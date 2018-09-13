Olha KORBUT

Expert of the monitoring group of the Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies, BSNews and Maidan of Foreign Affairs

Translated by Tetyana PUCHKOVA

The monitoring group of the Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies, the BSNews and the Maidan of Foreign Affairs presents the October-December 2018 results of monitoring the illegal flights of the Russian airlines to and from the occupied Crimea.

Aeroflot’s Aircraft VQ-BWD in London Heathrow Airport (LHR), July 8, 2018. Photo: Peter Tolnai, planespotters.net

Since July 2014, the Monitoring Group of the Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies Institute, the Maidan of Foreign Affairs and BlackSeaNews has been monitoring daily air traffic over the Russia-occupied Crimean peninsula.

Persuant to the UN General Assembly resolution on territorial integrity of Ukraine #68/262 from March 27, 2014, the airspace above Crimea has been closed for the aircraft trafic due to the Russian occupation of the peninsula and therefore, the impossibility for Ukraine to provide sky security over the ARC. However, from the beginning of the annexation, Russian airlines established the illegal regular air service with the single operating in Crimea Simferopol airport, thus, daily violating the airspace and the state border of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied territory.

Daily monitoring allows us to track the dynamics of air travel over identical periods of time for all years of occupation. The largest number of flights to the Simferopol airport took place in 2015, while 2016-2017 saw a certain decline. In 2018, the dynamics of flights slightly changed compared to the previous year, but the real number of actual air traffic to and from the occupied Crimea is below any optimistic reports and forecasts of "local authorities".

The monthly flight dynamics to and from the occupied Simferopol (see the chart below) is as follows:

2014 — 2110 flights in October, 1894 in November and 2028 in December



2015 — 2890 flights in October, 2048 in November, 1800 in December



2016 — 2624 flights in October, 1398 in November, 1550 in December



2017 — 2226 flights in October, 1424 in November, 1512 in December



2018 — 2388 flights in October, 1610 in November, 1644 in December

Monthly Flight Dynamics to and from the Occupied Crimea

in October-December 2018

Despite the attempts of “local authorities” to bring foreign air carriers to Crimea earlier, only Russian airlines operated flights to Simferopol in 2018. Since July 2014, more than 40 Russian airlines have flown to the Simferopol airport.

During the last quarter of 2018, the following airlines carried out regular passenger transportation to Simferopol airport: Aeroflot, Rossiya, Ural Airlines, S7 Airlines, Globus, Red Wings, NordAvia, Nordwind Airlines, Pegas Fly, UVT, Alrosa, Yakutia, Izhavia, Severstal, Rusline, Azimuth.

Aeroflot ІАТА SU

ІCАО AFL

Callsign AEROFLOT Rossiya ІАТА FV

ІCАО SDM

Callsign ROSSIYA Ural Airlines ІАТА U6

ІCАО SVR

Callsign Sverdlovsk Air Globus ІАТА GH

ІCАО GLP

Callsign Globus S7 Airlines ІАТА S7

ІCАО SBI

Callsign SIBERIAN AIRLINES Red Wings ІАТА WZ

ІCАО RWZ

Callsign AIR RED NordAvia IATA 5N

ICAO AUL

Callsign ARKHANGELSK AIR Nordwind Airlines ІАТА N4

ІCАО NWS

Callsign NORDLAND Pegas Fly ІАТА IK

ІCАО KAR

Callsign KRASJET Yakutia IATA R3

ICAO SYL

Callsign AIR YAKUTIA Izhavia IATA I8

ICAO IZA

Callsign IZHAVIA Severstal IATA D2

ICAO SSF

Callsign SEVERSTAL UVT ІАТА UW

ІCАО UVT

Callsign — Alrosa ІАТА 6R (ЯМ)

ІCАО DRU

Callsign Mirny Rusline ІАТА 7R

ІCАО RLU

Callsign Rusline Azimuth ІАТА A4

ІCАО AZO

Callsign AZIMUTH



Some of these airlines have regularly performed flights under the codesharing agreements. It means that two or more airlines operate the same flight using one aircraft. The flights under the codesharing agreements have been mostly carried out by Aeroflot/Russia, S7 Airlines/Globus and Red Wings/NordAvia.

Rossiya’s aircraft VP-BWG in the airport of Dusseldorf (DUS). Photo: Andreas van den Berg, planespotters.net

* * *

The Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies, BSNews and Maidan of Foreign Affairs monitoring group also regularly monitors the subsequent movement of aircrafts that illegally fly to the occupied Crimea. We can confirm that a number of them also provide passenger traffic to the European countries that have condemned the Russian annexation of Crimea. The database of those aircrafts is being continuously updated and expanded. Previous monitoring results can be found in the Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies, BSNews and the Maidan of Foreign Affairs air traffic reviews.

The table below details the European flights by the Russian airlines that regularly fly to the Simferopol airport. The information will be passed on to the respective embassies and other official institutions with the aim of putting together the black list of aircrafts that would put an end to their service at the airports of the countries that have publicly recognized the annexation of the Crimea to Russia as illegal.

Aircraft # Model Airlines Flight to SIP Flight to EU/Other VQ-BFV Airbus

A320-214 Ural Airlines DME-SIP

U6525

Landed 06:15

26.11.2018 St.Petersburg (LED) – Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia

U62801 Landed 14:09

01.12.2018 Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus

U67029 Landed 12:13

14.12.2018 Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic

U6701 Landed 14:10

21.12.2018 VQ-BRR Boeing

737-8LP S7 Airlines/

Globus

DME-SIP

S7269

Landed 10:30

07.11.2018

Moscow (DME) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany

S7991 Landed 12:52

10.11.2018 Moscow (DME) – Verona (VRN), Italy

S7697 Landed 11:20

11.11.2018 Moscow (DME) – Pafos (PFO), Cyprus

S7601 Landed 12:19

27.11.2018 VP-BJG Boeing

777-2Q8(ER) Nordwind Airlines SVO-SIP

N4133

Landed 15:44

14.09.2018 Moscow (SVO) - Rimini (RMI),

Italy

N47559 Landed 09:06

29.09.2018 Moscow (SVO) - Antalya (AYT),

Turkey

N41809 Landed 14:02

14.10.2018 VP-BTJ Airbus

A320-214 Aeroflot SVO-SIP

SU1624

Landed 14:13

06.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Belgrad (BEG), Serbia

SU2092 Landed 20:06

12.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Berlin (SFX), Germany

SU2316 Landed 19:03

14.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Copenhagen (CPH), Denmark

