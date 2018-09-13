Database of the Russian Aircrafts that Flew to the Occupied Crimea in October-December 2018
|15.02.2019
|Simferopol
Olha KORBUT
Expert of the monitoring group of the Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies, BSNews and Maidan of Foreign Affairs
Translated by Tetyana PUCHKOVA
The monitoring group of the Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies, the BSNews and the Maidan of Foreign Affairs presents the October-December 2018 results of monitoring the illegal flights of the Russian airlines to and from the occupied Crimea.
Aeroflot’s Aircraft VQ-BWD in London Heathrow Airport (LHR), July 8, 2018. Photo: Peter Tolnai, planespotters.net
Since July 2014, the Monitoring Group of the Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies Institute, the Maidan of Foreign Affairs and BlackSeaNews has been monitoring daily air traffic over the Russia-occupied Crimean peninsula.
Persuant to the UN General Assembly resolution on territorial integrity of Ukraine #68/262 from March 27, 2014, the airspace above Crimea has been closed for the aircraft trafic due to the Russian occupation of the peninsula and therefore, the impossibility for Ukraine to provide sky security over the ARC. However, from the beginning of the annexation, Russian airlines established the illegal regular air service with the single operating in Crimea Simferopol airport, thus, daily violating the airspace and the state border of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied territory.
Daily monitoring allows us to track the dynamics of air travel over identical periods of time for all years of occupation. The largest number of flights to the Simferopol airport took place in 2015, while 2016-2017 saw a certain decline. In 2018, the dynamics of flights slightly changed compared to the previous year, but the real number of actual air traffic to and from the occupied Crimea is below any optimistic reports and forecasts of "local authorities".
The monthly flight dynamics to and from the occupied Simferopol (see the chart below) is as follows:
- 2014 — 2110 flights in October, 1894 in November and 2028 in December
- 2015 — 2890 flights in October, 2048 in November, 1800 in December
- 2016 — 2624 flights in October, 1398 in November, 1550 in December
- 2017 — 2226 flights in October, 1424 in November, 1512 in December
- 2018 — 2388 flights in October, 1610 in November, 1644 in December
Monthly Flight Dynamics to and from the Occupied Crimea
in October-December 2018
Despite the attempts of “local authorities” to bring foreign air carriers to Crimea earlier, only Russian airlines operated flights to Simferopol in 2018. Since July 2014, more than 40 Russian airlines have flown to the Simferopol airport.
During the last quarter of 2018, the following airlines carried out regular passenger transportation to Simferopol airport: Aeroflot, Rossiya, Ural Airlines, S7 Airlines, Globus, Red Wings, NordAvia, Nordwind Airlines, Pegas Fly, UVT, Alrosa, Yakutia, Izhavia, Severstal, Rusline, Azimuth.
|
Aeroflot
|
ІАТА SU
|
Rossiya
|
ІАТА FV
|
Ural Airlines
|
ІАТА U6
|
Globus
|
ІАТА GH
|
S7 Airlines
|
ІАТА S7
|
Red Wings
|
ІАТА WZ
|
NordAvia
|
IATA 5N
|
Nordwind Airlines
|
ІАТА N4
|
Pegas Fly
|
ІАТА IK
|
Yakutia
|
IATA R3
|
Izhavia
|
IATA I8
|
Severstal
|
IATA D2
|
UVT
|
ІАТА UW
|
Alrosa
|
ІАТА 6R (ЯМ)
|Rusline
|
ІАТА 7R
|Azimuth
|
ІАТА A4
Some of these airlines have regularly performed flights under the codesharing agreements. It means that two or more airlines operate the same flight using one aircraft. The flights under the codesharing agreements have been mostly carried out by Aeroflot/Russia, S7 Airlines/Globus and Red Wings/NordAvia.
Rossiya’s aircraft VP-BWG in the airport of Dusseldorf (DUS). Photo: Andreas van den Berg, planespotters.net
* * *
The Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies, BSNews and Maidan of Foreign Affairs monitoring group also regularly monitors the subsequent movement of aircrafts that illegally fly to the occupied Crimea. We can confirm that a number of them also provide passenger traffic to the European countries that have condemned the Russian annexation of Crimea. The database of those aircrafts is being continuously updated and expanded. Previous monitoring results can be found in the Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies, BSNews and the Maidan of Foreign Affairs air traffic reviews.
