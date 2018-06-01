Database of the Russian Airlines that Flew to the Occupied Crimea in June-September 2018

Olha KORBUT
Expert of the monitoring group of the Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies, BSNews and Maidan of Foreign Affairs

Translated by Tetyana PUCHKOVA

The monitoring group of the Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies, the BSNews and the Maidan of Foreign Affairs presents the June-September 2018 results of monitoring the illegal flights of the Russian airlines to and from the occupied Crimea.

Simferopol International Airport new terminal that started working in April 2018. Photo: http://new.sipaero.ru

Since July 2014, the Monitoring Group of the Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies Institute, the Maidan of Foreign Affairs and BlackSeaNews has been monitoring daily air traffic over the Russia-occupied Crimean peninsula.

Persuant to the UN General Assembly resolution on territorial integrity of Ukraine #68/262 from March 27, 2014, the airspace above Crimea has been closed for the aircraft trafic due to the Russian occupation of the peninsula and therefore, the impossibility for Ukraine to provide sky security over the ARC. However, from the beginning of the annexation, Russian airlines established the illegal regular air service with the single operating in Crimea Simferopol airport, thus, daily violating the airspace and the state border of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied territory.

Since July 2014, more than 40 Russian airlines have flown to the Simferopol airport.

During the summer and the first month of the fall 2018, the following airlines carried out regular passenger transportation to Simferopol airport: Aeroflot, Russia, Ural Airlines, S7 Airlines, Globus, Red Wings, NordAvia, Nordwind Airlines, Pegas Fly, Yamal, Yakutia, YuVT, Alrosa, Gazpromavia, Izavia, Severstal, Ruslane, Azimuth and Kostroma, 19 total.

Over the summer, Russian carriers conducted regular flights between the Simferopol airport and 67 other destinations. Most passengers flew from Moscow, while fewer from St. Petersburg. Connections with other Russian cities ranged from one flight per week to several per day.

Due to the high airfare to Crimea in the tourist season, the Russian occupation authorities annually offer a subsidy program for certain categories of travelers.

In 2018, the RF budget allocations for passenger air transportation to a variety of Russian cities, including those in the occupied Crimea, totalled 3.8 billion rubles. Under the terms of the program, the discounted tickets were extended to citizens under 23 y.o., retireed, adults of the 1st disability category and disabled children of the 2nd and 3rd disability categories as well as persons accompanying those. The subsidies to/from Simferopol have been valid for the period between May 15-November 30, 2018.

However, the actual sale of such tickets for Russia's largest air carriers, Aeroflot and Russia lasted only six days (from March 29, 2018) and in August.

As of October 17, 2018, air carriers stated that they used the annual quota for the discounted tickets to the occupied peninsula, so this year there would be no more available for sale. Overall, in 2018, only seven Russian airlines offered the discounted airfare to Crimea, while the rest had refused to participate in the program due to unfavorable conditions for carriers. Until January 1, 2019 the VAT rate on flights to to Crimea remains zero, while for other domestic flights the it is 10%. Also, with the start of the new terminal’s operation, airport charges at the Simferopol airport have grown by 10%, which will lead to an increase in ticket prices to/from the peninsula.

The BSNews website provides comparative graphs of the flights numbers to and from the Simferopol airport in the various months of the Russian occupation.

Meanwhile, the chart below shows the monthly data for June-September 2014-2018 that allows to compare the traffic frequency for the same period in the different years of the occupation.

The overall dynamics remains the same — the number of flights has been steadlity dropping since 2016.

According to Russia’s Transport Clearing Company, the number of passenger seats to the occupied Crimea for the 2018 high season has been cut by 22%, compared to 2017.

So, the pompous declarations of the peninsula’s occupation «authorities» and the Simferopol airport’s management on the growth of the passenger traffic are simply false.

Over the six months of the new terminal’s operation, passenger traffic to and from Simferopol has totaled 23,400 flights. This figure differs from the 26 000 announced by the "airport management", since while we count the number of actual aircrafts flying to and from Simferopol, the occupation «authorities» counts the flights of different airlines even if they are carried out by the same aircraft.

The monthly flight dynamics to and from the occupied Simferopol (see the chart below) is as follows:

  • 2014 — 3650 flights in July,  4434 in August and 3700 in September
     
  • 2015 — 5018 flights in June, 5938 in July, 6454 in August and 5292 in September
     
  • 2016 — 5688 flights in June, 5852 in July, 6026 in August and 4926 in September
     
  • 2017 — 4448 flights in June, 5196 in July, 5368 in August and 4524 in September
     
  • 2018 — 4328 flights in June, 5034 in July, 5284 in August and 4380 in September

Monthly Flight Dynamics to and from the Occupied Crimea 
in June-September 2018

*   *   *

The Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies, BSNews and Maidan of Foreign Affairs monitoring group also regularly monitors the subsequent movement of aircrafts that illegally fly to the occupied Crimea. We can confirm that a number of them also provide passenger traffic to the European countries that have condemned the Russian annexation of Crimea. The database of those aircrafts is being continuously updated and expanded. Previous monitoring results can be found in the Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies, BSNews and the Maidan of Foreign Affairs monthly air traffic reviews.