SU2658 Landed 10:05

18.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland

SU2200 Landed 16:49

18.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Istanbul (IST), Turkey

SU2130 Landed 08:19

19.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Budapest (BUD), Hungary

SU2468 Landed 17:23

19.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Stuttgart (STR), Germany

SU2336 Landed 09:46

31.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Warsaw (WAW), Poland

SU2000 Landed 10:52

05.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Valencia (VLC), Spain

SU2502 Landed 09:48

13.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Rome (FCO), Italy

SU2408 Landed 15:02

01.12.018 VQ-BVM Boeing

737-8GJ S7 Airlines DME-SIP S7165

Landed 12:48

18.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus

S7609 Landed 16:38

23.10.2018 Moscow (DME) - Tivat (TIV), Montenegro

S7925 Landed 12:28

03.11.2018 Moscow (DME) – Verona (VRN), Italy

S7697 Landed 11:29

25.11.2018 VQ-BOD Airbus

A321-211 Nordwind Airlines SVO-SIP

N4533

Landed 11:06

06.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Heraklion (HER), Greece

N41611 Landed 03:06

06.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus

N41687 Landed 05:06

09.10.2018 Samara (KUF) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey

N41871 Landed 03:20

10.10.2018 VQ-BVK Boeing

737-8GJ S7 Airlines DME-SIP

S7165

Landed 12:43

15.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus

S7603 Landed 11:57

17.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Verona (VRN), Italy

S7697 Landed 12:15

20.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Pafos (PFO), Cyprus

S7601 Landed 12:19

21.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany

S7991 Landed 12:28

23.11.2018 VP-BWG Airbus

A319-111 Rossiya LED-SIP

FV6883

Landed 11:48

19.10.2018 St.Petersburg (LED) – Istanbul (IST), Turkey

SU/FV6695 Landed 21:46

19.10.2018 St.Petersburg (LED) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic

SU/FV6621 Landed 08:06

20.10.2018 Moscow (VKO) – Paris (ORY), France

SU/FV6637 Landed 12:05

23.10.2018 St.Petersburg (LED) – Munich (MUC), Germany

SU/FV6657 Landed 09:02

25.10.2018 St.Petersburg (LED) – Hamburg (HAM), Germany

SU/FV6653 Landed 07:35

26.10.2018 St.Petersburg (LED) – London (LGW), UK

SU/FV6619 Landed 15:07

31.10.2018 St.Petersburg (LED) – Vienna (VIE), Austria

SU/FV6603 Landed 09:10

03.11.2018 RA-89103 AER-SIP

SU2800

Landed 05:17

01.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Budapest (BUD), Hungary

SU2030 Landed 10:05

06.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Stockholm (ARN), Sweden

SU2386 Landed 17:31

06.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic

SU2018 Landed 12:09

11.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Riga (RIX), Latvia

SU2100 Landed 11:32

12.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Bucharest (OTP), Romania

SU2038 Landed 20:34

12.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Tallinn (TLL), Estonia

SU2148 Landed 14:06

13.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Dresden (DRS), Germany

SU2344 Landed 13:19

17.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland

SU2202 Landed 07:14

18.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Sofia (SOF), Bulgaria

SU2062 Landed 19:24

07.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Ljubljana (LJU), Slovenia

SU2611 Landed 13:25

08.11.2018 VP-BKB Airbus

A320-214 Ural Airlines DME-SIP

U6525

Landed 06:04

08.11.2018 Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia

U62911 Landed 11:20

12.11.2018 Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Rome (FCO), Italy

U6727 Landed 07:09

25.11.2018 Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus

U67029 Landed 12:44

30.11.2018 Bratislava (BTS), Slovakia – St. Petersburg (LED)

U63266 Departed 12:30

17.12.2018 Minsk (MSQ), Belarus – Bratislava (BTS), Slovakia

U63285 Landed 23:19

20.12.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Frankfurt (FRA), Germany

U6717 Landed 12:51

28.12.2018 VQ-BDM Airbus

A320-214 Ural Airlines SVO-SIP

U6439

Landed 11:21

02.10.2018 Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus

U67027 Landed 16:57

03.10.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia

U62801 Landed 14:06

11.10.2018 Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic

U6701 Landed 06:18

14.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Venice (VCE), Italy

U6877 Landed 10:29

20.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Palma de Mallorca (PMI), Spain

U6847 Landed 11:25

25.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Rimini (RMI), Italy

U6741 Landed 10:41

28.11.2018 VQ-BWD Boeing

737-8LJ Aeroflot SVO-SIP

SU1620

Landed 10:00

11.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Lyon (LYS), France

SU2374 Landed 09:53

13.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Warsaw (WAW), Poland

SU2002 Landed 18:37

13.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia

SU1892 Landed 22:06

14.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Rome (FCO), Italy

SU2418 Landed 10:22

15.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Oslo (OSL), Norway

SU2534 Landed 20:07

15.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Budapest (BUD), Hungary

SU2468 Landed 21:54

21.12.2018 RA-89107 Sukhoi Superjet

100-95B Aeroflot AER-SIP

SU2800

Landed 16:10

22.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Dresden (DRS), Germany

SU2344 Landed 13:35

23.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Warsaw (WAW), Poland

SU2006 Landed 06:50

25.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Vilnius (VNO), Lithuania

SU2164 Landed 14:14

25.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Riga (RIX), Latvia

SU2118 Landed 21:46

27.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Zagreb (ZAG), Croatia

SU2040 Landed 09:08

01.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Bucharest (OTP), Romania

SU2036 Landed 21:19

01.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Tallinn (TLL), Estonia

SU2106 Landed 07:47

02.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland

SU2200 Landed 17:58

09.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Sofia (SOF), Bulgaria

SU2062 Landed 19:24

18.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic

SU2018 Landed 12:37

23.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Oslo (OSL), Norway

SU2174 Landed 11:12

26.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Berlin (SFX), Germany

SU2568 Landed 11:36

27.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Gothenburg (GOT), Sweden

SU2180 Landed 20:44

30.11.201 Moscow (SVO) – Ljubljana (LJU), Slovenia

SU2610 Landed 09:35

03.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Warsaw (WAW), Poland

SU2002 Landed 17:58

04.12.2018 VP-BNJ Airbus

A319-111 Rossiya LED-SIP

FV6895

Landed 16:20

14.11.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Berlin (SFX), Germany

SU/FV6641 Landed 08:35

15.11.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Munich (MUC), Germany

SU/FV6657 Landed 09:57

19.11.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – London (LGW), UK

SU/FV6619 Landed 14:27

22.11.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Hamburg (HAM), Germany

SU/FV6653 Landed 13:58

26.11.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Vienna (VIE), Austria

SU/FV6603 Landed 08:51

29.11.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Milan (MXP), Italy

SU/FV6673 Landed 10:48

02.12.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Paris (CDG), France

SU/FV6635 Landed 10:44

05.12.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany

SU/FV6643 Landed 09:58

06.12.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic

SU/FV6621 Landed 10:00

16.12.2018 VP-BWX Airbus

A320-232 Red Wings LED-SIP

WZ701

Landed 10:55

26.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Belgrade (BEG), Serbia

WZ537 Landed 12:04

03.11.2018 VP-BLL Airbus

A320-214 Aeroflot SVO-SIP

SU1630

Landed 16:19

11.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey

SU2142 Landed 13:21

20.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Verona (VRN), Italy

SU2482 Landed 08:32

22.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Rome (FCO), Italy

SU265 Landed 21:24

22.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Hamburg (HAM), Germany

SU2346 Landed 10:59

02.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Copenhagen (CPH), Denmark

