense industry or cooperating with the Russian enterprises that do

b. doing contract works for the construction of the Kerch Strait Bridge

c. using expropriated Ukrainian State property

2) After the occupation, registered or created official branches in Sevastopol

3) Cooperated with Sevastopol enterprises from item 1.



A training launch from the coastal missile complex Utes of the BSF of the RF. Crimea, 2017. From your-news.ru



The Sevastopol list below includes:

8 shipbuilding and shiprepair enterprises:

Sevastopol Ordzhonikidze Shipyard

South Sevastopol Shipyard

Shipyard Persei

Sorius Shipyard

Tekhflot

Shiprepair Yard Fregat

Shipyard VALM-RUS

Empirei and Co,

6 enterprises that manufacture and/or supply shipyard equipment:

SE ERA

Ship Electric Instrument Plant MAYAK

Zavod Molot-Mekhanika

Sevmormash-2М

Sorius

Nautilus-Sev,

1 large shipbuilding design company:

Corall Central Design Bureau,

5 enterprises that produce military and dual-purpose goods and actively cooperate with the Russian military-industrial complex:

Sevastopol Aggregate Plant

Science and Technology Center Impulse-2

Uranis-Radio Systems

Uranis

Teplo’obmen,

3 expropriated Ukrainian State research institutes:

Marine Hydrophysical Institute of the NASU

The Institute of Biology of the Southern Seas of the NASU

Testing Center OMEGA.

There are also 66 Russian legal entities whose collaboration with the Sevastopol enterprises is confirmed that represent all of Russia vast geography – from Kaliningrad and Murmansk to Vladivostok and Komsomolsk-on-Amur and from Novorossiysk and Sochi to Tatarstan, Bashkortostan and Dagestan.

Among the companies involved in the joint projects with the Sevastopol outfits are such heavyweights as Admiralty Shipyards, Aircraft Corporation MiG, the military and construction authority from Novorossiysk and even the Murmansk 82nd Ship Repair Plant that gained notoriety after its floating dock where the famous aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov was being repaired at, sank.

I. The largest group of companies consists of 18 shipbuilding and shiprepair yards, namely:

1. JSC United Shipbuilding Corporation, St.Petersburg, is on both Ukraine’s and US sanctions lists. After the occupation of Crimea, became the «curator» of several Crimean enterprises «in order to supply them with orders.» By the decisions of the RF Ministry of Industry and Trade, has been assigned to supervise South Sevastopol Shipyard, LLC, SE ERA, LLC, SEIP Mayak, LLC and Zavod Molot-Mekhanika, LLC. Earlier, we confirmed the USC’s collaboration with the seized enterprises of UKROBORONPROM.

2. JSC Zvezdochka Shipyard, Severodvinsk, is on both Ukraine’s and US sanctions lists. Member of JSC United Shipbuilding Company. Created its own branch on the basis of the expropriated property of Sevmorzavod. Services and repairs ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation; as of January 2019, as part of the state defense contract, had repaired 38 vessels. In 2017, the shipyard built a floating complex for the transportation of the Kerch Strait Bridge arched segments.

3. JSC Admiralty Shipyards, St.Petersburg. In the autumn of 2015, took part in the repair of the Novorossiysk diesel submarine at Sevmorzavod, where Admiralty Shipyard created its special Black Sea Fleet project engineering bureau for the advanced submarine service. Earlier, we confirmed the AS’s collaboration with the seized enterprises of UKROBORONPROM.

It should be noted that the fall 2015 electricity supply cut-off was felt only by the general public and public facilities – the execution of military contracts continued unaffected.

That has been admitted in the interview with the director of the Sevmorzavod branch of Zvezdochka Ihor Drey after the repair of submarine Novorossiysk. According to him, during the energy blockade, the company continued to operate normally and "thanks to the close cooperation that had been established with PJSC PC Sevastopolenergo, work on the existing orders did not stop even for one day."

BSF of the RF submarine Novorossiysk at Sevmorzavod’s outfitting quay, October 2015.

Photo by the Sevmorzavod press-service.

4. JSC Yantar Shipyard, Kaliningrad. Member of the JSC United Shipbuilding Corporation. Builds warships. In 2018, as part of the state defense contract, commissioned Fregat, LLC to repair sea mule tug-boat AFALINA (project 16609) for the BSF RF. In 2017, Sevastopol’s Ship Electric Instrument Plant MAYAK, LLC supplied ship lamps to Yantar SY.

5. OJSC Yaroslavl Shipbuilding Plant, Yaroslavl. Is on both Ukraine’s and US sanctions lists. In 2018, the Yaroslavl Shipyard transferred border guard ship Balaklava (project 10410, codename Svetlyachok) and marine tug Sergey Balk (project 23470) to Persei Shipyard for completion. Balaklava is intended for the Coast Guard of the Crimean Border Guard Service of the Russian FSB, while tug Sergey Balk belongs to the BSF RF. The YSP’s collaboration with the seized enterprises of UKROBORONPROM is confirmed.

6. Kronstadt Marine Plant, Kronstadt. Member of the JSC United Shipbuilding Corporation. Services the Baltic Fleet of the RF. In 2017, commissioned the Sevmorzavod branch of the Zvezdochka Shipyard to service training ship Perekop of the Baltic Fleet of the RF.

