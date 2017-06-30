Russian Defense Entities that Collaborate with the Seized Crimean Enterprises – a Prospective Sanctions List

04.01.2019 0 Comments Читать на русском Crimea

Tetyana GUCHAKOVA
BSNews, Maidan of Foreign Affairs, Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies

Translated by Tetyana PUCHKOVA

For Russia, the occupied Crimea is not only a huge military base, but also, a powerful component of its military-industrial complex.

At present, the process of technological integration of Crimean enterprises in the Russian military-industrial complex is complete, while its legal integration is nearing completion.

As early as April 4, 2014, at an ad-hoc meeting of the ministry's board, the Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced his intention to provide the industry of the occupied peninsula with the state defense orders, emphasizing the importance of «effectively utilizing the manufacturing and technological potential of the Crimea defense industry».

In mid-April 2014, Russia’s Kommersant reported that the Ministry of Defense had already compiled the list of 23 Crimean enterprises of interest to the agency. Referencing its sources in the ministry, the newspaper reported that «It has been done in line with the directives of President Vladimir Putin and the process is being supervised by Deputy Minister of Defense Yuri Borisov. Currently, the proposals on the efficient use of the enterprises are being developed».

According to Borisov himself, «we will start working on ensuring the workload for the enterprises after finalizing all the formal procedures, such as licensing and re-registration».

The «formal procedures», the Russian Deputy Minister is referring to, mean, foremost, the expropriation of Ukrainian public and private enterprises. All the peninsula’s defense enterprises were «nationalized» by Russia in the first months of the Crimean occupation, and most of the state defense enterprises in the first two weeks.

Almost all Crimean defense companies are now either being swallowed by the large Russian corporations, leased by Russian enterprises or at least, have so-called «curators» in Russia.

The institute of such curators was officially introduced in 2016, when the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation ordered that the Crimean enterprises were assigned supervision. The responsibility of the curators is to share work orders with the factories they supervise and ensure their modernization.

That means that imposing sanctions against the seized Crimean enterprises does is meaningless without imposing them on the Russian defense enterprises affiliated with those.

This publication analyzes the activity of the RF in regard to the Crimean defense enterprises that are part of the Ukroboronprom concern.

At the beginning of 2014, the the Ukroboronprom concern included 13 enterprises, namely:

JSC Feodosia Shipyard Morye
SE Feodosia Optical Plant
SE Fiolent Plant
SE Design and Technology Bureau Sudokompozit
SE Scientific Research Institute of Aero Resilient Systems
SE  Yevpatoria Aviation Repair Plant
SE Sevastopol Aircraft Plant
SE Skloplastic
SE Feodosia Ship and Mechanical Plant of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
SE Central Design Bureau Chernomorets
SE Special Production-Technical Base Plamya
SE Science-Research Center Vertolyot
SE Radiocommunications Design Bureau

Of those 13, ten continue operations as separate entities.

By the order #118 from February 28, 2015 «On Certain Issues of the Property Nationalization», the occupation authorities of Sevastopol had «nationalized» the SE Radiocommunications Design Bureau and unofficially liquidated it thereafter.

SE Skloplastic has become part of the JSC Feodosia Shipyard Morye that after auctioning off will be transferred to the Kalashnikov concern.

The SE Central Design Bureau Chernomorets seized to exist, having become the Sevastopol Shipyard’s design center.

The Monitoring Group of the Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies, the BSNews and the Maidan of Foreign Affairs has identified 59 Russian companies that collaborate with the seized Crimean enterprises and therefore, are the primary candidates for sanctions.

Note that as of now, 52 of the 10 seized and 59 collaborating enterprises, are not on any sanctions lists at all.

All of the enterprises together with their sanctions status are listed in the two large tables below.

2014. Feodosia Optical Plant is being re-painted in the colors of the Russian flag.
 

The Russian companies that collaborate with the Crimean Ukroboronprom enterprises include:

1. Nine large shipyards, namely:

1) JSC Pella Shipyard that leases 12 Shipyard Morye facilities for the construction of small missile vessels of the 22800 Karakurt project. Currently, three rocket ships are being built. Specifically for operation at the Morye Shipyard, Pella Shipyard has created its subsidiary Kaffa-Port, Ltd.

Also, JSC Pella Shipyard has been officially assigned to SUE RC Skloplastic in order to provide the latter with orders.

At the same time, the Pella Shipyard successfully operates in the German Hamburg at the J. Sietas Shipyard, acquired by Pella in March 2014.

December 2017. The commissioning ceremony for Vikhr, the third missile boat of the Karakurt 22800 project, at the Morye Shipyard. Photo by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

2) OJSC Yaroslavl Shipbuilding Plant. In July 2018, the A160-YR project diving boat Vodolaz Kuzminykh was completed at the Morye shipyard. The boat's body was built at the Yaroslavl Shipyard and in autumn 2016 transferred to Feodosia for completion. The Yaroslavl Shipbuilding Plant is the A160-YR project developer.