SU2658 Landed 10:44

03.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Athens (ATH), Greece

SU2112 Landed 20:16

03.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Stuttgart (STR), Germany

SU2336 Landed 09:33

04.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland

SU2200 Landed 17:41

04.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Warsaw (WAW), Poland

SU2006 Landed 07:47

05.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Frankfurt (FRA), Germany

SU2656 Landed 15:32

05.12.2018 Munich (MUC), Germany -Moscow (SVO)

SU2595 Departed 21:57

06.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany

SU2154 Landed 15:21

07.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Vilnius (VNO), Lithuania

SU2108 Landed 20:26

23.12.2018 EI-EYM Airbus

A319-111 Rossiya LED-SIP

FV6891

Landed 07:12

23.10.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Milan (MXP), Italy

SU/FV6673 Landed 09:56

24.10.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Vienna (VIE), Austria

SU/FV6603 Landed 08:27

25.10.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Munich (MUC), Germany

SU/FV6657 Landed 10:20

31.10.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Berlin (SFX), Germany

SU/FV6639 Landed 17:02

05.11.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Hamburg (HAM), Germany

SU/FV6653 Landed 13:41

07.11.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Barcelona (BCN), Spain

SU/FV6701 Landed 11:24

14.11.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Rome (FCO), Italy

SU/FV6675 Landed 10:43

25.11.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – London (LGW), UK

SU/FV6619 Landed 14:27

12.12.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany

SU/FV6643 Landed 09:47

15.12.2018 VP-BAC Airbus

A320-214 Aeroflot SVO-SIP

SU1636

Landed 05:35

13.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Berlin (SFX), Germany

SU2684 Landed 06:37

20.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Oslo (OSL), Norway

SU2174 Landed 09:55

21.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland

SU2200 Landed 16:57

21.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany

SU2152 Landed 11:41

23.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Vilnius (VNO), Lithuania

SU2104 Landed 06:57

25.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Frankfurt (FRA), Germany

SU2656 Landed 15:55

27.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Hamburg (HAM), Germany

SU2346 Landed 10:50

29.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Thessaloniki (SKG), Greece

SU2124 Landed 10:45

31.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Belgrade (BEG), Serbia

SU2092 Landed 20:49

31.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Stuttgart (STR), Germany

SU2336 Landed 09:31

04.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey

SU2144 Landed 21:03

04.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Venice (VCE), Italy

SU2596 Landed 10:18

08.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Stockholm (ARN), Sweden

SU2210 Landed 10:31

13.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Lyon (LYS), France

SU2376 Landed 20:16

13.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Istanbul (IST), Turkey

SU2132 Landed 13:05

16.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic

SU2012 Landed 10:38

17.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Copenhagen (CPH), Denmark

SU2658 Landed 11:06

28.11.2018 VQ-BSL Airbus

A320-214 Aeroflot SVO-SIP

SU1644

Landed 06:41

12.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Berlin (SFX), Germany

SU2318 Landed 10:46

22.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Warsaw (WAW), Poland

SU2002 Landed 17:23

23.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic

SU2012 Landed 10:52

27.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Stuttgart (STR), Germany

SU2336 Landed 09:56

28.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Rome (FCO), Italy

SU2404 Landed 20:34

28.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany

SU2152 Landed 12:26

01.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Vilnius (VNO), Lithuania

SU2108 Landed 21:13

01.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Belgrade (BEG), Serbia

SU2090 Landed 10:52

02.12.2018 Frankfurt (FRA), Germany – Moscow (SVO)

SU2305 Landed 23:42

02.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Valencia (VLC), Spain

SU2502 Landed 09:40

03.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Chisinau (KIV), Moldova

SU1844 Landed 22:26

12.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Hamburg (HAM), Germany

SU2348 Landed 20:22

13.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland

SU2202 Landed 07:25

14.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey

SU2142 Landed 13:22

17.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia

SU1890 Landed 09:28

19.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Stockholm (ARN), Sweden

SU2386 Landed 20:23

19.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) - Brussels (BRU), Belgium

SU2628 Landed 15:16

29.12.2018 VQ-BRO Airbus

A321-231 Nordwind Airlines SVO-SIP

N4133

Landed 15:44

03.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus

N4643 Landed 04:05

06.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Heraklion (HER), Greece

N41611 Landed 03:20

07.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey

N41805 Landed 14:53

08.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Monastir (MIR), Tunisia

N41723 Landed 14:16

09.10.2018 VQ-BGJ Airbus

A320-232 Ural Airlines SVX-SIP

U62931

Landed 07:15

01.10.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia

U62801 Landed 10:08

04.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Rimini (RMI), Italy

U6741 Landed 10:31

24.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Bologna (BLQ), Italy

U67075 Landed 15:01

03.11.2018 Krasnodar (KRR) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus

U67001 Landed 11:19

04.11.2018 Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic

U6701 Landed 12:20

16.11.2018

VP-BRB Airbus

A321-231 Red Wings DME-SIP

WZ307

Landed 15:32

17.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey

WZ5005 Landed 04:15

19.10.2018 Nizhny Novgorod (GOJ) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey

WZ4011 Landed 13:43

27.10.2018 VP-BOB Boeing

737-8LJ Rossiya OVB-SIP

FV5621

Landed 17:38

13.09.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Heraklion (HER), Greece

FV5785 Landed 05:16

08.10.2018 Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus

FV5803 Landed 15:29

03.11.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey

FV5663 Landed 17:56

05.11.2018 VP-BTZ Airbus

A320-214 Ural Airlines SVX-SIP

U62931

Landed 11:09

25.10.2018 Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia

U62911 Landed 12:53

26.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Munich (MUC), Germany

U6799 Landed 10:58

03.11.2018 Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Paris (CDG), France

U6709 Landed 07:41

08.11.2018 Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus

U67029 Landed 12:23

09.11.2018 Moscow (DME) – Kutaisi (KUT), Georgia

U62913 Landed 09:56

15.11.2018 Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic

U6701 Landed 07:12

25.11.2018 VP-BQF Boeing

737-83N S7 Airlines / Globus DME-SIP

S7/GH269

Landed 05:52

27.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany

S7991 Landed 12:26

17.11.2018 Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus

S7603 Landed 11:48

25.11.2018 Moscow (DME) – Tivat (TIV), Montenegro

S7925 Landed 12:02

29.11.2018 Moscow (DME) – Pafos (PFO), Cyprus

S7601 Landed 14:34

27.12.2018 VP-BNN Airbus

A319-111 Rossiya LED-SIP

SU6893

Landed 17:54

06.10.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany

SU6643 Landed 08:06

08.10.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Milan (MXP), Italy

SU6673 Landed 09:51

10.10.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Berlin (SFX), Germany

SU6641 Landed 07:36

12.10.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic

SU6621 Landed 07:52

13.10.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Munich (MUC), Germany

SU6657 Landed 09:22

15.10.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Rome (FCO), Italy

SU6675 Landed 09:50

19.10.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – London (LGW), UK

SU6619 Landed 14:40

21.10.2018 VP-BWW Airbus

A320-232 Red Wings LED-SIP

WZ701

Landed 10:44

05.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Rimini (RMI), Italy

WZ9257 Landed 07:07

27.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey

WZ8881 Landed 03:09

28.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Milan (MXP), Italy

WZ2410 Landed 09:48

29.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Belgrade (BEG), Serbia

WZ537 Landed 11:50

02.11.2018 Moscow (DME) – Pardubice (PED), Czech Republic

WZ545 Landed 12:26

22.12.2018 VQ-BSI Airbus

A320-214 Aeroflot SVO-SIP

SU1620

Landed 08:45

01.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Hannover (HAJ), Germany

SU2342 Landed 10:35

11.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany

SU2152 Landed 11:21

12.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey

SU2144 Landed 20:53

12.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Sofia (SOF), Bulgaria

SU2060 Landed 08:25

13.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Zurich (ZRH), Switzerland

