Database of the Russian Aircrafts that Flew to the Occupied Crimea in October-December 2018

15.02.2019 0 Comments Читать на русском Simferopol

Olha KORBUT
Expert of the monitoring group of the Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies, BSNews and Maidan of Foreign Affairs

Translated by Tetyana PUCHKOVA

The monitoring group of the Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies, the BSNews and the Maidan of Foreign Affairs presents the October-December 2018 results of monitoring the illegal flights of the Russian airlines to and from the occupied Crimea.

Aeroflot’s Aircraft VQ-BWD in London Heathrow Airport (LHR), July 8, 2018. Photo: Peter Tolnai, planespotters.net

Since July 2014, the Monitoring Group of the Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies Institute, the Maidan of Foreign Affairs and BlackSeaNews has been monitoring daily air traffic over the Russia-occupied Crimean peninsula.

Persuant to the UN General Assembly resolution on territorial integrity of Ukraine #68/262 from March 27, 2014, the airspace above Crimea has been closed for the aircraft trafic due to the Russian occupation of the peninsula and therefore, the impossibility for Ukraine to provide sky security over the ARC. However, from the beginning of the annexation, Russian airlines established the illegal regular air service with the single operating in Crimea Simferopol airport, thus, daily violating the airspace and the state border of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied territory.

Daily monitoring allows us to track the dynamics of air travel over identical periods of time for all years of occupation. The largest number of flights to the Simferopol airport took place in 2015, while 2016-2017 saw a certain decline. In 2018, the dynamics of flights slightly changed compared to the previous year, but the real number of actual air traffic to and from the occupied Crimea is below any optimistic reports and forecasts of "local authorities".

The monthly flight dynamics to and from the occupied Simferopol (see the chart below) is as follows:

  • 2014 — 2110 flights in October, 1894 in November and 2028 in December
     
  • 2015 — 2890 flights in October, 2048 in November, 1800 in December
     
  • 2016 — 2624 flights in October, 1398 in November, 1550 in December
     
  • 2017 — 2226 flights in October, 1424 in November, 1512 in December
     
  • 2018 — 2388 flights in October, 1610 in November, 1644 in December

Monthly Flight Dynamics to and from the Occupied Crimea 
in October-December 2018

Despite the attempts of “local authorities” to bring foreign air carriers to Crimea earlier, only Russian airlines operated flights to Simferopol in 2018. Since July 2014, more than 40 Russian airlines have flown to the Simferopol airport.

During the last quarter of 2018, the following airlines carried out regular passenger transportation to Simferopol airport: Aeroflot, Rossiya, Ural Airlines, S7 Airlines, Globus, Red Wings, NordAvia, Nordwind Airlines, Pegas Fly, UVT, Alrosa, Yakutia, Izhavia, Severstal, Rusline, Azimuth.

Aeroflot

ІАТА SU
ІCАО AFL
Callsign AEROFLOT

Rossiya

ІАТА FV
ІCАО SDM
Callsign ROSSIYA

Ural Airlines

ІАТА U6
ІCАО SVR
Callsign Sverdlovsk Air

Globus

ІАТА GH
ІCАО GLP
Callsign Globus

S7 Airlines

ІАТА S7
ІCАО SBI
Callsign SIBERIAN AIRLINES

Red Wings

ІАТА WZ
ІCАО RWZ
Callsign AIR RED

NordAvia

IATA 5N
ICAO AUL
Callsign ARKHANGELSK AIR

Nordwind Airlines

ІАТА N4
ІCАО NWS
Callsign NORDLAND

Pegas Fly

ІАТА IK
ІCАО KAR
Callsign KRASJET

Yakutia

IATA R3
ICAO SYL
Callsign AIR YAKUTIA

Izhavia

IATA I8
ICAO IZA
Callsign IZHAVIA

Severstal

IATA D2
ICAO SSF
Callsign SEVERSTAL

UVT

ІАТА UW
ІCАО UVT
Callsign —

Alrosa

ІАТА 6R (ЯМ)
ІCАО DRU
Callsign Mirny
Rusline

ІАТА 7R
ІCАО RLU
Callsign Rusline
Azimuth

ІАТА A4
ІCАО AZO
Callsign AZIMUTH


Some of these airlines have regularly performed flights under the codesharing agreements. It means that two or more airlines operate the same flight using one aircraft. The flights under the codesharing agreements have been mostly carried out by Aeroflot/Russia, S7 Airlines/Globus and Red Wings/NordAvia.

Rossiya’s aircraft VP-BWG in the airport of Dusseldorf (DUS). Photo: Andreas van den Berg, planespotters.net

*   *   *

The Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies, BSNews and Maidan of Foreign Affairs monitoring group also regularly monitors the subsequent movement of aircrafts that illegally fly to the occupied Crimea. We can confirm that a number of them also provide passenger traffic to the European countries that have condemned the Russian annexation of Crimea. The database of those aircrafts is being continuously updated and expanded. Previous monitoring results can be found in the Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies, BSNews and the Maidan of Foreign Affairs air traffic reviews.

The table below details the European flights by the Russian airlines that regularly fly to the Simferopol airport. The information will be passed on to the respective embassies and other official institutions with the aim of putting together the black list of aircrafts that would put an end to their service at the airports of the countries that have publicly recognized the annexation of the Crimea to Russia as illegal.

Aircraft #

Model

Airlines

Flight to SIP

Flight to EU/Other

VQ-BFV

Airbus
A320-214

Ural Airlines

DME-SIP
U6525
Landed 06:15
26.11.2018

St.Petersburg (LED) – Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia
U62801 Landed 14:09
01.12.2018

Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
U67029 Landed 12:13
14.12.2018

Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
U6701 Landed 14:10
21.12.2018

VQ-BRR

Boeing
737-8LP

S7 Airlines/
Globus


DME-SIP
S7269
Landed 10:30
07.11.2018
 

Moscow (DME) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
S7991 Landed 12:52
10.11.2018

Moscow (DME) – Verona (VRN), Italy
S7697 Landed 11:20
11.11.2018

Moscow (DME) – Pafos (PFO), Cyprus
S7601 Landed 12:19
27.11.2018
VP-BJG Boeing 
777-2Q8(ER)		 Nordwind Airlines SVO-SIP
N4133
Landed 15:44
14.09.2018

Moscow (SVO) - Rimini (RMI),
Italy
N47559 Landed 09:06
29.09.2018

Moscow (SVO) - Antalya (AYT),
Turkey
N41809 Landed 14:02
14.10.2018

VP-BTJ

Airbus
A320-214

Aeroflot

SVO-SIP
SU1624
Landed 14:13
06.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Belgrad (BEG), Serbia
SU2092 Landed 20:06
12.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Berlin (SFX), Germany
SU2316 Landed 19:03
14.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Copenhagen (CPH), Denmark
SU2658 Landed 10:05
18.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland
SU2200 Landed 16:49
18.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Istanbul (IST), Turkey
SU2130 Landed 08:19
19.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Budapest (BUD), Hungary
SU2468 Landed 17:23
19.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Stuttgart (STR), Germany
SU2336 Landed 09:46
31.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Warsaw (WAW), Poland
SU2000 Landed 10:52
05.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Valencia (VLC), Spain
SU2502 Landed 09:48
13.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Rome (FCO), Italy
SU2408 Landed 15:02
01.12.018

