«The Gray Zone». The Occupied Crimea: Sanctions Violations in 2017. The Monitoring Results

Maidan of Foreign AffairsBlackSeaNews and the Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies present the annual report on violation of international sanctions in 2017 in the occupied Crimea.

Contents:

1. Summary

 5

2. Monitoring of the Violations of «Crimean» Sanctions by Sea Vessels in 2017

 7

3. Illegal Flights to the Simferopol International Airport in 2017

 15

4. «Foreign Tourism» – Illegal Visits of Foreign Citizens to the Occupied Crimea

 19

5. Trading Booty: the 2017 Russia Sales in the Occupied Crimea

 25

6. Illegal Mining of Natural Resources in the Occupied Crimea

 31

7. The Black List. Database of Vessels that in Violation of the Ukrainian Legislation and International Sanctions Called at the Ports of the Occupied Crimea Between January 1, 2017 – January 1, 2018

 41

8. Database of Civilian Aircrafts that Flew to the Temporarily Occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea, EU Member States and Other Countries that had Condemned the Annexation of Crimea

 61

9. Illegal Visits of Foreign Citizens to the Occupied Crimea in August 2017 – January 2018. The Monitoring Results

 81

10. The Largest Objects of the Occupation Authority’s «2017 Plan/Program of the Anticipated Privatization of the Republic of Crimea’s Public Property»

 95
11. List of «State» Licenses for Developing Crimean Quarries for Building Materials Extract on Issued by the Occupat on Authorit es, as of January 31, 2018 105

 

Monitoring of the violations of international sanctions against Russia and the legal regime of the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea and publication of the book is made possible by the support of the International Renaissance Foundation’s European program initiative. The views of the authors do not necessarily reflect the position of the International Renaissance Foundation.