3) OJSC Nizhegorodsky Teplokhod Shipyard. In September 2016, the naval emergency rescue boat of the 23040 project whose construction had started at the Nizhegorodsky Teplokhod Shipyard, was transferred to the Morye shipyard for completion.

In July 2017, it became known that the new generation of Scania E2011 engines (Sweden) were put into operation on the Project 23040 vessels.

4) JSC Ship Repairing Center Zvezdochka (Severodvinsk), main branch – Ship Repair Plant #5, Temryuk. Member of the JSC United Shipbuilding Corporation. Is already on the Ukrainian and US sanctions lists.

In 2016, Morye shipyard was contracted by the JSC Zvezdochka Ship Repair Center, particularly its main branch Ship Repair Plant #5, to restore the shell of the corvette Kasimov.

5) JSC Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard, part of the JSC United Shipbuilding Corporation. Listed in the «State Council of the Republic of Crimea» official data on the cooperation links established between the enterprises of the «Republic of Crimea» with the Russian enterprises as of January 2017.

According to the company, as of July 2017, DTB Sudokompozit had manufactured over 5000 m2 of middle-layer panels for the construction of a ship built at JSC Central-Nevsky Shipbuilding Plant.

6) JSC Zelenodolsk Plant named after A.M. Gorky, one of the largest ship manufacturers in Russia, part of the OJSC Ak Bars Holding company (Tatarstan). Has surfaced in Crimea as a collaborator with Feodosia’s Sklopastic.

The company’s main «success» on the peninsula is its August 2014 raid seizure of the property of the Kerch shipyard Zaliv, where many ships for the Russian Navy are now being built. Since Zaliv hasn’t been part of Ukroboronprom, it will be a subject of our future publications.

7) JSC United Shipbuilding Corporation. By the orders of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the RF, it has been officially assigned first to SUE RC Skloplastic and later to SE Design and Technology Bureau Sudokompozit in order to provide those with orders. Is already on the Ukrainian and US sanctions lists.

8) JSC Severnaya Verf (St. Petersburg), specializes in naval shipbuilding, part of the JSC United Shipbuilding Corporation. Collaborates with the SE Fiolent Plant.

9) JSC Admiralty Shipyard (St. Petersburg), a leading Russian company in the field of tanker and submarine shipbuilding. Collaborates with the SE Fiolent Plant.
 

2. 17 other shipbuilding-related enterprises:

1) JSC Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau (St. Petersburg), part of the JSC United Shipbuilding Corporation. Almaz is the developer of the project 22800 Karakurt small rocket ships that are being built at the Morye  shipyard. The project was developed in 2015 on the basis of the Scorpion rocket and artillery boat project 12300 created by the same bureau in the 1990s.

2) OJSC Zvezda (St. Petersburg), is the only RF manufacturer of diesel engines for power plants of small project 22800 Karakurt missile ships that are being built at the Morye shipyard.

3) JSC Concern Oceanpribor (St. Petersburg), Russia's leading enterprise in the naval development and supply and  export of the hydro-acoustic weapons.

In 2017, Morye Shipyard began the construction of an experimental multi-purpose high-speed vessel of the 03550 Sleming-2 project, which is being built under a state contract for the development of the OCP, concluded between the Ministry of Industrial and Economic Development of the Russian Federation and JSC Concern Oceanpribor.

Construction of the experimental multi-purpose high-speed vessel Sleming-2 of the 03550 project. Morye Shipyard.

4) DM Technology, LLC (Moscow), a Russian manufacturer of water-jet technology, particularly, water jet drives and convertible marine engines. Participates in the development of the water-jet drive for the  experimental multi-purpose high-speed vessel of the 03550 Sleming-2 project currently built at the Morye shipyard.

5) JSC Central Scientific Research Institute Kurs (Moscow), Member of the JSC Concern Morinformsistema-Agat.

In January 2018, JSC Central Scientific Research Institute Kurs ordered Morye Shipyard to build samples of lifeboats developed by the Institute as part of the import substitution strategy.

6) JSC Katav-Ivanovsk Instrument Making Plant (Chelyabinsk oblast), manufactures navigation and other fleet equipment. The main customers are the Navy of the Russian Federation and FSB naval units.

In addition, in 2016-2017, at the request of one of the power structures of the Russian Federation, the company was the first to create a high-speed multi-purpose boat to be used in the Sea of Azov.

In 2015, Chernomorets Central Design Bureau completed development of design documentation for the Katav-Ivanovo Instrument-Making Plant.