SU2392 Landed 19:00

13.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Belgrade (BEG), Serbia

SU2092 Landed 20:35

01.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Bologna (BLQ), Italy

SU2428 Landed 21:32

03.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Istanbul (IST), Turkey

SU2136 Landed 07:42

04.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Copenhagen (CPH), Denmark

SU2658 Landed 10:50

08.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Athens (ATH), Greece

SU2112 Landed 20:25

09.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Berlin (SFX), Germany

SU2568 Landed 12:49

19.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Oslo (OSL), Norway

SU2174 Landed 12:16

20.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Rome (FCO), Italy

SU265 Landed 22:11

20.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Tallinn (TLL), Estonia

SU2106 Landed 10:01

26.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Frankfurt (FRA), Germany

SU2306 Landed 09:37

27.12.2018 VQ-BPV Airbus

A320-214 Aeroflot SVO-SIP

SU1628

Landed 12:59

21.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Warsaw (WAW), Poland

SU2002 Landed 17:02

22.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Chisinau (KIV), Moldova

SU1846 Landed 07:49

24.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Frankfurt (FRA), Germany

SU2656 Landed 15:40

25.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Stuttgart (STR), Germany

SU2336 Landed 09:26

05.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Hamburg (HAM), Germany

SU2348 Landed 20:37

05.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Copenhagen (CPH), Denmark

SU2658 Landed 10:34

17.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Istanbul (IST), Turkey

SU2138 Landed 15:00

21.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic

SU2012 Landed 10:56

24.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Thessaloniki (SKG), Greece

SU2124 Landed 10:35

03.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Lyon (LYS), France

SU2376 Landed 20:36

03.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Stockholm (ARN), Sweden

SU2210 Landed 10:32

04.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Valencia (VLC), Spain

SU2502 Landed 09:32

05.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Vilnius (VNO), Lithuania

SU2108 Landed 20:02

05.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Rome (FCO), Italy

SU265 Landed 20:59

06.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Dublin (DUB), Ireland

SU2590 Landed 21:16

22.12.2018 VP-BGR Boeing

737-LJ Rossiya VKO-SIP

FV6143

Landed 08:52

10.10.2018 Moscow (VKO) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus

SU/FV5707 Landed 01:12

10.10.2018 Moscow (VKO) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic

SU/FV5739 Landed 09:55

11.10.2018 Moscow (VKO) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey

SU/FV5863 Landed 08:15

15.10.2018 Moscow (VKO) – Rimini (RMI), Italy

SU/FV5727 Landed 09:43

15.12.2018 VQ-BKH Airbus

A321-211 Ural Airlines LED-SIP

U6511

Landed 06:30

02.10.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey

U61053 Landed 06:36

04.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Palma de Mallorca (PMI), Spain

U6847 Landed 11:27

09.10.2018 Barcelona (BCN) – Moscow (DME)

U6846 Departed 13:20

10.10.2018 Moscow (ZIA) – Rome (FCO), Italy

U6831 Landed 09:51

20.10.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia

U62801 Landed 06:23

06.11.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus

U67035 Landed 07:01

07.11.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Frankfurt (FRA), Germany

U6717 Landed 13:52

21.12.2018 VQ-BIR Airbus

A320-214 Aeroflot SVO-SIP

SU1624

Landed 13:50

30.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Warsaw (WAW), Poland

SU2000 Landed 10:56

01.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Budapest (BUD), Hungary

SU2030 Landed 10:32

02.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Lyon (LYS), France

SU2376 Landed 20:48

02.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Istanbul (IST), Turkey

SU2138 Landed 15:18

03.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Munich (MUC), Germany

SU2322 Landed 10:45

05.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland

SU2206 Landed 09:21

06.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Vienna (VIE), Austria

SU2352 Landed 15:59

06.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Frankfurt (FRA), Germany

SU704 Landed 10:57

07.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Verona (VRN), Italy

SU2482 Landed 08:57

11.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Venice (VCE), Italy

SU2596 Landed 10:23

12.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Milan (MXP), Italy

SU2416 Landed 07:45

13.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus

SU2074 Landed 15:34

14.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Brussels (BRU), Belgium

SU2628 Landed 15:23

17.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Oslo (OSL), Norway

SU2174 Landed 10:54

24.12.2018 VQ-BAS Airbus

A319-111 Rossiya LED-SIP

FV6883

Landed 11:37

11.10.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Nice (NCE), France

SU/FV6633 Landed 09:20

14.10.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Hamburg (HAM), Germany

SU/FV6653 Landed 13:49

22.10.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic

SU/FV6621 Landed 10:23

29.10.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – London (LGW), UK

SU/FV6619 Landed 19:02

03.11.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Rome (FCO), Italy

SU/FV6675 Landed 10:56

05.11.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus

SU/FV6617 Landed 10:15

08.11.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany

SU/FV6643 Landed 09:46

15.11.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Munich (MUC), Germany

SU/FV6657 Landed 10:05

16.11.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Vienna (VIE), Austria

SU/FV6603 Landed 08:45

20.11.2018 VP-BNL Airbus

A320-214 Aeroflot SVO-SIP

SU1628

Landed 12:55

19.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Stockholm (ARN), Sweden

SU2210 Landed 09:24

20.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Warsaw (WAW), Poland

SU2002 Landed 17:09

20.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Berlin (SFX), Germany

SU2684 Landed 06:26

21.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Frankfurt (FRA), Germany

SU2656 Landed 15:33

22.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany

SU2152 Landed 12:34

30.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Belgrade (BEG), Serbia

SU2090 Landed 10:43

31.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Valencia (VLC), Spain

SU2502 Landed 09:29

03.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Hannover (HAJ), Germany

SU2342 Landed 10:46

04.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Frankfurt (FRA), Germany

SU2304 Landed 20:04

04.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Bologna (BLQ), Italy

SU2428 Landed 21:21

14.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Istanbul (IST), Turkey

SU2136 Landed 08:07

15.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Venice (VCE), Italy

SU2596 Landed 10:32

24.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Vilnius (VNO), Lithuania

SU2108 Landed 20:15

24.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic

SU2014 Landed 14:12

30.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Milan (MXP), Italy

SU2414 Landed 21:25

03.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Brussels (BRU), Belgium

SU2628 Landed 15:28

05.12.2018 VQ-BVL Boeing

737-8GJ S7 Airlines/Globus OVB-SIP

S7327

Landed 08:48

09.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany

S7991 Landed 12:49

02.11.2018 Moscow (DME) – Verona (VRN), Italy

S7697 Landed 11:25

03.11.2018 Moscow (DME) – Pafos (PFO), Cyprus

S7601 Landed 12:00

07.11.2018 Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus

S7603 Landed 11:42

14.11.2018 Moscow (DME) – Tivat (TIV), Montenegro

S7925 Landed 12:33

20.12.2018 VQ-BRT Airbus

A321-231 Nordwind Airlines UFA-SIP

N4107

Landed 13:28

05.10.2018 Magnitogorsk (MQF) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey

N45825 Landed 02:46

06.10.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Heraklion (HER), Greece

