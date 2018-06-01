Olha KORBUT

Expert of the monitoring group of the Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies, BSNews and Maidan of Foreign Affairs

Translated by Tetyana PUCHKOVA

The monitoring group of the Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies, the BSNews and the Maidan of Foreign Affairs presents the June-September 2018 results of monitoring the illegal flights of the Russian airlines to and from the occupied Crimea.

Simferopol International Airport new terminal that started working in April 2018. Photo: http://new.sipaero.ru

Since July 2014, the Monitoring Group of the Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies Institute, the Maidan of Foreign Affairs and BlackSeaNews has been monitoring daily air traffic over the Russia-occupied Crimean peninsula.

Persuant to the UN General Assembly resolution on territorial integrity of Ukraine #68/262 from March 27, 2014, the airspace above Crimea has been closed for the aircraft trafic due to the Russian occupation of the peninsula and therefore, the impossibility for Ukraine to provide sky security over the ARC. However, from the beginning of the annexation, Russian airlines established the illegal regular air service with the single operating in Crimea Simferopol airport, thus, daily violating the airspace and the state border of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied territory.

Since July 2014, more than 40 Russian airlines have flown to the Simferopol airport.

During the summer and the first month of the fall 2018, the following airlines carried out regular passenger transportation to Simferopol airport: Aeroflot, Russia, Ural Airlines, S7 Airlines, Globus, Red Wings, NordAvia, Nordwind Airlines, Pegas Fly, Yamal, Yakutia, YuVT, Alrosa, Gazpromavia, Izavia, Severstal, Ruslane, Azimuth and Kostroma, 19 total.

Over the summer, Russian carriers conducted regular flights between the Simferopol airport and 67 other destinations. Most passengers flew from Moscow, while fewer from St. Petersburg. Connections with other Russian cities ranged from one flight per week to several per day.

Due to the high airfare to Crimea in the tourist season, the Russian occupation authorities annually offer a subsidy program for certain categories of travelers.

In 2018, the RF budget allocations for passenger air transportation to a variety of Russian cities, including those in the occupied Crimea, totalled 3.8 billion rubles. Under the terms of the program, the discounted tickets were extended to citizens under 23 y.o., retireed, adults of the 1st disability category and disabled children of the 2nd and 3rd disability categories as well as persons accompanying those. The subsidies to/from Simferopol have been valid for the period between May 15-November 30, 2018.

However, the actual sale of such tickets for Russia's largest air carriers, Aeroflot and Russia lasted only six days (from March 29, 2018) and in August.

As of October 17, 2018, air carriers stated that they used the annual quota for the discounted tickets to the occupied peninsula, so this year there would be no more available for sale. Overall, in 2018, only seven Russian airlines offered the discounted airfare to Crimea, while the rest had refused to participate in the program due to unfavorable conditions for carriers. Until January 1, 2019 the VAT rate on flights to to Crimea remains zero, while for other domestic flights the it is 10%. Also, with the start of the new terminal’s operation, airport charges at the Simferopol airport have grown by 10%, which will lead to an increase in ticket prices to/from the peninsula.

The BSNews website provides comparative graphs of the flights numbers to and from the Simferopol airport in the various months of the Russian occupation.

Meanwhile, the chart below shows the monthly data for June-September 2014-2018 that allows to compare the traffic frequency for the same period in the different years of the occupation.

The overall dynamics remains the same — the number of flights has been steadlity dropping since 2016.

According to Russia’s Transport Clearing Company, the number of passenger seats to the occupied Crimea for the 2018 high season has been cut by 22%, compared to 2017.

So, the pompous declarations of the peninsula’s occupation «authorities» and the Simferopol airport’s management on the growth of the passenger traffic are simply false.

Over the six months of the new terminal’s operation, passenger traffic to and from Simferopol has totaled 23,400 flights. This figure differs from the 26 000 announced by the "airport management", since while we count the number of actual aircrafts flying to and from Simferopol, the occupation «authorities» counts the flights of different airlines even if they are carried out by the same aircraft.

The monthly flight dynamics to and from the occupied Simferopol (see the chart below) is as follows:

2014 — 3650 flights in July, 4434 in August and 3700 in September



2015 — 5018 flights in June, 5938 in July, 6454 in August and 5292 in September



2016 — 5688 flights in June, 5852 in July, 6026 in August and 4926 in September



2017 — 4448 flights in June, 5196 in July, 5368 in August and 4524 in September



2018 — 4328 flights in June, 5034 in July, 5284 in August and 4380 in September

Monthly Flight Dynamics to and from the Occupied Crimea

in June-September 2018

* * *

The Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies, BSNews and Maidan of Foreign Affairs monitoring group also regularly monitors the subsequent movement of aircrafts that illegally fly to the occupied Crimea. We can confirm that a number of them also provide passenger traffic to the European countries that have condemned the Russian annexation of Crimea. The database of those aircrafts is being continuously updated and expanded. Previous monitoring results can be found in the Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies, BSNews and the Maidan of Foreign Affairs monthly air traffic reviews.

