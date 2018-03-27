Illegal Visits of Foreign Citizens to the Territory of the Occupied Crimea in Ferbruary-May 2018 — the Monitoring Results

13.07.2018

by Daniil KHMELNIK, BlackSeaNews

Translated by Tetyana Puchkova

All in all, between February and May 2018, we have identified 231 foreigners who have illegally visited the occupied Crimea.

The number of the foreigner visits to the occupied Crimea in February-May 2018.

During that time, most of the visitors to the occupied peninsula were German citizens. Over the four months, we have identified 30 Germans who illegally visited Crimea.

The peninsula was most popular among the members of the German right-wing populist party Alternative for Germany (AdG). In February, the so-called. «delegation» of eight AdG representatives in the land parliaments arrived to Crimea. Despite all the hoopla the visit caused in the Kremlin mass media, in truth, it had a largely private nature and was partially paid for by the host country — the German national cultural autonomy in the occupied Crimea. In Germany itself, the initiative of these local politicians provoked outrage not only from the federal government, but also from the AdG leadership itself.

In March, members of the same German party were noticed in Crimea again, this time, as "international observers" in the illegal Russian presidential elections there. The AdG representatives also didn’t miss the Yalta International Economic Forum in April. 

Two German citizens of the Russian origin,  Nellie Schultz and Nikolai Uryvsky, deserve special attention. For Uryvsky, who calls himself a representative of a certain Eurasian Society, that was not the first visit to the occupied Crimea. For instance, he was a participant of the 2017 Yalta IV «Peace Forum.» In March 2018, Uryski and Schultz brought to Crimea a group of 17 German schoolchildren to participate in the «Russian-German Children's Diplomacy Day»  within the framework of the «Academy of Children's Diplomacy.» This project was started by the German national-cultural autonomy in Yalta in September 2016 in cooperation with School No. 1. As reported by the Crimean media, «the project has launched the School of Young People's Diplomats, held the language clubs season and established communication and friendly connections with Germany’s public organizations.»

The German school group in the occupied Crimea. March 27, 2018. Photo by crimea.ria.ru.

In May, although that time a certain Andreas Kozak was named the group leader, Uryvsky brought to the Crimea another group «people's diplomats» with the customary assurances of eternal friendship and abstract promises of cooperation in all areas.

One more group of German citizens who visited the occupied Crimea consisted of the members of the Ludwigsburg-Yevpatoria Friendship Society and musicians of the Ludwigsburg symphony orchestra. In Yevpatoria, Ludwigsburg’s sister city, the German musicians conducted a symphonic music concert.

But the record in the number of visits to the occupied Crimea over the period of the BSNews monitoring certainly belongs to Germany’s Andreas Maurer. This scandalous Head of the Left (Die Linke) faction in the Quakenbrück City Council came to the peninsula in August 2017 as part of the «German delegation», in October of the same year — as part of the «Norwegian delegation», in November he was a member of the «Friends of Crimea Forum», in March 2018 — an «international observer» in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea and in April he could not miss the «Yalta International Economic Forum».

Among foreigners who have been frequenting Crimea is also Mr. Weber from Norway, who, just like Uryvsky, has been promoting the «people's diplomacy». They are not the first time to come to the occupied Crimea - the «Norwegian delegation» in October 2017, Putin's election in Crimea in March 2018, «Yalta International Economic Forum» in April.

In May 2018 the occupied peninsula was visited by another colorful character — Maria Romanova, a permanent resident of  Spain who calls herself a «Grand Duchess» and «the Head of the Russian Imperial House» and her son Georgi Romanov — «His Imperial Highness the Sovereign Heir Crown Prince». Not surprisingly, far from all the descendants of the Romanovs agree with such positioning... Nevertheless, Maria Romanova is deeply loved by the Russian media for her generous promises that the West will recognize the legitimacy of the Crimean occupation and for her advocacy of the matter. However, by now, even the fanatic adherents of the «Russian world» start raising public doubts in these promises. For example, the former «Prosecutor General» of the occupied Crimea, Natalia Poklonskaya, who in 2014 received the «St. Anastasia Female Imperial Medal» from Maria Romanova's hands in commemoration of the Crimea aссession to Russia,  has later called Maria and Georgy Romanov «traveling salesmen with fuzzy goals» and «the sons of lieutenant Schmidt» — a reference to the unsophisticated scam artists from the popular Soviet novel The Golden Calf — and their visit to the Crimea «self-promotion», the opinion that has cost Natalia the medal…

Georgi and Maria Romanov on June 1, 2018, the day of the tourist season start in Feodosia.

Another frequent guest in Crimea is the Italian Stefano Valdeghamberi, a deputy of the regional parliament of the Veneto region. Under his belt he already has the above-mentioned Friends of Crimea Forum, the presidential elections and the Yalta International Economic Forum.

Overall, we have identified 21 persons from Italy, which in the number of citizens who visited the occupied Crimea makes it second only to Germany.