VQ-BVM

Boeing
737-8GJ

S7 Airlines

DME-SIP

S7165
Landed 12:48
18.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
S7609 Landed 16:38
23.10.2018

Moscow (DME) -  Tivat (TIV), Montenegro
S7925 Landed 12:28
03.11.2018

Moscow (DME) – Verona (VRN), Italy
S7697 Landed 11:29
25.11.2018

VQ-BOD

Airbus
A321-211

Nordwind Airlines

SVO-SIP
N4533
Landed 11:06
06.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Heraklion (HER), Greece
N41611 Landed 03:06
06.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
N41687 Landed 05:06
09.10.2018

Samara (KUF) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
N41871 Landed 03:20
10.10.2018

VQ-BVK

Boeing
737-8GJ

S7 Airlines

DME-SIP
S7165
Landed 12:43
15.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
S7603 Landed 11:57
17.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Verona (VRN), Italy
S7697 Landed 12:15
20.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Pafos (PFO), Cyprus
S7601 Landed 12:19
21.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
S7991 Landed 12:28
23.11.2018

VP-BWG

Airbus
A319-111

Rossiya

LED-SIP
FV6883
Landed 11:48
19.10.2018

St.Petersburg (LED) – Istanbul (IST), Turkey
SU/FV6695 Landed 21:46
19.10.2018

St.Petersburg (LED) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
SU/FV6621 Landed 08:06
20.10.2018

Moscow (VKO) – Paris (ORY), France
SU/FV6637 Landed 12:05
23.10.2018

St.Petersburg (LED) – Munich (MUC), Germany
SU/FV6657 Landed 09:02
25.10.2018

St.Petersburg (LED) – Hamburg (HAM), Germany
SU/FV6653 Landed 07:35
26.10.2018

St.Petersburg (LED) – London (LGW), UK
SU/FV6619 Landed 15:07
31.10.2018

St.Petersburg (LED) – Vienna (VIE), Austria
SU/FV6603 Landed 09:10
03.11.2018

RA-89103

 

 

AER-SIP
SU2800
Landed 05:17
01.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Budapest (BUD), Hungary
SU2030 Landed 10:05
06.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Stockholm (ARN), Sweden
SU2386 Landed 17:31
06.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
SU2018 Landed 12:09
11.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Riga (RIX), Latvia
SU2100 Landed 11:32
12.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Bucharest (OTP), Romania
SU2038 Landed 20:34
12.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Tallinn (TLL), Estonia
SU2148 Landed 14:06
13.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Dresden (DRS), Germany
SU2344 Landed 13:19
17.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland
SU2202 Landed 07:14
18.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Sofia (SOF), Bulgaria
SU2062 Landed 19:24
07.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Ljubljana (LJU), Slovenia
SU2611 Landed 13:25
08.11.2018

VP-BKB

Airbus
A320-214

Ural Airlines

DME-SIP
U6525
Landed 06:04
08.11.2018

Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia
U62911 Landed 11:20
12.11.2018

Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Rome (FCO), Italy
U6727 Landed 07:09
25.11.2018

Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
U67029 Landed 12:44
30.11.2018

Bratislava (BTS), Slovakia – St. Petersburg (LED)
U63266 Departed 12:30
17.12.2018

Minsk (MSQ), Belarus – Bratislava (BTS), Slovakia
U63285 Landed 23:19
20.12.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Frankfurt (FRA), Germany
U6717 Landed 12:51
28.12.2018

VQ-BDM

Airbus
A320-214

Ural Airlines

SVO-SIP
U6439
Landed 11:21
02.10.2018

Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
U67027 Landed 16:57
03.10.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia
U62801 Landed 14:06
11.10.2018

Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
U6701 Landed 06:18
14.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Venice (VCE), Italy
U6877 Landed 10:29
20.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Palma de Mallorca (PMI), Spain
U6847 Landed 11:25
25.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Rimini (RMI), Italy
U6741 Landed 10:41
28.11.2018

VQ-BWD

Boeing
737-8LJ

Aeroflot

SVO-SIP
SU1620
Landed 10:00
11.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Lyon (LYS), France
SU2374 Landed 09:53
13.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Warsaw (WAW), Poland
SU2002 Landed 18:37
13.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia
SU1892 Landed 22:06
14.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Rome (FCO), Italy
SU2418 Landed 10:22
15.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Oslo (OSL), Norway
SU2534 Landed 20:07
15.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Budapest (BUD), Hungary
SU2468 Landed 21:54
21.12.2018

RA-89107

Sukhoi Superjet
100-95B

Aeroflot

AER-SIP
SU2800
Landed 16:10
22.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Dresden (DRS), Germany
SU2344 Landed 13:35
23.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Warsaw (WAW), Poland
SU2006 Landed 06:50
25.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Vilnius (VNO), Lithuania
SU2164 Landed 14:14
25.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Riga (RIX), Latvia
SU2118 Landed 21:46
27.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Zagreb (ZAG), Croatia
SU2040 Landed 09:08
01.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Bucharest (OTP), Romania
SU2036 Landed 21:19
01.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Tallinn (TLL), Estonia
SU2106 Landed 07:47
02.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland
SU2200 Landed 17:58
09.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Sofia (SOF), Bulgaria
SU2062 Landed 19:24
18.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
SU2018 Landed 12:37
23.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Oslo (OSL), Norway
SU2174 Landed 11:12
26.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Berlin (SFX), Germany
SU2568 Landed 11:36
27.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Gothenburg (GOT), Sweden
SU2180 Landed 20:44
30.11.201

Moscow (SVO) – Ljubljana (LJU), Slovenia
SU2610 Landed 09:35
03.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Warsaw (WAW), Poland
SU2002 Landed 17:58
04.12.2018

VP-BNJ

Airbus
A319-111

Rossiya

LED-SIP
FV6895
Landed 16:20
14.11.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Berlin (SFX), Germany
SU/FV6641 Landed 08:35
15.11.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Munich (MUC), Germany
SU/FV6657 Landed 09:57
19.11.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – London (LGW), UK
SU/FV6619 Landed 14:27
22.11.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Hamburg (HAM), Germany
SU/FV6653 Landed 13:58
26.11.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Vienna (VIE), Austria
SU/FV6603 Landed 08:51
29.11.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Milan (MXP), Italy
SU/FV6673 Landed 10:48
02.12.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Paris (CDG), France
SU/FV6635 Landed 10:44
05.12.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
SU/FV6643 Landed 09:58
06.12.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
SU/FV6621 Landed 10:00
16.12.2018

VP-BWX

Airbus
A320-232

Red Wings

LED-SIP
WZ701
Landed 10:55
26.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Belgrade (BEG), Serbia
WZ537 Landed 12:04
03.11.2018

VP-BLL

Airbus
A320-214

Aeroflot

SVO-SIP
SU1630
Landed 16:19
11.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
SU2142 Landed 13:21
20.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Verona (VRN), Italy
SU2482 Landed 08:32
22.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Rome (FCO), Italy
SU265 Landed 21:24
22.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Hamburg (HAM), Germany
SU2346 Landed 10:59
02.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Copenhagen (CPH), Denmark
SU2658 Landed 10:44
03.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Athens (ATH), Greece
SU2112 Landed 20:16
03.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Stuttgart (STR), Germany
SU2336 Landed 09:33
04.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland
SU2200 Landed 17:41
04.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Warsaw (WAW), Poland
SU2006 Landed 07:47
05.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Frankfurt (FRA), Germany
SU2656 Landed 15:32
05.12.2018