7. JSC 33 Shipyard, Kaliningrad oblast, Baltiysk. Member of the JSC United Shipbuilding Corporation. In 2016, together with the Sevmorzavod branch of the Zvezdochka Shipyard, as part of the state defense contract, began servicing training ships of Sevastopol’s Training Centre for Military Rescuers and Divers at Sevmorzavod. In 2017-2018, regularly ordered parts and equipment form Sorius, LLC. In 2015, received supplies from Nautilus-Sev, LLC.

8. JSC 82nd Ship Repair Plant, Murmansk. Member of the Rosneft Corporation. Repairs Russian Navy ships. In 2015, Zavod Molot-Mekhanika, LLC supplied the 82nd Ship Repair Plant with pump equipment.

9. JSC RESEARCH AND PRODUCTION ASSOCIATION Volgo, Moscow. Repairs and services Russian Navy ships, air defense systems and tracked vehicles, and also develops, manufactures and repairs communication equipment. Has a branch in Sevastopol. In 2016, participated in the repairs of the Black Sea Fleet tanker Iman (IMO 6617427) at Sevmorzavod.

10. JSC Vympel Shipyard, Yaroslavl oblast, Rybinsk. Member of JSC Kalashnikov Concern of the ROSTEC State Corporation. A shipbuilding enterprise that specializes in manufacturing medium-and low-tonnage marine and river boats, as well as steel and aluminum-magnesium alloy military and civilian vessels. In 2015, Vypmel Shipyard commissioned Empirei and Co to repair naval warships and also, purchased an electric pump unit from Zavod Molot-Mekhanika, LLC. In 2017-2018, Shipyard Persei completed the sea-going passenger ship on underwater wings Cometa 120М built by the Vympel Shipyard. Over 2018 and early 2019, the Vympel Shipyard gradually obtained in a 49-year lease the entire territory previously used by South Sevastopol Shipyard.

11. OJSC Amur Shipyard, Komsomolsk-on-Amur. Member of the JSC United Shipbuilding Corporation. Specializes in construction and repair of navy ships and submarines. In 2015 and 2018, collaborated with SE ERA that supplied electrical equipment, in 2017 and 2018 – with the Ship Electric Instrument Plant MAYAK, LLC that supplied ship signal exploitation equipment as part of the contract with the RF Ministry of Defense, and in 2015 – with Zavod Molot-Mekhanika, LLC that supplied spare parts for electrical pumps.

12. JSC Dalzavod Ship Repair Center, Vladivostok. A subsidiary of the JSC Far Eastern Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Center. By the order of the Government of the RF, the Dalzavod Ship Repair Center is named the sole executor of the state defense contract for the repair, re-fitting, modernization and servicing of ships, combat boats, special purpose ships and naval and auxiliary vessels of the Pacific Fleet of the RF. In 2015, collaborated with Zavod Molot-Mekhanika that supplied electrical pumps and in 2016 – with Sevmormash-2M that supplied various equipment.

13. JSC NOVOROSSIYSK Shiprepair Yard, Novorossiysk. Member of JSC Novorossiysk Merchant Sea Port. Specializes in ship repair and cargo handling. In 2015, collaborated with Zavod Molot-Mekhanika that supplied pumping equipment.

14. JSC SPO Arktika, Severodvinsk. Member of the JSC United Shipbuilding Corporation. Specializes in the energy fitting of military ships, boats and submarines. By the order of the RF Ministry of Industry and Trade, SPO Arktika has been officially assigned to the Ship Electric Instrument Plant MAYAK, LLC to supply the latter with orders. In 2015-2018, collaborated with SE ERA that supplied electrical equipment.

15. JSC Akhtubinsky Shipbuilding Shiprepairing Factory, Astrakhan oblast, Akhtubinsk. Member of the United Shipyards Vega, LLC. In 2018, manufactured a caisson for Sevmorzavod.

16. Balakovo Shipbuilding Shiprepairing Factory, LLC, Saratov oblast, Balakovo. Member of the United Shipyards Vega, LLC. In 2018, together with the Akhtubinsky Shipbuilding Shiprepairing Factory, took part in manufacturing a caisson for Sevmorzavod.



17. FSUE 13th Shipyard of the Black Sea Fleet of the RF Ministry of Defense, Sevastopol. Is on Ukraine’s sanctions list. Since 2015, has been collaborating with Fregat in repairing the vessels of the BSF RF. |In 2015-2018, as part of the state defense contract, Sevmormash-2М, LLC supplied spare parts to the 13th Shipyard BSF.

18. JSC KAMPO, Moscow oblast, Orekhovo-Zuyevo. Has built three modular boats (project 23370) for the BSF RF. In 2014, South Sevastopol Shipyard, LLC put to water modular boat SMK-2094 built for the BSF RF. The boat’s modular elements had been constructed by JSC KAMPO and delivered to Sevastopol for the final assembly.



A multifunction modular boat SMK-2169 built at the Fregat Shipyard in collaboration with KAMPO.

2015. From kampo.ru

II. The second largest group of companies consists of the research and development enterprises specializing in the military – or rarely, dual-purpose – products, 12 total.

In general, the division into groups is rather loose, as most military manufacturers not included in the list have their own R&D departments, while most scientific institutions engage in defense-related research.

1. FSBE Main Research and Testing Center of Robotics of the RF Ministry of Defense, Moscow. Was one of the developers of the Unmanned Combat Ground Vehicle (UCGV) Udar (Vikhr) – a joint project of the Main Research and Testing Center of Robotics of the RF Ministry of Defense, VNII Signal, Science and Technology Center Impulse-2.