Four Italian citizens visited the agrarian forum AgroExpoCrime in Yalta in February as representatives of the agro-industrial complex of the Italian region Veneto (Venice). And, of course, despite the fact that the visit was supposedly business-like, both the guests and the occupants kept emphasizing that «the Italian region of Veneto «was the first to demand the recognition of the Crimean referendum by the Italian authorities». As reported by Russian media, that was the «delegation’s» second visit to the Yalta forum.

Another Italian «delegation» of two people visited Yalta. For one of them, Rinaldo Vincentini, it is the third trip to the occupied peninsula.

In May, a group of Italian citizens visited the Mount Gasfort memorial to the Sardinian kingdom soldiers who fell at the first Siege of Sevastopol in 1854-1855. The memorial stands on the site of the Crimean War Italian military cemetery destroyed in the World War II. The Italians planned to restore the military cemetery on Gasfort, lay out a park there and erect a monument to the Russian-Italian friendship. However, the later was not meant to be, as the event had not been coordinated with the Sevastopol’s «government». So, the Italians and the «deputies» of the Sevastopol «Legislative Assembly» just laid flowers at the memorial.

The next most numerous group came from Syria and mostly consisted of YIEF-2018 participants — 81 people, of which we have recognized 14. The group included businessmen, journalists and members of the current government. The occupants proudly claim more than 3,200 forum participants from 70 countries. In 2018, the forum focused on Syria and the African countries. The invaders have openly stated that they «specifically welcomed the participation of the small countries representatives in the YIEF. The reason is that the UN General Assembly has «adopted anti-Russia and anti-Crimea resolutions, but the small countries were neutral». Africa was represented by various public figures and politicians from Benin, Congo, Zimbabwe, Chad, Eritrea and South Africa.

According to the official announcement, the forum had resulted in over 100 contracts and agreements with a total worth of more than 160 billion rubles. The outcomes seem even more impressive than in 2017, when more than 30 contracts and agreements totaling 100 billion rubles had been claimed. However, a year later, only three of those have made it to the implementation stage…

Other Syrian visitors were crew members of the ships that despite the sanctions regime, called at the ports of Crimea. They were identified thanks to the PSB-News investigation.

The Syrian Economy Minister, Mohammad Samer al-Khalil, and members of the Syrian delegation at the Livadiya Palace, April 21, 2018. Photo from forumyalta2018.tassphoto.com

Besides the YIEF, the IVth media forum Journalists of Muslim Countries for Partnership Between Civilizations, was also held in Yalta that same month. According to the invaders, 60 journalists from Russia, Albania, Bangladesh, Egypt, Iraq, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Lebanon, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Morocco took part in it. We have managed to identify 18 of those.

A group of 13 young people, mostly students, arrived to the occupied Crimea in March as part of the forum Russia — a Country of Opportunities, held in Moscow on March 13-16. The forum participants also visited the Sevastopol polling stations of the illegal in Crimea presidential elections.

The mayor and vice-mayor of the French city Marignane came to Yevpatoria to establish the sister-city ties. In the agreement, the twin-city relations have been delicately called the «inter-municipal cooperation». At the same time, the French Foreign Ministry declared the agreement a violation of the international law. «Our position is clear: the signing of the agreement of the Marignane municipality does not reflect the position of the French government. Also, the participation of French elected officials in the ceremony is their personal initiative that we regret», stated the representative of the French Foreign Ministry.

The Marignane representatives in Yevpatoria on May 14, 2018

Another «delegation» worth mentioning is that of six Czech citizens, including Senate deputy Jaroslav Doubrava, Parliament deputy Zdeněk Ondráček, deputy chairman of the Communist Party Josef Skala, chairman of the Czech Union of Fighters for Freedom Jaroslav Vodička, activist Elena Vichanova and publicist Zharko Jovanovic. The reason these figures aren’t yet in our list is because the photos of the senator surrounded by the Russian military men signed «Visit to Crimea» were taken in... Volgograd, Russia…

February 2018

Tony Kevin

Australia

Former Australian Ambassador to Poland and Cambodia

Nahmad Abyev

Azerbaijan

Captain of the seven-time violator of the Crimea sanctions regime, dry cargo tanker KAPTAN

Serge Fokas

Benin

President of the non-profit organization House of Africa, visited the occupied Crimea as part of the Benin «delegation»

Georges Bada

Benin

The Mayor of Abomey-Kalavi, ex-deputy of the Benin's parliament, visited the occupied Crimea as part of the Benin «delegation»

Roger Beckamp

Germany

Member of the Land Parliament of North Rhine-Westphalia (the «Alternative for Germany» party), visited the occupied Crimea as part of the German «delegation»

Laatsch Harald

Germany

Member of the Berlin Parliament (the «Alternative for Germany» party), visited the occupied Crimea as part of the German «delegation»

Blex Christian

Germany

Member of the Land Parliament of North Rhine-Westphalia (the «Alternative for Germany» party), visited the occupied Crimea as part of the German «delegation»