The table below details the European flights by the Russian airlines that regularly fly to the Simferopol airport:

Aircraft #

Model

Airlines

Flight from SIP

Flight to EU/Other

VQ-BFV

Airbus
A320-214

Ural Airlines

SVX-SIP
U6527
Landed 07:33
22.08.2018

Moscow-Frankfurt, Germany
U6787 Landed 16:55
23.08.2018
Yekaterinburg-Prague, Czech Republic
U6701 Landed 17:00
24.08.2018
 Moscow-Munich, Germany
U6799 Landed 13:06
06.09.2018

VP-BRM

Airbus
A321-131

Red Wings

SIP-DME
WZ310
02.06.2018
04:30

Moscow-Tivat, Montenegro
WZ533 Landed 11:33
03.06.2018
Moscow-Batumi, Georgia
WZ551 Landed 20:24
08.06.2018
Moscow-Naples, Italy
WZ9255 Landed 18:10
09.06.2018
Moscow-Antalya, Turkey
WZ4019 Landed 14:06
19.06.2018
Moscow-Rimini, Italy
WZ9257 Landed 18:16
20.06.2018
Moscow-Belgrade, Serbia
WZ537 Landed 02:39
26.06.2018

VQ-BRR

Boeing
737-8LP

S7 Airlines/
Globus


DME-SIP
S7265
Landed 22:46
19.09.2018

Moscow-Larnaca, Cyprus
S7603 Landed 15:18
20.09.2018
Moscow-Dusseldorf, Germany
S7991 Landed 16:03
22.09.2018
Moscow-Antalya, Turkey
S75637 Landed 05:07
26.09.2018

VP-BDH

Boeing
737-8Q8

S7 Airlines/

Globus

SIP-DME
S7/GH266
15.06.2018
23:57

Moscow-Tivat, Montenegro
S7925 Landed 14:33
18.06.2018
Moscow-Dusseldorf, Germany
S7991 Landed 15:06
19.06.2018
Moscow-Larnaca, Cyprus
S7603 Landed 15:14
01.07.2018

VQ-BUF

Boeing
737-8GJ

Rossiya

SIP-TJM
SU/FV6854
01.06.2018
21:48

Moscow-Pafos, Cyprus
SU/FV5705 Landed 17:49
04.06.2018
St.Petersburg-Tivat, Montenegro
SU/FV5775 Landed 16:19
08.06.2018
Moscow-Corfu, Greece
SU/FV5759 Landed 03:35
09.06.2018
Moscow-Rimini, Italy
SU/FV5727 Landed 12:27
09.06.2018
Moscow-Larnaca, Cyprus
SU/FV5717 Landed 06:01
10.06.2018
Moscow-Varna, Bulgaria
SU/FV5737 Landed 09:58
11.06.2018
Moscow-Bodrum, Turkey
SU/FV5667 Landed 03:50
13.06.2018
Moscow-Heraklion, Greece
SU/FV5755 Landed 22:15
13.06.2018

VP-BSK (TC-AAL)

Boeing
737-82R

Nordwind Airlines

SIP-SVO
N4124
04.06.2018
09:41

Djerba, Tunisia-Antalya, Turkey
N47750 Landed 00:07
05.06.2018
Moscow-Monastir, Tunisia
N47123 Landed 16:01
06.06.2018
Houston, USA-St.Petersburg
N4207 Landed 21:35
12.06.2018
Chelyabinsk-Heraklion, Greece
N47109 Landed 12:01
01.07.2018
Krasnodar-Antalya, Turkey
N41819 Landed 21:00
01.07.2018
Krasnodar-Monastir, Tunisia
N41759 Landed 05:03
02.07.2018
Heraklion, Greece-Novosibirsk
N41622 12:19
03.07.2018

VP-BQK

Airbus
A319-111

Rossiya

LED-SIP
SU6883
Landed 14:39
12.09.2018

St.Petersburg-Milan, Italy
SU6673 Landed 12:23
13.09.2018
St.Petersburg-Nice, France
SU6633 Landed 11:32
14.09.2018
St.Petersburg-London, UK
SU6619 Landed 15:46
17.09.2018
Moscow-Paris, France
SU6637 Landed 13:46
18.09.2018
St.Petersburg-Rome, Italy
SU6675 Landed 11:51
20.09.2018

VQ-BDM

Airbus
A320-214

Ural Airlines

SIP-KJA
U63
04.06.2018
00:32

Moscow-Batumi, Georgia
U62643 Landed 13:34
07.06.2018
 Moscow-Antalya, Turkey
U63263 Landed 07:20
08.06.2018
Moscow-Warsaw, Poland
U6819 Landed 13:04
15.06.2018
Moscow-Copenhagen, Denmark
U63923 Landed 17:32
27.06.2018
Yekaterinburg-Rome, Italy
U6727 Landed 08:43
28.06.2018
Moscow-Burgas, Bulgaria
U6835 Landed 06:24
29.06.2018
Moscow-Tivat, Montenegro
U63171 Landed 15:21
01.07.2018
St.Petersburg-Tel Aviv, Israel
U6887 Landed 20:39
02.07.2018
St.Petersburg-Frankfurt, Germany
U6717 Landed
03.07.2018