2. All-Russian Scientific Research Institute Signal (VNII Signal), Vladimir oblast, Kovrov. Member of the NPO High Precision Complexes of ROSTEC State Corporation. Develops automated artillery fire control, guidance and stabilization systems for the ground, navy and air forces, as well as robotic technology, etc. Together with the Science and Technology Center Impulse-2, was one of the developers of the Unmanned Combat Ground Vehicle (UCGV) Udar (Vikhr).

3. JSC Science and Technology Center ROCAD, St.Petersburg. Develops unmanned mobile engineering systems, as well as guidance, scanning, positioning and other systems.Together with the Science and Technology Center Impulse-2, was one of the developers of the Unmanned Combat Ground Vehicle (UCGV) Udar (Vikhr).

4. TsAPK, LLC, Moscow. Founded in 2015. Operates under the Tsuru Robotics brand. Develops and builds drones. Together with the Science and Technology Center Impulse-2, was one of the developers of the Unmanned Combat Ground Vehicle (UCGV) Udar (Vikhr).

5. OJSC Kuntsevo Design Bureau, Moscow. Member of the JSC Defense Systems, controlled in turn, by the Oboronprom corporation. Develops radio-electronic and radio-engineering products, weapons and special equipment. Specializes in the development of air defense systems. Together with the Science and Technology Center Impulse-2, was one of the developers of the Unmanned Combat Ground Vehicle (UCGV) Udar (Vikhr).

6. OJSC 766 UPTK, Moscow oblast, Krasnogorsk. Specializes in the development and production of weapons and military equipment. The main product is unmanned military units. Collaborated with the Science and Technology Center Impulse-2 in fulfilling state orders for the development and production of unmanned systems, in particular, the Uran-9 multipurpose unmanned ground combat vehicle (codename – Dolomit-1). The latter was used in Russia’s military operations in Syria.

7. JSC Central Research Institute BUREVESTNIK, Nizhny Novgorod. Member of the UralVagonZavod Research and Production Corporation. Produces and modernizes artillery and mortar weapons. By the orders of the RF Ministry of Industry and Trade, CRI BUREVESTNIK has been officially assigned to the Science and Technology Center Impulse-2 to supply the latter with orders.

The CRI BUREVESTNIK was a developer of the МB2-03 combat module for the UCGV Vikhr created in collaboration with the Science and Technology Center Impulse-2.

8. Network-Centric Platforms Research and Production Company, LLC, Samara. Member of the Knowledge Genesis Group of Companies. Specializes in the development of intelligent dual-purpose systems. Developed software for the distance control system of the UCGV Vikhr created in collaboration with the Science and Technology Center Impulse-2.

9. JSC Scientific and Technical Center Elins, Moscow oblast, Zelenograd. Specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of the modern weapons control systems. Was a developer of the МB2-03 combat module that is a part of the UCGV Vikhr created in collaboration with the Science and Technology Center Impulse-2.

10. JSC Yuzhmorgeologiya, Krasnodar Krai, Gelendzhik. Member of the State Holding Rosgeologiya. In addition to exploring mineral resources of the shelf areas of the RF and the ocean floor, is engaged in the development of military technology. Successor of the FSUE Southern Scientific and Production Association for Marine Geological Prospecting that commissioned services of Fregat, LLC. The enterprise has been reorganized into a JSC.

11. Federal State Unitary Enterprise Radio Research and Development Institute (NIIR), Moscow. In June 2014, NIIR absorbed the SE TESTING CENTER OMEGA turning in into its own branch.

12. Federal State Unitary Enterprise Krylov State Research Centre, St.Petersburg. A large shipbuilding and design R&D center. Provides scientific development for the Russian military shipbuilding programs. The Baltsudoproekt Central Design Bureau (BFK-project) – currently a subdivision of the Krylov State Scientific Center – was the developer of the project 23470 marine tugs completed at the Shipyard Persei. In addition, in 2015, the Krylov State Science Center won the tender for supplying electric power system to the project 23470 tug Sergey Balk built by the Yaroslavl Shipbuilding Plant and completed at Shipyard Persei.

Reconnaissance-combat UCGV Vikhr with the Impulse 2-made combat module.



III. The aviation industry is represented by the following six enterprises:

1. OJSC 322th Aircraft Repair Plant, Primorsky Krai, Ussuriysk. Member of the United Aircraft Corporation (PJSC UAC). Managing company: JSC Aviation Holding Company Sukhoi. Specializes in repairing and servicing military aircrafts. In 2017, Sevastopol Aggregate Plant supplied JSC 322 ARZ with aviation spare parts needed to fulfill the state contract.

2. OJSC Aircraft Repair Plant 218, Leningrad oblast, Gatchina. Member of JSC Aircraft Repair Plant that in turn, is a member of JSC Garnizon (previously – OJSC Oboronservis). One of the Sevastopol Aggregate Plant’s collaborators was the OJSC Aircraft Repair Plant 570 that on 09.01.2019, was reorganized and became a branch of the Aircraft Repair Plant 218.

In 2017, Sevastopol Aggregate Plant supplied the OJSC Aircraft Repair Plant 570 with aviation pumps for the fuel equipment repair work.

3. JSC 123 Aircraft Repair Plant, Novgorod oblast, Staraya Russa. Managed by the OJSC Ilyushin Aviation Complex – a member of the United Aircraft Corporation. Specializes in the repair, modernization and maintenance of aviation equipment for military and civilian purposes.

In 2018, as part of the state contract, the Sevastopol Aggregate Plant supplied JSC 123 Aircraft Repair Plant with pumps and spare parts for the aviation equipment repair work.