Nick Vogel

Germany

Member of the Land Parliament of North Rhine-Westphalia (the «Alternative for Germany» party), visited the occupied Crimea as part of the German «delegation»

Seifen Helmut

Germany

Member of the Land Parliament of North Rhine-Westphalia (the «Alternative for Germany» party), visited the occupied Crimea as part of the German «delegation»

Hugh Bronson

Germany

Member of the Berlin Parliament (the «Alternative for Germany» party), visited the occupied Crimea as part of the German «delegation»

Eugen Schmidt

Germany

Member of the «Alternative for Germany» party, visited the occupied Crimea as part of the German «delegation»

Rainer Balzer

Germany

Member of the «Alternative for Germany» party, visited the occupied Crimea as part of the German «delegation»

Gunnar Lindermann

Germany

Member of the «Alternative for Germany» party, visited the occupied Crimea as part of the German «delegation»

Mahmoud Elberrawy

Egypt

Crew member of RANDA, ship-violator of the Crimea sanctions

Emanuele Cisi

Italy

Italian saxophonist, professor of the Turin Conservatory and organizer of the largest in Europe Turin Jazz Festival, gave solo concerts in the occupied Crimea

Eliseo Bertolasi

Italy

Doctor of Anthropological Sciences, entrepreneur, founder of the Russian-Italian company Agrovenation, participant of the VIth Agrarian Forum AgroExpoKrym, visited the VIIth International Furniture Exhibition in Crimea in 2016

Palmarino Zoccatelli

Italy

Vice-president of the Veneto-Russia Association, participant of the VIth Agrarian Forum AgroExpoKrym

Rinaldo Vicentini

Italy

Italian architect, member of the Italian «delegation» from the city of Rovigo, repeatedly visited the occupied Crimea

Marino Parmigiani

Italy

Member of the Italian «delegation» from the city of Rovigo

Alberto Magagna

Italy

Representative of the Albrigi firm, participant of the VIth Agrarian Forum AgroExpoKrym

Fausto Faccia

Italy

Representative of the Faccia Technology firm, participant of the VIth Agrarian Forum AgroExpoKrym

Ziad Kheder

Syria

Captain of the violator of the Crimea sanctions regime, dry cargo ship LAODICEA

Khalil Bkbachi

Syria

Captain of the violator of the Crimea sanctions regime, dry cargo ship RANDA

Raed Taearh

Syria

Captain of the violator of the Crimea sanctions regime, dry cargo ship RAINBOW H

William Alsayd

Syria

Crew member of RANDA, ship-violator of the Crimea sanctions

Ali Abass

Syria

Crew member of RANDA, ship-violator of the Crimea sanctions

Mustafa Deeb

Syria

Crew member of RANDA, ship-violator of the Crimea sanctions

 

March 2018

Ehlas Tamim Mohammed

Afghanistan

The head of the Afghan youth movement, the general director of the Lissantorg firm in Moscow, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea

Vanya Dobreva

Bulgaria

MP of the 41st and 42nd convocations, ex-Deputy Minister of Education, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in Russia in the occupied Crimea

Lais Vitória Cunha de Aguiar

Brazil

Student of theUniversidade de Brasília, participant of the Forum Russia — the Country of Opportunities in Sevastopol

Clive Jones

UK

Singer, gave two concerts in Simferopol

 

Mohamed Al-Hamali

UK

Served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in Russia in the occupied Crimea

Qang Huynh Duc

Vietnam

Student of the Vietnam Central Railroad College, participant of the Forum Russia — the Country of Opportunities in Sevastopol

Nikolai Uryvskyi

Germany

Representative of the so-called «Eurasian Society», founder of the Russian community of Hamburg, brought German children to the occupied Crimea during the Days of the Russian-German children's «people's diplomacy», also visited Crimea in October 2017

Nelly Schulz

Germany

Representative of the Augsbyrg youth organization Svetlyachok. As part of the Russian-German Children's People's Diplomacy Days, brought German minors to the occupied Crimea

Artur Leier

Germany

A native of the Russian Federation, German journalist and public figure, member of the German pro-Russian political party Left ("Die Link»), participant of the Forum Russia — the Country of Opportunities in Sevastopol

Ulrich Oehme

Germany

An Alternative for Germany deputy, Served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in Russia in the occupied Crimea

Andreas Maurer

Germany

German politician and public figure, Chairman of the faction in the City Council of Quakenbrück, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea, has repeatedly visited the Russia-occupied Crimea

 

Lars Borndau Hollender

Denmark

Former employee of the OSCE missions, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea, has repeatedly visited the Russia-occupied Crimea

Ali Mahmoud Elnaggar

Egypt

Crew member of the three-times Crimea sanctions regime violator, dry cargo ship RAINBOW H

Mohammed Abd Ellateef

Egypt

Participant of the Forum Russia — the Country of Opportunities in Sevastopol

 