VP-BWH

Airbus
A320-214

Rossiya

SIP-LED
SU/FV6898
25.06.2018
07:07

St.Petersburg-Tivat, Montenegro
SU/FV6717 Landed 17:08
26.06.2018
 St.Petersburg-Burgas, Bulgaria
SU/FV6607 Landed 21:38
02.07.2018
St.Petersburg-Paris, France
SU6635 Landed 11:39
19.09.2018

VP-BTZ

Airbus
A320-214

Ural Airlines

DME-SIP
U6521
01.06.2018
Landed 15:15

Yekaterinburg-Bologna, Italy
U67073 Landed 08:22
02.06.2018
Rostov-on-Don-Bologna, Italy
U67077 Landed 18:48
02.06.2018
Yekaterinburg-Paris, France
U6709 Landed 09:10
03.06.2018
St.Petersburg-Frankfurt, Germany
U6717 Landed 17:53
07.06.2018
Moscow-Frankfurt, Germany
U6787 Landed 17:22
12.06.2018
St.Petersburg-Tbilisi, Georgia
U62801 Landed 10:38
17.06.2018
St.Petersburg-Batumi, Georgia
U62701 Landed 17:46
19.06.2018

VQ-BVK

Boeing
737-8GJ

S7 Airlines / Globus

OVB-SIP
S7/GH3329
01.06.2018
Landed 22:18

Moscow-Tivat, Montenegro
S7/GH925 Landed 14:33
08.06.2018
Moscow-Larnaca, Cyprus
S7/GH603 Landed 15:22
15.06.2018
Moscow-Reykjavik, Iceland
S7/GH613 Landed 10:40
23.06.2018
Novosibirsk-Frankfurt, Germany
S7/GH851 Landed 09:36
30.06.2018

VP-BLP

Airbus
A320-214

Aeroflot

SVO-SIP
SU1637
24.06.2018
Landed 08:47

Moscow-Frankfurt, Germany
SU2656 Landed 17:15
25.06.2018
Moscow-Hanover, Germany
SU2342 Landed 12:39
26.06.2018
Moscow-Dusseldorf, Germany
SU2436 Landed 22:01
26.06.2018
Moscow-Berlin, Germany
SU2316 Landed 21:02
27.06.2018
Moscow-Chisinau, Moldova
SU1846 Landed 10:29
28.06.2018
Moscow-Stockholm, Sweden
SU2210 Landed 11:37
29.06.2018
Moscow-Brussels, Belgium
SU2618 Landed 22:15
29.06.2018
Moscow-Budapest, Hungary
SU2032 Landed 08:48
30.06.2018
Moscow-Istanbul, Turkey
SU2136 Landed 14:09
02.07.2018
Moscow-Brussels, Belgium
SU2618 Landed 22:32
02.07.2018

VQ-BTP

Airbus
A319-112

Ural Airlines

DME-SIP
U643
06.06.2018
Landed 21:14

Yekaterinburg-Paris, France
U6709 Landed 10:00
07.06.2018
Moscow-Antalya, Turkey
U63289 Landed 23:24
15.06.2018
Sochi-Tbilisi, Georgia
U62471 Landed 00:05
16.06.2018

VQ-BOB

Airbus
A321-211

Ural Airlines

DME-SIP

U62841
03.06.2018
Landed 19:07

Moscow-Antalya, Turkey
U63001 Landed 16:36
04.06.2018
Yekaterinburg-Heraklion, Greece
U67005 Landed 19:13
07.06.2018
Moscow-Barcelona, Spain
U6885 Landed 18:38
09.06.2018
St.Petersburg-Palma de Mallorca, Spain
U65089 Landed 17:18
10.06.2018
Arkhangelsk-Antalya, Turkey
U61137 Landed 17:37
12.06.2018
Moscow-Rimini, Italy
U67041 Landed 18:39
16.06.2018
Moscow-Tivat, Montenegro
U63539 Landed 06:40
17.06.2018
Yekaterinburg-Burgas, Bulgaria
U6835 Landed 17:42
18.06.2018
Moscow-Larnaca, Cyprus
U67029 Landed 14:16
26.06.2018

VQ-BIZ

Boeing
737-86N

Yakutia Airlines

VKO-SIP
R3471
02.06.2018
Landed 15:00

Moscow-Antalya, Turkey
R39851 Landed 17:57
23.06.2018
Moscow-Varna, Bulgaria
R39849 Landed 06:26
26.06.2018
Izmir, Turkey-Moscow
R39848 16:41
26.06.2018