4. JSC Aircraft Repair Plant #514, Tver oblast, Rzhev. Member of the United Aircraft Corporation. Managing company: JSC Aviation Holding Company Sukhoi. Specializes in the repair and modernization of the military aircrafts. In 2018, as part of the state contract, the Sevastopol Aggregate Plant supplied SC Aircraft Repair Plant # 514 with instruments for the aviation equipment repair work.

5. JSC Russian Aircraft Corporation MiG, Moscow. Is on the Ukrainian sanctions list. Member of the United Aircraft Corporation. In 2018, the Sevastopol Aggregate Plant supplied the Russian Aircraft Corporation MiG with parts.

6. Federal State Budgetary Institution of Higher Education Ufa State Aviation Technical University (USATU), Republic of Bashkortostan, Ufa. In 2018, Teplo’obmen, LLC supplied USATU with heat exchangers enabling the latter to create a prototype of the engine water supply system.



The list also includes machine-building enterprises manufacturing a wide-range of military products, design firms, scientific institutions and so on that can be seen in the table below.

For more information that includes tax IDs, registration data and collaboration details, please see the extensive table available for download in pdf format .

* * *

There are several more things to keep in mind.

In 2016, the JSC Head Technological Enterprise Granit (GPTP Granit) of the Almaz-Antey Concern opened in Sevastopol the first line of its manufacturing branch. The facility is supposed to service and repair weapons and military and special equipment of the air defense units stationed on the peninsula, specifically, the S-300 Favorit and S-400 Triumph missile defense systems deployed in Crimea.

RPTP Granit’s Sevastopol manufacturing branch, 2017. From ikstv.ru



Overall, the Sevastopol branches and representative offices of Russian enterprises seem to be mushrooming now, while the table merely contains those who have made it officially.

Some enterprises even change their registration for Crimea.

For instance, in 2014, the Sochi-based Federal State Budgetary Science Enterprise the Institute of Natural and Technical Systems (ІNTS) rushed to re-register in Sevastopol in the hope to absorb two large Ukrainian State institutes – the Marine Hydrophysical Institute of the NASU and the Kovalevsky Institute of Biology of the Southern Seas of the NASU.

The appetite, has remained unsatisfied, however, as both institutes have been absorbed by the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) instead. However, the INTS still managed to chip off and seize two of the MHI chunks – the Special Design and Technology Bureau and the Science and Production Center Ecosi-Hydrophysics.

The opposite happens as well.

For instance, the owner of the former Ukrainian company, Frigate Ship Repair Factory, decided to try his luck in the Russian capital and as a result, the SRB Frigate, LLC originaly registered in Sevastopol in May 2014, in June 2016, was re-registered in Moscow.

Sometimes one enterprise is replaced with two or more. For example, in order to avoid sanctions, the founders of the Ukrainian LLC Uranis decided to diversify their activities and registered two companies under Russian law: the OJSC Uranis-Radiosystems that specializes in fulling state military orders and is even included in the Russian Defense Ministry’s enterprises registry, and Uranis, LLC that now attempts international trade.

There are also unfortunate examples when the mainland Ukraine enterprises continue to be controlled by the Russian enterprises that have also surfaced in Crimea.

For instance, by the orders of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation from 2015 and 2016, the HMS Group, a large multidisciplinary holding and one of Russia’s largest producers of pumping, compressor and oilfield equipment, was appointed the "curator" of Sevastopol’s Molot-Mechanics Plant.

Besides Russian enterprises, the group includes Apollo Goessnitz GmbH (Goessnitz, Germany) and Sumy Pump & Power Engineering Plant Nasosenergomash JSC. It also continues to control the Sumy JSC Research and Design Institute for Nuclear and Energy Pumping Plant, 47.5% of which belongs to JSC HYDROMASHSERVICE (since the 3rd quarter of 2014 – via its Property Management Company, LLC).



* * *

The goal of this study is not to merely monitor the activity of the Russian Federation in the occupied territory, but to bring new sanctions against the Russian defense industry.

Therefore, we will forward ous results to diplomatic missions of the G-7 and all other states that have supported sanctions against Russia, as well as to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.



To download the detailed table in PDF, click here .



The Activity of the Occupation Authorities in Regard

to the Seized Enterprises and Defense Companies of Sevastopol,

and RF Legal Entities Collaborating with Those

№ Name and Registration Info Sanctions List Status Ukraine US EU

Enterprises registered in Sevastopol on the basis of Ukrainian property 1 1 State Unitary Enterprise Sevastopol Shipyard named after Sergo Ordzhonikidze (Государственное унитарное предприятие «Севастопольский морской завод имени Серго Орджоникидзе») (ГУП СМЗ) Registration # 1159204015080

Tax id: 9203537340 Order of the President of Ukraine #82/2019

from March 19, 2019 – – 2 2 South Sevastopol Shipyard, LLC (Общество с ограниченной ответственностью «Судоремонтный завод «Южный Севастополь») (ООО «СРЗ «Южный Севастополь») Registration # 1149204046970

Tax id: 9201015719 – – – 3 3 Shipyard Persei, LLC (Общество с ограниченной ответственностью «Судоремонтный завод Персей») (ООО «СРЗ Персей») Registration # 1149204010317

Tax id: 9203001380 – – – 4 4 Sorius Shipyard, LLC (Общество с ограниченной ответственностью «Сориус судоверфь») (ООО «Сориус судоверфь») Registration # 1149204038323