The table below details the European flights by the Russian airlines that regularly fly to the Simferopol airport. The information will be passed on to the respective embassies and other official institutions with the aim of putting together the black list of aircrafts that would put an end to their service at the airports of the countries that have publicly recognized the annexation of the Crimea to Russia as illegal.
|
Aircraft #
|
Model
|
Airlines
|
Flight to SIP
|
Flight to EU/Other
|
VQ-BFV
|
Airbus
|
Ural Airlines
|
DME-SIP
|
St.Petersburg (LED) – Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia
Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
|
VQ-BRR
|
Boeing
|
S7 Airlines/
|
|
Moscow (DME) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
Moscow (DME) – Verona (VRN), Italy
Moscow (DME) – Pafos (PFO), Cyprus
|VP-BJG
|Boeing
777-2Q8(ER)
|Nordwind Airlines
|SVO-SIP
N4133
Landed 15:44
14.09.2018
|
Moscow (SVO) - Rimini (RMI),
Moscow (SVO) - Antalya (AYT),
|
VP-BTJ
|
Airbus
|
Aeroflot
|
SVO-SIP
|
Moscow (SVO) – Belgrad (BEG), Serbia
Moscow (SVO) – Berlin (SFX), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Copenhagen (CPH), Denmark
Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland
Moscow (SVO) – Istanbul (IST), Turkey
Moscow (SVO) – Budapest (BUD), Hungary
Moscow (SVO) – Stuttgart (STR), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Warsaw (WAW), Poland
Moscow (SVO) – Valencia (VLC), Spain
Moscow (SVO) – Rome (FCO), Italy
|
VQ-BVM
|
Boeing
|
S7 Airlines
|
DME-SIP
S7165
|
Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
Moscow (DME) - Tivat (TIV), Montenegro
Moscow (DME) – Verona (VRN), Italy
|
VQ-BOD
|
Airbus
|
Nordwind Airlines
|
SVO-SIP
|
Moscow (SVO) – Heraklion (HER), Greece
Moscow (SVO) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
Samara (KUF) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
|
VQ-BVK
|
Boeing
|
S7 Airlines
|
DME-SIP
|
Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
Moscow (DME) – Verona (VRN), Italy
Moscow (DME) – Pafos (PFO), Cyprus
Moscow (DME) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
|
VP-BWG
|
Airbus
|
Rossiya
|
LED-SIP
|
St.Petersburg (LED) – Istanbul (IST), Turkey
St.Petersburg (LED) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
Moscow (VKO) – Paris (ORY), France
St.Petersburg (LED) – Munich (MUC), Germany
St.Petersburg (LED) – Hamburg (HAM), Germany
St.Petersburg (LED) – London (LGW), UK
St.Petersburg (LED) – Vienna (VIE), Austria
|
RA-89103
|
|
|
AER-SIP
|
Moscow (SVO) – Budapest (BUD), Hungary
Moscow (SVO) – Stockholm (ARN), Sweden
Moscow (SVO) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
Moscow (SVO) – Riga (RIX), Latvia
Moscow (SVO) – Bucharest (OTP), Romania
Moscow (SVO) – Tallinn (TLL), Estonia
Moscow (SVO) – Dresden (DRS), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland
Moscow (SVO) – Sofia (SOF), Bulgaria
Moscow (SVO) – Ljubljana (LJU), Slovenia
|
VP-BKB
|
Airbus
|
Ural Airlines
|
DME-SIP
|
Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia
Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Rome (FCO), Italy
Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
Bratislava (BTS), Slovakia – St. Petersburg (LED)
Minsk (MSQ), Belarus – Bratislava (BTS), Slovakia
St. Petersburg (LED) – Frankfurt (FRA), Germany
|
VQ-BDM
|
Airbus
|
Ural Airlines
|
SVO-SIP
|
Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
St. Petersburg (LED) – Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia
Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
Moscow (DME) – Venice (VCE), Italy
Moscow (DME) – Palma de Mallorca (PMI), Spain
Moscow (DME) – Rimini (RMI), Italy
|
VQ-BWD
|
Boeing
|
Aeroflot
|
SVO-SIP
|
Moscow (SVO) – Lyon (LYS), France
Moscow (SVO) – Warsaw (WAW), Poland
Moscow (SVO) – Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia
Moscow (SVO) – Rome (FCO), Italy
Moscow (SVO) – Oslo (OSL), Norway
Moscow (SVO) – Budapest (BUD), Hungary
|
RA-89107
|
Sukhoi Superjet
|
Aeroflot
|
AER-SIP
|
Moscow (SVO) – Dresden (DRS), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Warsaw (WAW), Poland
Moscow (SVO) – Vilnius (VNO), Lithuania
Moscow (SVO) – Riga (RIX), Latvia
Moscow (SVO) – Zagreb (ZAG), Croatia
Moscow (SVO) – Bucharest (OTP), Romania
Moscow (SVO) – Tallinn (TLL), Estonia
Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland
Moscow (SVO) – Sofia (SOF), Bulgaria
Moscow (SVO) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
Moscow (SVO) – Oslo (OSL), Norway
Moscow (SVO) – Berlin (SFX), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Gothenburg (GOT), Sweden
Moscow (SVO) – Ljubljana (LJU), Slovenia