The table below details the European flights by the Russian airlines that regularly fly to the Simferopol airport:

Aircraft # Model Airlines Flight from SIP Flight to EU/Other VQ-BFV Airbus

A320-214 Ural Airlines SVX-SIP

U6527

Landed 07:33

22.08.2018 Moscow-Frankfurt, Germany

U6787 Landed 16:55

23.08.2018

Yekaterinburg-Prague, Czech Republic

U6701 Landed 17:00

24.08.2018

Moscow-Munich, Germany

U6799 Landed 13:06

06.09.2018 VP-BRM Airbus

A321-131 Red Wings SIP-DME

WZ310

02.06.2018

04:30 Moscow-Tivat, Montenegro

WZ533 Landed 11:33

03.06.2018

Moscow-Batumi, Georgia

WZ551 Landed 20:24

08.06.2018

Moscow-Naples, Italy

WZ9255 Landed 18:10

09.06.2018

Moscow-Antalya, Turkey

WZ4019 Landed 14:06

19.06.2018

Moscow-Rimini, Italy

WZ9257 Landed 18:16

20.06.2018

Moscow-Belgrade, Serbia

WZ537 Landed 02:39

26.06.2018 VQ-BRR Boeing

737-8LP S7 Airlines/

Globus

DME-SIP

S7265

Landed 22:46

19.09.2018 Moscow-Larnaca, Cyprus

S7603 Landed 15:18

20.09.2018

Moscow-Dusseldorf, Germany

S7991 Landed 16:03

22.09.2018

Moscow-Antalya, Turkey

S75637 Landed 05:07

26.09.2018 VP-BDH Boeing

737-8Q8 S7 Airlines/ Globus SIP-DME

S7/GH266

15.06.2018

23:57 Moscow-Tivat, Montenegro

S7925 Landed 14:33

18.06.2018

Moscow-Dusseldorf, Germany

S7991 Landed 15:06

19.06.2018

Moscow-Larnaca, Cyprus

S7603 Landed 15:14

01.07.2018 VQ-BUF Boeing

737-8GJ Rossiya SIP-TJM

SU/FV6854

01.06.2018

21:48 Moscow-Pafos, Cyprus

SU/FV5705 Landed 17:49

04.06.2018

St.Petersburg-Tivat, Montenegro

SU/FV5775 Landed 16:19

08.06.2018

Moscow-Corfu, Greece

SU/FV5759 Landed 03:35

09.06.2018

Moscow-Rimini, Italy

SU/FV5727 Landed 12:27

09.06.2018

Moscow-Larnaca, Cyprus

SU/FV5717 Landed 06:01

10.06.2018

Moscow-Varna, Bulgaria

SU/FV5737 Landed 09:58

11.06.2018

Moscow-Bodrum, Turkey

SU/FV5667 Landed 03:50

13.06.2018

Moscow-Heraklion, Greece

SU/FV5755 Landed 22:15

13.06.2018 VP-BSK (TC-AAL) Boeing

737-82R Nordwind Airlines SIP-SVO

N4124

04.06.2018

09:41 Djerba, Tunisia-Antalya, Turkey

N47750 Landed 00:07

05.06.2018

Moscow-Monastir, Tunisia

N47123 Landed 16:01

06.06.2018

Houston, USA-St.Petersburg

N4207 Landed 21:35

12.06.2018

Chelyabinsk-Heraklion, Greece

N47109 Landed 12:01

01.07.2018

Krasnodar-Antalya, Turkey

N41819 Landed 21:00

01.07.2018

Krasnodar-Monastir, Tunisia

N41759 Landed 05:03

02.07.2018

Heraklion, Greece-Novosibirsk

N41622 12:19

03.07.2018 VP-BQK Airbus

A319-111 Rossiya LED-SIP

SU6883

Landed 14:39

12.09.2018 St.Petersburg-Milan, Italy

SU6673 Landed 12:23

13.09.2018

St.Petersburg-Nice, France

SU6633 Landed 11:32

14.09.2018

St.Petersburg-London, UK

SU6619 Landed 15:46

17.09.2018

Moscow-Paris, France

SU6637 Landed 13:46

18.09.2018

St.Petersburg-Rome, Italy

SU6675 Landed 11:51

20.09.2018 VQ-BDM Airbus

A320-214 Ural Airlines SIP-KJA

U63

04.06.2018

00:32 Moscow-Batumi, Georgia

U62643 Landed 13:34

07.06.2018

Moscow-Antalya, Turkey

U63263 Landed 07:20

08.06.2018

Moscow-Warsaw, Poland

U6819 Landed 13:04

15.06.2018

Moscow-Copenhagen, Denmark

U63923 Landed 17:32

27.06.2018

Yekaterinburg-Rome, Italy

U6727 Landed 08:43

28.06.2018

Moscow-Burgas, Bulgaria

U6835 Landed 06:24

29.06.2018

Moscow-Tivat, Montenegro

U63171 Landed 15:21

01.07.2018

St.Petersburg-Tel Aviv, Israel