Tax id: 9204018316 – – – 5 5 Sorius, LLC (Общество с ограниченной ответственностью «Сориус») Registration # 1149204030370

Tax id: 9204014833 – – – 6 6 Nautilus-Sev, LLC (Общество с ограниченной ответственностью «Наутилус-Сев») Registration # 1149204043163

Tax id: 9201014264 – – – 7 7 Tekhflot, LLC (Общество с ограниченной ответственностью «Техфлот») Registration # 1149204021295

Tax id: 9203002994 – – – 8 8 Shiprepair Yard Fregat, LLC (Общество с ограниченной ответственностью «Судоремонтная база «Фрегат») (ООО «СРБ «Фрегат») Registration # 1149204001561

Tax id: 9201000631 In May 2014, registered in Sevastopol. In June 2016, re-registered at the address: RF, 117638, Moscow, Odesskaya 2, bldg. IX, room 28. Orders of the President of Ukraine #126/2018

from May 14, 2018 #176/2018

from June 21, 2018 – – 9 9 Shipyard VALM-RUS, Ltd. (Общество с ограниченной ответственностью «Верфь «Валм-Рус») (ООО «Верфь «Валм-Рус») Registration # 1149204021328

Tax id: 9202000916 – – – 10 10 JSC Corall Central Design Bureau (Акционерное общество «Центральное конструкторское бюро «Коралл») (АО «ЦКБ «Коралл») Registration # 1149204029050

Tax id: 9201009754 Order of the President of Ukraine #82/2019 from March 19, 2019 – – 11 11 Empirei and Co, LLC (Общество с ограниченной ответственностью «Эмпирей и Ко») (ООО «Эмпирей и Ко») Registration # 1149204033219

Tax id: 9204016245 – – – 12 12 Sevastopol Enterprise ERA, LLC (Общество с ограниченной ответственностью «Севастопольское предприятие «Ера») (ООО «СП «Эра») Registration # 1149204019920

Tax id: 9204010081 – – – 13 13 Ship Electric Instrument Plant MAYAK, LLC (Общество с ограниченной ответственностью «Завод судовой светотехники «Маяк») (ООО «ЗСС «Маяк») Registration # 1149204021196

Tax id: 9201006954 – – – 14 14 Zavod Molot-Mekhanika, LLC (Общество с ограниченной ответственностью «Завод Молот-Механика») Registration # 1149204008667

Tax id: 9204004585 – – – 15 15 Sevmormash-2М, LLC (Общество с ограниченной ответственностью «Севмормаш-2М») (ООО «Севмормаш-2М») Registration # 1149204015003

Tax id: 9203002063 – – – 16 16 Sevastopol Aggregate Plant, LLC (Общество с ограниченной ответственностью «Севастопольский агрегатный завод») (ООО «САЗ») Registration # 1149204069959

Tax id: 9202500267 – – – 17 17 JSC Science and Technology Center Impulse-2 (Акционерное общество «Научно-технический центр «Импульс-2») (АО «НТЦ «Импульс-2») Registration #1149204002518

Tax id:9201000938 – – – 18 18 JSC Uranis-Radio Systems (Открытое акционерное общество «Уранис-Радиосистемы») Registration # 1149204003233

Tax id: 9201001120 Order of the President of Ukraine #82/2019 from March 19, 2019 EO 13685 (SDN List) September 1, 2016 – 19 19 Uranis, LLC (Общество с ограниченной ответственностью «Уранис») (ООО «Уранис») Registration # 1149204009151

Tax id: 9201003047 – – – 20 20 Federal State Budget Scientific Institution Marine Hydrophysical Institute of RAS (Федеральное государственное бюджетное учреждение науки «Морской гидрофизический институт РАН») (ФГБУН МГИ) Registration # 1159204018467

Tax id: 9204553257 – – – 21 21 Federal State Budgetary Scientific Institution A.O. Kovalevsky Institute of Marine Biological Research RAS (Федеральное государственное бюджетное учреждение науки «Институт морских биологических исследований имени А.О. Ковалевского РАН») (ФГБУН ИМБИ) Registration # 1159204018478

Tax id: 9204553264 – – – 22 22 SEVASTOPOL TESTING CENTER OMEGA – an FSUE NIIR Branch (Севастопольский «Испытательный центр «Омега» – филиал ФГУП НИИР) Orders of the President of Ukraine #133/2017

from May 15, 2017

126/2018

from May 14, 2018

#176/2018

from June 21, 2018 – – 23 23 Teplo’obmen, LLC (Общество с ограниченной ответственностью «Теплообмен») Registration # 1149204008194

Tax id: 9204004338 – – –

Russian Companies that Have Opened or Registered Their Branches in Sevastopol

Since the Occupation 24 1 JSC Head Technological Enterprise Granit (GPTP Granit), Moscow (Акционерное общество «Головное производственно-техническое предприятие «Гранит») (АО «ГПТП «Гранит») Registration # 1027731005323

Tax id: 7731263174 Manufacturing Branch Granit (Филиал «Производственно-техническая база «Гранит») Sevastopol, Fiolent Shosse 1 Orders of the President of Ukraine #126/2018

from May 14, 2018 #176/2018

from June 21, 2018 25 2 JSC Zvezdochka Shipyard, Severodvinsk (Акционерное общество «Центр судоремонта «Звездочка») (АО «ЦС «Звездочка») Registration # 1082902002677