Moscow (SVO) – Warsaw (WAW), Poland
|
VP-BNJ
|
Airbus
|
Rossiya
|
LED-SIP
|
St. Petersburg (LED) – Berlin (SFX), Germany
St. Petersburg (LED) – Munich (MUC), Germany
St. Petersburg (LED) – London (LGW), UK
St. Petersburg (LED) – Hamburg (HAM), Germany
St. Petersburg (LED) – Vienna (VIE), Austria
St. Petersburg (LED) – Milan (MXP), Italy
St. Petersburg (LED) – Paris (CDG), France
St. Petersburg (LED) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
St. Petersburg (LED) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
|
VP-BWX
|
Airbus
|
Red Wings
|
LED-SIP
|
Moscow (DME) – Belgrade (BEG), Serbia
|
VP-BLL
|
Airbus
|
Aeroflot
|
SVO-SIP
|
Moscow (SVO) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
Moscow (SVO) – Verona (VRN), Italy
Moscow (SVO) – Rome (FCO), Italy
Moscow (SVO) – Hamburg (HAM), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Copenhagen (CPH), Denmark
Moscow (SVO) – Athens (ATH), Greece
Moscow (SVO) – Stuttgart (STR), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland
Moscow (SVO) – Warsaw (WAW), Poland
Moscow (SVO) – Frankfurt (FRA), Germany
Munich (MUC), Germany -Moscow (SVO)
Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Vilnius (VNO), Lithuania
|
EI-EYM
|
Airbus
|
Rossiya
|
LED-SIP
|
St. Petersburg (LED) – Milan (MXP), Italy
St. Petersburg (LED) – Vienna (VIE), Austria
St. Petersburg (LED) – Munich (MUC), Germany
St. Petersburg (LED) – Berlin (SFX), Germany
St. Petersburg (LED) – Hamburg (HAM), Germany
St. Petersburg (LED) – Barcelona (BCN), Spain
St. Petersburg (LED) – Rome (FCO), Italy
St. Petersburg (LED) – London (LGW), UK
St. Petersburg (LED) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
|
VP-BAC
|
Airbus
|
Aeroflot
|
SVO-SIP
|
Moscow (SVO) – Berlin (SFX), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Oslo (OSL), Norway
Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland
Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Vilnius (VNO), Lithuania
Moscow (SVO) – Frankfurt (FRA), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Hamburg (HAM), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Thessaloniki (SKG), Greece
Moscow (SVO) – Belgrade (BEG), Serbia
Moscow (SVO) – Stuttgart (STR), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
Moscow (SVO) – Venice (VCE), Italy
Moscow (SVO) – Stockholm (ARN), Sweden
Moscow (SVO) – Lyon (LYS), France
Moscow (SVO) – Istanbul (IST), Turkey
Moscow (SVO) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
Moscow (SVO) – Copenhagen (CPH), Denmark
|
VQ-BSL
|
Airbus
|
Aeroflot
|
SVO-SIP
|
Moscow (SVO) – Berlin (SFX), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Warsaw (WAW), Poland
Moscow (SVO) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
Moscow (SVO) – Stuttgart (STR), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Rome (FCO), Italy
Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Vilnius (VNO), Lithuania
Moscow (SVO) – Belgrade (BEG), Serbia
Frankfurt (FRA), Germany – Moscow (SVO)
Moscow (SVO) – Valencia (VLC), Spain
Moscow (SVO) – Chisinau (KIV), Moldova
Moscow (SVO) – Hamburg (HAM), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland
Moscow (SVO) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
Moscow (SVO) – Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia
Moscow (SVO) – Stockholm (ARN), Sweden
Moscow (SVO) - Brussels (BRU), Belgium
|
VQ-BRO
|
Airbus
|
Nordwind Airlines
|
SVO-SIP
|
Moscow (SVO) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
Moscow (SVO) – Heraklion (HER), Greece
Moscow (SVO) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
Moscow (SVO) – Monastir (MIR), Tunisia
|
VQ-BGJ
|
Airbus
|
Ural Airlines
|
SVX-SIP
|
St. Petersburg (LED) – Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia
Moscow (SVO) – Rimini (RMI), Italy
Moscow (SVO) – Bologna (BLQ), Italy
Krasnodar (KRR) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
|
VP-BRB
|
Airbus
|
Red Wings
|
DME-SIP
|
Moscow (DME) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
Nizhny Novgorod (GOJ) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
|
VP-BOB
|
Boeing
|
Rossiya
|
OVB-SIP
|
St. Petersburg (LED) – Heraklion (HER), Greece
Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
St. Petersburg (LED) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
|
VP-BTZ
|
Airbus
|
Ural Airlines
|
SVX-SIP
|
Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia
Moscow (DME) – Munich (MUC), Germany
Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Paris (CDG), France
Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
Moscow (DME) – Kutaisi (KUT), Georgia
Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
|
VP-BQF
|
Boeing
|