7) SPB Marin LLC (St. Petersburg),  provider of propulsion systems based on imported marine engines and diesel generators for shipbuilding plants of the Russian Federation. Is a distributor of Bukh (Denmark), a service dealer of Twin Disc Corporation (USA) and an official partner of Discom (The Netherlands). It is also a large supplier of propulsion systems based on Scania (Sweden) marine engines in the Russian Federation.

In 2016-2017 Marin delivered to the Morye shipyard a set of equipment for the A160-YR project diving boat, as well as completed its commissioning and testing.

In March 2016, the company announced the signing of a contract for the supply of two Scania DI 1642 M 10-53 engines for installation on the A160-YAR project vessel.

The A160-YR project diving boat Vodolaz Kuzminykh that was completed at the Morye Shipyard.

8) Energoremont, LTD (Moscow), specializes in comprehensive ship repair and maintenance, as well as repair of diesel engines and diesel generators.

By the order of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the RF, Energoremont, LTD has been officially assigned to the Feodosia Ship and Mechanical Plant in order to provide the latter with orders.

9) JSC Shipbuilding & Shiprepair Technology Center (St. Petersburg),  a leading shipbuilding technology center of the Russian Federation. Member of the Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Technology Center is a Fiolent Plant partner Armas CB engaged in the design and manufacture of fittings for various classes and types of ships and vessels.

10) NPTS Akvamarin (St. Petersburg), manufacturer of components for the onboard, ground and ship missile defense systems, surface ship and submarine radar systems, mobile digital diagnostic complexes and control and verification equipment.

11) JSC Concern Aurora (St. Petersburg) develops, manufactures, maintains and repairs combat information and control systems for surface ships and submarines and control systems for nuclear, gas turbine, diesel and other types of power plants.

12) JSC Proletarsky zavod (St. Petersburg), part of the JSC United Shipbuilding Corporation. Specializes mainly in the ship and power machine building. The enterprise’s products are supplied to military and civilian vessels, including aircraft carrier cruisers, nuclear submarine launchers and supertankers.

13) OJSC Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering Rubin (St. Petersburg), part of the JSC United Shipbuilding Corporation. A multifunctional marine engineering design bureau that has designed over 85% of the submarines that at different times were part of the Soviet and RF Navy. In addition, the company partners with oil and gas companies in developing equipment for the development of oil and gas fields on the continental shelf.

14) JSC Kulakov Plant, (St. Petersburg), part of the JSC Concern Granit-Electron specializing in the creation of electronic-weapon complexes for the Russian Navy. Manufactures combat management and communication systems and radio-electronic, radio engineering and hydro-acoustic equipment.

15) JSC Vodtranspribor (St. Petersburg), part of JSC Concern Oceanpribor. Scope of activity: hydro-acoustic instrument-building.

16) JSC Obukhovskoye, (St. Petersburg) designs, manufactures, commissions, maintains and repairs ship, marine, rescue and material handling equipment.

17) JSC Severny Press (St. Petersburg), part of the JSC Concern Granit-Electron specializing in the creation of radio-electronic weapon systems for the Russian Navy. Main activities: development, production, modernization and maintenance of general purpose technical products, radio electronic devices, navigation equipment, etc.

Many of the above enterprises have been noticed to collaborate with the Fiolent Plant.
 

3. Five aircraft building plants, namely:

1) PJSC United Aircraft Corporation, (Moscow). Is on the Ukrainian and US sanctions lists. By the orders of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the RF, UAC has been officially assigned to the SE  Yevpatoria Aviation Repair Plant in order to provide the latter with orders. After auctioning the Yevpatoria Aviation Repair Plant, it will become part of the PJSC United Aircraft Corporation.

2) JSC Russian Helicopters (Moscow), part of Rostec. Is on the Ukrainian and US sanctions lists.

By the orders of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the RF, Russian Helicopters has been officially assigned to the Sevastopol Aircraft Plant in order to provide the latter with orders. Federal SUE Sevastopol Aircraft Plant is de-factor integrated into the Russian Helicopters holding.

3) JSC Technodinamika Holding company (Moscow), part of Rostec, a leading Russian developer and manufacturer of aircraft equipment, including chassis, fuel and flight control systems and auxiliary power machinery. Is on the Ukrainian and US sanctions lists.

By the orders of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the RF, the JSC Technodinamika was assigned to the SUE RC Scientific Research Institute of Aero Resilient Systems in order to provide the latter with orders.

According to the occupation "Ministry of Industrial Policy of the Republic of Crimea", after completion of the process of transformation of the State Unitary Enterprise of the Crimean Republic the Research Institute of Aerospace Systems" into a joint-stock company, the company will become part of the JSC Technodinamika.

4) PJSC Taganrog Aviation Scientific-Technical Complex named after G.M. Beriev (Taganrog), part of PJSC United Aircraft Corporation. Developer and manufacturer of the aviation technology. The seized Yevpatoria Aviation Repair Plant now repairs the Be-12 aircraft produced by PJSC TANTK that oversees the repair quality.