Mariya Olshanskaya

Israel

Served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea

Diana Lutsker

Israel

Served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea

Mohammad Qardan

Jordan

Student, participant of the Forum Russia — the Country of Opportunities in Sevastopol

Yurii Chuguyev

Spain

A Spanish composer of Russian origin. Has performed in Crimea a number of times

 

Roma Monfa Narciss

Spain

Served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea

Diego Gulien Perez

Spain

Served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea

Javi de Lara

Spain

Employee of the Universidad de Castilla-La Mancha, participant of the Forum «Russia — the Country of Opportunities» in Sevastopol

Enrique Javier Refoyo Acedo

Spain

Member of the Spanish association East-Solidarity-Donbass, political scientist, translator, member of the Katehon analytical center, participant of the Forum Russia — the Country of Opportunities in Sevastopol

Marco Marsilli

Italy

Employee of the Portuguese Center for International Studies, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea

Stefano Valdegamberi

Italy

Deputy of the Veneto regional parliament, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea, visited the previously occupied Crimea in November and April 2017

Greta Panettieri

Italy

Jazz singer, performed in Simferopol and Sevastopol as part of her «Russian tour»

Dimitris Liatsos

Cyprus

Bureau Chief of the Greece State Television, Doctor of Philology, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea

Sofokli Sofoklis Yanni

Cyprus

J.D., diplomat, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea

Skevi Kukuma

Cyprus

Deputry of the Cyprus Parliament, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea

 

Elias Demetriou

Cyprus

Served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea

Ivan Cruz

Colombia

Student of the St.Thomas University, participant of the Forum Russia — the Country of Opportunities in Sevastopol

Alexander Gaponenko

Latvia

Co-chairman of the Joint Congress of Russian Communities of Latvia, President of the Institute for European Studies, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea

Nishan Selvarajah

Malaysia

 An activist involved in investment projects, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea

Hendrick Weber

Norway

Head of the People Diplomacy Norway, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea, earlier visited the occupied Crimea in 2015 and 2017

Matte Weber

Norway

Journalist, spouse of Hendrick Weber, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea, earlier visited the occupied Crimea in 2015 and 2017

Muhammad Ibrahim Khan

Pakistan

Director of the Green Pakistan National Project, participant of the Forum Russia — the Country of Opportunities in Sevastopol

Absa Komal

Pakistan

Journalist, TV personality, participant of the Forum Russia — the Country of Opportunities in Sevastopol

Dragana Trifković

Serbia

Political scientist, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea

Slaviša Ristic

Serbia

MP from the Zubin Potoc municipality, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea

Marija Janjušević

Serbia

MP of the National Assembly of Serbia from Dveri, the right-wing political party. Served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea

Djordje Petrovic

Serbia

Employee of the University of Kragujevac, participant of the Forum Russia — the Country of Opportunities in Sevastopol

Kline Preston

US

Chair of the NGO Institute for Progress Through Law, Head of the Law Firm, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea

Gilbert Doctorow

US

Co-founder of the American Committee for East-West Accord (ACEWA), served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea

Joshua Yaffa

US

The New Yorker reporter, follows the courts in the occupied Crimea

Güler Nesrin Kocaman

Turkey

Participant of the Forum Russia — the Country of Opportunities in Sevastopol

Daria Skippari-Smirnov

Finland

Head of the Russia-Finland Friendship Association, visited Crimea as part of the «Finnish delegation»

Johan Bäckman

Finland

 

Eero Hult

Finland

Served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea

Nocolas Charras

France

A political science of Russian origin, participant of the Forum Russia — the Country of Opportunities in Sevastopol

Jacques Myard

France

Mayor of Maisons-Laffitte, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea

Jérôme Lambert

France

Member of the Socialist Party, nephew of former PM François Mitterrand,
served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea

Ulf Axel Herman Grönlund

Sweden

Former of the St.Catherine’s church in St.Petersburg; has long-established bussiness in Russia, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea

Alexander Grönlund

Sweden

Son of Ulf Axel Herman Grönlund. Served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea

Daniel Christopher Wallander

Sweden

Conductor, an alum of St.Petersburg Conservatory, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea

 

April 2018

Erwin Thoma

Austria

A construction and lumber businessman, visited Crimea as part of the «People's Diplomacy» project. Earlier, already visited the Russia-occupied Crimea

Detlef Wimmer

Austria

Deputy Mayor of Lintz, an YIEF-2018 participant, earlier visited Crimea on numerous occasions

Alexander Petrets

Austria

Employee of the Institute of Structural Development, the YIEF-2018 participant,

David Kainrath

Austria

Employee of the Association of Local Enterprises Austria

 

 Barbara Kramer

Austria

Businesswoman, an YIEF-2018 participant

 

Alfred Kramer

Austria

Businessman, an YIEF-2018 participant

Behnam Gurbanzade

Azerbaijan

Deputy Chairman of the Board of Sberbank of Russia and ex-head of the Islamic Finance Department of the International Bank of Azerbaijan, participant of the IVth forum Journalists of Muslim Countries for Partnership Between Civilizations in Yalta