S7 Airlines / Globus
|
DME-SIP
|
Moscow (DME) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
Moscow (DME) – Tivat (TIV), Montenegro
Moscow (DME) – Pafos (PFO), Cyprus
|
VP-BNN
|
Airbus
|
Rossiya
|
LED-SIP
|
St. Petersburg (LED) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
St. Petersburg (LED) – Milan (MXP), Italy
St. Petersburg (LED) – Berlin (SFX), Germany
St. Petersburg (LED) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
St. Petersburg (LED) – Munich (MUC), Germany
St. Petersburg (LED) – Rome (FCO), Italy
St. Petersburg (LED) – London (LGW), UK
|
VP-BWW
|
Airbus
|
Red Wings
|
LED-SIP
|
Moscow (DME) – Rimini (RMI), Italy
Moscow (DME) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
Moscow (DME) – Milan (MXP), Italy
Moscow (DME) – Belgrade (BEG), Serbia
Moscow (DME) – Pardubice (PED), Czech Republic
|
VQ-BSI
|
Airbus
|
Aeroflot
|
SVO-SIP
|
Moscow (SVO) – Hannover (HAJ), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
Moscow (SVO) – Sofia (SOF), Bulgaria
Moscow (SVO) – Zurich (ZRH), Switzerland
Moscow (SVO) – Belgrade (BEG), Serbia
Moscow (SVO) – Bologna (BLQ), Italy
Moscow (SVO) – Istanbul (IST), Turkey
Moscow (SVO) – Copenhagen (CPH), Denmark
Moscow (SVO) – Athens (ATH), Greece
Moscow (SVO) – Berlin (SFX), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Oslo (OSL), Norway
Moscow (SVO) – Rome (FCO), Italy
Moscow (SVO) – Tallinn (TLL), Estonia
Moscow (SVO) – Frankfurt (FRA), Germany
|
VQ-BPV
|
Airbus
|
Aeroflot
|
SVO-SIP
|
Moscow (SVO) – Warsaw (WAW), Poland
Moscow (SVO) – Chisinau (KIV), Moldova
Moscow (SVO) – Frankfurt (FRA), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Stuttgart (STR), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Hamburg (HAM), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Copenhagen (CPH), Denmark
Moscow (SVO) – Istanbul (IST), Turkey
Moscow (SVO) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
Moscow (SVO) – Thessaloniki (SKG), Greece
Moscow (SVO) – Lyon (LYS), France
Moscow (SVO) – Stockholm (ARN), Sweden
Moscow (SVO) – Valencia (VLC), Spain
Moscow (SVO) – Vilnius (VNO), Lithuania
Moscow (SVO) – Rome (FCO), Italy
Moscow (SVO) – Dublin (DUB), Ireland
|
VP-BGR
|
Boeing
|
Rossiya
|
VKO-SIP
|
Moscow (VKO) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
Moscow (VKO) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
Moscow (VKO) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
Moscow (VKO) – Rimini (RMI), Italy
|
VQ-BKH
|
Airbus
|
Ural Airlines
|
LED-SIP
|
St. Petersburg (LED) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
Moscow (DME) – Palma de Mallorca (PMI), Spain
Barcelona (BCN) – Moscow (DME)
Moscow (ZIA) – Rome (FCO), Italy
St. Petersburg (LED) – Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia
St. Petersburg (LED) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
St. Petersburg (LED) – Frankfurt (FRA), Germany
|
VQ-BIR
|
Airbus
|
Aeroflot
|
SVO-SIP
|
Moscow (SVO) – Warsaw (WAW), Poland
Moscow (SVO) – Budapest (BUD), Hungary
Moscow (SVO) – Lyon (LYS), France
Moscow (SVO) – Istanbul (IST), Turkey
Moscow (SVO) – Munich (MUC), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland
Moscow (SVO) – Vienna (VIE), Austria
Moscow (SVO) – Frankfurt (FRA), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Verona (VRN), Italy
Moscow (SVO) – Venice (VCE), Italy
Moscow (SVO) – Milan (MXP), Italy
Moscow (SVO) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
Moscow (SVO) – Brussels (BRU), Belgium
Moscow (SVO) – Oslo (OSL), Norway
|
VQ-BAS
|
Airbus
|
Rossiya
|
LED-SIP
|
St. Petersburg (LED) – Nice (NCE), France
St. Petersburg (LED) – Hamburg (HAM), Germany
St. Petersburg (LED) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
St. Petersburg (LED) – London (LGW), UK
St. Petersburg (LED) – Rome (FCO), Italy
St. Petersburg (LED) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
St. Petersburg (LED) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
St. Petersburg (LED) – Munich (MUC), Germany
St. Petersburg (LED) – Vienna (VIE), Austria
|
VP-BNL
|
Airbus
|
Aeroflot
|
SVO-SIP
|
Moscow (SVO) – Stockholm (ARN), Sweden
Moscow (SVO) – Warsaw (WAW), Poland
Moscow (SVO) – Berlin (SFX), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Frankfurt (FRA), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Belgrade (BEG), Serbia
Moscow (SVO) – Valencia (VLC), Spain
Moscow (SVO) – Hannover (HAJ), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Frankfurt (FRA), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Bologna (BLQ), Italy
Moscow (SVO) – Istanbul (IST), Turkey
Moscow (SVO) – Venice (VCE), Italy
Moscow (SVO) – Vilnius (VNO), Lithuania