The Russian Navy Be-12 aircraft at the Yevpatoria Aviation Repair Plant

5) JSC 121 Aircraft Repair Plant, part of PJSC United Aircraft Corporation, a leading enterprise in repair and modernization of the tactical aviation aircrafts and engines. A separate subdivision titled Service Center Saki 121 ARZ has been created on the territory of the Evpatoria Aviation Repair Plant in Novofedorovka.
 

4. Other Russian defense industry companies:

There are many other defense entities that collaborate with the seized Ukroboronprom enterprises.

One of the leaders is State Corporation for Assistance to Development, Production and Export of Advanced Technology Industrial Product ROSTEC (is on the Ukrainian and US sanctions lists) and the 10 enterprises that are part of it, excluding the aircraft and shipbuiding ones.

Namely:

– JSC Kalashnikov Concern (is on the Ukrainian, EU and US sanctions lists)

– Shvabe OJSC Holding (is on the Ukrainian and US sanctions lists) and the following companies that it includes: JSC Shvabe Tech Lab, JSC Novosibirsk Instrument-Making Plant and OJSC Vologda Optical & Mechanical Plant

– JSC Instrument Design Bureau named after Academician AG Shipunov (is on the Ukrainian, EU and US sanctions lists), JSC VNII Signal and OJSC Kovrov Electromechanical Plant and JSC Shcheglovsky Val of the JSC NPO HIGH-PRECISION COMPLEXES

– JSC Remdiesel, a subsidiary of the PTC KAMAZ

For instance, JSC Remdiesel has developed and manufactured the Tornado K-53958 chassis for the Panzir-SM missile system. The Panzir-SM has been designed by the JSC Instrument Design Bureau named after Academician AG Shipunov and built by the JSC Shcheglovsky Val, while the Fiolent Plant has been one of the contractors.

March 2018. A testing prototype of the Panzir-SM on the Tornado K-53958 chassis. A news report on the Russia-1 TV channel.

Another major company is the OJSC Research and production corporation UralVagonZavod (is on the Ukrainian, EU and US sanctions lists) and its member-companies, namely:

– OSJC Omsk Transport Machine-Building Plant, a specialized full-cycle tank manufacturer and

– JSC Ural Design Bureau of Transport Machine-Building, a research and development enterprise, 90% of the work is the development of military vehicles.

Also, there is the OJSC Concern Almaz-Antey with such member-companies as:

– OJSC Radiotehkomplekt, a Subsidiary of JSC Radio Equipment Plant

– JSC Ural Manufacturing Enterprise VECTOR that manufactures radiosonde, radio-detection and radar systems and

– JSC Ulyanovsk mechanical plant, a leading manufacturer of air defense equipment in Russia.

The list goes on to include the enterprises of the JSC Concern Granit-Electron, JSC Concern CSRI Elektropribor, PJSC Power Machines managed by Severgroup and several other independent defense equipment manufacturers.

For details, see the tables below.
 

Companies Connected to the Russia-seized Enterprises of Ukroboronprom

#

Company name

Sanctions List Status

Ukraine

US

EU

Ukroboronprom Enterprises Currently Functioning in Crimea

1

Federal SUE Shipyard Morye a.k.a. Federal State Unitary Enterprise SZ Morye, Feodosia, Ukraine

(Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие «Судостроительный завод «Море»)

Registration #1149102062328

Currently undergoing reorganization

Orders of the President of Ukraine:
#133/2017 from May 15, 2017,
#126/2018 from May 14, 2018,
#176/2018 from June 21, 2018

EO 13685
(SDN List)
September 1, 2016

-

2

SUE RC Feodosia Optical Plant, Feodosia, Ukraine[1]

(Акционерное общество «Феодосийский оптический завод»)

Registration #1189112030931

Orders of the President of Ukraine:
#133/2017 from May 15, 2017,
#126/2018 from May 14, 2018,
#176/2018 from June 21, 2018

EO 13685
(SDN List) September 1, 2016

-

3

JSC Fiolent Plant, Simferopol, Ukraine

(Акционерное общество «Завод «Фиолент»)

Registration #1149102099640

Orders of the President of Ukraine:
#133/2017 from May 15, 2017,
#126/2018 from May 14, 2018,
#176/2018 from June 21, 2018

-

4

SUE RC Design and Technology Bureau Sudokompozit, Feodosia, Ukraine

(Государственное унитарное предприятие Республики Крым «Конструкторско- технологическое бюро «Судокомпозит») (ГУП РК «КТБ «Судокомпозит»)

Registration #1149102094680

Currently undergoing reorganization

Orders of the President of Ukraine:
#133/2017 from May 15, 2017,
#126/2018 from May 14, 2018,
#176/2018 from June 21, 2018

-

5

SUE RC Scientific Research Institute of Aero Resilient Systems, Feodosia, Ukraine

(Государственное унитарное предприятие Республики Крым «Научно-исследовательский институт аэроупругих систем»)

Registration #1149102107725

Currently undergoing reorganization.