Munich (MUC), Germany -Moscow (SVO)
SU2595 Departed 21:57
06.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
SU2154 Landed 15:21
07.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Vilnius (VNO), Lithuania
SU2108 Landed 20:26
23.12.2018

EI-EYM

Airbus
A319-111

Rossiya

LED-SIP
FV6891
Landed 07:12
23.10.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Milan (MXP), Italy
SU/FV6673 Landed 09:56
24.10.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Vienna (VIE), Austria
SU/FV6603 Landed 08:27
25.10.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Munich (MUC), Germany
SU/FV6657 Landed 10:20
31.10.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Berlin (SFX), Germany
SU/FV6639 Landed 17:02
05.11.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Hamburg (HAM), Germany
SU/FV6653 Landed 13:41
07.11.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Barcelona (BCN), Spain
SU/FV6701 Landed 11:24
14.11.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Rome (FCO), Italy
SU/FV6675 Landed 10:43
25.11.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – London (LGW), UK
SU/FV6619 Landed 14:27
12.12.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
SU/FV6643 Landed 09:47
15.12.2018

VP-BAC

Airbus
A320-214

Aeroflot

SVO-SIP
SU1636
Landed 05:35
13.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Berlin (SFX), Germany
SU2684 Landed 06:37
20.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Oslo (OSL), Norway
SU2174 Landed 09:55
21.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland
SU2200 Landed 16:57
21.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
SU2152 Landed 11:41
23.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Vilnius (VNO), Lithuania
SU2104 Landed 06:57
25.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Frankfurt (FRA), Germany
SU2656 Landed 15:55
27.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Hamburg (HAM), Germany
SU2346 Landed 10:50
29.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Thessaloniki (SKG), Greece
SU2124 Landed 10:45
31.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Belgrade (BEG), Serbia
SU2092 Landed 20:49
31.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Stuttgart (STR), Germany
SU2336 Landed 09:31
04.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
SU2144 Landed 21:03
04.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Venice (VCE), Italy
SU2596 Landed 10:18
08.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Stockholm (ARN), Sweden
SU2210 Landed 10:31
13.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Lyon (LYS), France
SU2376 Landed 20:16
13.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Istanbul (IST), Turkey
SU2132 Landed 13:05
16.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
SU2012 Landed 10:38
17.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Copenhagen (CPH), Denmark
SU2658 Landed 11:06
28.11.2018

VQ-BSL

Airbus
A320-214

Aeroflot

SVO-SIP
SU1644
Landed 06:41
12.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Berlin (SFX), Germany
SU2318 Landed 10:46
22.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Warsaw (WAW), Poland
SU2002 Landed 17:23
23.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
SU2012 Landed 10:52
27.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Stuttgart (STR), Germany
SU2336 Landed 09:56
28.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Rome (FCO), Italy
SU2404 Landed 20:34
28.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
SU2152 Landed 12:26
01.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Vilnius (VNO), Lithuania
SU2108 Landed 21:13
01.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Belgrade (BEG), Serbia
SU2090 Landed 10:52
02.12.2018

Frankfurt (FRA), Germany – Moscow (SVO)
SU2305 Landed 23:42
02.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Valencia (VLC), Spain
SU2502 Landed 09:40
03.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Chisinau (KIV), Moldova
SU1844 Landed 22:26
12.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Hamburg (HAM), Germany
SU2348 Landed 20:22
13.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland
SU2202 Landed 07:25
14.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
SU2142 Landed 13:22
17.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia
SU1890 Landed 09:28
19.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Stockholm (ARN), Sweden
SU2386 Landed 20:23
19.12.2018

Moscow (SVO)  - Brussels (BRU), Belgium
SU2628 Landed 15:16
29.12.2018

VQ-BRO

Airbus
A321-231

Nordwind Airlines

SVO-SIP
N4133
Landed 15:44
03.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
N4643 Landed 04:05
06.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Heraklion (HER), Greece
N41611 Landed 03:20
07.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
N41805 Landed 14:53
08.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Monastir (MIR), Tunisia
N41723 Landed 14:16
09.10.2018

VQ-BGJ

Airbus
A320-232

Ural Airlines

SVX-SIP
U62931
Landed 07:15
01.10.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia
U62801 Landed 10:08
04.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Rimini (RMI), Italy
U6741 Landed 10:31
24.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Bologna (BLQ), Italy
U67075 Landed 15:01
03.11.2018

Krasnodar (KRR) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
U67001 Landed 11:19
04.11.2018

Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
U6701 Landed 12:20
16.11.2018
 

VP-BRB

Airbus
A321-231

Red Wings

DME-SIP
WZ307
Landed 15:32
17.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
WZ5005 Landed 04:15
19.10.2018

Nizhny Novgorod (GOJ) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
WZ4011 Landed 13:43
27.10.2018

VP-BOB

Boeing
737-8LJ

Rossiya

OVB-SIP
FV5621
Landed 17:38
13.09.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Heraklion (HER), Greece
FV5785 Landed 05:16
08.10.2018

Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
FV5803 Landed 15:29
03.11.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
FV5663 Landed 17:56
05.11.2018

VP-BTZ

Airbus
A320-214

Ural Airlines

SVX-SIP
U62931
Landed 11:09
25.10.2018

Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia
U62911 Landed 12:53
26.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Munich (MUC), Germany
U6799 Landed 10:58
03.11.2018

Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Paris (CDG), France
U6709 Landed 07:41
08.11.2018

Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
U67029 Landed 12:23
09.11.2018

Moscow (DME) – Kutaisi (KUT), Georgia
U62913 Landed 09:56
15.11.2018

Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
U6701 Landed 07:12
25.11.2018

VP-BQF

Boeing
737-83N

S7 Airlines / Globus

DME-SIP
S7/GH269
 Landed 05:52
27.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
S7991 Landed 12:26
17.11.2018

Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
S7603 Landed 11:48
25.11.2018

Moscow (DME) – Tivat (TIV), Montenegro
S7925 Landed 12:02
29.11.2018

Moscow (DME) – Pafos (PFO), Cyprus
S7601 Landed 14:34
27.12.2018

VP-BNN

Airbus
A319-111

Rossiya

LED-SIP
SU6893
 Landed 17:54
06.10.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
SU6643 Landed 08:06
08.10.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Milan (MXP), Italy
SU6673 Landed 09:51
10.10.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Berlin (SFX), Germany
SU6641 Landed 07:36
12.10.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
SU6621 Landed 07:52
13.10.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Munich (MUC), Germany
SU6657 Landed 09:22
15.10.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Rome (FCO), Italy
SU6675 Landed 09:50
19.10.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – London (LGW), UK
SU6619 Landed 14:40
21.10.2018

VP-BWW

Airbus
A320-232

Red Wings

LED-SIP
WZ701
Landed 10:44
05.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Rimini (RMI), Italy
WZ9257 Landed 07:07
27.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
WZ8881 Landed 03:09
28.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Milan (MXP), Italy
WZ2410 Landed 09:48
29.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Belgrade (BEG), Serbia
WZ537 Landed 11:50
02.11.2018