Moscow (SVO) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
Moscow (SVO) – Milan (MXP), Italy
Moscow (SVO) – Brussels (BRU), Belgium
|
VQ-BVL
|
Boeing
|
S7 Airlines/Globus
|
OVB-SIP
|
Moscow (DME) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
Moscow (DME) – Verona (VRN), Italy
Moscow (DME) – Pafos (PFO), Cyprus
Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
Moscow (DME) – Tivat (TIV), Montenegro
|
VQ-BRT
|
Airbus
|
Nordwind Airlines
|
UFA-SIP
|
Magnitogorsk (MQF) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
St. Petersburg (LED) – Heraklion (HER), Greece
Kazan (KZN) – Monastir (MIR), Tunisia
Moscow (SVO) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
|
VP-BND
|
Boeing
|
S7 Airlines/Globus
|
DME-SIP
|
Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
Moscow (DME) – Pafos (PFO), Cyprus
Moscow (DME) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
Moscow (DME) – Bari (BRI), Italy
Moscow (DME) – Verona (VRN), Italy
Moscow (DME) – Tivat (TIV), Montenegro
|
VP-BWJ
|
|
|
ROV-SIP
|
St. Petersburg (LED) – London (LGW), UK
St. Petersburg (LED) – Tallinn (TLL), Estonia
St. Petersburg (LED) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
St. Petersburg (LED) – Munich (MUC), Germany
St. Petersburg (LED) – Vienna (VIE), Austria
St. Petersburg (LED) –
St. Petersburg (LED) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
|
RA-89110
|
Sukhoi Superjet
|
Aeroflot
|
AER-SIP
|
Moscow (SVP) – Budapest (BUD), Hungary
Moscow (SVP) – Ljubljana (LJU), Slovenia
Moscow (SVP) – Riga (RIX), Latvia
Moscow (SVP) – Bucharest (OTP), Romania
Moscow (SVP) – Zagreb (ZAG), Croatia
Moscow (SVP) – Tivat (TIV), Montenegro
Moscow (SVP) – Dreden (DRS), Germany
Moscow (SVP) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland
Moscow (SVP) – Vilnius (VNO), Lithuania
|
VQ-BPU
|
Airbus
|
Aeroflot
|
SVO-SIP
|
Moscow (SVO) – Oslo (OSL), Norway
Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Berlin (SFX), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
Moscow (SVO) – Vilnius (VNO), Lithuania
Moscow (SVO) – Istanbul (IST), Turkey
Moscow (SVO) – Madrid (MAD), Spain
Moscow (SVO) – Sofia (SOF), Bulgaria
Moscow (SVO) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
Moscow (SVO) – Chisinau (KIV), Moldova
Moscow (SVO) – Thesalloniki (SKG), Greece
Moscow (SVO) – Belgrade (BEG), Serbia
Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
Moscow (SVO) – Istanbul (IST), Turkey
Moscow (SVO) – Valencia (VLC), Spain
Moscow (SVO) – Rome (FCO), Italy
Moscow (SVO) – Berlin (SFX), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Bologna (BLQ), Italy
Moscow (SVO) – Vilnius (VNO), Italy
Moscow (SVO) – Frankfurt (FRA), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Hamburg (HAM), Germany
|
VP-BVQ
|
Airbus
|
Red Wings
|
DME-SIP
|
Moscow (DME) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
|
VQ-BRQ
|
Boeing
|
S7 Airlines/Globus
|
OVB-SIP
|
Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
Moscow (DME) – Tivat (TIV), Montenegro
Moscow (DME) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
Moscow (DME) – Verona (VRN), Italy
|
VP-BJX
|
Airbus
|
Aeroflot
|
SVO-SIP
|
Moscow (SVO) – Hannover (HAJ), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Amsterdam (AMS), Netherlands
Moscow (SVO) – Madrid (MAD), Spain
Moscow (SVO) – Athens (ATH), Greece
Moscow (SVO) – Milan (MXP), Italy
Moscow (SVO) – Geneva (GVA), Switzerland
Moscow (SVO) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
Moscow (SVO) – Barcelona (BCN), Spain
Moscow (SVO) – Paris (CDG), France
Moscow (SVO) – Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia
Moscow (SVO) – Copenhagen (CPH), Denmark
Moscow (SVO) – London (LHR), UK
Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland
|
VP-BSQ
|
Boeing
|
Nordwind Airlines
|
SVO-SIP
|
Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
|
VP-BND
|
Boeing
|
S7 Airlines/Globus
|
DME-SIP
Landed 08:12
|
Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
Moscow (DME) – Pafos (PFO), Cyprus
Moscow (DME) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
Moscow (DME) – Bari (BRI), Italy
Moscow (DME) – Verona (VRN), Italy
|
VP-BIE
|
Airbus
|
Ural Airlines
|
DME-SIP
|
Moscow (DME) – Venice (VCE), Italy
Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
Moscow (DME) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland
Moscow (DME) – Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia
Krasnodar (KRR) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
|
VP-BCE
|
Airbus
|
Aeroflot
|
SVO-SIP
|
Moscow (SVO) – Stockholm (ARN), Sweden
Moscow (SVO) – Lyon (LYS), France
Moscow (SVO) – Valencia (VLC), Spain