VP-BQF

Boeing
737-83N

S7 Airlines / Globus

OVB-SIP
S7/GH3327
03.06.2018
Landed 11:48

Moscow-Verona, Italy
S7697 Landed 14:33
10.06.2018
Novosibirsk-Larnaca, Cyprus
S7821 Landed 08:48
12.06.2018
Moscow-Pafos, Cyprus
S7601 Landed 15:21
17.06.2018
Moscow-Tivat, Montenegro
S7925 Landed 14:23
26.06.2018
Moscow-Dusseldorf, Germany
S7991 Landed 15:13
28.06.2018

VQ-BVV

Boeing
737-8LJ

Rossiya

VKO-SIP
FV5517
14.08.2018
Landed 09:14

Moscow-Antalya, Turkey

FV5837 Landed 20:56
14.08.2018
Moscow-Larnaca, Cyprus
FV5721 Landed 07:23
15.08.2018
Moscow-Barcelona, Spain
SU6679 Landed 14:32
16.08.2108
Moscow-Nice, France
SU6640 Landed 18:22
17.08.2018

VP-BNN

Airbus
A319-111

Rossiya

LED-SIP
SU6883
02.08.2018
Landed 14:44

St.Petersburg-Barcelona, Spain
SU6701 Landed 10:45
05.08.2018
Moscow-Paris, France
SU6637 Landed 14:10
07.08.2018
St.Petersburg-Rome, Italy
SU6675 Landed 12:02
09.08.2018
St.Petersburg-Milan, Italy
SU6673 Landed 12:06
10.08.2018
St.Petersburg-London, UK
SU6619 Landed 16:10
11.08.2018
St.Petersburg-Hamburg, Germany
SU6653 Landed 15:37
14.08.2018
St.Petersburg-Istanbul, Turkey
SU6695 Landed 01:13
14.08.2018
St.Petersburg-Vienna, Austria
SU6603 Landed 10:30 17.08.2018
St.Peterburg-Varna, Bulgaria
SU6611 Landed 19:50
17.08.2018
St.Petersburg-Munich, Germany
SU6657 Landed 11:08
18.08.2018
St.Petersburg-Berlin, Germany
SU6631 Landed 16:30
21.08.2018

VQ-BKU

Airbus
A320-214

Aeroflot

SVO-SIP
SU1632
21.06.2018
Landed 07:32

Moscow-London, UK
SU2576 Landed 10:48
23.06.2018
Moscow-Stockholm, Sweden
SU2210 Landed 11:47
04.07.2018
Moscow-Milan, Italy
SU2410 Landed 11:01
11.07.2018
Moscow-Bologna, Italy
SU2424 Landed 10:44
12.07.2018
Moscow-Riga, Latvia
SU2680 Landed 19:44
12.07.2018
Paris, France-Moscow
SU2701 07:37
15.07.2018
Prague, Czech Republic-Moscow
SU2011 10:19
19.07.2018
Moscow-Vienna, Austria
SU2354 Landed 21:44
19.07.2018
Moscow-Split, Croatia
SU2016 Landed 19:24
20.07.2018
Moscow-Munich, Germany
SU2594 Landed 21:27
21.07.2018
Moscow-Brussels, Belgium
SU2618 Landed 22:18
23.07.2018
Moscow-Helsinki, Finland
SU2206 Landed 12:23
28.07.2018
Moscow-Budapest, Hungary
SU2466 Landed 14:59
30.07.2018
Kazan-Frankfurt, Germany
SU704 Landed 13:01
06.08.2018
Moscow-Zurich, Switzerland
SU2390 Landed 12:19
07.08.2018
Moscow-Verona, Italy
SU2482 Landed 09:53
11.08.2018
Moscow-Lyon, France
SU2374 Landed 11:51
14.08.2018

VP-BNJ

Airbus
A319-111

Rossiya

LED-SIP
SU6883
05.08.2018
Landed 15:22

St.Petersburg-Nice, France
SU6633 Landed 11:24
06.08.2018
St.Petersburg-Hamburg, Germany
SU6653 Landed 15:37
07.08.2018
St.Petersburg-Istanbul, Turkey
SU6695 Landed 01:01
07.08.2018
St.Petersburg-Dusseldorf, Germany
SU6643 Landed 10:23
08.08.2018
St.Petersburg-Rimini, Italy
SU6677 Landed 18:30
08.08.2018
St.Petersburg-London, UK
SU6619 Landed 16:03
15.08.2018

VP-BWW

Airbus
A320-232

Red Wings

DME-SIP

WZ301
22.07.2018
Landed 02:27

St.Petersburg-Tivat, Montenegro
WZ531 Landed 11:44
28.07.2018
St.Petersburg-Naples, Italy
WZ9325 Landed 08:20
29.07.2018
St.Petersburg-Varna, Bulgaria
WZ9383 Landed 22:08
31.07.2018
St.Petersburg-Rimini, Italy
WZ9239 Landed 20:48
04.08.2018