6

SUE RC Yevpatoria Aviation Repair Plant, Yevpatoria, Ukraine

(Государственное унитарное предприятие Республики Крым «Евпаторийский авиационный ремонтный завод») (ГУП РК «ЕАРЗ»)

Registration #1149102102016

Currently undergoing reorganization

Orders of the President of Ukraine:
#549/2015 from September 16, 2015,
#467/2016 from October 17, 2016,
#133/2017 from May 15, 2017,
#126/2018 from May 14, 2018,
#176/2018 from June 21, 2018

7

Federal SUE Sevastopol Aircraft Plant, Sevastopol, Ukraine

(ФГУП «Севастопольское авиационное предприятие») (ФГУП «САП»)

Registration #1149204020437

Orders of the President of Ukraine:
#549/2015 from September 16, 2015,
#467/2016 from October 17, 2016,
#133/2017 from May 15, 2017,
#126/2018 from May 14, 2018,
#176/2018 from June 21, 2018

8

SUE RC Feodosia Ship and Mechanical Plant, Feodosia, Ukraine

(Государственное унитарное предприятие Республики Крым «Феодосийский судомеханический завод»)

Registration #1149102094679

9

Special Production-Technical Base Plamya Ltd., Sevastopol, Ukraine

(Общество с ограниченной ответственностью «Специальная производственно-техническая база «Пламя») (ООО «СПТБ «Пламя»)

Registration #1159204012912

10

SUE RC Science-Research Center Vertolyot, Feodosia, Ukraine

(Государственное унитарное предприятие Республики Крым «Научно-исследовательский центр «Вертолет») (ГУП РК «НИЦ «Вертолет»)

Registration #1149102090796

Orders of the President of Ukraine:
#133/2017 from May 15, 2017,
#126/2018 from May 14, 2018,
#176/2018 from June 21, 2018

Russian Enterprises that Collaborate with the Seized Ukroboronprom Enterprises

1

JSC Pella Shipyard, Leningrad oblast, RF

(Открытое акционерное общество «Ленинградский судостроительный завод «Пелла»)

Registration #1024701329102

2

Kaffa-Port, Ltd., Feodosia, Ukraine

(Общество с ограниченной ответственностью «Каффа-Порт»)

Registration #1159102040745

3

JSC Kalashnikov Concern, Izhevsk, RF

(Акционерное общество «Концерн «Калашников»)

Registration #1111832003018

Orders of the President of Ukraine:
#126/2018 from May 14, 2018,
#176/2018 from June 21, 2018

EO 13661
(SDN List)
July 16, 2014

CR (EU)
 #960/2014 of 08.09.2014 amending
CR (EU)
#833/2014

4

JSC Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau, St. Petersburg, RF

(Акционерное общество «Центральное морское конструкторское бюро «Алмаз»)

Registration #1087847000010

5

PJSC Yaroslavl Shipbuilding Plant, Yaroslavl, RF

(Публичное акционерное общество «Ярославский судостроительный завод»)

Registration #1027600981847

6

SPB Marine LLC, St. Petersburg, RF

(Общество с ограниченной ответственностью «СПБ Марин»)

Registration #1077847595539

7

JSC Concern Oceanpribor, St. Petersburg, RF

(Акционерное общество «Концерн «Океанприбор»)

Registration #1067847424160

8

DM Technology, LLC

(Общество с ограниченной ответственностью «ДМ Технолоджи»)

Registration #1107746205643

9

OJSC Nizhegorodsky Teplokhod Shipyard, Nizhegorodskaya oblast, RF

(Открытое акционерное общество «Завод Нижегородский Теплоход»)

Registration #1025201529044

10

JSC Central Scientific Research Institute Kurs, Moscow, RF

(Акционерное общество «Центральный научно-исследовательский институт «Курс») (ЦНИИ «Курс»)

Registration #1067746378798

11

PJSC Zvezda, St. Petersburg, RF

(Публичное акционерное общество «Звезда»)

Registration #1037825005085

12

JSC Shiprepairing Center Zvezdochka, Severodvinsk, RF

(Акционерное общество «Центр судоремонта «Звездочка»)

Registration #1082902002677

Orders of the President of Ukraine:
#126/2018 from May 14, 2018,
#176/2018 from June 21, 2018

EO 13685
(SDN List)
September 1, 2016

13

Shvabe OJSC Holding, Moscow, RF

(Акционерное общество «Швабе»)

Registration #1107746256727

Orders of the President of Ukraine:
#126/2018 from May 14, 2018,
#176/2018 from June 21, 2018