U6887 Landed 20:39

02.07.2018

St.Petersburg-Frankfurt, Germany

U6717 Landed

03.07.2018 VP-BWH Airbus

A320-214 Rossiya SIP-LED

SU/FV6898

25.06.2018

07:07 St.Petersburg-Tivat, Montenegro

SU/FV6717 Landed 17:08

26.06.2018

St.Petersburg-Burgas, Bulgaria

SU/FV6607 Landed 21:38

02.07.2018

St.Petersburg-Paris, France

SU6635 Landed 11:39

19.09.2018 VP-BTZ Airbus

A320-214 Ural Airlines DME-SIP

U6521

01.06.2018

Landed 15:15 Yekaterinburg-Bologna, Italy

U67073 Landed 08:22

02.06.2018

Rostov-on-Don-Bologna, Italy

U67077 Landed 18:48

02.06.2018

Yekaterinburg-Paris, France

U6709 Landed 09:10

03.06.2018

St.Petersburg-Frankfurt, Germany

U6717 Landed 17:53

07.06.2018

Moscow-Frankfurt, Germany

U6787 Landed 17:22

12.06.2018

St.Petersburg-Tbilisi, Georgia

U62801 Landed 10:38

17.06.2018

St.Petersburg-Batumi, Georgia

U62701 Landed 17:46

19.06.2018 VQ-BVK Boeing

737-8GJ S7 Airlines / Globus OVB-SIP

S7/GH3329

01.06.2018

Landed 22:18 Moscow-Tivat, Montenegro

S7/GH925 Landed 14:33

08.06.2018

Moscow-Larnaca, Cyprus

S7/GH603 Landed 15:22

15.06.2018

Moscow-Reykjavik, Iceland

S7/GH613 Landed 10:40

23.06.2018

Novosibirsk-Frankfurt, Germany

S7/GH851 Landed 09:36

30.06.2018 VP-BLP Airbus

A320-214 Aeroflot SVO-SIP

SU1637

24.06.2018

Landed 08:47 Moscow-Frankfurt, Germany

SU2656 Landed 17:15

25.06.2018

Moscow-Hanover, Germany

SU2342 Landed 12:39

26.06.2018

Moscow-Dusseldorf, Germany

SU2436 Landed 22:01

26.06.2018

Moscow-Berlin, Germany

SU2316 Landed 21:02

27.06.2018

Moscow-Chisinau, Moldova

SU1846 Landed 10:29

28.06.2018

Moscow-Stockholm, Sweden

SU2210 Landed 11:37

29.06.2018

Moscow-Brussels, Belgium

SU2618 Landed 22:15

29.06.2018

Moscow-Budapest, Hungary

SU2032 Landed 08:48

30.06.2018

Moscow-Istanbul, Turkey

SU2136 Landed 14:09

02.07.2018

Moscow-Brussels, Belgium

SU2618 Landed 22:32

02.07.2018 VQ-BTP Airbus

A319-112 Ural Airlines DME-SIP

U643

06.06.2018

Landed 21:14 Yekaterinburg-Paris, France

U6709 Landed 10:00

07.06.2018

Moscow-Antalya, Turkey

U63289 Landed 23:24

15.06.2018

Sochi-Tbilisi, Georgia

U62471 Landed 00:05

16.06.2018 VQ-BOB Airbus

A321-211 Ural Airlines DME-SIP U62841

03.06.2018

Landed 19:07 Moscow-Antalya, Turkey

U63001 Landed 16:36

04.06.2018

Yekaterinburg-Heraklion, Greece

U67005 Landed 19:13

07.06.2018

Moscow-Barcelona, Spain

U6885 Landed 18:38

09.06.2018

St.Petersburg-Palma de Mallorca, Spain

U65089 Landed 17:18

10.06.2018

Arkhangelsk-Antalya, Turkey

U61137 Landed 17:37

12.06.2018

Moscow-Rimini, Italy

U67041 Landed 18:39

16.06.2018

Moscow-Tivat, Montenegro

U63539 Landed 06:40

17.06.2018

Yekaterinburg-Burgas, Bulgaria

U6835 Landed 17:42

18.06.2018

Moscow-Larnaca, Cyprus

U67029 Landed 14:16

26.06.2018 VQ-BIZ Boeing

737-86N Yakutia Airlines VKO-SIP

R3471

02.06.2018

Landed 15:00 Moscow-Antalya, Turkey

R39851 Landed 17:57

23.06.2018

Moscow-Varna, Bulgaria

R39849 Landed 06:26

26.06.2018

Izmir, Turkey-Moscow

R39848 16:41

26.06.2018 VP-BQF Boeing

737-83N S7 Airlines / Globus OVB-SIP

S7/GH3327

03.06.2018

Landed 11:48 Moscow-Verona, Italy

S7697 Landed 14:33

10.06.2018

Novosibirsk-Larnaca, Cyprus

S7821 Landed 08:48

12.06.2018

Moscow-Pafos, Cyprus

S7601 Landed 15:21

17.06.2018

Moscow-Tivat, Montenegro