VP-BEO

Airbus
A320-214

Aeroflot

SVO-SIP
SU1636
03.08.2018
Landed 08:34

Moscow-Istanbul, Turkey
SU2132 Landed 17:49
03.08.2018
Moscow-Helsinki, Finland
SU2206 Landed 12:23
05.08.2018
Moscow-Split, Croatia
SU2046 Landed 18:57
05.08.2018
Moscow-Copenhagen, Denmark
SU2496 Landed 21:29
06.08.2018
Moscow-Dusseldorf, Germany
SU2152 Landed 13:15
09.08.2018
Moscow-Valencia, Spain
SU2502 Landed 12:27
16.08.2018
Moscow-Vilnius, Lithuania
SU2108 Landed 22:36
16.08.2018
Moscow-Budapest, Hungary
SU2468 Landed 19:17
18.08.2018
Moscow-Brussels, Belgium
SU2618 Landed 22:20
26.08.2018

VQ-BPX

Boeing
737-8Q8

Rossiya

MRV-SIP
SU6839
04.08.2018
Landed 17:54

Moscow-Kos, Greece
FV5751 Landed 05:38
07.08.2018
Moscow-Pafos, Cyprus
FV5705 Landed 18:47
09.08.2018
Moscow-Budapest, Hungary
SU2468 Landed 19:35
21.08.2018

VP-BWG

Airbus
A319-111

Rossiya

LED-SIP
SU6891
30.06.2018
Landed 10:10

St.Petersburg-Nice, France
SU6633 Landed 11:26
21.07.2018
St.Petersburg-Rome, Italy
SU6675 Landed 11:52
25.07.2018
St.Petersburg-London, UK
SU6619 Landed 15:48
01.08.2018

VQ-BSI

Airbus
A320-214

Aeroflot

SVO-SIP
SU1628
15.08.2018
Landed 16:14

Moscow-Budapest, Hungary
SU2030 Landed 11:53
16.08.2018
Moscow-Chisinau, Moldova
SU1844 Landed 23:33
17.08.2018
Moscow-Berlin, Germany
SU2684 Landed 08:52
18.08.2018
Moscow-Valencia, Spain
SU2502 Landed 12:42
23.08.2018

VQ-BRE

Airbus
A320-214

Ural Airlines

KUF-SIP
U6483
03.08.2018
Landed 13:42

Moscow-Batumi, Georgia
U62643 Landed 13:33
05.08.2018
St.Petersburg-Frankfurt, Germany
U6717 Landed 17:56
06.08.2018
Yekaterinburg-Barcelona, Spain
U6857 Landed 16:22
10.08.2018
Yekaterinburg-Prague, Czech Republic
U6701 Landed 09:11
21.08.2018

VQ-BKW

Boeing
737-8ZS

S7 Airlines/
Globus

DME-SIP
S7/GH165
01.08.2018
Landed 16:03

Moscow-Larnaca, Cyprus
S7603 Landed 15:04
03.08.2018
Moscow-Tivat, Montenegro
S7925 Landed 14:31
10.08.2018
Moscow-Antalya, Turkey
S75637 Landed 05:18
20.08.2018

VQ-BCX

Airbus
A321-211

Ural Airlines

ZIA-SIP
U6337
06.08.2018
Landed 17:17

Yekaterinburg-Burgas, Bulgaria
U6835 Landed 17:59
08.08.2018
Moscow-Tivat, Montenegro
U6705 Landed 13:41
11.08.2018
Moscow-Larnaca, Cyprus
U63501 Landed 07:22
12.08.2018
Moscow-Barcelona, Spain
U63533 Landed 17:04
12.08.2018
Moscow-Antalya, Turkey
U63557 Landed 09:36
13.08.2018
Moscow-Palma de Mallorca
U6847 Landed 14:18
23.08.2018
Moscow-Venice, Italy
U6877 Landed 12:58
25.08.2018

VP-BDF

Boeing
737-8Q8

S7 Airlines/
Globus

DME-SIP
S7/GH161
02.08.2018
Landed 20:47

Moscow-Antalya, Turkey
S75637 Landed 04:31
03.08.2018
Moscow-Verona, Italy
S7697 Landed 14:16
04.08.2018
Moscow-Tivat, Montenegro
S7925 Landed 14:39
05.08.2018
Moscow-Larnaca, Cyprus
S7609 Landed 19:38
06.08.2018
Moscow-Dusseldorf, Germany
S7991 Landed 15:13
10.08.2018

VP-BDG

Boeing
737-8Q8

S7 Airlines/
Globus


DME-SIP
S7/GH163
31.07.2018
Landed 11:06

Moscow-Larnaca, Cyprus
S7603 Landed 15:16
06.08.2018
Moscow-Bari, Italy
S7635 Landed 12:33
07.08.2018
Moscow-Antalya, Turkey
S75637 Landed 05:00
08.08.2018
Moscow-Tivat, Montenegro
S7925 Landed 14:25
08.08.2018
Moscow-Dusseldorf, Germany
S7991 Landed 14:56
16.08.2018