Moscow (DME) – Pardubice (PED), Czech Republic
WZ545 Landed 12:26
22.12.2018

VQ-BSI

Airbus
A320-214

Aeroflot

SVO-SIP
SU1620
 Landed 08:45
01.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Hannover (HAJ), Germany
SU2342 Landed 10:35
11.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
SU2152 Landed 11:21
12.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
SU2144 Landed 20:53
12.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Sofia (SOF), Bulgaria
SU2060 Landed 08:25
13.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Zurich (ZRH), Switzerland
SU2392 Landed 19:00
13.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Belgrade (BEG), Serbia
SU2092 Landed 20:35
01.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Bologna (BLQ), Italy
SU2428 Landed 21:32
03.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Istanbul (IST), Turkey
SU2136 Landed 07:42
04.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Copenhagen (CPH), Denmark
SU2658 Landed 10:50
08.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Athens (ATH), Greece
SU2112 Landed 20:25
09.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Berlin (SFX), Germany
SU2568 Landed 12:49
19.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Oslo (OSL), Norway
SU2174 Landed 12:16
20.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Rome (FCO), Italy
SU265 Landed 22:11
20.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Tallinn (TLL), Estonia
SU2106 Landed 10:01
26.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Frankfurt (FRA), Germany
SU2306 Landed 09:37
27.12.2018

VQ-BPV

Airbus
A320-214

Aeroflot

SVO-SIP
SU1628
Landed 12:59
21.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Warsaw (WAW), Poland
SU2002 Landed 17:02
22.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Chisinau (KIV), Moldova
SU1846 Landed 07:49
24.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Frankfurt (FRA), Germany
SU2656 Landed 15:40
25.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Stuttgart (STR), Germany
SU2336 Landed 09:26
05.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Hamburg (HAM), Germany
SU2348 Landed 20:37
05.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Copenhagen (CPH), Denmark
SU2658 Landed 10:34
17.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Istanbul (IST), Turkey
SU2138 Landed 15:00
21.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
SU2012 Landed 10:56
24.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Thessaloniki (SKG), Greece
SU2124 Landed 10:35
03.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Lyon (LYS), France
SU2376 Landed 20:36
03.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Stockholm (ARN), Sweden
SU2210 Landed 10:32
04.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Valencia (VLC), Spain
SU2502 Landed 09:32
05.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Vilnius (VNO), Lithuania
SU2108 Landed 20:02
05.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Rome (FCO), Italy
SU265 Landed 20:59
06.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Dublin (DUB), Ireland
SU2590 Landed 21:16
22.12.2018

VP-BGR

Boeing
737-LJ

Rossiya

VKO-SIP
FV6143
Landed 08:52
10.10.2018

Moscow (VKO) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
SU/FV5707 Landed 01:12
10.10.2018

Moscow (VKO) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
SU/FV5739 Landed 09:55
11.10.2018

Moscow (VKO) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
SU/FV5863 Landed 08:15
15.10.2018

Moscow (VKO) – Rimini (RMI), Italy
SU/FV5727 Landed 09:43
15.12.2018

VQ-BKH

Airbus
A321-211

Ural Airlines

LED-SIP
U6511
Landed 06:30
02.10.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
U61053 Landed 06:36
04.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Palma de Mallorca (PMI), Spain
U6847 Landed 11:27
09.10.2018

Barcelona (BCN) – Moscow (DME)
U6846 Departed 13:20
10.10.2018

Moscow (ZIA) – Rome (FCO), Italy
U6831 Landed 09:51
20.10.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia
U62801 Landed 06:23
06.11.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
U67035 Landed 07:01
07.11.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Frankfurt (FRA), Germany
U6717 Landed 13:52
21.12.2018

VQ-BIR

Airbus
A320-214

Aeroflot

SVO-SIP
SU1624
Landed 13:50
30.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Warsaw (WAW), Poland
SU2000 Landed 10:56
01.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Budapest (BUD), Hungary
SU2030 Landed 10:32
02.12.2018

Moscow  (SVO) – Lyon (LYS), France
SU2376 Landed 20:48
02.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Istanbul (IST), Turkey
SU2138 Landed 15:18
03.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Munich (MUC), Germany
SU2322 Landed 10:45
05.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland
SU2206 Landed 09:21
06.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Vienna (VIE), Austria
SU2352 Landed 15:59
06.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Frankfurt (FRA), Germany
SU704 Landed 10:57
07.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Verona (VRN), Italy
SU2482 Landed 08:57
11.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Venice (VCE), Italy
SU2596 Landed 10:23
12.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Milan (MXP), Italy
SU2416 Landed 07:45
13.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
SU2074 Landed 15:34
14.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Brussels (BRU), Belgium
SU2628 Landed 15:23
17.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Oslo (OSL), Norway
SU2174 Landed 10:54
24.12.2018

VQ-BAS

Airbus
A319-111

Rossiya

LED-SIP
FV6883
Landed 11:37
11.10.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Nice (NCE), France
SU/FV6633 Landed 09:20
14.10.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Hamburg (HAM), Germany
SU/FV6653 Landed 13:49
22.10.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
SU/FV6621 Landed 10:23
29.10.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – London (LGW), UK
SU/FV6619 Landed 19:02
03.11.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Rome (FCO), Italy
SU/FV6675 Landed 10:56
05.11.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
SU/FV6617 Landed 10:15
08.11.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
SU/FV6643 Landed 09:46
15.11.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Munich (MUC), Germany
SU/FV6657 Landed 10:05
16.11.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Vienna (VIE), Austria
SU/FV6603 Landed 08:45
20.11.2018

VP-BNL

Airbus
A320-214

Aeroflot

SVO-SIP
SU1628
Landed 12:55
19.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Stockholm (ARN), Sweden
SU2210 Landed 09:24
20.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Warsaw (WAW), Poland
SU2002 Landed 17:09
20.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Berlin (SFX), Germany
SU2684 Landed 06:26
21.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Frankfurt (FRA), Germany
SU2656 Landed 15:33
22.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
SU2152 Landed 12:34
30.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Belgrade (BEG), Serbia
SU2090 Landed 10:43
31.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Valencia (VLC), Spain
SU2502 Landed 09:29
03.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Hannover (HAJ), Germany
SU2342 Landed 10:46
04.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Frankfurt (FRA), Germany
SU2304 Landed 20:04
04.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Bologna (BLQ), Italy
SU2428 Landed 21:21
14.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Istanbul (IST), Turkey
SU2136 Landed 08:07
15.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Venice (VCE), Italy
SU2596 Landed 10:32
24.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Vilnius (VNO), Lithuania
SU2108 Landed 20:15
24.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
SU2014 Landed 14:12
30.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Milan (MXP), Italy
SU2414 Landed 21:25
03.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Brussels (BRU), Belgium
SU2628 Landed 15:28
05.12.2018

VQ-BVL

Boeing
737-8GJ

S7 Airlines/Globus

OVB-SIP
S7327
Landed 08:48
09.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
S7991 Landed 12:49
02.11.2018

Moscow (DME) – Verona (VRN), Italy
S7697 Landed 11:25
03.11.2018

Moscow (DME) – Pafos (PFO), Cyprus
S7601 Landed 12:00
07.11.2018

Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
S7603 Landed 11:42
14.11.2018