N41605 Landed 15:17

10.10.2018 Kazan (KZN) – Monastir (MIR), Tunisia

N41753 Landed 02:52

10.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey

N41807 Landed 03:14

14.10.2018 VP-BND Boeing

737-83N S7 Airlines/Globus DME-SIP

S7163

Landed 08:12

17.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus

S7609 Landed 16:29

17.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Pafos (PFO), Cyprus

S7601 Landed 11:38

31.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany

S7991 Landed 12:31

03.11.2018 Moscow (DME) – Bari (BRI), Italy

S7635 Landed 11:14

11.11.2018 Moscow (DME) – Verona (VRN), Italy

S7697 Landed 11:50

24.11.2018 Moscow (DME) – Tivat (TIV), Montenegro

S7925 Landed 12:33

06.12.2018 VP-BWJ ROV-SIP

SU6833

Landed 11:21

09.10.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – London (LGW), UK

SU6619 Landed 15:38

28.10.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Tallinn (TLL), Estonia

FV5405 Landed 23:16

30.10.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany

SU6643 Landed 09:51

04.11.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Munich (MUC), Germany

SU6659 Landed 15:41

05.11.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Vienna (VIE), Austria

SU6603 Landed 08:45

06.11.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) –

Berlin (SFX), Germany

SU6639 Landed 16:44

06.11.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic

SU6621 Landed 10:09

08.11.2018 RA-89110 Sukhoi Superjet

100-95B Aeroflot AER-SIP

SU2800

Landed 08:54

27.11.2018 Moscow (SVP) – Budapest (BUD), Hungary

SU2468 Landed 20:59

27.11.2018 Moscow (SVP) – Ljubljana (LJU), Slovenia

SU2610 Landed 09:25

28.11.2018 Moscow (SVP) – Riga (RIX), Latvia

SU2102 Landed 17:10

28.11.2018 Moscow (SVP) – Bucharest (OTP), Romania

SU2036 Landed 21:28

29.11.2018 Moscow (SVP) – Zagreb (ZAG), Croatia

SU2040 Landed 08:49

30.11.2018 Moscow (SVP) – Tivat (TIV), Montenegro

SU2050 Landed 13:01

02.12.2018 Moscow (SVP) – Dreden (DRS), Germany

SU2344 Landed 11:23

07.12.2018 Moscow (SVP) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland

SU2200 Landed 18:05

12.12.2018 Moscow (SVP) – Vilnius (VNO), Lithuania

SU2104 Landed 07:55

19.12.2018 VQ-BPU Airbus

A320-214 Aeroflot SVO-SIP

SU1628

Landed 12:41

13.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Oslo (OSL), Norway

SU2174 Landed 09:57

16.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany

SU2436 Landed 19:47

16.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Berlin (SFX), Germany

SU2318 Landed 10:46

17.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic

SU2016 Landed 19:01

17.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Vilnius (VNO), Lithuania

SU2104 Landed 06:59

19.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Istanbul (IST), Turkey

SU2132 Landed 14:44

19.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Madrid (MAD), Spain

SU2500 Landed 09:09

20.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Sofia (SOF), Bulgaria

SU2060 Landed 08:29

24.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey

SU2144 Landed 21:35

24.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Chisinau (KIV), Moldova

SU1846 Landed 07:21

25.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Thesalloniki (SKG), Greece

SU2124 Landed 16:41

25.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Belgrade (BEG), Serbia

SU2092 Landed 20:22

27.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany

SU2154 Landed 15:14

28.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic

SU2012 Landed 10:58

11.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Istanbul (IST), Turkey

SU2138 Landed 15:11

17.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Valencia (VLC), Spain

SU2502 Landed 09:30

27.11.201 Moscow (SVO) – Rome (FCO), Italy

SU2404 Landed 21:44

27.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Berlin (SFX), Germany

SU2568 Landed 11:37

03.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Bologna (BLQ), Italy

SU2428 Landed 21:30

05.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Vilnius (VNO), Italy

SU2108 Landed 20:30

06.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Frankfurt (FRA), Germany

SU2656 Landed 15:28

21.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Hamburg (HAM), Germany

SU2346 Landed 10:31

22.12.2018 VP-BVQ Airbus

A321-231 Red Wings DME-SIP

WZ307

Landed 15:34

05.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey

WZ9311 Landed 05:03

06.10.2018 VQ-BRQ Boeing

737-8LP S7 Airlines/Globus OVB-SIP

S73327

Landed 07:49

14.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus

S7609 Landed 16:16

15.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Tivat (TIV), Montenegro

S7925 Landed 12:09

22.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany

S7991 Landed 13:19

28.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Verona (VRN), Italy

S7697 Landed 11:02

30.10.2018 VP-BJX Airbus

A321-211 Aeroflot SVO-SIP

SU1620

Landed 09:16

06.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Hannover (HAJ), Germany

SU2342 Landed 10:41

09.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany

SU2436 Landed 20:14

09.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Amsterdam (AMS), Netherlands

SU2192 Landed 20:12

11.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Madrid (MAD), Spain

SU2500 Landed 15:06

12.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Athens (ATH), Greece

SU2110 Landed 10:16

13.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Milan (MXP), Italy

SU2612 Landed 12:21

14.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Geneva (GVA), Switzerland

SU2382 Landed 19:37

19.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic

SU2016 Landed 20:09

20.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Barcelona (BCN), Spain

SU2718 Landed 13:30

24.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Paris (CDG), France

SU2454 Landed 11:14

04.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia

SU1890 Landed 09:25

14.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Copenhagen (CPH), Denmark

SU2658 Landed 10:43

15.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – London (LHR), UK

SU2580 Landed 08:53

16.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland

SU2202 Landed 07:32

21.12.2018 VP-BSQ Boeing

737-8ME Nordwind Airlines SVO-SIP

N4133

Landed 16:55

15.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany

N4801 Landed 13:13

25.11.2018 VP-BND Boeing

737-83N S7 Airlines/Globus DME-SIP

S7163 Landed 08:12

17.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus

S7609 Landed 16:29

17.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Pafos (PFO), Cyprus

S7601 Landed 11:38

31.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany

S7991 Landed 12:31

03.11.2018 Moscow (DME) – Bari (BRI), Italy

S7635 Landed 11:14

11.11.2018 Moscow (DME) – Verona (VRN), Italy

S7697 Landed 11:50

24.11.2018 VP-BIE Airbus

A320-214 Ural Airlines DME-SIP

U62831

Landed 08:49

16.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Venice (VCE), Italy

U6877 Landed 10:53

03.11.2018 Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic

U6701 Landed 06:59

08.11.2018 Moscow (DME) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland

U63385 Landed 22:04

09.12.2018 Moscow (DME) – Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia

U62911 Landed 11:45

14.12.2018 Krasnodar (KRR) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus

U67001 Landed 13:24

22.12.2018 VP-BCE Airbus

A320-214 Aeroflot SVO-SIP

SU1636

Landed 07:03

29.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Stockholm (ARN), Sweden

SU2210 Landed 10:34

01.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Lyon (LYS), France

SU2376 Landed 20:55

01.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Valencia (VLC), Spain

SU2502 Landed 10:00

02.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Stuttgart (STR), Germany

SU2336 Landed 09:44

03.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland

SU2202 Landed 07:10

05.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Rome (FCO), Italy

SU2404 Landed 21:03

06.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Brussels (BRU), Belgium

SU2628 Landed 15:26

07.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic

SU2012 Landed 10:58

09.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany

SU2154 Landed 14:57

10.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Istanbul (IST), Turkey

SU2132 Landed 12:57

11.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Verona (VRN), Italy

SU2482 Landed 20:43

12.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Amsterdam (AMS), Netherlands