S7925 Landed 14:23

26.06.2018

Moscow-Dusseldorf, Germany

S7991 Landed 15:13

28.06.2018 VQ-BVV Boeing

737-8LJ Rossiya VKO-SIP

FV5517

14.08.2018

Landed 09:14 Moscow-Antalya, Turkey FV5837 Landed 20:56

14.08.2018

Moscow-Larnaca, Cyprus

FV5721 Landed 07:23

15.08.2018

Moscow-Barcelona, Spain

SU6679 Landed 14:32

16.08.2108

Moscow-Nice, France

SU6640 Landed 18:22

17.08.2018 VP-BNN Airbus

A319-111 Rossiya LED-SIP

SU6883

02.08.2018

Landed 14:44 St.Petersburg-Barcelona, Spain

SU6701 Landed 10:45

05.08.2018

Moscow-Paris, France

SU6637 Landed 14:10

07.08.2018

St.Petersburg-Rome, Italy

SU6675 Landed 12:02

09.08.2018

St.Petersburg-Milan, Italy

SU6673 Landed 12:06

10.08.2018

St.Petersburg-London, UK

SU6619 Landed 16:10

11.08.2018

St.Petersburg-Hamburg, Germany

SU6653 Landed 15:37

14.08.2018

St.Petersburg-Istanbul, Turkey

SU6695 Landed 01:13

14.08.2018

St.Petersburg-Vienna, Austria

SU6603 Landed 10:30 17.08.2018

St.Peterburg-Varna, Bulgaria

SU6611 Landed 19:50

17.08.2018

St.Petersburg-Munich, Germany

SU6657 Landed 11:08

18.08.2018

St.Petersburg-Berlin, Germany

SU6631 Landed 16:30

21.08.2018 VQ-BKU Airbus

A320-214 Aeroflot SVO-SIP

SU1632

21.06.2018

Landed 07:32 Moscow-London, UK

SU2576 Landed 10:48

23.06.2018

Moscow-Stockholm, Sweden

SU2210 Landed 11:47

04.07.2018

Moscow-Milan, Italy

SU2410 Landed 11:01

11.07.2018

Moscow-Bologna, Italy

SU2424 Landed 10:44

12.07.2018

Moscow-Riga, Latvia

SU2680 Landed 19:44

12.07.2018

Paris, France-Moscow

SU2701 07:37

15.07.2018

Prague, Czech Republic-Moscow

SU2011 10:19

19.07.2018

Moscow-Vienna, Austria

SU2354 Landed 21:44

19.07.2018

Moscow-Split, Croatia

SU2016 Landed 19:24

20.07.2018

Moscow-Munich, Germany

SU2594 Landed 21:27

21.07.2018

Moscow-Brussels, Belgium

SU2618 Landed 22:18

23.07.2018

Moscow-Helsinki, Finland

SU2206 Landed 12:23

28.07.2018

Moscow-Budapest, Hungary

SU2466 Landed 14:59

30.07.2018

Kazan-Frankfurt, Germany

SU704 Landed 13:01

06.08.2018

Moscow-Zurich, Switzerland

SU2390 Landed 12:19

07.08.2018

Moscow-Verona, Italy

SU2482 Landed 09:53

11.08.2018

Moscow-Lyon, France

SU2374 Landed 11:51

14.08.2018 VP-BNJ Airbus

A319-111 Rossiya LED-SIP

SU6883

05.08.2018

Landed 15:22 St.Petersburg-Nice, France

SU6633 Landed 11:24

06.08.2018

St.Petersburg-Hamburg, Germany

SU6653 Landed 15:37

07.08.2018

St.Petersburg-Istanbul, Turkey

SU6695 Landed 01:01

07.08.2018

St.Petersburg-Dusseldorf, Germany

SU6643 Landed 10:23

08.08.2018

St.Petersburg-Rimini, Italy

SU6677 Landed 18:30

08.08.2018

St.Petersburg-London, UK

SU6619 Landed 16:03

15.08.2018 VP-BWW Airbus

A320-232 Red Wings DME-SIP WZ301

22.07.2018

Landed 02:27 St.Petersburg-Tivat, Montenegro

WZ531 Landed 11:44

28.07.2018

St.Petersburg-Naples, Italy

WZ9325 Landed 08:20

29.07.2018

St.Petersburg-Varna, Bulgaria

WZ9383 Landed 22:08

31.07.2018

St.Petersburg-Rimini, Italy

WZ9239 Landed 20:48

04.08.2018 VP-BEO Airbus

A320-214 Aeroflot SVO-SIP

SU1636

03.08.2018

Landed 08:34 Moscow-Istanbul, Turkey

SU2132 Landed 17:49

03.08.2018

Moscow-Helsinki, Finland

SU2206 Landed 12:23

05.08.2018

Moscow-Split, Croatia

SU2046 Landed 18:57

05.08.2018

Moscow-Copenhagen, Denmark

SU2496 Landed 21:29

06.08.2018

Moscow-Dusseldorf, Germany