EO 13662
(SSI List)
Directive 3 December 22, 2015

14

JSC Novosibirsk Instrument-Making Plant, Novosibirsk, RF

(Акционерное общество «Новосибирский приборостроительный завод»)

Registration #1115476008889

15

OJSC Vologda Optical & Mechanical Plant, Vologda, RF

(Акционерное общество «Вологодский оптико-механический завод»)

Registration #1023500882437

16

OJSC Rostov Optical & Mechanical Plant, Rostov, RF

(Публичное акционерное общество «Ростовский оптико-механический завод»)

Registration #1027601066569

17

OJSC Research and production corporation UralVagonZavod, Nizhny Tagil, RF

(Акционерное общество «Научно-производственная корпорация «Уралвагонзавод» имени Ф.Э. Дзержинского»)

Registration #1086623002190

Orders of the President of Ukraine:
#126/2018 from May 14, 2018,
#176/2018 from June 21, 2018

EO 13661
(SDN List)
July 16, 2014

CR (EU)
 #960/2014
 of 08.09.2014
amending
CR (EU)
 #833/2014

18

JSC Severnaya Verf, St. Petersburg, RF

(Публичное акционерное общество Судостроительный завод «Северная верфь»)

Registration #1027802713773

19

JSC Concern Aurora, St. Petersburg, RF

(Акционерное общество «Концерн «Научно-производственное объединение «Аврора»)

Registration #1097847058143

20

JSC Obukhovskoye, St. Petersburg, RF

(Акционерное общество «Обуховское»)

Registration #1037811025152

21

CJSC Znamya Truda, TD, St. Petersburg, RF

(Акционерное общество «Завод малых серий «Знамя труда») (АО «ЗМС «Знамя труда»)

Registration #1047855037273

22

JSC Severny press, St. Petersburg, RF

(Акционерное общество «Северный пресс»)

Registration #5067847021556

23

NPP Radar MMS, St. Petersburg, RF

(Акционерное общество «Научно-производственное предприятие «Радар ммс»)

Registration #1027807560186

24

OJSC Radiotehkomplekt, St. Petersburg, RF

(Открытое акционерное общество «Радиотехкомплект»)

Registration #1037851047761

25

JSC Proletarsky zavod, St. Petersburg, RF

(Публичное акционерное общество «Пролетарский завод»)

Registration #1027806079289

26

OJSC Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering Rubin, St. Petersburg, RF

(Акционерное общество «Центральное конструкторское бюро морской техники «Рубин»)

Registration #1089848051116

27

JSC Shipbuilding & Shiprepair Technology Center, St. Petersburg, RF

(Акционерное общество «Центр технологии судостроения и судоремонта») (АО «ЦТСС»)

Registration #1097847011371

28

JSC Admiralty Shipyards, St. Petersburg, RF

(Акционерное общество «Адмиралтейские верфи»)

Registration #1089848054339

29

JSC Kulakov Plant, St. Petersburg, RF

(Акционерное общество «Завод им. А. А. Кулакова»)

Registration #5067847003428

30

JSC Vodtranspribor, St. Petersburg, RF

(Акционерное общество «Водтрансприбор»)

Registration #1027807566753

31

NPTS Akvamarin ZAO, St. Petersburg, RF

(Закрытое акционерное общество «Научно-производственный центр «Аквамарин») (ЗАО «НПЦ «Аквамарин»)

Registration #1037816019713

32

JSC Altai Instrument-Building Plant Rotor, Barnaul, RF

(Акционерное общество «Алтайский приборостроительный завод «Ротор») (ОАО «АПЗ «Ротор»)

Registration #1022201770084

33

JSC Kazan Optical-Mechanical Plant, Kazan, RF

(Акционерное общество «Казанский оптико-механический завод»)

Registration #1021603617188

34

JSC Shvabe Tech Lab, Kazan, RF

(Акционерное общество «Швабе-технологическая лаборатория»)

Registration #1101690036843

35

JSC VNII Signal, Kovrov, RF

(Акционерное общество «Всероссийский научно-исследовательский институт «Сигнал») (АО «ВНИИ «Сигнал»)

Registration #1103332000232

36

JSC V.A. DEGTYAREV PLANT, Kovrov, RF

(Открытое акционерное общество «Завод им. В. А. Дегтярева») (ОАО «ЗиД»)

Registration #1023301951397

37

OJSC Kovrov Electromechanical Plant, Kovrov, RF

(Открытое акционерное общество «Ковровский электромеханический завод»)

Registration #1023301951177

38

OJSC Kaluga Turbine Plant, Kaluga, RF

(Открытое акционерное общество «Калужский турбинный завод»)

Registration #1024001337360

39

JSC Zvyozdochka Shiprepair Center, Severodvinsk, RF

(Акционерное общество «Центр судоремонта «Звездочка»)