SU2192 Landed 20:16

13.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Budapest (BUD), Hungary

SU2030 Landed 09:58

17.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Berlin (SFX), Germany

SU2568 Landed 11:36

23.11.2018 VP-BLD Boeing

737-8Q8 S7 Airlines/Globus DME-SIP

S7161

Landed 17:42

01.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Pafos (PFO), Cyprus

S7601 Landed 12:22

04.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Verona (VRN), Italy

S7697 Landed 12:36

07.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Heraklion (HER), Greece

S72126 Landed 11:50

08.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey

S75637 Landed 01:44

09.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus

S7603 Landed 12:09

09.12.2018 Moscow (DME) – Tivat (TIV), Montenegro

S7925 Landed 13:34

25.12.2018 VQ-BRL Airbus

A321-231 Nordwind Airlines SVO-SIP

N4133

Landed 15:34

01.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Heraklion (HER), Greece

N41611 Landed 02:55

01.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Monastir (MIR), Tunisia

N47123 Landed 02:55

08.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey

N41803 Landed 12:56

14.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus

N4643 Landed 03:54

16.10.2018 Voronezh (VOZ) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey

N45897 Landed 13:39

30.10.2018 VQ-BFW Airbus

A320-214 Ural Airlines DME-SIP

U6525

Landed 05:59

03.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus

U67031 Landed 17:34

05.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Batumi (BUS), Georgia

U62643 Landed 09:39

12.10.2018 Yekaterinburg (SFX) – Paris (CDG), France

U6709 Landed 06:42

21.10.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia

U62801 Landed 06:38

25.10.2018 Yekaterinburg (SFX) – Rome (FCO), Italy

U6727 Landed 06:48

18.11.2018 Krasnodar (KRR) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic

U63711 Landed 20:27

25.10.2018 VQ-BAT Airbus

A319-111 Rossiya LED-SIP

SU/FV6893

Landed 18:11

02.10.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic

SU/FV6621 Landed 08:20

06.10.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany

SU/FV6643 Landed 08:16

07.10.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Vienna (VIE), Austria

SU/FV6603 Landed 08:21

11.10.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Nice (NCE), France

SU/FV6633 Landed 09:22

12.10.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Hamburg (HAM), Germany

SU/FV6653 Landed 13:40

14.10.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Barcelona (BCN), Spain

SU/FV6701 Landed 08:29

16.10.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Paris (ORY), France

SU/FV6637 Landed 11:36

17.10.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Milan (MXP), Italy

SU/FV6673 Landed 10:17

27.10.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Berlin (SFX), Germany

SU/FV6641 Landed 09:09

02.11.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Munich (MUC), Germany

SU/FV6659 Landed 15:31

03.11.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus

SU/FV6617 Landed 10:07

04.11.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Rome (FCO), Italy

SU/FV6675 Landed 10:50

10.11.2018 VP-BBG Airbus

A319-111 Ural Airlines SVO-SIP

U6439

Landed 08:27

04.10.2018 Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia

U62911 Landed 13:35

05.10.2018 Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Rome (FCO), Italy

U6727 Landed 07:12

11.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Frankfurt (FRA), Germany

U6787 Landed 14:46

12.10.2018 Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Barcelona (BCN), Spain

U6857 Landed 06:05

23.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Rimini (RMI), Italy

U6741 Landed 11:58

14.11.2018 Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic

U6701 Landed 12:40

30.11.2018 VP-BUL Boeing

737-8LP S7 Airlines/Globus OVB-SIP

S73331

Landed 13:12

05.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany

S7991 Landed 12:57

09.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus

S7603 Landed 12:25

12.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Tivat (TIV), Montenegro

S7925 Landed 12:09

05.11.2018 RA-89116 Sukhoi Superjet

100-95B Aeroflot AER-SIP

SU2801

Landed 08:51

31.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Riga (RIX), Latvia

SU2100 Landed 12:04

01.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Tallinn (TLL), Estonia

SU2262 Landed 18:21

01.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Dresden (DRS), Germany

SU2344 Landed 12:03

06.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic

SU2018 Landed 12:53

10.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Zagreb (ZAG), Croatia

SU2040 Landed 08:45

11.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Bucharest (OTP), Romania

SU2036 Landed 21:03

11.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Ljubljana (LJU), Slovenia

SU2610 Landed 09:14

13.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Berlin (SFX), Germany

SU2316 Landed 20:31

04.12.2018 VP-BCB Airbus

A320-214 Aeroflot SVO-SIP

SU1628

Landed 12:52

22.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Frankfurt (FRA), Germany

SU2656 Landed 15:30

23.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Budapest (BUD), Hungary

SU2032 Landed 06:28

24.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey

SU2144 Landed 20:41

26.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Sofia (SFO), Bulgaria

SU2060 Landed 08:46

27.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Valencia (VLC), Spain

SU2502 Landed 10:10

28.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Hamburg (HAM), Germany

SU2348 Landed 20:39

29.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Warsaw (WAW), Poland

SU2000 Landed 11:04 02.11.2018

Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland

SU2200 Landed 18:24

02.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Milan (MXP), Italy

SU2612 Landed 12:43

07.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany

SU2152 Landed 12:34

08.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Stuttgart (STR), Germany

SU2336 Landed 09:41

14.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Bologna (BLQ), Italy

SU2428 Landed 21:00

15.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Istanbul (IST), Turkey

SU2136 Landed 07:44

16.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Venice (VCE), Italy

SU2422 Landed 20:20

16.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland

SU2200 Landed 18:01

18.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic

SU2012 Landed 11:12

20.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Belgrade (BEG), Serbia

SU2090 Landed 10:36

21.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Vilnius (VNO), Lithuania

SU2108 Landed 20:21

03.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Brussels (BRU), Belgium

SU2628 Landed 16:02

07.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Valencia (VLC), Spain

SU2502 Landed 09:32

14.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Rome (FCO), Italy

SU2408 Landed 15:02

15.12.2018 VQ-BAG Airbus

A320-214 Ural Airlines SVX-SIP

U62931

Landed 07:57

03.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Batumi (BUS), Georgia

U62643 Landed 09:41

09.10.2018 Sochi (AER) – Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia

U62471 Landed 10:52

17.11.2018 Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus

U67029 Landed 12:33

01.12.2018 VP-BKX Airbus

A320-214 Ural Airlines DME-SIP

U62831

Landed 09:07

12.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus

U67031 Landed 17:32

12.10.2018 Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic

U6701 Landed 10:24

18.10.2018 VP-BOI Boeing

737-8LJ Rossiya SVO-SIP

FV6175

Landed 11:42

29.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Riga (RIX), Latvia

FV4402 Landed 17:31

22.12.2018 Athens (ATH), Greece – Moscow (SVO)

FV4402 Departed 20:16

27.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Tallinn (TLL), Estonia

FV4401 Landed 12:51

30.12.2018 VP-BRW Airbus

A321-211 Red Wings DME-SIP

WZ305

Landed 08:57

13.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey

WZ9241 Landed 05:06

14.10.2018 VP-BIE Airbus

A320-214 Ural Airlines DME-SIP

U69

Landed 17:25

01.10.2018 Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic

U6701 Landed 07:31

04.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Rimini (RMI), Italy

U67041 Landed 16:00

06.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Palma de Mallorca (PMI), Spain