SU2152 Landed 13:15

09.08.2018

Moscow-Valencia, Spain

SU2502 Landed 12:27

16.08.2018

Moscow-Vilnius, Lithuania

SU2108 Landed 22:36

16.08.2018

Moscow-Budapest, Hungary

SU2468 Landed 19:17

18.08.2018

Moscow-Brussels, Belgium

SU2618 Landed 22:20

26.08.2018 VQ-BPX Boeing

737-8Q8 Rossiya MRV-SIP

SU6839

04.08.2018

Landed 17:54 Moscow-Kos, Greece

FV5751 Landed 05:38

07.08.2018

Moscow-Pafos, Cyprus

FV5705 Landed 18:47

09.08.2018

Moscow-Budapest, Hungary

SU2468 Landed 19:35

21.08.2018 VP-BWG Airbus

A319-111 Rossiya LED-SIP

SU6891

30.06.2018

Landed 10:10 St.Petersburg-Nice, France

SU6633 Landed 11:26

21.07.2018

St.Petersburg-Rome, Italy

SU6675 Landed 11:52

25.07.2018

St.Petersburg-London, UK

SU6619 Landed 15:48

01.08.2018 VQ-BSI Airbus

A320-214 Aeroflot SVO-SIP

SU1628

15.08.2018

Landed 16:14 Moscow-Budapest, Hungary

SU2030 Landed 11:53

16.08.2018

Moscow-Chisinau, Moldova

SU1844 Landed 23:33

17.08.2018

Moscow-Berlin, Germany

SU2684 Landed 08:52

18.08.2018

Moscow-Valencia, Spain

SU2502 Landed 12:42

23.08.2018 VQ-BRE Airbus

A320-214 Ural Airlines KUF-SIP

U6483

03.08.2018

Landed 13:42 Moscow-Batumi, Georgia

U62643 Landed 13:33

05.08.2018

St.Petersburg-Frankfurt, Germany

U6717 Landed 17:56

06.08.2018

Yekaterinburg-Barcelona, Spain

U6857 Landed 16:22

10.08.2018

Yekaterinburg-Prague, Czech Republic

U6701 Landed 09:11

21.08.2018 VQ-BKW Boeing

737-8ZS S7 Airlines/

Globus DME-SIP

S7/GH165

01.08.2018

Landed 16:03 Moscow-Larnaca, Cyprus

S7603 Landed 15:04

03.08.2018

Moscow-Tivat, Montenegro

S7925 Landed 14:31

10.08.2018

Moscow-Antalya, Turkey

S75637 Landed 05:18

20.08.2018 VQ-BCX Airbus

A321-211 Ural Airlines ZIA-SIP

U6337

06.08.2018

Landed 17:17 Yekaterinburg-Burgas, Bulgaria

U6835 Landed 17:59

08.08.2018

Moscow-Tivat, Montenegro

U6705 Landed 13:41

11.08.2018

Moscow-Larnaca, Cyprus

U63501 Landed 07:22

12.08.2018

Moscow-Barcelona, Spain

U63533 Landed 17:04

12.08.2018

Moscow-Antalya, Turkey

U63557 Landed 09:36

13.08.2018

Moscow-Palma de Mallorca

U6847 Landed 14:18

23.08.2018

Moscow-Venice, Italy

U6877 Landed 12:58

25.08.2018 VP-BDF Boeing

737-8Q8 S7 Airlines/

Globus DME-SIP

S7/GH161

02.08.2018

Landed 20:47 Moscow-Antalya, Turkey

S75637 Landed 04:31

03.08.2018

Moscow-Verona, Italy

S7697 Landed 14:16

04.08.2018

Moscow-Tivat, Montenegro

S7925 Landed 14:39

05.08.2018

Moscow-Larnaca, Cyprus

S7609 Landed 19:38

06.08.2018

Moscow-Dusseldorf, Germany

S7991 Landed 15:13

10.08.2018 VP-BDG Boeing

737-8Q8 S7 Airlines/

Globus

DME-SIP

S7/GH163

31.07.2018

Landed 11:06 Moscow-Larnaca, Cyprus

S7603 Landed 15:16

06.08.2018

Moscow-Bari, Italy

S7635 Landed 12:33

07.08.2018

Moscow-Antalya, Turkey

S75637 Landed 05:00

08.08.2018

Moscow-Tivat, Montenegro

S7925 Landed 14:25

08.08.2018

Moscow-Dusseldorf, Germany

S7991 Landed 14:56

16.08.2018 VP-BCA Airbus

A320-214 Aeroflot SVO-SIP

SU1628

02.08.2018

Landed 16:03 Moscow-Prague, Czech Republic

SU2016 Landed 20:45

03.08.2018

Moscow-Dusseldorf, Germany

SU2536 Landed 09:41

04.08.2018

Moscow-Hamburg, Germany

SU2348 Landed 17:56

04.08.2018

Moscow-Berlin, Germany

SU2684 Landed 08:56

05.08.2018

Moscow-Chisinau, Moldova

SU1844 Landed 23:31

09.08.2018

Moscow-Rome, Italy

SU2404 Landed 21:22