Moscow (DME) – Tivat (TIV), Montenegro
S7925 Landed 12:33
20.12.2018

VQ-BRT

Airbus
A321-231

Nordwind Airlines

UFA-SIP
N4107
Landed 13:28
05.10.2018

Magnitogorsk (MQF) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
N45825 Landed 02:46
06.10.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Heraklion (HER), Greece
N41605 Landed 15:17
10.10.2018

Kazan (KZN) – Monastir (MIR), Tunisia
N41753 Landed 02:52
10.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
N41807 Landed 03:14
14.10.2018

VP-BND

Boeing
737-83N

S7 Airlines/Globus

DME-SIP
S7163
Landed 08:12
17.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
S7609 Landed 16:29
17.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Pafos  (PFO), Cyprus
S7601 Landed 11:38
31.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
S7991 Landed 12:31
03.11.2018

Moscow (DME) – Bari (BRI), Italy
S7635 Landed 11:14
11.11.2018

Moscow (DME) – Verona (VRN), Italy
S7697 Landed 11:50
24.11.2018

Moscow (DME) – Tivat (TIV), Montenegro
S7925 Landed 12:33
06.12.2018

VP-BWJ

 

 

ROV-SIP
SU6833
Landed 11:21
09.10.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – London (LGW), UK
SU6619 Landed 15:38
28.10.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Tallinn (TLL), Estonia
FV5405 Landed 23:16
30.10.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
SU6643 Landed 09:51
04.11.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Munich (MUC), Germany
SU6659 Landed 15:41
05.11.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Vienna (VIE), Austria
SU6603 Landed 08:45
06.11.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) –
Berlin (SFX), Germany
SU6639 Landed 16:44
06.11.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
SU6621 Landed 10:09
08.11.2018

RA-89110

Sukhoi Superjet
100-95B

Aeroflot

AER-SIP
SU2800
Landed 08:54
27.11.2018

Moscow (SVP) – Budapest (BUD), Hungary
SU2468 Landed 20:59
27.11.2018

Moscow (SVP) – Ljubljana (LJU), Slovenia
SU2610 Landed 09:25
28.11.2018

Moscow (SVP) – Riga (RIX), Latvia
SU2102 Landed 17:10
28.11.2018

Moscow (SVP) – Bucharest (OTP), Romania
SU2036 Landed 21:28
29.11.2018

Moscow (SVP) – Zagreb (ZAG), Croatia
SU2040 Landed 08:49
30.11.2018

Moscow (SVP) – Tivat (TIV), Montenegro
SU2050 Landed 13:01
02.12.2018

Moscow (SVP) – Dreden (DRS), Germany
SU2344 Landed 11:23
07.12.2018

Moscow (SVP) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland
SU2200 Landed 18:05
12.12.2018

Moscow (SVP) – Vilnius (VNO), Lithuania
SU2104 Landed 07:55
19.12.2018

VQ-BPU

Airbus
A320-214

Aeroflot

SVO-SIP
SU1628
Landed 12:41
13.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Oslo (OSL), Norway
SU2174 Landed 09:57
16.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
SU2436 Landed 19:47
16.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Berlin (SFX), Germany
SU2318 Landed 10:46
17.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
SU2016 Landed 19:01
17.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Vilnius (VNO), Lithuania
SU2104 Landed 06:59
19.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Istanbul (IST), Turkey
SU2132 Landed 14:44
19.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Madrid (MAD), Spain
SU2500 Landed 09:09
20.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Sofia (SOF), Bulgaria
SU2060 Landed 08:29
24.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
SU2144 Landed 21:35
24.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Chisinau (KIV), Moldova
SU1846 Landed 07:21
25.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Thesalloniki (SKG), Greece
SU2124 Landed 16:41
25.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Belgrade (BEG), Serbia
SU2092 Landed 20:22
27.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
SU2154 Landed 15:14
28.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
SU2012 Landed 10:58
11.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Istanbul (IST), Turkey
SU2138 Landed 15:11
17.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Valencia (VLC), Spain
SU2502 Landed 09:30
27.11.201

Moscow (SVO) – Rome (FCO), Italy
SU2404 Landed 21:44
27.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Berlin (SFX), Germany
SU2568 Landed 11:37
03.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Bologna (BLQ), Italy
SU2428 Landed 21:30
05.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Vilnius (VNO), Italy
SU2108 Landed 20:30
06.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Frankfurt (FRA), Germany
SU2656 Landed 15:28
21.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Hamburg (HAM), Germany
SU2346 Landed 10:31
22.12.2018

VP-BVQ

Airbus
A321-231

Red Wings

DME-SIP
WZ307
Landed 15:34
05.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
WZ9311 Landed 05:03
06.10.2018

VQ-BRQ

Boeing
737-8LP

S7 Airlines/Globus

OVB-SIP
S73327
Landed 07:49
14.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
S7609 Landed 16:16
15.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Tivat (TIV), Montenegro
S7925 Landed 12:09
22.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
S7991 Landed 13:19
28.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Verona (VRN), Italy
S7697 Landed 11:02
30.10.2018

VP-BJX

Airbus
A321-211

Aeroflot

SVO-SIP
SU1620
Landed 09:16
06.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Hannover (HAJ), Germany
SU2342 Landed 10:41
09.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
SU2436 Landed 20:14
09.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Amsterdam (AMS), Netherlands
SU2192 Landed 20:12
11.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Madrid (MAD), Spain
SU2500 Landed 15:06
12.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Athens (ATH), Greece
SU2110 Landed 10:16
13.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Milan (MXP), Italy
SU2612 Landed 12:21
14.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Geneva (GVA), Switzerland
SU2382 Landed 19:37
19.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
SU2016 Landed 20:09
20.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Barcelona (BCN), Spain
SU2718 Landed 13:30
24.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Paris (CDG), France
SU2454 Landed 11:14
04.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia
SU1890 Landed 09:25
14.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Copenhagen (CPH), Denmark
SU2658 Landed 10:43
15.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – London (LHR), UK
SU2580 Landed 08:53
16.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland
SU2202 Landed 07:32
21.12.2018

VP-BSQ

Boeing
737-8ME

Nordwind Airlines

SVO-SIP
N4133
Landed 16:55
15.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
N4801 Landed 13:13
25.11.2018

VP-BND

Boeing
737-83N

S7 Airlines/Globus

DME-SIP
S7163

Landed 08:12
17.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
S7609 Landed 16:29
17.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Pafos (PFO), Cyprus
S7601 Landed 11:38
31.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
S7991 Landed 12:31
03.11.2018

Moscow (DME) – Bari (BRI), Italy
S7635 Landed 11:14
11.11.2018

Moscow (DME) – Verona (VRN), Italy
S7697 Landed 11:50
24.11.2018

VP-BIE

Airbus
A320-214

Ural Airlines

DME-SIP
U62831
Landed 08:49
16.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Venice (VCE), Italy
U6877 Landed 10:53
03.11.2018

Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
U6701 Landed 06:59
08.11.2018

Moscow (DME) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland
U63385 Landed 22:04
09.12.2018

Moscow (DME) – Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia
U62911 Landed 11:45
14.12.2018