U6847 Landed 13:10

14.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Venice (VCE), Italy

U6877 Landed 10:53

03.11.2018 VP-BRS Airbus

A321-231 Red Wings LED-SIP

WZ701

Landed 17:49

27.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey

WZ9691 Landed 05:05

28.10.2018 VP-BKC Airbus

A320-214 Aeroflot SVO-SIP

SU1624

Landed 13:38

01.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Istanbul (IST), Turkey

SU2132 Landed 13:00

04.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Chisinau (KIV), Moldova

SU1844 Landed 22:16

04.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland

SU2206 Landed 09:18

05.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Vienna (VIE), Austria

SU2352 Landed 15:38

05.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Sofia (SOF), Bulgaria

SU2060 Landed 09:42

17.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Budapest (BUD), Hungary

SU2030 Landed 10:03

18.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Lyon (LYS), France

SU2376 Landed 20:16

18.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Naples (NAP), Italy

SU2480 Landed 09:58

19.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Munich (MUC), Germany

SU2594 Landed 20:27

19.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Brussels (BRU), Belgium

SU2628 Landed 15:08

22.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Nice (NCE), France

SU2474 Landed 20:10

23.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – London (LHR), UK

SU2578 Landed 12:34

06.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus

SU2074 Landed 14:57

07.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Paris (CDG), France

SU2458 Landed 15:41

08.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Geneva (GVA), Switzerland

SU2380 Landed 11:06

09.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Stuttgart (STR), Germany

SU2338 Landed 19:59

10.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Berlin (SFX), Germany

SU2312 Landed 09:37

12.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Tallinn (TLL), Estonia

SU2106 Landed 08:01

14.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Istanbul (IST), Turkey

SU2138 Landed 16:19

14.12.2018 VP-BSZ Boeing

737-8ME Nordwind Airlines SVO-SIP

N4123

Landed 05:03

13.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany

N4801 Landed 13:21

13.10.2018 VQ-BRK Boeing

737-8LP S7 Airlines/Globus OVB-SIP

S73329

Landed 19:34

01.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany

S7991 Landed 12:44

13.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Pafos (PFO), Cyprus

S7601 Landed 12:18

14.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey

S75637 Landed 01:32

14.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus

S7603 Landed 13:33

19.11.2018 VP-BSO Boeing

737-82R Nordwind Airlines SVO-SIP

N4133

Landed 15:41

26.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany

N4801 Landed 12:51

16.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Bari (BRI), Italy

N47539 Landed 11:55

17.12.2018 VP-BMW Airbus

A320-214 Ural Airlines DME-SIP

U6521

Landed 12:34

16.10.2018 Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Paris (CDG), France

U6709 Landed 07:50

01.11.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia

U62801 Landed 13:51

17.11.2018 Moscow (DME) – Batumi (BUS), Georgia

U62643 Landed 10:25

10.12.2018 Krasnodar (KRR) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus

U67001 Landed 13:09

15.12.2018 Krasnodar (KRR) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic

U63711 Landed 10:59

16.12.2018 VP-BKP Airbus

A320-214 Aeroflot SVO-SIP

SU1644

Landed 06:38

08.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Frankfurt (FRA), Germany

SU2306 Landed 08:06

11.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Budapest (BUD), Hungary

SU2468 Landed 17:21

11.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Vilnius (VNO), Lithuania

SU2104 Landed 07:15

16.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland

SU2206 Landed 09:17

21.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Vienna (VIE), Austria

SU2352 Landed 16:23

21.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Istanbul (IST), Turkey

SU2130 Landed 09:20

25.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Berlin (SFX), Germany

SU2684 Landed 16:59

27.10.2018 VQ-BSH Airbus

A320-214 Aeroflot SVO-SIP

SU1636

Landed 05:34

16.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Dublin (DUB), Ireland

SU2590 Landed 21:09

29.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic

SU2014 Landed 14:35

30.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Copenhagen (CPH), Denmark

SU2658 Landed 11:05

01.11.2018 Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany – Moscow (SVO)