14.08.2018

Moscow-Budapest, Hungary

SU2032 Landed 08:38

15.08.2018

Moscow-Heraklion, Greece

SU2126 Landed 15:33

16.08.2018

Moscow-Antalya, Turkey

SU2144 Landed 23:53

17.08.2018

Moscow-Munich, Germany

SU2326 Landed 16:24

19.08.2018

Moscow-Athens, Greece

SU2112 Landed 22:59

26.08.2018

Moscow-Oslo, Norway

SU2174 Landed 12:01

30.08.2018

Moscow-Helsinki, Finland

SU2200 Landed 19:41

30.08.2018 VP-BTA Airbus

A320-214 Aeroflot SVO-SIP

SU1648

Landed 14:58

12.08.2018 Moscow-Antalya, Turkey

SU2144 Landed 23:58

12.08.2018

Moscow-Copenhagen, Denmark

SU2496 Landed 22:50

16.08.2018

Moscow-Oslo, Norway

SU2174 Landed 11:55

18.08.2018

Moscow-Helsinki, Finland

SU2200 Landed 19:50

18.08.2018

Moscow-Chisinau, Moldova

SU1846 Landed 10:50

19.08.2018

Moscow-Warsaw, Poland

SU2002 Landed 19:10

22.08.2018

Moscow-Malaga, Spain

SU2620 Landed 14:28

25.08.2018

Moscow-Vilnius, Lithuania

SU2164 Landed 17:33

25.08.2018

Moscow-Berlin, Germany

SU2312 Landed 10:59

27.08.2018

Moscow-Belgrade, Serbia

SU2090 Landed 12:12

28.08.2018

Moscow-Athens, Greece

SU2112 Landed 22:27

30.08.2018

Moscow-Athens, Greece

SU2110 Landed 12:09

19.09.2018

Moscow-Dusseldorf, Germany

SU2436 Landed 21:50

19.09.2018

Moscow-Warsaw, Poland

SU2000 Landed 11:29

21.09.2018

Moscow-Hamburg, Germany

SU2346 Landed 12:27

22.09.2018 VP-BQW Airbus

A320-214 Ural Airlines ZIA-SIP

U6230

03.08.2018

Landed 22:09 Yekaterinburg-Prague, Czech Republic

U6701 Landed 09:21

07.08.2018

St.Petersburg-Frankfurt, Germany

U6717 Landed 18:20

17.08.2018

Moscow-Kutaisi, Georgia

U62913 Landed 20:08

23.08.2018

Yekaterinburg-Paris, France

U6709 Landed 12:15

16.09.2018 VQ-BPV Airbus

A320-214 Aeroflot SVO-SIP

SU1658

28.07.2018

Landed 19:53 Moscow-Paris, France

SU261 Landed 20:30

01.08.2018

Moscow-Dusseldorf, Germany

SU2152 Landed 13:24

03.08.2018

Moscow-Belgrade, Serbia

SU2092 Landed 22:02

04.08.2018

Moscow-Berlin, Germany

SU2318 Landed 12:56

06.08.2018

Moscow-Madrid, Spain

SU2602 Landed 12:53

15.09.2018

Moscow-Dusseldorf, Germany

SU2152 Landed 13:15

17.09.2018

Moscow-Helsinki, Finland

SU2200 Landed 20:21

18.09.2018

Moscow-Stockholm, Sweden

SU2210 Landed 11:25

20.09.2018

Moscow-Berlin, Germany

SU2312 Landed 10:48

21.09.2018

Moscow-Vienna, Austria

SU2352 Landed 18:06

21.09.2018 VQ-BGJ Airbus

A320-214 Ural Airlines ZIA-SIP

U6178

12.09.2018

Landed 23:47 Moscow-Munich, Germany

U6799 Landed 13:42

13.09.2018

Yekaterinburg-Prague, Czech Republic

U6701 Landed 10:53

16.09.2018

Moscow-Venice, Italy

U6877 Landed 12:43

22.09.2018





***

In the summer of 2018, the aircrafts above most often flew to Germany, Turkey, Cyprus, Montenegro, France, Italy, Spain and Bulgaria.

Below is the table of the aircraft tail numbers, as well as the departure and arrival cities the monitoring group has been able to identify.

The information will be passed on to the respective embassies and other official institutions with the aim of putting together the black list of aircrafts that would put an end to their service at the airports of the countries that have publicly recognized the annexation of the Crimea to Russia as illegal.

Country Destination Aircraft # Germany (20) Frankfurt Munich Dusseldorf Hannover Berlin Hamburg