Moscow (SVO) – Stuttgart (STR), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland
Moscow (SVO) – Rome (FCO), Italy
Moscow (SVO) – Brussels (BRU), Belgium
Moscow (SVO) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Istanbul (IST), Turkey
Moscow (SVO) – Verona (VRN), Italy
Moscow (SVO) – Amsterdam (AMS), Netherlands
Moscow (SVO) – Budapest (BUD), Hungary
Moscow (SVO) – Berlin (SFX), Germany
|
VP-BLD
|
Boeing
|
S7 Airlines/Globus
|
DME-SIP
|
Moscow (DME) – Pafos (PFO), Cyprus
Moscow (DME) – Verona (VRN), Italy
Moscow (DME) – Heraklion (HER), Greece
Moscow (DME) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
Moscow (DME) – Tivat (TIV), Montenegro
|
VQ-BRL
|
Airbus
|
Nordwind Airlines
|
SVO-SIP
|
Moscow (SVO) – Heraklion (HER), Greece
Moscow (SVO) – Monastir (MIR), Tunisia
Moscow (SVO) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
Moscow (SVO) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
Voronezh (VOZ) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
|
VQ-BFW
|
Airbus
|
Ural Airlines
|
DME-SIP
|
Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
Moscow (DME) – Batumi (BUS), Georgia
Yekaterinburg (SFX) – Paris (CDG), France
St. Petersburg (LED) – Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia
Yekaterinburg (SFX) – Rome (FCO), Italy
Krasnodar (KRR) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
|
VQ-BAT
|
Airbus
|
Rossiya
|
LED-SIP
|
St. Petersburg (LED) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
St. Petersburg (LED) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
St. Petersburg (LED) – Vienna (VIE), Austria
St. Petersburg (LED) – Nice (NCE), France
St. Petersburg (LED) – Hamburg (HAM), Germany
St. Petersburg (LED) – Barcelona (BCN), Spain
St. Petersburg (LED) – Paris (ORY), France
St. Petersburg (LED) – Milan (MXP), Italy
St. Petersburg (LED) – Berlin (SFX), Germany
St. Petersburg (LED) – Munich (MUC), Germany
St. Petersburg (LED) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
St. Petersburg (LED) – Rome (FCO), Italy
|
VP-BBG
|
Airbus
|
Ural Airlines
|
SVO-SIP
|
Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia
Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Rome (FCO), Italy
Moscow (DME) – Frankfurt (FRA), Germany
Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Barcelona (BCN), Spain
Moscow (DME) – Rimini (RMI), Italy
Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
|
VP-BUL
|
Boeing
|
S7 Airlines/Globus
|
OVB-SIP
|
Moscow (DME) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
Moscow (DME) – Tivat (TIV), Montenegro
|
RA-89116
|
Sukhoi Superjet
|
Aeroflot
|
AER-SIP
|
Moscow (SVO) – Riga (RIX), Latvia
Moscow (SVO) – Dresden (DRS), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
Moscow (SVO) – Zagreb (ZAG), Croatia
Moscow (SVO) – Bucharest (OTP), Romania
Moscow (SVO) – Ljubljana (LJU), Slovenia
Moscow (SVO) – Berlin (SFX), Germany
|
VP-BCB
|
Airbus
|
Aeroflot
|
SVO-SIP
|
Moscow (SVO) – Frankfurt (FRA), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Budapest (BUD), Hungary
Moscow (SVO) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
Moscow (SVO) – Sofia (SFO), Bulgaria
Moscow (SVO) – Valencia (VLC), Spain
Moscow (SVO) – Hamburg (HAM), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Warsaw (WAW), Poland
02.11.2018
Moscow (SVO) – Milan (MXP), Italy
Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Stuttgart (STR), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Bologna (BLQ), Italy
Moscow (SVO) – Istanbul (IST), Turkey
Moscow (SVO) – Venice (VCE), Italy
Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland
Moscow (SVO) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
Moscow (SVO) – Belgrade (BEG), Serbia
Moscow (SVO) – Vilnius (VNO), Lithuania
Moscow (SVO) – Brussels (BRU), Belgium
Moscow (SVO) – Valencia (VLC), Spain
Moscow (SVO) – Rome (FCO), Italy
|
VQ-BAG
|
Airbus
|
Ural Airlines
|
SVX-SIP
|
Moscow (DME) – Batumi (BUS), Georgia
Sochi (AER) – Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia
Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
|
VP-BKX
|
Airbus
|
Ural Airlines
|
DME-SIP
|
Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
|
VP-BOI
|
Boeing
|
Rossiya
|
SVO-SIP
|
Moscow (SVO) – Riga (RIX), Latvia
Athens (ATH), Greece – Moscow (SVO)
Moscow (SVO) – Tallinn (TLL), Estonia
|
VP-BRW
|
Airbus
|
Red Wings
|
DME-SIP
|
Moscow (DME) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
|
VP-BIE
|
Airbus
|
Ural Airlines
|
DME-SIP
|
Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
Moscow (DME) – Rimini (RMI), Italy
Moscow (DME) – Palma de Mallorca (PMI), Spain
Moscow (DME) – Venice (VCE), Italy
|
VP-BRS
|
Airbus
|
Red Wings
|
LED-SIP
|