VP-BCA

Airbus
A320-214

Aeroflot

SVO-SIP
SU1628
02.08.2018
Landed 16:03

Moscow-Prague, Czech Republic
SU2016 Landed 20:45
03.08.2018
Moscow-Dusseldorf, Germany
SU2536 Landed 09:41
04.08.2018
Moscow-Hamburg, Germany
SU2348 Landed 17:56
04.08.2018
Moscow-Berlin, Germany
SU2684 Landed 08:56
05.08.2018
Moscow-Chisinau, Moldova
SU1844 Landed 23:31
09.08.2018
Moscow-Rome, Italy
SU2404 Landed 21:22
14.08.2018
Moscow-Budapest, Hungary
SU2032 Landed 08:38
15.08.2018
Moscow-Heraklion, Greece
SU2126 Landed 15:33
16.08.2018
Moscow-Antalya, Turkey
SU2144 Landed 23:53
17.08.2018
Moscow-Munich, Germany
SU2326 Landed 16:24
19.08.2018
Moscow-Athens, Greece
SU2112 Landed 22:59
26.08.2018
Moscow-Oslo, Norway
SU2174 Landed 12:01
30.08.2018
Moscow-Helsinki, Finland
SU2200 Landed 19:41
30.08.2018

VP-BTA

Airbus
A320-214

Aeroflot

SVO-SIP
SU1648
Landed 14:58
12.08.2018

Moscow-Antalya, Turkey
SU2144 Landed 23:58
12.08.2018
Moscow-Copenhagen, Denmark
SU2496 Landed 22:50
16.08.2018
Moscow-Oslo, Norway
SU2174 Landed 11:55
18.08.2018
Moscow-Helsinki, Finland
SU2200 Landed 19:50
18.08.2018
Moscow-Chisinau, Moldova
SU1846 Landed 10:50
19.08.2018
Moscow-Warsaw, Poland
SU2002 Landed 19:10
22.08.2018
Moscow-Malaga, Spain
SU2620 Landed 14:28
25.08.2018
Moscow-Vilnius, Lithuania
SU2164 Landed 17:33
25.08.2018
Moscow-Berlin, Germany
SU2312 Landed 10:59
27.08.2018
Moscow-Belgrade, Serbia
SU2090 Landed 12:12
28.08.2018
Moscow-Athens, Greece
SU2112 Landed 22:27
30.08.2018
Moscow-Athens, Greece
SU2110 Landed 12:09
19.09.2018
Moscow-Dusseldorf, Germany
SU2436 Landed 21:50
19.09.2018
Moscow-Warsaw, Poland
SU2000 Landed 11:29
21.09.2018
Moscow-Hamburg, Germany
SU2346 Landed 12:27
22.09.2018

VP-BQW

Airbus
A320-214

Ural Airlines

ZIA-SIP
U6230
03.08.2018
Landed 22:09

Yekaterinburg-Prague, Czech Republic
U6701 Landed 09:21
07.08.2018
St.Petersburg-Frankfurt, Germany
U6717 Landed 18:20
17.08.2018
Moscow-Kutaisi, Georgia
U62913 Landed 20:08
23.08.2018
Yekaterinburg-Paris, France
U6709 Landed 12:15
16.09.2018

VQ-BPV

Airbus
A320-214

Aeroflot

SVO-SIP
SU1658
28.07.2018
Landed 19:53

Moscow-Paris, France
SU261 Landed 20:30
01.08.2018
Moscow-Dusseldorf, Germany
SU2152 Landed 13:24
03.08.2018
Moscow-Belgrade, Serbia
SU2092 Landed 22:02
04.08.2018
Moscow-Berlin, Germany
SU2318 Landed 12:56
06.08.2018
Moscow-Madrid, Spain
SU2602 Landed 12:53
15.09.2018
Moscow-Dusseldorf, Germany
SU2152 Landed 13:15
17.09.2018
Moscow-Helsinki, Finland
SU2200 Landed 20:21
18.09.2018
Moscow-Stockholm, Sweden
SU2210 Landed 11:25
20.09.2018
Moscow-Berlin, Germany
SU2312 Landed 10:48
21.09.2018
Moscow-Vienna, Austria
SU2352 Landed 18:06
21.09.2018

VQ-BGJ

Airbus
A320-214

Ural Airlines

ZIA-SIP
U6178
12.09.2018
Landed 23:47

Moscow-Munich, Germany
U6799 Landed 13:42
13.09.2018
Yekaterinburg-Prague, Czech Republic
U6701 Landed 10:53
16.09.2018
Moscow-Venice, Italy
U6877 Landed 12:43
22.09.2018


 

***

In the summer of 2018, the aircrafts above most often flew to Germany, Turkey, Cyprus, Montenegro, France, Italy, Spain and Bulgaria.

Below is the table of the aircraft tail numbers, as well as the departure and arrival cities the monitoring group has been able to identify.

The information will be passed on to the respective embassies and other official institutions with the aim of putting together the black list of aircrafts that would put an end to their service at the airports of the countries that have publicly recognized the annexation of the Crimea to Russia as illegal.