Registration #1082902002677

Orders of the President of Ukraine:
#126/2018 from May 14, 2018,
#176/2018 from June 21, 2018

EO 13685
(SDN List)
September 1, 2016

40

JSC Ural Manufacturing Enterprise VECTOR, Yekaterinburg, RF

(Акционерное общество «Уральское производственное предприятие «Вектор») (ОАО «УПП Вектор»)

Registration #1026604961129

41

JSC Ulyanovsk mechanical plant, Ulyanovsk, RF

(Акционерное общество «Ульяновский механический завод»)

Registration #1027301482603

42

JSC Instrument Design Bureau im. Academician AG Shipunov, Tula, RF

(Акционерное общество «Конструкторское бюро приборостроения им. академика А.Г.Шипунова»)

Registration #1117154036911

Orders of the President of Ukraine:
#126/2018 from May 14, 2018,
#176/2018 from June 21, 2018

EO 13661
 (SDN List)
July 16, 2014

43

JSC Sheglovsky Val, Tula, RF

(Акционерное общество «Щегловский вал»)

Registration #1027100686249

44

JSC Remdiesel, Naberezhnye Chelny

(Акционерное общество «Ремдизель»)

Registration #1021602015050

45

JSC Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard, St. Petersburg, RF

(Акционерное общество «Средне-Невский судостроительный завод»)

Registration #1089848054350

46

JSC Ural Design Bureau of Transport Machine-Building, Nizhny Tagil, RF

(Акционерное общество «Уральское конструкторское бюро транспортного машиностроения»)

Registration #1086623004380

47

OSJC Omsk Transport Machine-Building Plant, Omsk, RF

(Акционерное общество «Омский завод транспортного машиностроения») (АО «Омсктрансмаш»)

Registration #1085543060734

48

JSC United Shipbuilding Corporation, St. Petersburg, RF

(Акционерное общество «Объединенная судостроительная корпорация») (АО «ОСК»)

Registration #1079847085966

Orders of the President of Ukraine:
#126/2018 from May 14, 2018,
#176/2018 from June 21, 2018

EO 13661
(SDN List)
July 29, 2014

49

JSC Technodinamika Holding company, Moscow, RF

(Акционерное общество «Технодинамика»)

Registration #1037719005873

Orders of the President of Ukraine:
#126/2018 from May 14, 2018,
#176/2018 from June 21, 2018

EO 13662
(SSI List)
Directive 3
December 22, 2015

50

PJSC Taganrog Aviation Scientific-Technical Complex named after G.M. Beriev, Taganrog, RF

(Публичное акционерное общество «Таганрогский авиационный научно-технический комплекс им. Г.М. Бериева») (ПАО «ТАНТК им. Г.М. Бериева»)

Registration #1026102571065

51

JSC 121 Aircraft Repair Plant, Kubinka, Moscow oblast, RF

(Акционерное общество «Авиаремонтный завод № 121») (АО «121 АРЗ»)

Registration # 1075032007544

52

PJSC United Aircraft Corporation, Moscow, RF

(Публичное акционерное общество «Объединенная авиастроительная корпорация») (ПАО «ОАК»)

Registration #1067759884598

Orders of the President of Ukraine:
#467/2016 from October 17, 2016,
#133/2017 from May 15, 2017,
#126/2018 from May 14, 2018,
#176/2018 from June 21, 2018

CR (EU)
#960/2014
 of 08.09.2014
amending
CR (EU)
#833/2014

53

JSC Russian Helicopters, Moscow, RF

(Акционерное общество «Вертолеты России»)

Registration #1077746003334

Orders of the President of Ukraine:
#549/2015 from September 16, 2015,
#467/2016 from October 17, 2016,
#133/2017 from May 15, 2017,
#126/2018 from May 14, 2018,
#176/2018 from June 21, 2018

EO 13662
(SSI List) Directive 3 December 22, 2015

54

JSC Zelenodolsk Plant named after A.M. Gorky, Zelenodolsk, RF

(Акционерное общество «Зеленодольский завод имени А. М. Горького»)

Registration #1031644204514

55

Energoremont, LTD, Moscow, RF

(Общество с ограниченной ответственностью «Компания Энергоремонт»)

Registration #1027700176723

56

Kompaniya Dizel, Ltd., Yaroslavl, RF

(Общество с ограниченной ответственностью «Компания Дизель»)

Registration #1067604061480

57

JSC Katav-Ivanovsk Instrument Making Plant, Katav-Ivanovsk, RF

(Акционерное общество «Катав-Ивановский приборостроительный завод»)

Registration #1057405000278

58

JSC Radian Plant, St. Petersburg, RF

(Акционерное общество «Научно-производственное объединение «Радиан»)

Registration #1027804858058

59

OJSC Krizo Plant, Gatchina, RF

(Акционерное общество «Завод «Кризо»)

Registration #1024701241322

 

[1] Due to the changes in the company's registration data, the corresponding changes in the sanctions list are necessary

 

Activity of the Occupation Authorities in Regard to the Concern UKROBORONPROM Enterprises Seized in Crimea, and RF Legal Entities that Collaborate with Those (pdf)

***

The monitoring of the violations of international sanctions against Russia and the legal regime of the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea is supported by the European program initiative of the "Renaissance" International Fund. The views of the authors do not necessarily reflect the position of the position of the "Renaissance" International Fund.