VQ-BFV (23.08.2018) VQ-BRR (22.09.2018) VP-BDH (19.06.2018) VQ-BDM (03.07.2018) VP-BTZ (12.06.2018) VQ-BVK (30.06.2018) VP-BLP (27.06.2018) VP-BQF (28.06.2018) VP-BNN (14.08.2018) VQ-BKU (21.07.2018) VP-BNJ (08.08.2018) VQ-BSI (18.08.2018) VQ-BRE (06.08.2018) VP-BDF (10.08.2018) VP-BDG (16.08.2018) VP-BCA (04.08.2018) VP-BTA (27.08.2018) VP-BQW (17.08.2018) VQ-BPV (17.09.2018) VQ-BGJ (13.09.2018) Turkey (19) Antalya Bodrum Izmir Istanbul VP-BRM (19.06.2018) VQ-BRR (26.09.2018) VQ-BUF (13.06.2018) VP-BSK (TC-AAL) (01.07.2018) VQ-BDM (08.06.2018) VP-BLP (02.07.2018) VQ-BTP (15.06.2018) VQ-BOB (12.06.2018) VQ-BIZ (26.06.2018) VQ-BVV (14.08.2018) VP-BNN (14.08.2018) VP-BNJ (07.08.2018) VQ-BKW (20.08.2018) VP-BEO (03.08.2018) VQ-BCX (13.08.2018) VP-BDF (03.08.2018) VP-BDG (08.08.2018) VP-BCA (17.08.2018) VP-BTA (12.08.2018) Italy (17) Naples Milan Rome Rimini Verona Venice Bologna Bari VP-BRM (09.06.2018) VQ-BUF (09.06.2018) VP-BQK (20.09.2018) VQ-BDM (28.06.2018) VP-BTZ (02.06.2018) VQ-BOB (16.06.2018) VP-BQF (10.06.2018) VP-BNN (09.08.2018) VQ-BKU (11.07.2018) VP-BNJ (08.08.2018) VP-BWW (29.07.2018) VP-BWG (25.07.2018) VQ-BCX (25.08.2018) VP-BDF (04.08.2018) VP-BDG (07.08.2018) VP-BCA (14.08.2018) VQ-BGJ (22.09.2018) Montenegro (13) Tivat VP-BRM (03.06.2018) VP-BDH (18.06.2018) VQ-BUF (08.06.2018) VQ-BDM (01.07.2018) VP-BWH (26.06.2018) VQ-BVK (08.06.2018) VQ-BOB (17.06.2018) VP-BQF (26.06.2018) VP-BWW (28.07.2018) VQ-BKW (10.08.2018) VQ-BCX (11.08.2018) VP-BDF (05.08.2018) VP-BDG (08.08.2018) Cyprus (12) Larnaca Pafos VQ-BRR (20.09.2018) VP-BDH (01.07.2018) VQ-BUF (10.06.2018) VQ-BVK (15.06.2018) VQ-BOB (26.06.2018) VP-BQF (17.06.2018) VQ-BVV (15.08.2018) VQ-BPX (09.08.2018) VQ-BCX (12.08.2018) VP-BDF (06.08.2018) VP-BDG (06.08.2018) VQ-BKW (03.08.2018) France (11) Paris Nice Lyon VP-BQK (18.09.2018) VP-BWH (19.09.2018) VP-BTZ (03.06.2018) VQ-BTP (07.06.2018) VQ-BVV (17.08.2018) VP-BNN (07.08.2018) VQ-BKU (15.07.2018) VP-BNJ (06.08.2018) VP-BWG (21.07.2018) VQ-BPV (01.08.2018) VP-BQW (16.09.2018) Spain (8) Madrid Palma de Mallorca Barcelona Valencia Malaga VQ-BOB (10.06.2018) VQ-BVV (16.08.2108) VP-BNN (05.08.2018) VP-BEO (16.08.2018) VQ-BRE (10.08.2018) VQ-BCX (12.08.2018) VP-BTA (25.08.2018) VQ-BPV (15.09.2018) Bulgaria (8) Varna Burgas VQ-BUF (11.06.2018) VQ-BDM (29.06.2018) VP-BWH (02.07.2018) VQ-BOB (18.06.2018) VQ-BIZ (26.06.2018) VP-BNN (17.08.2018) VP-BWW (31.07.2018) VQ-BCX (08.08.2018) Czech Republic (6) Prague VP-BQW (07.08.2018) VQ-BFV (24.08.2018) VQ-BKU (19.07.2018) VQ-BRE (21.08.2018) VP-BCA (03.08.2018) VQ-BGJ (16.09.2018) Greece (6) Corfu Athens Heraklion Kos VQ-BUF (09.06.2018) VP-BSK (TC-AAL) (01.07.2018) VQ-BOB (07.06.2018) VQ-BPX (07.08.2018) VP-BCA (16.08.2018) VP-BTA (30.08.2018) Hungary (6) Budapest VP-BLP (30.06.2018) VQ-BKU (30.07.2018) VP-BEO (18.08.2018) VQ-BPX (21.08.2018) VQ-BSI (16.08.2018) VP-BCA (15.08.2018) Georgia(6) Batumi Tbilisi Kutaisi VP-BRM (08.06.2018) VQ-BDM (07.06.2018) VP-BTZ (17.06.2018) VQ-BTP (16.06.2018) VQ-BRE (05.08.2018) VP-BQW (23.08.2018) UK (5) London VP-BQK (17.09.2018) VP-BNN (11.08.2018) VQ-BKU (23.06.2018) VP-BNJ (15.08.2018) VP-BWG (01.08.2018) Finland (5) Helsinki VQ-BKU (28.07.2018) VP-BEO (05.08.2018) VP-BCA (30.08.2018) VP-BTA (18.08.2018) VQ-BPV (18.09.2018) Moldova (4) Chisinau VP-BLP (28.06.2018) VQ-BSI (17.08.2018) VP-BCA (09.08.2018) VP-BTA (19.08.2018) Sweden (3) Stockholm VQ-BPV (20.09.2018) VQ-BKU (04.07.2018) VP-BLP (29.06.2018) Belgium (3) Brussels VP-BLP (29.06.2018) VQ-BKU (23.07.2018) VP-BEO (26.08.2018) Serbia (3) Belgrade VQ-BPV (04.08.2018) VP-BRM (26.06.2018) VP-BTA (28.08.2018) Denmark (3) Copenhagen VQ-BDM (27.06.2018) VP-BEO (06.08.2018) VP-BTA (16.08.2018) Austria (3) Vienna VP-BNN (17.08.2018) VQ-BKU (19.07.2018) VQ-BPV (21.09.2018) Poland (2) Warsaw VQ-BDM (15.06.2018) VP-BTA (22.08.2018) Norway (2) Oslo VP-BTA (18.08.2018) VP-BCA (30.08.2018) Croatia (2) Split VQ-BKU (20.07.2018) VP-BEO (05.08.2018) Lithuania (2) Vilnius VP-BEO (16.08.2018) VP-BTA (25.08.2018) Tunisia (1) Djerba Monastir VP-BSK (TC-AAL) (02.07.2018) Iceland (1) Reykjavik VQ-BVK (23.06.2018) Latvia (1) Riga VQ-BKU (12.07.2018) USA (1) Houston VP-BSK (TC-AAL) (12.06.2018) Switzerland (1) Zurich VQ-BKU (07.08.2018)