Moscow (DME) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
|
VP-BKC
|
Airbus
|
Aeroflot
|
SVO-SIP
|
Moscow (SVO) – Istanbul (IST), Turkey
Moscow (SVO) – Chisinau (KIV), Moldova
Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland
Moscow (SVO) – Vienna (VIE), Austria
Moscow (SVO) – Sofia (SOF), Bulgaria
Moscow (SVO) – Budapest (BUD), Hungary
Moscow (SVO) – Lyon (LYS), France
Moscow (SVO) – Naples (NAP), Italy
Moscow (SVO) – Munich (MUC), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Brussels (BRU), Belgium
Moscow (SVO) – Nice (NCE), France
Moscow (SVO) – London (LHR), UK
Moscow (SVO) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
Moscow (SVO) – Paris (CDG), France
Moscow (SVO) – Geneva (GVA), Switzerland
Moscow (SVO) – Stuttgart (STR), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Berlin (SFX), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Tallinn (TLL), Estonia
Moscow (SVO) – Istanbul (IST), Turkey
|
VP-BSZ
|
Boeing
|
Nordwind Airlines
|
SVO-SIP
|
Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
|
VQ-BRK
|
Boeing
|
S7 Airlines/Globus
|
OVB-SIP
|
Moscow (DME) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
Moscow (DME) – Pafos (PFO), Cyprus
Moscow (DME) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
|
VP-BSO
|
Boeing
|
Nordwind Airlines
|
SVO-SIP
|
Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Bari (BRI), Italy
|
VP-BMW
|
Airbus
|
Ural Airlines
|
DME-SIP
|
Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Paris (CDG), France
St. Petersburg (LED) – Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia
Moscow (DME) – Batumi (BUS), Georgia
Krasnodar (KRR) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
Krasnodar (KRR) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
|
VP-BKP
|
Airbus
|
Aeroflot
|
SVO-SIP
|
Moscow (SVO) – Frankfurt (FRA), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Budapest (BUD), Hungary
Moscow (SVO) – Vilnius (VNO), Lithuania
Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland
Moscow (SVO) – Vienna (VIE), Austria
Moscow (SVO) – Istanbul (IST), Turkey
Moscow (SVO) – Berlin (SFX), Germany
|
VQ-BSH
|
Airbus
|
Aeroflot
|
SVO-SIP
|
Moscow (SVO) – Dublin (DUB), Ireland
Moscow (SVO) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
Moscow (SVO) – Copenhagen (CPH), Denmark
Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany – Moscow (SVO)
Moscow (SVO) – Bologna (BLQ), Italy
Moscow (SVO) – Istanbul (IST), Turkey
Moscow (SVO) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland
Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Belgrade (BEG), Serbia
Moscow (SVO) – Munich (MUC), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Madrid (MAD), Spain
Moscow (SVO) – Venice (VCE), Italy
Moscow (SVO) – Stuttgart (STR), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Vilnius (VNO), Lithuania
Moscow (SVO) – Budapest (BUD), Hungary
Moscow (SVO) – Rome (FCO), Italy
|
VP-BBU
|
Airbus
|
Rossiya
|
LED-SIP
|
St. Petersburg (LED) – London (LGW), UK
St. Petersburg (LED) – Munich (MUC), Germany
St. Petersburg (LED) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
St. Petersburg (LED) – Paris (CDG), France
|
VP-BNG
|
Boeing
|
S7 Airlines/Globus
|
DME-SIP
|
Moscow (DME) – Tivat (TIV), Montenegro
Moscow (DME) – Pafos (PFO), Cyprus
Moscow (DME) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
Moscow (DME) – Verona (VRN), Italy
|
RA-89061
|
Sukhoi Superjet
|
Aeroflot
|
AER-SIP
|
Moscow (SVO) – Oslo (OSL), Norway
Moscow (SVO) – Berlin (SFX), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Tallinn (TLL), Estonia
|
VQ-BTX
|
Airbus
|
Aeroflot
|
SVO-SIP
|
Moscow (SVO) – Istanbul (IST), Turkey
Moscow (SVO) – Belgrade (BEG), Serbia
Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland
|
VP-BGQ
|
Boeing
|
Rossiya
|
VKO-SIP
|
Moscow (VKO) – Barcelona (BCN), Spain
Moscow (VKO) – Rimini (RMI), Italy
Moscow (VKO) – Corfu (CFU), Greece
Moscow (VKO) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
St. Petersburg (LED) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
|
VQ-BMG
|
Boeing
|
S7 Airlines/Globus
|
DME-SIP
|
Moscow (DME) – Bari (BRI), Italy
Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
Moscow (DME) – Tivat (TVI), Montenegro
Moscow (DME) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
Moscow (DME) – Pafos (PFO), Cyprus
Moscow (DME) – Verona (VRN), Italy
|
VP-BSA
|
Boeing
|
Nordwind Airlines
|
SVO-SIP
|
Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Amsterdam (AMS), Netherlands
Moscow (SVO) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
|
VP-BIJ
|
Airbus
|
Aeroflot
|
SVO-SIP
|
Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland
Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Hamburg (HAM), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
Moscow (SVO) – Munich (MUC), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Belgrade (BEG), Serbia
Moscow (SVO) – Bologna (BLQ), Italy
Moscow (SVO) – Stuttgart (STR), Germany
|
VP-BLO
|
Airbus
|
Aeroflot
|
SVO-SIP
|
Moscow (SVO) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
Moscow (SVO) – Brussels (BRU), Belgium
Moscow (SVO) – Hamburg (HAM), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey
Moscow (SVO) – Rome (FCO), Italy
Moscow (SVO) – Stockholm (ARN), Sweden
Moscow (SVO) – Riga (RIX), Latvia
Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany
Moscow (SCO) – Vilnius (VNO), Lithuania
|
VQ-BTY
|
Airbus
|
Ural Airlines
|
SVO-SIP
|
Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia
Krasnodar (KRR) – Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia
Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
|
VQ-BBA
|
Airbus
|
Rossiya
|
LED-SIP
|
St. Petersburg (LED) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus
St. Petersburg (LED) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic
St. Petersburg (LED) – Munich (MUC), Germany
St. Petersburg (LED) – London (LGW), UK
St. Petersburg (LED) – Berlin (SFX), Germany
St. Petersburg (LED) – Vienna (VIE), Austria
St. Petersburg (LED) – Rome (FCO), Italy
St. Petersburg (LED) – Nice (NCE), France
St. Petersburg (LED) – Hamburg (HAM), Germany
|
RA-89109
|
Sukhoi Superjet
|
Aeroflot
|
AER-SIP
|
Moscow (SVO) – Riga (RIX), Latvia
Moscow (SVO) – Oslo (OSL), Norway
Moscow (SVO) – Tivat (TIV), Montenegro
Moscow (SVO) – Thessaloniki (SKG), Greece
Moscow (SVO) – Bucharest (OTP), Romania
Moscow (SVO) – Dresden (DRS), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland
Moscow (SVO) – Sofia (SOF), Bulgaria
Moscow (SVO) – Berlin (SFX), Germany
Moscow (SVO) – Ljubljuana (LJU), Slovenia
Moscow (SVO) – Vilnius (VNO), Lithuania
Note:
In December 2014 the administration of the US President Barack Obama has adopted a number of decisions regarding the sanctions for any action in the occupied Crimea.
In April of the same year, in accordance with the ICAO Convention on International Civil Aviation, the Eurocontrol (the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation), banned the European airlines from flying to the Russia-occupied Crimea and Sevastopol. [1].
Ukraine officially accused [2] Russia of violation of the international multilateral and bilateral agreements and the provisions of the European Air Navigation Plan, as well as in ignoring the established borders of the Flight Information Regions (FIR) [3].
The Air Navigation Services in the sky over the Crimean Peninsula belong to the jurisdiction to Ukraine that due to the Russian annexation of the Crimean AR had to move the dispatch center from Simferopol to Kyiv and Odessa.
However, due to the inability of the State Avia Service to guarantee security of the Ukraine flights over the occupied territories, in March 2014, it was decided to close the airports in Simferopol and Belbek and the lower airspace and to restrict traffic in Simferopol flight information region.
At the same time, Ukraine continues to service the Black Sea FIR within its competence.
In April 2014, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) called Russia's actions to seize control of the airspace above Crimea and the Black Sea waters that belong to the Ukrainian FIR, illegal [4].
[1] The ban of the flights to the occupied Crimea for European airlines: http://en.interfax.com.ua/news/general/198796.html
[2] Announcement of the SE "UkrAeroRukh" of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine: http://uksatse.ua/index.php?act=Part&CODE=247&id=264
[3] The FIR (Flight Information Region) is a specified region of airspace in which a flight information service and an alerting service are provided
[4] The publication in the online edition of the Tyzhden magazine from 16.04.2014 http://tyzhden.ua/News/107719
For four and a half years, the BSNews and Maidan of Foreign Affairs monitoring group conducts daily monitoring of the illegal flights to the occupied Crimea followed by the media publications of the results of the investigation on the airlines-offenders.
* * *
The monitoring of the violations of international sanctions against Russia and the legal regime of the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea is supported by the European program initiative of the "Renaissance" International Fund. The views of the authors do not necessarily reflect the position of the position of the "Renaissance" International Fund.