Country

Destination

Aircraft #

Germany (20)

Frankfurt

Munich

Dusseldorf

Hannover

Berlin

Hamburg
 

VQ-BFV (23.08.2018)

VQ-BRR (22.09.2018)

VP-BDH (19.06.2018)

VQ-BDM (03.07.2018)

VP-BTZ (12.06.2018)

VQ-BVK (30.06.2018)

VP-BLP (27.06.2018)

VP-BQF (28.06.2018)

VP-BNN (14.08.2018)

VQ-BKU (21.07.2018)

VP-BNJ (08.08.2018)

VQ-BSI (18.08.2018)

VQ-BRE (06.08.2018)

VP-BDF (10.08.2018)

VP-BDG (16.08.2018)

VP-BCA (04.08.2018)

VP-BTA (27.08.2018)

VP-BQW (17.08.2018)

VQ-BPV (17.09.2018)

VQ-BGJ (13.09.2018)

Turkey (19)

Antalya

Bodrum

Izmir

Istanbul

VP-BRM (19.06.2018)

VQ-BRR (26.09.2018)

VQ-BUF (13.06.2018)

VP-BSK (TC-AAL) (01.07.2018)

VQ-BDM (08.06.2018)

VP-BLP (02.07.2018)

VQ-BTP (15.06.2018)

VQ-BOB (12.06.2018)

VQ-BIZ (26.06.2018)

VQ-BVV (14.08.2018)

VP-BNN (14.08.2018)

VP-BNJ (07.08.2018)

VQ-BKW (20.08.2018)

VP-BEO (03.08.2018)

VQ-BCX (13.08.2018)

VP-BDF (03.08.2018)

VP-BDG (08.08.2018)

VP-BCA (17.08.2018)

VP-BTA (12.08.2018)
Italy (17)

Naples

Milan

Rome

Rimini

Verona

Venice

Bologna

Bari

VP-BRM (09.06.2018)

VQ-BUF (09.06.2018)

VP-BQK (20.09.2018)

VQ-BDM (28.06.2018)

VP-BTZ (02.06.2018)

VQ-BOB (16.06.2018)

VP-BQF (10.06.2018)

VP-BNN (09.08.2018)

VQ-BKU (11.07.2018)

VP-BNJ (08.08.2018)

VP-BWW (29.07.2018)

VP-BWG (25.07.2018)

VQ-BCX (25.08.2018)

VP-BDF (04.08.2018)

VP-BDG (07.08.2018)

VP-BCA (14.08.2018)

VQ-BGJ (22.09.2018)

Montenegro (13)

Tivat

VP-BRM (03.06.2018)

VP-BDH (18.06.2018)

VQ-BUF (08.06.2018)

VQ-BDM (01.07.2018)

VP-BWH (26.06.2018)

VQ-BVK (08.06.2018)

VQ-BOB (17.06.2018)

VP-BQF (26.06.2018)

VP-BWW (28.07.2018)

VQ-BKW (10.08.2018)

VQ-BCX (11.08.2018)

VP-BDF (05.08.2018)

VP-BDG (08.08.2018)

Cyprus (12)

Larnaca

Pafos

VQ-BRR (20.09.2018) 

VP-BDH (01.07.2018)

VQ-BUF (10.06.2018)

VQ-BVK (15.06.2018)

VQ-BOB (26.06.2018)

VP-BQF (17.06.2018)

VQ-BVV (15.08.2018)

VQ-BPX (09.08.2018)

VQ-BCX (12.08.2018)

VP-BDF (06.08.2018)

VP-BDG (06.08.2018)

VQ-BKW (03.08.2018)

France (11)

Paris

Nice

Lyon

VP-BQK (18.09.2018)

VP-BWH (19.09.2018)

VP-BTZ (03.06.2018)

VQ-BTP (07.06.2018)

VQ-BVV (17.08.2018)

VP-BNN (07.08.2018)

VQ-BKU (15.07.2018)

VP-BNJ (06.08.2018)

VP-BWG (21.07.2018)

VQ-BPV (01.08.2018)

VP-BQW (16.09.2018)

Spain (8)

Madrid

Palma de Mallorca

Barcelona

Valencia

Malaga

VQ-BOB (10.06.2018)

VQ-BVV (16.08.2108)

VP-BNN (05.08.2018)

VP-BEO (16.08.2018)

VQ-BRE (10.08.2018)

VQ-BCX (12.08.2018)

VP-BTA (25.08.2018)

VQ-BPV (15.09.2018)

Bulgaria (8)

Varna

Burgas

VQ-BUF (11.06.2018)

VQ-BDM (29.06.2018)

VP-BWH (02.07.2018)

VQ-BOB (18.06.2018)

VQ-BIZ (26.06.2018)

VP-BNN (17.08.2018)

VP-BWW (31.07.2018)

VQ-BCX (08.08.2018)

Czech Republic (6)

Prague

VP-BQW (07.08.2018)

VQ-BFV (24.08.2018)

VQ-BKU (19.07.2018)

VQ-BRE (21.08.2018)

VP-BCA (03.08.2018)

VQ-BGJ (16.09.2018)

Greece (6)

Corfu

Athens

Heraklion

Kos

VQ-BUF (09.06.2018)

VP-BSK (TC-AAL) (01.07.2018)

VQ-BOB (07.06.2018)