Tax id: 2902060361 Sevmorzavod branch of JSC Zvezdochka Shipyard (Филиал Севастопольский морской завод» АО «ЦС «Звездочка») Sevastopol, Geroyev Sevastopolya 13 Orders of the President of Ukraine #126/2018

from May 14, 2018 #176/2018

from June 21, 2018 #82/2019

from March 19, 2019 EO 13685 (SDN List) September 1, 2016 – 26 3 JSC RESEARCH AND PRODUCTION ASSOCIATION Volgo, Moscow (Акционерное общество «Научно-производственное объединение «Волго») (АО «НПО «Волго») Registration # 1037710046736

Tax id: 7710467265 Sevastopol branch:

Sevastopol, Pionerska, 3 – – – 27 4 JSC Vympel Shipyard, Rybinsk (Акционерное общество «Судостроительный завод «Вымпел») Registration # 1027601107082

Tax id: 7610015674 Sevastopol office:

Sevastopol, Naberezhnaya Rybporta 16 – – – 28 5 Federal State Budgetary Science Enterprise INSTITUTE OF NATURAL AND TECHNICAL SYSTEMS (ІNTS), Sochi (Федеральное государственное бюджетное научное учреждение «Институт природно-технических систем») (ИПТС) Registration # 1022302946489

Tax id: 2320098214 Re-registered at the address:

Sevastopol, Lenina, 28 – – – 29 6 Federal State Unitary Enterprise Radio Research and Development Institute (NIIR), Moscow (Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие ордена Трудового Красного Знамени Научно-исследовательский институт радио) (ФГУП НИИР) Registration # 1027700120766

Tax id: 7709025230 Sevastopol Branch SE TESTING CENTER OMEGA (Филиал Севастопольский «Испытательный центр «Омега») Sevastopol, Vakulenchuka 29 Order of the President of Ukraine #82/2019

from March 19, 2019 – –

Russian Companies that Colalborate with the Sevastopol Enterprises 30 1 JSC United Shipbuilding Corporation, St. Petersburg (Акционерное общество «Объединенная судостроительная корпорация») (АО «ОСК») Registration # 1079847085966

Tax id: 7838395215 Orders of the President of Ukraine #126/2018

from May 14, 2018 #176/2018

from June 21, 2018 EO 13661 (SDN List) July 29, 2014 – 31 2 JSC Admiralty Shipyards, St. Petersburg (Акционерное общество «Адмиралтейские верфи») Registration # 1089848054339

Tax id: 7839395419 – – – 32 3 Kronstadt Marine Plant, Kronstadt, St. Petersburg (Акционерное общество «Кронштадтский морской завод») Registration # 1157847141242

Tax id: 7843003128 – – – 33 4 OJSC Yaroslavl Shipbuilding Plant, Yaroslavl (Публичное акционерное общество «Ярославский судостроительный завод») (ПАО «ЯСЗ») Registration # 1027600981847

Tax id: 7601001080 Order of the President of Ukraine #82/2019

from March 19, 2019 EO 13662 (SDN List) March 15, 2019 – 34 5 JSC Yantar Shipyard, Kaliningrad (Акционерное общество «Прибалтийский судостроительный завод «Янтарь») (АО «ПСЗ «Янтарь») Registration # 1023901861213

Tax id: 3900000111 – – – 35 6 OJSC Amur Shipyard, Komsomolsk-on-Amur (Публичное акционерное общество «Амурский судостроительный завод») (ПАО «АСЗ») Registration # 1022700514605

Tax id: 2703000015 – – – 36 7 JSC Akhtubinsky Shipbuilding Shiprepairing Factory, Astrakhan oblast, Akhtubinsk (Акционерное общество «Ахтубинский судостроительно-судоремонтный завод») (АО «АССРЗ») Registration # 1053002005077

Tax id: 3001039920 – – – 37 8 Balakovo Shipbuilding Shiprepairing Factory, LLC, Balakovo (Общество с ограниченной ответственностью «Балаковский судостроительно-судоремонтный завод») (ООО «БССРЗ») Registration # 1106439001767

Tax id: 6439074779 – – – 38 9 JSC SPO Arktika, Severodvinsk (Акционерное общество «Северное производственное объединение «Арктика») (АО «СПО «Арктика») Registration # 1082902000180

Tax id: 2902057930 – – – 39 10 JSC 33 Shipyard, Baltiisk (Акционерное общество «33 судоремонтный завод») (АО «33 СРЗ») Registration # 1083925036744

Tax id: 3901500276 – – – 40 11 JSC 82nd Ship Repair Plant, Murmansk (Акционерное общество «82 Судоремонтный Завод») (АО «82 СРЗ»)) Registration # 1105110000291

Tax id:5110002842 – – – 41 12 Federal State Unitary Enterprise 13th Shipyard of the Black Sea Fleet of the RF Ministry of Defense, Sevastopol (Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие «13 судоремонтный завод Черноморского флота» Министерства обороны Российской Федерации) (ФГУП «13 СРЗ ЧФ» Минобороны России) Registration # 1149204071664

Tax id: 9203501030 Order of the President of Ukraine #82/2019

from March 19, 2019 – – 42 13 JSC Dalzavod Ship Repair Center, Vladivostok (Акционерное общество «Центр Судоремонта «Дальзавод») (АО «ЦСД») Registration # 1082536014120

Tax id: 2536210349 – – – 43 14 JSC NOVOROSSIYSK SHIPREPAIR YARD, Novorossiysk (Акционерное Общество «Новороссийский Судоремонтный Завод») (АО «НСРЗ») Registration # 1022302387172