Krasnodar (KRR) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
U67001 Landed 13:24
22.12.2018

VP-BCE

Airbus
A320-214

Aeroflot

SVO-SIP
SU1636
Landed 07:03
29.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Stockholm (ARN), Sweden
SU2210 Landed 10:34
01.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Lyon (LYS), France
SU2376 Landed 20:55
01.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Valencia (VLC), Spain
SU2502 Landed 10:00
02.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Stuttgart (STR), Germany
SU2336 Landed 09:44
03.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland
SU2202 Landed 07:10
05.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Rome (FCO), Italy
SU2404 Landed 21:03
06.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Brussels (BRU), Belgium
SU2628 Landed 15:26
07.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
SU2012 Landed 10:58
09.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
SU2154 Landed 14:57
10.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Istanbul (IST), Turkey
SU2132 Landed 12:57
11.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Verona (VRN), Italy
SU2482 Landed 20:43
12.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Amsterdam (AMS), Netherlands
SU2192 Landed 20:16
13.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Budapest (BUD), Hungary
SU2030 Landed 09:58
17.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Berlin (SFX), Germany
SU2568 Landed 11:36
23.11.2018

VP-BLD

Boeing
737-8Q8

S7 Airlines/Globus

DME-SIP
S7161
Landed 17:42
01.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Pafos (PFO), Cyprus
S7601 Landed 12:22
04.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Verona (VRN), Italy
S7697 Landed 12:36
07.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Heraklion (HER), Greece
S72126 Landed 11:50
08.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
S75637 Landed 01:44
09.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
S7603 Landed 12:09
09.12.2018

Moscow (DME) – Tivat (TIV), Montenegro
S7925 Landed 13:34
25.12.2018

VQ-BRL

Airbus
A321-231

Nordwind Airlines

SVO-SIP
N4133
Landed 15:34
01.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Heraklion (HER), Greece
N41611 Landed 02:55
01.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Monastir (MIR), Tunisia
N47123 Landed 02:55
08.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
N41803 Landed 12:56
14.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
N4643 Landed 03:54
16.10.2018

Voronezh (VOZ) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
N45897 Landed 13:39
30.10.2018

VQ-BFW

Airbus
A320-214

Ural Airlines

DME-SIP
U6525
Landed 05:59
03.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
U67031 Landed 17:34
05.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Batumi (BUS), Georgia
U62643 Landed 09:39
12.10.2018

Yekaterinburg (SFX) – Paris (CDG), France
U6709 Landed 06:42
21.10.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia
U62801 Landed 06:38
25.10.2018

Yekaterinburg (SFX) – Rome (FCO), Italy
U6727 Landed 06:48
18.11.2018

Krasnodar (KRR) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
U63711 Landed 20:27
25.10.2018

VQ-BAT

Airbus
A319-111

Rossiya

LED-SIP
SU/FV6893
Landed 18:11
02.10.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
SU/FV6621 Landed 08:20
06.10.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
SU/FV6643 Landed 08:16
07.10.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Vienna (VIE), Austria
SU/FV6603 Landed 08:21
11.10.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Nice (NCE), France
SU/FV6633 Landed 09:22
12.10.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Hamburg (HAM), Germany
SU/FV6653 Landed 13:40
14.10.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Barcelona (BCN), Spain
SU/FV6701 Landed 08:29
16.10.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Paris (ORY), France
SU/FV6637 Landed 11:36
17.10.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Milan (MXP), Italy
SU/FV6673 Landed 10:17
27.10.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Berlin (SFX), Germany
SU/FV6641 Landed 09:09
02.11.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Munich (MUC), Germany
SU/FV6659 Landed 15:31
03.11.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
SU/FV6617 Landed 10:07
04.11.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Rome (FCO), Italy
SU/FV6675 Landed 10:50
10.11.2018

VP-BBG

Airbus
A319-111

Ural Airlines

SVO-SIP
U6439
Landed 08:27
04.10.2018

Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia
U62911 Landed 13:35
05.10.2018

Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Rome (FCO), Italy
U6727 Landed 07:12
11.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Frankfurt (FRA), Germany
U6787 Landed 14:46
12.10.2018

Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Barcelona (BCN), Spain
U6857 Landed 06:05
23.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Rimini (RMI), Italy
U6741 Landed 11:58
14.11.2018

Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
U6701 Landed 12:40
30.11.2018

VP-BUL

Boeing
737-8LP

S7 Airlines/Globus

OVB-SIP
S73331
Landed 13:12
05.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
S7991 Landed 12:57
09.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
S7603 Landed 12:25
12.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Tivat (TIV), Montenegro
S7925 Landed 12:09
05.11.2018

RA-89116

Sukhoi Superjet
100-95B

Aeroflot

AER-SIP
SU2801
Landed 08:51
31.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Riga (RIX), Latvia
SU2100 Landed 12:04
01.11.2018
Moscow (SVO) – Tallinn (TLL), Estonia
SU2262 Landed 18:21
01.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Dresden (DRS), Germany
SU2344 Landed 12:03
06.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
SU2018 Landed 12:53
10.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Zagreb (ZAG), Croatia
SU2040 Landed 08:45
11.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Bucharest (OTP), Romania
SU2036 Landed 21:03
11.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Ljubljana (LJU), Slovenia
SU2610 Landed 09:14
13.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Berlin (SFX), Germany
SU2316 Landed 20:31
04.12.2018

VP-BCB

Airbus
A320-214

Aeroflot

SVO-SIP
SU1628
Landed 12:52
22.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Frankfurt (FRA), Germany
SU2656 Landed 15:30
23.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Budapest (BUD), Hungary
SU2032 Landed 06:28
24.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Antalya  (AYT), Turkey
SU2144 Landed 20:41
26.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Sofia (SFO), Bulgaria
SU2060 Landed 08:46
27.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Valencia (VLC), Spain
SU2502 Landed 10:10
28.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Hamburg (HAM), Germany
SU2348 Landed 20:39
29.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Warsaw (WAW), Poland
SU2000 Landed 11:04

02.11.2018
Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland
SU2200 Landed 18:24
02.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Milan (MXP), Italy
SU2612 Landed 12:43
07.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
SU2152 Landed 12:34
08.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Stuttgart (STR), Germany
SU2336 Landed 09:41
14.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Bologna (BLQ), Italy
SU2428 Landed 21:00
15.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Istanbul (IST), Turkey
SU2136 Landed 07:44
16.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Venice (VCE), Italy
SU2422 Landed 20:20
16.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland
SU2200 Landed 18:01
18.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
SU2012 Landed 11:12
20.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Belgrade (BEG), Serbia
SU2090 Landed 10:36
21.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Vilnius (VNO), Lithuania
SU2108 Landed 20:21
03.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Brussels (BRU), Belgium
SU2628 Landed 16:02
07.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Valencia (VLC), Spain
SU2502 Landed 09:32
14.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Rome (FCO), Italy
SU2408 Landed 15:02
15.12.2018

VQ-BAG

Airbus
A320-214

Ural Airlines

SVX-SIP
U62931
Landed 07:57
03.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Batumi (BUS), Georgia
U62643 Landed 09:41
09.10.2018

Sochi (AER) – Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia
U62471 Landed 10:52
17.11.2018

Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
U67029 Landed 12:33
01.12.2018