VQ-BPX (07.08.2018)

VP-BCA (16.08.2018)

VP-BTA (30.08.2018)

Hungary (6)

Budapest

VP-BLP (30.06.2018)

VQ-BKU (30.07.2018)

VP-BEO (18.08.2018)

VQ-BPX (21.08.2018)

VQ-BSI (16.08.2018)

VP-BCA (15.08.2018)

Georgia(6)

Batumi

Tbilisi

Kutaisi

VP-BRM (08.06.2018)

VQ-BDM (07.06.2018)

VP-BTZ (17.06.2018)

VQ-BTP (16.06.2018)

VQ-BRE (05.08.2018)

VP-BQW (23.08.2018)

UK (5)

London

VP-BQK (17.09.2018)

VP-BNN (11.08.2018)

VQ-BKU (23.06.2018)

VP-BNJ (15.08.2018)

VP-BWG (01.08.2018)

Finland (5)

Helsinki

VQ-BKU (28.07.2018)

VP-BEO (05.08.2018)

VP-BCA (30.08.2018)

VP-BTA (18.08.2018)

VQ-BPV (18.09.2018)

Moldova (4)

Chisinau

VP-BLP (28.06.2018)

VQ-BSI (17.08.2018)

VP-BCA (09.08.2018)

VP-BTA (19.08.2018)

Sweden (3)

Stockholm

VQ-BPV (20.09.2018)

VQ-BKU (04.07.2018)

VP-BLP (29.06.2018)

Belgium (3)

Brussels

VP-BLP (29.06.2018)

VQ-BKU (23.07.2018)

VP-BEO (26.08.2018)

Serbia (3)

Belgrade

VQ-BPV (04.08.2018)

VP-BRM (26.06.2018)

VP-BTA (28.08.2018)

Denmark (3)

Copenhagen

VQ-BDM (27.06.2018)

VP-BEO (06.08.2018)

VP-BTA (16.08.2018)

Austria (3)

Vienna

VP-BNN (17.08.2018)

VQ-BKU (19.07.2018)

VQ-BPV (21.09.2018)

Poland (2)

Warsaw

VQ-BDM (15.06.2018)

VP-BTA (22.08.2018)

Norway (2)

Oslo

VP-BTA (18.08.2018)

VP-BCA (30.08.2018)

Croatia (2)

Split

VQ-BKU (20.07.2018)

VP-BEO (05.08.2018)

Lithuania (2)

Vilnius

VP-BEO (16.08.2018)

VP-BTA (25.08.2018)

Tunisia (1)

Djerba

Monastir

VP-BSK (TC-AAL) (02.07.2018)

Iceland (1)

Reykjavik

VQ-BVK (23.06.2018)

Latvia (1)

Riga

VQ-BKU (12.07.2018)

USA (1)

Houston

VP-BSK (TC-AAL) (12.06.2018)

Switzerland (1)

Zurich

VQ-BKU (07.08.2018)

 

Note:

In December 2014 the administration of the US President Barack Obama has adopted a number of decisions regarding the sanctions for any action in the occupied Crimea.

In April of the same year, in accordance with the ICAO Convention on International Civil Aviation, the Eurocontrol (the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation), banned the European airlines from flying to the Russia-occupied Crimea and Sevastopol. [1].

Ukraine officially accused [2] Russia of violation of the international multilateral and bilateral agreements and the provisions of the European Air Navigation Plan, as well as in ignoring the established borders of the Flight Information Regions (FIR) [3].

The Air Navigation Services in the sky over the Crimean Peninsula belong to the jurisdiction to Ukraine that due to the Russian annexation of the Crimean AR had to move the dispatch center from Simferopol to Kyiv and Odessa.

However, due to the inability of the State Avia Service to guarantee security of the Ukraine flights over the occupied territories, in March 2014, it was decided to close the airports in Simferopol and Belbek and the lower airspace and to restrict traffic in Simferopol flight information region.

At the same time, Ukraine continues to service the Black Sea FIR within its competence.

In April 2014, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) called Russia's actions to seize control of the airspace above Crimea and the Black Sea waters that belong to the Ukrainian FIR, illegal [4].

[1] The ban of the flights to the occupied Crimea for European airlines: http://en.interfax.com.ua/news/general/198796.html

[2] Announcement of the SE "UkrAeroRukh" of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine: http://uksatse.ua/index.php?act=Part&CODE=247&id=264

[3] The FIR (Flight Information Region) is a specified region of airspace in which a flight information service and an alerting service are provided

[4] The publication in the online edition of the Tyzhden magazine from 16.04.2014 http://tyzhden.ua/News/107719

For two and a half years, the BSNews and Maidan of Foreign Affairs monitoring group conducts daily monitoring of the illegal flights to the occupied Crimea followed by the media publications of the results of the investigation on the airlines-offenders.

* * *

For the last two and a half years, the Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies, BSNews and Maidan of Foreign Affairs monitoring group has been conducting daily monitoring of the illegal flights to the occupied Crimea with further publications in the media on the airlines offenders.



Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa Su