Tax id:2315007476 – – – 44 15 JSC KAMPO, Orekhovo-Zuyevo (Акционерное общество «КАМПО») (АО «КАМПО») Registration # 1025004581580

Tax id: 5034050143 – – – 45 16 JSC Shipbuilding and Shiprepair Technology Center, St. Petersburg (Акционерное общество «Центр технологии судостроения и судоремонта») (АО «ЦТСС») Registration # 1097847011371

Tax id: 7805482938 – – – 46 17 JSC Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau, St. Petersburg (Акционерное общество «Центральное морское конструкторское бюро «Алмаз») Registration # 1087847000010

Tax id: 7810537558 – – – 47 18 JSC LGM, Moscow (Акционерное общество по производству лопастных гидравлических машин) (АО «ЛГМ») Registration # 1097746369170

Tax id: 7705891581 – – – 48 19 JSC PO Sevmash, Severodvinsk (Акционерное общество «Производственное объединение «Северное машиностроительное предприятие») (АО «ПО «Севмаш») Registration # 1082902001401

Tax id: 2902059091 – – – 49 20 VNIIETO Testing Plant, LLC (Общество с ограниченной ответственностью «Опытный завод ВНИИЭТО») (ООО «ОЗ ВНИИЭТО») Registration # 1025001813980

Tax id: 5017000216 – – – 50 21 JSC Construction Bureau of High-rise and Underground Constructions, St. Petersburg (Акционерное общество «КБ высотных и подземных сооружений») (АО «КБ ВиПС») Registration # 5067847452525

Tax id: 7842344220 – – – 51 22 GT Sever, LLC, Severodvinsk (Общество с ограниченной ответственностью «ГТ Север») (ООО «ГТ Север») Registration # 1082902003106

Tax id: 2902060812 – – – 52 23 Federal State Unitary Enterprise Krylov State Research Centre, St. Petersburg (Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие «Крыловский государственный научный центр») (ФГУП «Крыловский государственный научный центр») Registration # 1027804905303

Tax id: 7810213747 – – – 53 24 Koksokhimtrans, LLC, Moscow (Общество с ограниченной ответственностью «Коксохимтранс») Registration # 1037739709138

Tax id: 7707294809 Order of the President of Ukraine #82/2019

from March 19, 2019 EO 13685 (SDN List) September 1, 2016 – 54 25 Commodore, LLC, St. Petersburg (Общество с ограниченной ответственностью «Коммодор») Registration # 1037825022146

Tax id: 7811095454 – – – 55 26 Armator, LLC, St.Petersburg (Общество с ограниченной ответственностью «Арматор») Registration # 1037825022135

Tax id: 7811078794 – – – 56 27 NORDSHIPCOM, St.Petersburg (Общество с ограниченной ответственностью «НордШипКом») (ООО «НШК») Registration # 1117847364140

Tax id: 7811500180 – – – 57 28 ECOLARN, Novorossiysk (Общество с ограниченной ответственностью «Эколарн») Registration # 1072315003815

Tax id: 2315133632 – – – 58 29 Ladoga Shipping Co, LLC, Astrakhan (Общество с ограниченной ответственностью «Судоходная компания «Ладога») (ООО «СК «Ладога») Registration # 1063016028877

Tax id: 3016048892 – – – 59 30 Neftegaz Morservis, LLC, Temryuk (Общество с ограниченной ответственностью «Нефтегаз Морсервис») Registration # 1152352000283

Tax id: 2352051498 – – – 60 31 JSC Rosnefteflot, Moscow (Акционерное общество «Роснефтефлот») Registration # 1026500526590

Tax id: 6501096047 – – – 61 32 JSC Fleet Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Novorossiysk (АТ «Флот НМТП») (Акционерное общество «Флот Новороссийского морского торгового порта») (АО «Флот НМТП») Registration # 1022302378340

Tax id: 2315005197 – – – 62 33 JSC Commercial Seaport of Sochi, Sochi (Акционерное общество «Сочинский морской торговый порт») (АО «Морпорт Сочи») Registration # 1022302953584

Tax id: 2320072713 – – – 63 34 JSC Yuzhmorgeologiya, Gelendzhik (Акционерное общество «Южное научно-производственное объединение по морским геологоразведочным работам») (АО «Южморгеология») Registration # 1162304051370

Tax id: 2304070606 – – – 64 35 Federal State Office 2003 Branch of the Marine Engineering Service of the RF Ministry of Defense (Федеральное государственное казенное учреждение «2003 Отделение морской инженерной службы» Министерства обороны Российской Федерации) (ФГКУ «2003 ОМИС» МО РФ) Registration # 1080545001877

Tax id: 0545021601 – – – 65 36 JSC Svetlovsky enterprise ERA, Svetlyi (Акционерное общество «Светловское предприятие «ЭРА») (АО «СП «ЭРА») Registration # 1033910500315

Tax id: 3913007731 – – – 66 37 JSC ELECTRORADIOAVTOMATIKA, St.Petersburg (Акционерное общество «ЭлектроРадиоАвтоматика») (АО «ЭРА») Registration # 1027810260136

Tax id:7812018283 – – – 67 38 JSC HMS Group, Moscow (Акционерное общество «Группа ГМС») (АО «Группа ГМС») Registration # 5087746036483

Tax id: 7708678325 – – – 68 39 OJSC 322th Aircraft Repair Plant, Ussuriisk (Открытое акционерное общество «322 авиационный ремонтный завод») (ОАО «322 АРЗ») Registration # 1072511004884