Mizanur Rahman Khan

Bangladesh

Co-editor of the The Daily Prothom Alo, participant of the IVth Yalta forum Journalists of Muslim Countries for Partnership Between Civilizations

Shuprova Tasneem

Bangladesh

Writer, journalist and editor of the DhakaTribune, participant of the IVth Yalta forum Journalists of Muslim Countries for Partnership Between Civilizations

Georges Bada

Benin

Mayor of Abomey-Calavi, an YIEF-2018 participant, earlier visited the occupied Crimea

Gerard Florent Akpakun

Benin

Member of the Africa House NGO, an YIEF-2018 participant

Serge Phocas Odunlami

Benin

Head of the Africa House NGO, an YIEF-2018 participant, earlier visited the occupied Crimea

Frank Creyelman

Belgium

Municipal adviser to the right-wing party Flemish Interest, an YIEF-2018 participant

Peter Vergauwen

Belgium

Trade consultant at the port of Antwerpen, owner of the Flanders Maritime Port Services, an YIEF-2018 participant

Christian Verougstraete

Belgium

Politician, an YIEF-2018 participant

Hristo Marinov

Bulgaria

Chair of the National Unity Foundation, member of the Attaka nationalist party, an YIEF-2018 participant

Milush Milushev

Bulgaria

Representative of the Bulgarian Military Union NGO, member of the nationalist Attaka party, an YIEF-2018 participant, earlier already visited the occupied Crimea

Yavor Notev

Bulgaria

Vice Chairperson of the National Assembly of Bulgaria, member of the Attaka nationalist party, an YIEF-2018 participant

Ivan Marazov

Bulgaria

Public figure, an YIEF-2018 participant

Volen Siderov

Bulgaria

Journalist and politician, leader of the Attaka nationalist party, an YIEF-2018 participant
Boris Anzov Bulgaria Journalist, an YIEF-2018 participant

Henrique Domingues

Brazil

Student of the Comércio Exterior na FATEC Zona Leste, Deputy Secretary of the PCdoB GRU, an YIEF-2018 participant

Joseph Butore

Burundi

Vice-President of Burundi, an YIEF-2018 participant

Bill Etheridge

UK

EU Parliament deputy, representative of the UK Independence Party, an YIEF-2018 participant

Neil Clark

UK

Journalist, blogger, an YIEF-2018 participant

Andreas Maurer

Germany

Head of the Left (Die Linke) faction in the Quakenbrück City Council, an YIEF-2018 participant, previously visited the occupied Crimea numerous times

Marcus Fronmayer

Germany

Bundestag deputy from the AfD party, an YIEF-2018 participant

Waldemar Gerdt

Germany

AfD deputy, an YIEF-2018 participant

Robbi Shlundt

Germany

AfD deputy, an YIEF-2018 participant

Gunnar Lindermann

Germany

Berlin Parliament deputy from AfD, an YIEF-2018 participant, previously visited the occupied Crimea

Eugen Schmidt

Germany

AfD member, an YIEF-2018 participant, previously visited the occupied Crimea

Richard Gretzinger

Germany

Retired, together with the AfD members, attended the YIEF-2018

Stefan T. Keuter

Germany

AfD member, deputy from Essen of the Bundestag of the 19th convocation, an YIEF-2018 participant

Ilias Metoikidis

Greece

Vice Chair of the Greek-Russian Alliance, an YIEF-2018 participant

Pavlos Christus

Greece

Retired Leutenant General of the Greek Air Force, Chair of the Friends of Crimea society in Greece, an YIEF-2018 participant, previously visited the occupied Crimea numerous times

Kostas Isihos

Greece

Former Deputy Minister of National Defense, an YIEF-2018 participant

El Pontios

Greece

Singer, participant of the Crimean Lighthouse 2.0 festival

Anatoly Bibilov

Georgia

Head of the unrecognized South Ossetia, an YIEF-2018 participant, previously visited the occupied Crimea

Dmitry Medoyev

Georgia

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the self-proclaimed South Ossetia «state,» an YIEF-2018 participant, previously visited the occupied Crimea

Arthur Mikvabiya

Georgia

Former Prime Minister of the self-proclaimed South Ossetia «state», an YIEF-2018 participant, previously visited the occupied Crimea

Adgur Ardzimba

Georgia

Minister of Economy of the self-proclaimed Abkhazia «state», an YIEF-2018

Cristopher Mutsvangva

Zimbabwe

Special advisor to the President of Zimbabwe, an YIEF-2018 participant

Mahmoud Elberrawy

Egypt

Crew member of RANDA, ship-violator of the Crimea sanctions

Essam Mohamed Abouelnasr

Egypt

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Al Ahbar newspaper, participant of the IVthe forum Journalists of Muslim Countries for Partnership Between Civilizations