S7992 Departed 14:19

01.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Bologna (BLQ), Italy

SU2428 Landed 21:50

01.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Istanbul (IST), Turkey

SU2136 Landed 07:29

02.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey

SU2144 Landed 21:17

11.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland

SU2202 Landed 07:07

12.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany

SU2154 Landed 15:01

12.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Belgrade (BEG), Serbia

SU2090 Landed 10:35

13.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Munich (MUC), Germany

SU2594 Landed 20:35

13.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Madrid (MAD), Spain

SU2500 Landed 08:27

20.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Venice (VCE), Italy

SU2596 Landed 10:27

21.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Stuttgart (STR), Germany

SU2338 Landed 19:49

21.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Vilnius (VNO), Lithuania

SU2108 Landed 20:09

23.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Budapest (BUD), Hungary

SU2030 Landed 10:29

24.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Rome (FCO), Italy

SU2404 Landed 21:17

25.11.2018 VP-BBU Airbus

A319-112 Rossiya LED-SIP

SU6891

Landed 10:09

03.12.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – London (LGW), UK

SU6619 Landed 15:01

07.12.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Munich (MUC), Germany

SU6657 Landed 10:20

08.12.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic

SU6621 Landed 09:40

13.12.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Paris (CDG), France

SU6635 Landed 10:14

15.12.2018 VP-BNG Boeing

737-83N S7 Airlines/Globus DME-SIP

S7163

Landed 08:46

03.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Tivat (TIV), Montenegro

S7925 Landed 12:14

04.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Pafos (PFO), Cyprus

S7601 Landed 12:10

07.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany

S7991 Landed 12:50

14.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Verona (VRN), Italy

S7697 Landed 12:10

15.10.2018 RA-89061 Sukhoi Superjet

1000-95B Aeroflot AER-SIP

SU2801

Landed 14:40

03.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Oslo (OSL), Norway

SU2174 Landed 10:41

04.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Berlin (SFX), Germany

SU2568 Landed 11:57

06.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Tallinn (TLL), Estonia

SU2148 Landed 21:01

06.12.2018 VQ-BTX Airbus

A320-214 Aeroflot SVO-SIP

SU1658

Landed 16:51

12.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Istanbul (IST), Turkey

SU2136 Landed 10:36

21.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Belgrade (BEG), Serbia

SU2090 Landed 10:00

22.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland

SU200 Landed 16:52

24.10.2018 VP-BGQ Boeing

737-8LJ Rossiya VKO-SIP

FV6147

Landed 16:38

02.10.2018 Moscow (VKO) – Barcelona (BCN), Spain

FV5731 Landed 19:41

05.10.2018 Moscow (VKO) – Rimini (RMI), Italy

FV5727 Landed 06:54

06.10.2018 Moscow (VKO) – Corfu (CFU), Greece

FV5759 Landed 16:0

06.10.2018 Moscow (VKO) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey

FV5685 Landed 01:17

07.10.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus

FV5713 Landed 15:48

12.10.2018 VQ-BMG Boeing

737-8LP S7 Airlines/Globus DME-SIP

S7161

Landed 17:57

03.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Bari (BRI), Italy

S7635 Landed 11:42

07.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus

S7609 Landed 17:06

08.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Tivat (TVI), Montenegro

S7925 Landed 12:35

18.10.2018 Moscow (DME) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany

S7991 Landed 12:55

11.11.2018 Moscow (DME) – Pafos (PFO), Cyprus

S7601 Landed 12:17

17.11.2018 Moscow (DME) – Verona (VRN), Italy

S7697 Landed 11:32

02.12.2018 VP-BSA Boeing

737-8ME Nordwind Airlines SVO-SIP

N4123

Landed 05:05

15.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany

N4801 Landed 13:02

15.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Amsterdam (AMS), Netherlands

SU2694 Landed 14:41

16.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey

SU2142 Landed 13:18

01.11.2018 VP-BIJ Airbus

A320-214 Aeroflot SVO-SIP

SU1620

Landed 09:04

04.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland

SU2206 Landed 09:09

08.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany

SU2152 Landed 12:34

09.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Hamburg (HAM), Germany

SU2346 Landed 10:10

10.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey

SU2142 Landed 13:03

11.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Munich (MUC), Germany

SU2328 Landed 14:51

14.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Belgrade (BEG), Serbia

SU2090 Landed 10:31

18.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Bologna (BLQ), Italy

SU2428 Landed 21:31

19.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Stuttgart (STR), Germany

SU2336 Landed 09:35

20.11.2018 VP-BLO Airbus

A320-214 Aeroflot SVO-SIP

SU1620

Landed 08:49

26.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic

SU2014 Landed 14:27

15.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Brussels (BRU), Belgium

SU2628 Landed 15:44

25.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Hamburg (HAM), Germany

SU2346 Landed 10:27

28.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Antalya (AYT), Turkey

SU2142 Landed 13:34

01.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Rome (FCO), Italy

SU2408 Landed 15:22

13.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Stockholm (ARN), Sweden

SU2210 Landed 10:33

14.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Riga (RIX), Latvia

SU2682 Landed 08:05

15.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany

SU2154 Landed 14:51

15.12.2018 Moscow (SCO) – Vilnius (VNO), Lithuania

SU2104 Landed 08:14

24.12.2018 VQ-BTY Airbus

A319-112 Ural Airlines SVO-SIP

U6439

Landed 08:56

23.11.2018 Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia

U62911 Landed 11:58

26.11.2018 Krasnodar (KRR) – Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia

U62657 Landed 14:32

28.11.2018 Yekaterinburg (SVX) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic

U6701 Landed 07:03

27.12.2018 VQ-BBA Airbus

A319-111 Rossiya LED-SIP

SU6893

Landed 18:07

20.10.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Larnaca (LCA), Cyprus

SU6617 Landed 14:36

21.10.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Prague (PRG), Czech Republic

SU6621 Landed 08:06

22.10.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Munich (MUC), Germany

SU6657 Landed 08:59

24.10.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – London (LGW), UK

SU6619 Landed 14:54

25.10.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Berlin (SFX), Germany

SU6641 Landed 09:16

28.10.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Vienna (VIE), Austria

SU6603 Landed 09:00

30.10.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Rome (FCO), Italy

SU6675 Landed 11:12

01.11.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Nice (NCE), France

SU6633 Landed 13:52

29.11.2018 St. Petersburg (LED) – Hamburg (HAM), Germany

SU6653 Landed 14:33

02.12.2018 RA-89109 Sukhoi Superjet

100-95B Aeroflot AER-SIP

SU2800

Landed 05:06

14.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Riga (RIX), Latvia

SU2100 Landed 11:14

16.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Oslo (OSL), Norway

SU2534 Landed 18:05

24.10.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Tivat (TIV), Montenegro

SU2050 Landed 10:59

02.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Thessaloniki (SKG), Greece

SU2124 Landed 10:27

14.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Bucharest (OTP), Romania

SU2034 Landed 09:24

20.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Dresden (DRS), Germany

SU2344 Landed 11:24

26.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Helsinki (HEL), Finland

SU2202 Landed 07:10

27.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Sofia (SOF), Bulgaria

SU2060 Landed 10:04

28.11.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Berlin (SFX), Germany

SU2316 Landed 20:33

05.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Ljubljuana (LJU), Slovenia

SU2610 Landed 09:32

06.12.2018 Moscow (SVO) – Vilnius (VNO), Lithuania

SU2104 Landed 07:51

15.12.2018

Note:

In December 2014 the administration of the US President Barack Obama has adopted a number of decisions regarding the sanctions for any action in the occupied Crimea.

In April of the same year, in accordance with the ICAO Convention on International Civil Aviation, the Eurocontrol (the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation), banned the European airlines from flying to the Russia-occupied Crimea and Sevastopol. [1].

Ukraine officially accused [2] Russia of violation of the international multilateral and bilateral agreements and the provisions of the European Air Navigation Plan, as well as in ignoring the established borders of the Flight Information Regions (FIR) [3].

The Air Navigation Services in the sky over the Crimean Peninsula belong to the jurisdiction to Ukraine that due to the Russian annexation of the Crimean AR had to move the dispatch center from Simferopol to Kyiv and Odessa.

However, due to the inability of the State Avia Service to guarantee security of the Ukraine flights over the occupied territories, in March 2014, it was decided to close the airports in Simferopol and Belbek and the lower airspace and to restrict traffic in Simferopol flight information region.

At the same time, Ukraine continues to service the Black Sea FIR within its competence.

In April 2014, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) called Russia's actions to seize control of the airspace above Crimea and the Black Sea waters that belong to the Ukrainian FIR, illegal [4].

[1] The ban of the flights to the occupied Crimea for European airlines: http://en.interfax.com.ua/news/general/198796.html

[2] Announcement of the SE "UkrAeroRukh" of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine: http://uksatse.ua/index.php?act=Part&CODE=247&id=264

[3] The FIR (Flight Information Region) is a specified region of airspace in which a flight information service and an alerting service are provided

[4] The publication in the online edition of the Tyzhden magazine from 16.04.2014 http://tyzhden.ua/News/107719

For four and a half years, the BSNews and Maidan of Foreign Affairs monitoring group conducts daily monitoring of the illegal flights to the occupied Crimea followed by the media publications of the results of the investigation on the airlines-offenders.

* * *

The monitoring of the violations of international sanctions against Russia and the legal regime of the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea is supported by the European program initiative of the "Renaissance" International Fund. The views of the authors do not necessarily reflect the position of the position of the "Renaissance" International Fund.