Tax id:2511055959 – – – 69 40 OJSC Aircraft Repair Plant 218, Gatchina (Акционерное общество «218 Авиационный ремонтный завод») (АО «218 АРЗ») Registration # 1074705000072

Tax id: 4705036363 – – – 70 41 JSC 123 Aircraft Repair Plant, Staraya Russa (Акционерное общество «123 Авиационный ремонтный завод») (АО «123 АРЗ») Registration # 1065332010809

Tax id:5322010620 – – – 71 42 JSC Aircraft Repair Plant # 514, Rzhev (Акционерное общество «514 Авиационный ремонтный завод») (АО «514 АРЗ») Registration # 1076914001141

Tax id: 6914013187 – – – 72 43 JSC Russian Aircraft Corporation MiG, Moscow (Акционерное общество «Российская самолетостроительная корпорация «МиГ») (АО «РСК «МиГ») Registration # 1087746371844

Tax id: 7714733528 Order of the President of Ukraine #82/2019

from March 19, 2019 – – 73 44 Federal State Budgetary Enterprise Main Research and Testing Center of Robotics of the RF Ministry of Defense, Moscow (Федеральное государственное бюджетное учреждение «Главный научно-исследовательский испытательный центр робототехники» Министерства обороны Российской Федерации) (ФГБУ «ГНИИЦ РТ» МО РФ) Registration # 1147746756057

Tax id: 7714939222 – – – 74 45 JSC All-Russian Scientific Research Institute Signal (VNII Signal), Kovrov (Акционерное общество «Всероссийский научно-исследовательский институт «Сигнал») (АО «ВНИИ «Сигнал») Registration # 1103332000232

Tax id: 3305708964 – – – 75 46 Science and Technology Center ROCAD, St.Petersburg (Акционерное общество Научно-технический центр «РОКАД») Registration # 1027810359576

Tax id: 7826692118 – – – 76 47 TsAPK, LLC, Moscow (Общество с ограниченной ответственностью «ЦАПК») Registration # 1157746120498

Tax id:7721284390 – – – 77 48 OJSC Kuntsevo Design Bureau, Moscow (Акционерное общество «Конструкторское бюро «Кунцево») (АО «КБ «Кунцево») Registration # 1027739633503

Tax id: 7731014298 – – – 78 49 OJSC 766 UPTK, Krasnogorsk (Открытое акционерное общество «766 Управление производственно-технологической комплектации») (ОАО «766 УПТК») Registration # 1065024000513

Tax id: 5024076350 – – – 79 50 JSC Central Research Institute BUREVESTNIK, Nizhny Novgorod (Акционерное Общество «Центральный научно-исследовательский институт «Буревестник») (АО «ЦНИИ «Буревестник») Registration # 1085259003664

Tax id: 5259075468 – – – 80 51 JSC TULAMASHZAVOD, Tula (Акционерное общество «Акционерная Компания «Туламашзавод») (АО «АК «Туламашзавод») Registration # 1027100507114

Tax id: 7106002836 – – – 81 52 OJSC Muromteplovoz, Murom (Открытое акционерное общество «Муромтепловоз») (ОАО «Муромтепловоз») Registration # 1023302151828

Tax id: 3307001169 – – – 82 53 Network-Centric Platforms Research and Production Company, LLC, Samara (Общество с ограниченной ответственностью «Научно-производственная компания «Сетецентрические платформы») (ООО НПК «Сетецентрические Платформы») Registration # 1136315002867

Tax id: 6315650476 – – – 83 54 JSC Scientific and Technical Center Elins, Moscow (Акционерное общество «Научно-технический центр Элинс») (АО «НТЦ ЭЛИНС») Registration # 1037739529893

Tax id: 7735064324 – – – 84 55 JSC Concern Sozvezdie, Voronezh (Акционерное общество «Концерн «Созвездие») Registration # 1053600445337

Tax id: 3666127502 Orders of the President of Ukraine #133/2017

from May 15, 2017 #126/2018

from May 14, 2018 #176/2018

from June 21, 2018 EO 13661 (SDN List) April 28, 2014 – 85 56 JSC RUSPROM, Moscow (Акционерное общество «Руспром») (АО «Руспром») Registration # 1077746363200

Tax id: 7714682753 – – – 86 57 Federal State Budgetary Institution of Higher Education Ufa State Aviation Technical University (USATU), Ufa (Федеральное государственное бюджетное образовательное учреждение высшего образования «Уфимский государственный авиационный технический университет») (ФГБОУ ВО «УГАТУ»), (УГАТУ), (Уфимский государственный авиационный технический университет) Registration # 1030203899527

Tax id: 0274023747 – – – 87 58 Energoprogress Engineering Center, LLC, Kazan (Общество с ограниченной ответственностью Инженерный центр «Энергопрогресс») (ООО ИЦ «Энергопрогресс») Registration # 1031625403831

Tax id: 1657043757 – – – 88 59 Federal State Budgetary Enterprise The Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Moscow (Федеральное государственное бюджетное учреждение «Российская академия наук») (РАН) Registration # 1027739820393

Tax id: 7725092435 – – – 89 60 Federal State Unitary Enterprise Head Military Construction Office #4, Novorossiysk (Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие «Главное военно-строительное управление № 4», филиал «Управление гидротехнических сооружений № 431») Registration # 1022302390461

Tax id: 2315078029 – – –