Hamdy Handal El Sayed Mohamed

Egypt

VP of the Al-Gumhuriya newspaper, participant of the IVthe forum Journalists of Muslim Countries for Partnership Between Civilizations

Gamil Mohamed Said Mohamed Afifi

Egypt

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Al-Akram newspaper, participant of the IVthe forum Journalists of Muslim Countries for Partnership Between Civilizations

Nourhan El Sheikh

Egypt

Professor of political science, University of Cairo, participant of the IVthe forum Journalists of Muslim Countries for Partnership Between Civilizations

Samaa Soliman

Egypt

Foreign relations expert at the Information and Decision Support Center of the Cabinet of Ministers of Egypt, participant of the IVthe forum Journalists of Muslim Countries for Partnership Between Civilizations

Kotwani Manoj (Sammy)

India

Honorary President of the Moscow-based Indian Business Alliance, an YIEF-2018 participant

Hriday Sarma

India

Chief business strategist of Relex Blockchain, an YIEF-2018 participant

Ravi Navlani

India

Director of Surya Group, an YIEF-2018 participant

Purnima Anand

India

President of the BRICS International Forum and International Federation of Indo-Russian Youth Clubs, an YIEF-2018 participant

Kartika Sari

Indonesia

Chief executive editor of the Rakyat Merdeka Daily, participant of the IVthe forum Journalists of Muslim Countries for Partnership Between Civilizations

Shehab Makahaleh

Jordan

Director of the Geostrategic Media Center, political observer, participant of the IVthe forum Journalists of Muslim Countries for Partnership Between Civilizations

 

Elgishan Nabil

Jordan

Deputy of the Jordanian National Assembly, participant of the IVthe forum Journalists of Muslim Countries for Partnership Between Civilizations

Watheq Al-Hashimi

Iraq

Director of the Baghdad-based Iraqi Group for Strategic Studies, currently a fellow at the Washington-based International Center for Journalists sponsored by the exchange of the US Embassy in Baghdad,
participant of the IVthe forum Journalists of Muslim Countries for Partnership Between Civilizations

Emad Abshenas

Iran

Political and economic analyst, participant of the IVthe forum Journalists of Muslim Countries for Partnership Between Civilizations

Birgitta Jónsdóttir

Iceland

Founder of the Pirate Party, Head of the International Modern Media Institute, an YIEF-2018 participant

Rinaldo Vicentini

Italy

Architect, previously visited the occupied Crimea

Manuel Vescovi

Italy

Senator, an YIEF-2018 participant

Vito Comencini

Italy

Deputy of the Chamber of Deputies, an YIEF-2018 participant

Roberto Ciambetti

Italy

President of the Regional Council of Veneto, an YIEF-2018 participant

Javier Hurtado Mira

Italy

President of the Democrat Youth Community of Europe, an YIEF-2018 participant

Stefano Valdegamberi

Italy

Deputy of the Regional Council of Veneto, an YIEF-2018 participant, previously visited the occupied Crimea numerous times

Valentina Pogolsa

Italy

Representative of the Marmi Corradini Group, participant of the IXth Construction Forum in Yalta

Eliseo Bertolasi

Italy

Anthropologist, businessman, founder of the Agrovenetia firm, participant of the IXth Construction Forum in Yalta, previously visited the occupied Crimea

Roberto Perantoni

Italy

Entrepreneur, representative of the SMARTQ Technology company, participant of the IXth Construction Forum in Yalta

Michele Veggian

Italy

Entrepreneur, representative of the Evotek company, participant of the IXth Construction Forum in Yalta

Alexandros Tsopozidis

Cyprus

Singer, participant of the Crimean Lighthouse 2.0 festival

Ge Ji Li

China

Head of the Russia-Eastern Europe-Central Asia exchange and cooperation society, an YIEF-2018 participant, previously visited the occupied Crimea numerous times

Huan Zhang

China

Founder of Head of the Daex Blockchain Group Limited, an YIEF-2018 participant

Jean-Claude Mokeni Ataningamu

Congo

Politician, an YIEF-2018 participant

Ernesto Guevara

Cuba

Son of the Cuban revolutionary Ernesto «Che» Guevara, attended the opening of the archival exhibit devoted to his father

Samira Frimesh

Kuweit

Reporter of the weekly Al-Nahar, participant of the IVthe forum Journalists of Muslim Countries for Partnership Between Civilizations

Mako Mohale

Lesotho

Government member, an YIEF-2018 participant

Abdullah Jabri

Lebanon

Editor-in-chief of the Ath-Thabat newspaper, participant of the IVthe forum Journalists of Muslim Countries for Partnership Between Civilizations

Mariko Oumar

Mali

Deputy of the National Assembly, co-founder and Secretary General of the communist party Solidarité Africaine Pour la Démocratie et l’indépendance, an YIEF-2018 participant

Claudia Corichi García

Mexico

Deputy of the LXIII Legislature of the Mexican Congress, an YIEF-2018 participant