More on This Story:

News
Armenia Armenia
10:29 30.12.2013
Smartphones, tablets production to launch in Armenia   1
11:29 25.12.2013
Roadmap for Armenia’s accession to Customs Union signed
11:05 04.12.2013
Putin: Russia plans to 'strengthen positions' in South Caucasus   1
12:43 13.11.2013
Branch of Moscow State University and Russian High School to open in Yerevan
All Country News
Azerbaijan Azerbaijan
10:12 16.01.2014
Azerbaijan starts production of new military equipment / Photo   1
14:06 15.01.2014
Azerbaijan suspends gas delivery to Russia    1
17:14 14.01.2014
Azerbaijan launches car export   1
12:16 14.01.2014
Azerbaijan defines route for pumping additional oil volumes
All Country News
Bulgaria Bulgaria
11:02 16.01.2014
Bulgaria reports -1.6% inflation for 2013
17:01 15.01.2014
EC launches probe of tender for Bulgarian section of South Stream
13:38 14.01.2014
11 companies to compete in Bulgaria’s South Stream tender
14:17 13.01.2014
Bulgarian President leaves on state visit to China for the first time in 15 years
All Country News
Georgia Georgia
15:21 13.01.2014
PACE monitors visit Georgia
12:33 13.01.2014
Gov’t forecasts growth in 2014 at 5 %
09:36 13.01.2014
Georgian National Bank not excludes the tightening of monetary policy   1
11:50 10.01.2014
IMF explains the slowdown in the economy of Georgia in 2013 by political factors
All Country News
Greece Greece
14:16 08.01.2014
Greece takes over EU revolving presidency
13:48 23.12.2013
SOCAR joys to own major share package of Greek DESFA
13:12 01.10.2013
Olympic flame lit for Sochi 2014 Winter Games
10:44 25.09.2013
Aegean Airlines to launch two new flights to Kyiv
All Country News
Moldova Moldova
17:30 16.01.2014
Moldovan prime minister unveils government’s priorities for 2014
12:39 16.01.2014
OSCE AND U.S. embassy concerned over exclusion of some Moldovan channels from cable packages
10:13 15.01.2014
Chisinau International Airport provides services to record number of passengers in 2013
18:30 14.01.2014
Five athletes to represent Moldova at Sochi Olympic Games    1
All Country News
Romania Romania
14:58 16.01.2014
Damen Shipyards Galati launches new Sail Training Vessel for the Ministry of Defence of Oman / Photos
09:46 08.01.2014
Former Romanian PM sentenced for taking bribes
15:44 03.12.2013
EC: Bulgaria and Romania are technically in Schengen
16:37 25.11.2013
Largest salt water swimming pool in Central Romania to be ready in April 2014
All Country News
Russia Russia
15:57 15.01.2014
Russian Deputy Prime Minister: «Visa regime must be introduced with some countries, from where there is flow of migrants»   1
11:34 15.01.2014
Throughput of Russian seaports up 3.9% to 589 mln t in 2013   1
15:48 14.01.2014
Russia unwilling to annul South Stream agreements
16:28 13.01.2014
Period of suspended icebreaking assistance at Taganrog port is extended   1
All Country News
Turkey Turkey
07:30 10.09.2014
All Russian Black Sea Fleet assault ships return to the Black Sea by September 7 - details
12:28 15.01.2014
Erdogan pays official visit to Iran   1
15:50 09.01.2014
Istanbul Exchange halts working   1
15:12 08.01.2014
Erdogan: We don't have any problems on retrials   1
All Country News
Ukraine Ukraine
12:20 18.01.2019
22 aircrafts operated by 10 Russian airlines flew to the occupied Crimea on January 17
12:20 17.01.2019
28 aircrafts operated by 11 Russian airlines flew to the occupied Crimea on January 16
12:00 16.01.2019
24 aircrafts operated by 10 Russian airlines flew to the occupied Crimea on January 15
10:00 15.01.2019
23 aircrafts operated by 10 Russian airlines flew to the occupied Crimea on January 14
All Country News
Our Social Media Pages
Новости от KINOafisha и TVgid
Загрузка...
Загрузка...
Новинки кино - http://kinoafisha.ua/skoro/
News Archive
Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa Su