VP-BKX

Airbus
A320-214

Ural Airlines

DME-SIP
U62831
Landed 09:07
12.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
U67031 Landed 17:32
12.10.2018

Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
U6701 Landed 10:24
18.10.2018

 

VP-BOI

Boeing
737-8LJ

Rossiya

SVO-SIP
FV6175
Landed 11:42
29.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Riga (RIX), Latvia
FV4402 Landed 17:31
22.12.2018

Athens (ATH), Greece – Moscow (SVO)
FV4402 Departed 20:16
27.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Tallinn (TLL), Estonia
FV4401 Landed 12:51
30.12.2018

VP-BRW

Airbus
A321-211

Red Wings

DME-SIP
WZ305
Landed 08:57
13.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
WZ9241 Landed 05:06
14.10.2018

VP-BIE

Airbus
A320-214

Ural Airlines

DME-SIP
U69
Landed 17:25
01.10.2018

Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
U6701 Landed 07:31
04.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Rimini (RMI), Italy
U67041 Landed 16:00
06.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Palma de Mallorca (PMI), Spain
U6847 Landed 13:10
14.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Venice (VCE), Italy
U6877 Landed 10:53
03.11.2018

VP-BRS

Airbus
A321-231

Red Wings

LED-SIP
WZ701
Landed 17:49
27.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
WZ9691 Landed 05:05
28.10.2018

VP-BKC

Airbus
A320-214

Aeroflot

SVO-SIP
SU1624
Landed 13:38
01.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Istanbul (IST), Turkey
SU2132 Landed 13:00
04.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Chisinau (KIV), Moldova
SU1844 Landed 22:16
04.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland
SU2206 Landed 09:18
05.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Vienna (VIE), Austria
SU2352 Landed 15:38
05.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Sofia (SOF), Bulgaria
SU2060 Landed 09:42
17.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Budapest (BUD), Hungary
SU2030 Landed 10:03
18.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Lyon (LYS), France
SU2376 Landed 20:16
18.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Naples (NAP), Italy
SU2480 Landed 09:58
19.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Munich (MUC), Germany
SU2594 Landed 20:27
19.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Brussels (BRU), Belgium
SU2628 Landed 15:08
22.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Nice (NCE), France
SU2474 Landed 20:10
23.11.2018

Moscow  (SVO) – London (LHR), UK
SU2578 Landed 12:34
06.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
SU2074 Landed 14:57
07.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Paris (CDG), France
SU2458 Landed 15:41
08.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Geneva (GVA), Switzerland
SU2380 Landed 11:06
09.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Stuttgart (STR), Germany
SU2338 Landed 19:59
10.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Berlin (SFX), Germany
SU2312 Landed 09:37
12.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Tallinn (TLL), Estonia
SU2106 Landed 08:01
14.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Istanbul (IST), Turkey
SU2138 Landed 16:19
14.12.2018

VP-BSZ

Boeing
737-8ME

Nordwind Airlines

SVO-SIP
N4123
Landed 05:03
13.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
N4801 Landed 13:21
13.10.2018

VQ-BRK

Boeing
737-8LP

S7 Airlines/Globus

OVB-SIP
S73329
Landed 19:34
01.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
S7991 Landed 12:44
13.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Pafos (PFO), Cyprus
S7601 Landed 12:18
14.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
S75637 Landed 01:32
14.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
S7603 Landed 13:33
19.11.2018

VP-BSO

Boeing
737-82R

Nordwind Airlines

SVO-SIP
N4133
Landed 15:41
26.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
N4801 Landed 12:51
16.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Bari (BRI), Italy
N47539 Landed 11:55
17.12.2018

VP-BMW

Airbus
A320-214

Ural Airlines

DME-SIP
U6521
Landed 12:34
16.10.2018

Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Paris (CDG), France
U6709 Landed 07:50
01.11.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia
U62801 Landed 13:51
17.11.2018

Moscow (DME) – Batumi (BUS), Georgia
U62643 Landed 10:25
10.12.2018

Krasnodar (KRR) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
U67001 Landed 13:09
15.12.2018

Krasnodar (KRR) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
U63711 Landed 10:59
16.12.2018

VP-BKP

Airbus
A320-214

Aeroflot

SVO-SIP
SU1644
Landed 06:38
08.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Frankfurt (FRA), Germany
SU2306 Landed 08:06
11.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Budapest (BUD), Hungary
SU2468 Landed 17:21
11.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Vilnius (VNO), Lithuania
SU2104 Landed 07:15
16.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland
SU2206 Landed 09:17
21.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Vienna (VIE), Austria
SU2352 Landed 16:23
21.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Istanbul (IST), Turkey
SU2130 Landed 09:20
25.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Berlin (SFX), Germany
SU2684 Landed 16:59
27.10.2018

VQ-BSH

Airbus
A320-214

Aeroflot

SVO-SIP
SU1636
Landed 05:34
16.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Dublin (DUB), Ireland
SU2590 Landed 21:09
29.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
SU2014 Landed 14:35
30.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Copenhagen (CPH), Denmark
SU2658 Landed 11:05
01.11.2018

Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany – Moscow (SVO)
S7992 Departed 14:19
01.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Bologna (BLQ), Italy
SU2428 Landed 21:50
01.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Istanbul (IST), Turkey
SU2136 Landed 07:29
02.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
SU2144 Landed 21:17
11.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland
SU2202 Landed 07:07
12.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
SU2154 Landed 15:01
12.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Belgrade (BEG), Serbia
SU2090 Landed 10:35
13.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Munich (MUC), Germany
SU2594 Landed 20:35
13.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Madrid (MAD), Spain
SU2500 Landed 08:27
20.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Venice (VCE), Italy
SU2596 Landed 10:27
21.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Stuttgart (STR), Germany
SU2338 Landed 19:49
21.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Vilnius (VNO), Lithuania
SU2108 Landed 20:09
23.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Budapest (BUD), Hungary
SU2030 Landed 10:29
24.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Rome (FCO), Italy
SU2404 Landed 21:17
25.11.2018

VP-BBU

Airbus
A319-112

Rossiya

LED-SIP
SU6891
Landed 10:09
03.12.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – London (LGW), UK
SU6619 Landed 15:01
07.12.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Munich (MUC), Germany
SU6657 Landed 10:20
08.12.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
SU6621 Landed 09:40
13.12.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Paris (CDG), France
SU6635 Landed 10:14
15.12.2018

VP-BNG

Boeing
737-83N

S7 Airlines/Globus

DME-SIP
S7163
Landed 08:46
03.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Tivat (TIV), Montenegro
S7925 Landed 12:14
04.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Pafos (PFO), Cyprus
S7601 Landed 12:10
07.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
S7991 Landed 12:50
14.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Verona (VRN), Italy
S7697 Landed 12:10
15.10.2018

RA-89061

Sukhoi Superjet
1000-95B

Aeroflot

AER-SIP
SU2801
Landed 14:40
03.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Oslo (OSL), Norway
SU2174 Landed 10:41
04.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Berlin (SFX), Germany
SU2568 Landed 11:57
06.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Tallinn (TLL), Estonia
SU2148 Landed 21:01
06.12.2018