Umaru Abdurrahman

Niger

Deputy of the National Assembly, an YIEF-2018 participant

 

Tanimun Umarou

Niger

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly,  an YIEF-2018 participant

Hendrik Weber

Norway

Head of the association of the «people diplomats», an YIEF-2018 participant, previously visited the occupied Crimea numerous times

Jacek Wilk

Poland

Sejm deputy, an YIEF-2018 participant

 

Ljubisa Jukic

Serbia

A project designer and head engineer of the Tavrida freeway service zones construction, an YIEF-2018 participant

Boško Obradović

Serbia

Head of the Dveri movement, an YIEF-2018 participant, previously visited the occupied Crimea

Dragana Trifkovic

Serbia

Political scientist, an YIEF-2018 participant, previously visited the occupied Crimea

Alaa Ebrahim

Syria

Journalist, security and economics expert, an YIEF-2018 participant

 

Zuheir Herbeck

Syria

Head of the group of businessmen of the Middle Eastern countries, an YIEF-2018 participant

Ibrahim Khodr al-Salem

Syria

Governor of the Latakia province, an YIEF-2018 participant

Mohammad Samer al-Khalil

Syria

Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade, an YIEF-2018 participant

Samer Hassan

Syria

Head of the Russian-Syrian Business Council,  an YIEF-2018 participant

Salem Abdel Munem

Syria

Head of the Moscow Bureau of the Al Mayadeen TV channel, an YIEF-2018 participant

Riad Haddad

Syria

Syrian Ambassador to the RF, an YIEF-2018 participant

Jamal Ad-Dain Kanbara

Syria

Secretary of the Russian-Syrian Business Council, an YIEF-2018 participant

Zuhair Khzeim

Syria

The General Director of the Military Housing Establishment, an YIEF-2018 participant

Rania Bassad

Syria

Head of the department of the Administrative Development and Informatics of the Ministry of Communication and Technology, an YIEF-2018 participant

Mohamed Gerodier

Syria

Director for Planning at the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, an YIEF-2018 participant

Fares Al-Shehabi

Syria

Chair of the Syrian Union of Chambers of Industry, an YIEF-2018 participant

Ziad Suleiman

Syria

 

Ján Čarnogursky

Slovakia

Former Prime Minister of Slovakia and the former chairman of the Christian Democratic Movement, Chairman of the Slovak-Russian Association, an YIEF-2018 participant, previously visited the occupied Crimea numerous times

Mohamed Elnour

Sudan

Journalist of the Al Ilyaf newspaper, participant of the IVth forum Journalists of Muslim Countries for Partnership Between Civilizations

Julian Henry Lowenfeld

US

Poet, playwright, trial lawyer, composer, and translator, an YIEF-2018 participant

Caleb Maupin

US

Journalist and political analyst, an YIEF-2018 participant

Abdelaziz Messaoudi

Tunisia

Member of the Al-Massar party leadership, an YIEF-2018 participant, previously visited the occupied Crimea

Hakan Aksay

Turkey

Journalist, participant of the IVth forum Journalists of Muslim Countries for Partnership Between Civilizations

Eray Celebi

Turkey

Chief news director at the Ulusal TV channel, participant of the IVth forum Journalists of Muslim Countries for Partnership Between Civilizations

Seda Akyüz

Turkey

Journalist of the Aydınlık newspaper, participant of the IVth forum Journalists of Muslim Countries for Partnership Between Civilizations

Ünver Sel

Turkey

Head of the pro-Russian Federation of the Crimean Tatar Cultural Organizations of Turkey, an YIEF-2018 participant, previously visited the occupied Crimea

Armi Garcia

Philippines

Honorary Consul of the RF in the Philippines, an YIEF-2018 participant

Nicolas Bay

France

Deputy of the EU Parliament, VP of the National Front party, an YIEF-2018 participant

Jacques Sapir

France

Head of the Centre d'études des modes d'industrialisation, an YIEF-2018 participant

Nicolas Dhuicq

France

Mayor of Brienne-le-Château,  an YIEF-2018 participant, previously visited the occupied Crimea

Thierry Mariani

France

Member of the French National Assembly, VP of the Association Dialogue Franco Russe, an YIEF-2018 participant, previously visited the occupied Crimea

Juliennes Roshedi

France

Representative of the National Youth Foundation, an YIEF-2018 participant

 

Adjedum Uaddai

Chad

Head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Chad National Assembly, an YIEF-2018 participant

Abakar Outman

Chad

Head of the Budget Control Committee of the Chad National Assembly, an YIEF-2018 participant

Jaromir Kohlíček

Czech Republic

Deputy of the EU Parliament, an YIEF-2018 participant, previously visited the occupied Crimea numerous times

Jaroslav Doubrava

Czech Republic

Deputy of the Senate, banned from entering Ukraine after the November 2014 visit to the occupied Luhansk, previously visited the occupied Crimea numerous times

Alexander Gegalchiy

Czech Republic

President of the Prague-based International Russian Award Foundation, member of the Czech delegation at the YIEF-2018

Teklay Minassie Asgedom

Eritrea

Ambassador of Eritrea to Russia, an YIEF-2018 participant, signed letter of intentions between the Sevastopol «authorities» and the adiministration of Massawa

Njabulo Nzuzo

South Africa

Secretary General of the ANC Youth League, an YIEF-2018 participant

Mitsuhiro Kimura

Japan

Leader of the far-right movement Issui-kai, an YIEF-2018 participant, previously visited the occupied Crimea

 

May 2018

Benoît Mussche

Belgium

Amateur film director, currently is making a «documentary» on life in the occupied Crimea

Victoria Tushik

Germany

Lawyer, advisor to a Bundestag deputy, came to Crimea as part of the «people’s diplomats» group

Frank Shalk

Germany

Financial advisor, came to Crimea as part of the «people’s diplomats»

Kai Konrad

Germany

Came to Crimea as part of the «people’s diplomats» group

Nikolai Uryvsky

Germany

President of the Eurasian Society, came to Crimea as part of the «people’s diplomats» group, previously visited Crimea numerous times

Andreas Kozak

Germany

Construction engineer, leader of the «people’s diplomats» delegation to the occupied Crimea

Siegfried Bauer

Germany

Conductor of the Ludwigsburg symphony orchestra, professor, member of the Ludwigsburg delegation to Yevpatoria, took part in the concert Music as the Bridge Between Yevpatoria and Ludwigsburg

Waltraud Bauer

Germany

Musician, educator, member of the Ludwigsburg delegation to Yevpatoria

Nelle Grillmaier

Germany

Member of the Ludwigsburg delegation to Yevpatoria

Karsten Lohmann

Germany

Musician of the Ludwigsburg symphony orchestra, member of the Ludwigsburg delegation to Yevpatoria

Ulrich Hebenstreit

Germany

Chair of the Friends of Yevpatoria society, member of the Ludwigsburg delegation to Yevpatoria

Dorothee Laun

Germany

Musician of the Ludwigsburg symphony orchestra, member of the Ludwigsburg delegation to Yevpatoria

Simona Miller

Germany

Musician of the Ludwigsburg symphony orchestra, member of the Ludwigsburg delegation to Yevpatoria

Mariya Romanova

Spain

Self-proclaimed «Head of the Russian Imperial House» in excile, a public activist

Georgy Romanov

Spain

Self-proclaimed «His Imperial Highness the Sovereign Heir Crown Prince» in excile

Mirko Preatoni

Italy

President of the Sycre company, visited the memorial to the Sardinian kingdom soldiers who fell at the first Siege of Sevastopol in 1854-1855

 

Pierre Federico Locco

Italy

Russia-based employee of the Sycre company, visited the memorial to the Sardinian kingdom soldiers who fell at the first Siege of Sevastopol in 1854-1855

Ezio Petrini

Italy

Representative of Army Bersaglieri, an association in memory of Alessandro La Marmorathe, a descendant of the General Major Alessandro La Marmorathe, visited the memorial to the Sardinian kingdom soldiers who fell at the first Siege of Sevastopol in 1854-1855

Diego Montrone

Italy

Musician, visited the memorial to the Sardinian kingdom soldiers who fell at the first Siege of Sevastopol in 1854-1855

 

Dario Angaroni

Italy

Social medicine entrepreneur, visited the memorial to the Sardinian kingdom soldiers who fell at the first Siege of Sevastopol in 1854-1855

Vang Hi Ching

China

Entrepreneur, member of the Zinoviev club, considers investment options into the Crimean fisheries

Eric Le Disse

France

Mayor of Marignane, signed the agreement on the fraternal relations with Yevpatoriya, previously visited the occupied Crimea

Veronique Pradel

France

Deputy mayor of Marignane on Early Education, met with the Yevpatoriya «authorities»

Huber Fayar

France

Head of the «Representative Center of the DPR in France,» met with the Yevpatoriya «authorities»

Dmitry Kornilov

France

Descendant of Admiral Vladimir Kornilov, visited Sevastopol for the first time as part of the documentary film festival Won Together

Jiri Nestaval

Czech Repiblic

President, Czech-Middle Asian Chamber of Commerce, met with the Simferopol «authorities,» previously visited the occupied Crimea

Goran Paskaljević

Serbia

Film Director, participant of the Golden Knight Cinema Forum

Ivana Zigon

Serbia

Actress, participant of the Golden Knight Cinema Forum

Riad Haddad

Syria

Ambassador of Syria to the RF, an YIEF-2018 participant

Regis Tremblay

US

Film Director, met with the Yalta «authorities» and the public, previously visited the occupied Crimea

 

* * *

The monitoring of the violations of the international sanctions against Russia and the legal regime of the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea is supported by the European Program Initiative of the Renaissance International Foundation. The position of Renaissance International Foundation may not reflect the opinion of the authors.