VQ-BTX

Airbus
A320-214

Aeroflot

SVO-SIP
SU1658
Landed 16:51
12.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Istanbul (IST), Turkey
SU2136 Landed 10:36
21.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Belgrade (BEG), Serbia
SU2090 Landed 10:00
22.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland
SU200 Landed 16:52
24.10.2018

VP-BGQ

Boeing
737-8LJ

Rossiya

VKO-SIP
FV6147
Landed 16:38
02.10.2018

Moscow (VKO) – Barcelona (BCN), Spain
FV5731 Landed 19:41
05.10.2018

Moscow (VKO) – Rimini (RMI), Italy
FV5727 Landed 06:54
06.10.2018

Moscow (VKO) – Corfu (CFU), Greece
FV5759 Landed 16:0
06.10.2018

Moscow (VKO) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
FV5685 Landed 01:17
07.10.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
FV5713 Landed 15:48
12.10.2018

VQ-BMG

Boeing
737-8LP

S7 Airlines/Globus

DME-SIP
S7161
Landed 17:57
03.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Bari (BRI), Italy
S7635 Landed 11:42
07.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
S7609 Landed 17:06
08.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Tivat (TVI), Montenegro
S7925 Landed 12:35
18.10.2018

Moscow (DME) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
S7991 Landed 12:55
11.11.2018

Moscow (DME) – Pafos (PFO), Cyprus
S7601 Landed 12:17
17.11.2018

Moscow (DME) – Verona (VRN), Italy
S7697 Landed 11:32
02.12.2018

VP-BSA

Boeing
737-8ME

Nordwind Airlines

SVO-SIP
N4123
Landed 05:05
15.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
N4801 Landed 13:02
15.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Amsterdam (AMS), Netherlands
SU2694 Landed 14:41
16.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
SU2142 Landed 13:18
01.11.2018

VP-BIJ

Airbus
A320-214

Aeroflot

SVO-SIP
SU1620
Landed 09:04
04.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland
SU2206 Landed 09:09
08.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
SU2152 Landed 12:34
09.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Hamburg (HAM), Germany
SU2346 Landed 10:10
10.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
SU2142 Landed 13:03
11.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Munich (MUC), Germany
SU2328 Landed 14:51
14.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Belgrade (BEG), Serbia
SU2090 Landed 10:31
18.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Bologna (BLQ), Italy
SU2428 Landed 21:31
19.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Stuttgart (STR), Germany
SU2336 Landed 09:35
20.11.2018

VP-BLO

Airbus
A320-214

Aeroflot

SVO-SIP
SU1620
Landed 08:49
26.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
SU2014 Landed 14:27
15.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Brussels (BRU), Belgium
SU2628 Landed 15:44
25.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Hamburg (HAM), Germany
SU2346 Landed 10:27
28.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
SU2142 Landed 13:34
01.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Rome (FCO), Italy
SU2408 Landed 15:22
13.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Stockholm (ARN), Sweden
SU2210 Landed 10:33
14.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Riga (RIX), Latvia
SU2682 Landed 08:05
15.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
SU2154 Landed 14:51
15.12.2018

Moscow (SCO) – Vilnius (VNO), Lithuania
SU2104 Landed 08:14
24.12.2018

VQ-BTY

Airbus
A319-112

Ural Airlines

SVO-SIP
U6439
Landed 08:56
23.11.2018

Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia
U62911 Landed 11:58
26.11.2018

Krasnodar (KRR) – Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia
U62657 Landed 14:32
28.11.2018

Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
U6701 Landed 07:03
27.12.2018

VQ-BBA

Airbus
A319-111

Rossiya

LED-SIP
SU6893
Landed 18:07
20.10.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
SU6617 Landed 14:36
21.10.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
SU6621 Landed 08:06
22.10.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Munich (MUC), Germany
SU6657 Landed 08:59
24.10.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – London (LGW), UK
SU6619 Landed 14:54
25.10.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Berlin (SFX), Germany
SU6641 Landed 09:16
28.10.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Vienna (VIE), Austria
SU6603 Landed 09:00
30.10.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Rome (FCO), Italy
SU6675 Landed 11:12
01.11.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Nice (NCE), France
SU6633 Landed 13:52
29.11.2018

St. Petersburg (LED) – Hamburg (HAM), Germany
SU6653 Landed 14:33
02.12.2018

RA-89109

Sukhoi Superjet
100-95B

Aeroflot

AER-SIP
SU2800
Landed 05:06
14.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Riga (RIX), Latvia
SU2100 Landed 11:14
16.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Oslo (OSL), Norway
SU2534 Landed 18:05
24.10.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Tivat (TIV), Montenegro
SU2050 Landed 10:59
02.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Thessaloniki (SKG), Greece
SU2124 Landed 10:27
14.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Bucharest (OTP), Romania
SU2034 Landed 09:24
20.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Dresden (DRS), Germany
SU2344 Landed 11:24
26.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland
SU2202 Landed 07:10
27.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Sofia (SOF), Bulgaria
SU2060 Landed 10:04
28.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Berlin (SFX), Germany
SU2316 Landed 20:33
05.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Ljubljuana (LJU), Slovenia
SU2610 Landed 09:32
06.12.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Vilnius (VNO), Lithuania
SU2104 Landed 07:51
15.12.2018

 

Note:

In December 2014 the administration of the US President Barack Obama has adopted a number of decisions regarding the sanctions for any action in the occupied Crimea.

In April of the same year, in accordance with the ICAO Convention on International Civil Aviation, the Eurocontrol (the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation), banned the European airlines from flying to the Russia-occupied Crimea and Sevastopol. [1].

Ukraine officially accused [2] Russia of violation of the international multilateral and bilateral agreements and the provisions of the European Air Navigation Plan, as well as in ignoring the established borders of the Flight Information Regions (FIR) [3].

The Air Navigation Services in the sky over the Crimean Peninsula belong to the jurisdiction to Ukraine that due to the Russian annexation of the Crimean AR had to move the dispatch center from Simferopol to Kyiv and Odessa.

However, due to the inability of the State Avia Service to guarantee security of the Ukraine flights over the occupied territories, in March 2014, it was decided to close the airports in Simferopol and Belbek and the lower airspace and to restrict traffic in Simferopol flight information region.

At the same time, Ukraine continues to service the Black Sea FIR within its competence.

In April 2014, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) called Russia's actions to seize control of the airspace above Crimea and the Black Sea waters that belong to the Ukrainian FIR, illegal [4].

[1] The ban of the flights to the occupied Crimea for European airlines: http://en.interfax.com.ua/news/general/198796.html

[2] Announcement of the SE "UkrAeroRukh" of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine: http://uksatse.ua/index.php?act=Part&CODE=247&id=264

[3] The FIR (Flight Information Region) is a specified region of airspace in which a flight information service and an alerting service are provided

[4] The publication in the online edition of the Tyzhden magazine from 16.04.2014 http://tyzhden.ua/News/107719

For four and a half years, the BSNews and Maidan of Foreign Affairs monitoring group conducts daily monitoring of the illegal flights to the occupied Crimea followed by the media publications of the results of the investigation on the airlines-offenders.

* * *

The monitoring of the violations of international sanctions against Russia and the legal regime of the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea is supported by the European program initiative of the "Renaissance" International Fund. The views of the authors do not necessarily reflect the position of the position of the "Renaissance" International Fund.



