by Daniil KHMELNIK, BlackSeaNews

Translated by Tetyana Puchkova

All in all, between February and May 2018, we have identified 231 foreigners who have illegally visited the occupied Crimea.

The number of the foreigner visits to the occupied Crimea in February-May 2018.

During that time, most of the visitors to the occupied peninsula were German citizens. Over the four months, we have identified 30 Germans who illegally visited Crimea.

The peninsula was most popular among the members of the German right-wing populist party Alternative for Germany (AdG). In February, the so-called. «delegation» of eight AdG representatives in the land parliaments arrived to Crimea. Despite all the hoopla the visit caused in the Kremlin mass media, in truth, it had a largely private nature and was partially paid for by the host country — the German national cultural autonomy in the occupied Crimea. In Germany itself, the initiative of these local politicians provoked outrage not only from the federal government, but also from the AdG leadership itself.

In March, members of the same German party were noticed in Crimea again, this time, as "international observers" in the illegal Russian presidential elections there. The AdG representatives also didn’t miss the Yalta International Economic Forum in April.

Two German citizens of the Russian origin, Nellie Schultz and Nikolai Uryvsky, deserve special attention. For Uryvsky, who calls himself a representative of a certain Eurasian Society, that was not the first visit to the occupied Crimea. For instance, he was a participant of the 2017 Yalta IV «Peace Forum.» In March 2018, Uryski and Schultz brought to Crimea a group of 17 German schoolchildren to participate in the «Russian-German Children's Diplomacy Day» within the framework of the «Academy of Children's Diplomacy.» This project was started by the German national-cultural autonomy in Yalta in September 2016 in cooperation with School No. 1. As reported by the Crimean media, «the project has launched the School of Young People's Diplomats, held the language clubs season and established communication and friendly connections with Germany’s public organizations.»

The German school group in the occupied Crimea. March 27, 2018. Photo by crimea.ria.ru.

In May, although that time a certain Andreas Kozak was named the group leader, Uryvsky brought to the Crimea another group «people's diplomats» with the customary assurances of eternal friendship and abstract promises of cooperation in all areas.

One more group of German citizens who visited the occupied Crimea consisted of the members of the Ludwigsburg-Yevpatoria Friendship Society and musicians of the Ludwigsburg symphony orchestra. In Yevpatoria, Ludwigsburg’s sister city, the German musicians conducted a symphonic music concert.

But the record in the number of visits to the occupied Crimea over the period of the BSNews monitoring certainly belongs to Germany’s Andreas Maurer. This scandalous Head of the Left (Die Linke) faction in the Quakenbrück City Council came to the peninsula in August 2017 as part of the «German delegation», in October of the same year — as part of the «Norwegian delegation», in November he was a member of the «Friends of Crimea Forum», in March 2018 — an «international observer» in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea and in April he could not miss the «Yalta International Economic Forum».

Among foreigners who have been frequenting Crimea is also Mr. Weber from Norway, who, just like Uryvsky, has been promoting the «people's diplomacy». They are not the first time to come to the occupied Crimea - the «Norwegian delegation» in October 2017, Putin's election in Crimea in March 2018, «Yalta International Economic Forum» in April.

In May 2018 the occupied peninsula was visited by another colorful character — Maria Romanova, a permanent resident of Spain who calls herself a «Grand Duchess» and «the Head of the Russian Imperial House» and her son Georgi Romanov — «His Imperial Highness the Sovereign Heir Crown Prince». Not surprisingly, far from all the descendants of the Romanovs agree with such positioning... Nevertheless, Maria Romanova is deeply loved by the Russian media for her generous promises that the West will recognize the legitimacy of the Crimean occupation and for her advocacy of the matter. However, by now, even the fanatic adherents of the «Russian world» start raising public doubts in these promises. For example, the former «Prosecutor General» of the occupied Crimea, Natalia Poklonskaya, who in 2014 received the «St. Anastasia Female Imperial Medal» from Maria Romanova's hands in commemoration of the Crimea aссession to Russia, has later called Maria and Georgy Romanov «traveling salesmen with fuzzy goals» and «the sons of lieutenant Schmidt» — a reference to the unsophisticated scam artists from the popular Soviet novel The Golden Calf — and their visit to the Crimea «self-promotion», the opinion that has cost Natalia the medal…

Georgi and Maria Romanov on June 1, 2018, the day of the tourist season start in Feodosia.

Another frequent guest in Crimea is the Italian Stefano Valdeghamberi, a deputy of the regional parliament of the Veneto region. Under his belt he already has the above-mentioned Friends of Crimea Forum, the presidential elections and the Yalta International Economic Forum.

Overall, we have identified 21 persons from Italy, which in the number of citizens who visited the occupied Crimea makes it second only to Germany.

Four Italian citizens visited the agrarian forum AgroExpoCrime in Yalta in February as representatives of the agro-industrial complex of the Italian region Veneto (Venice). And, of course, despite the fact that the visit was supposedly business-like, both the guests and the occupants kept emphasizing that «the Italian region of Veneto «was the first to demand the recognition of the Crimean referendum by the Italian authorities». As reported by Russian media, that was the «delegation’s» second visit to the Yalta forum.

Another Italian «delegation» of two people visited Yalta. For one of them, Rinaldo Vincentini, it is the third trip to the occupied peninsula.

In May, a group of Italian citizens visited the Mount Gasfort memorial to the Sardinian kingdom soldiers who fell at the first Siege of Sevastopol in 1854-1855. The memorial stands on the site of the Crimean War Italian military cemetery destroyed in the World War II. The Italians planned to restore the military cemetery on Gasfort, lay out a park there and erect a monument to the Russian-Italian friendship. However, the later was not meant to be, as the event had not been coordinated with the Sevastopol’s «government». So, the Italians and the «deputies» of the Sevastopol «Legislative Assembly» just laid flowers at the memorial.

The next most numerous group came from Syria and mostly consisted of YIEF-2018 participants — 81 people, of which we have recognized 14. The group included businessmen, journalists and members of the current government. The occupants proudly claim more than 3,200 forum participants from 70 countries. In 2018, the forum focused on Syria and the African countries. The invaders have openly stated that they «specifically welcomed the participation of the small countries representatives in the YIEF. The reason is that the UN General Assembly has «adopted anti-Russia and anti-Crimea resolutions, but the small countries were neutral». Africa was represented by various public figures and politicians from Benin, Congo, Zimbabwe, Chad, Eritrea and South Africa.

According to the official announcement, the forum had resulted in over 100 contracts and agreements with a total worth of more than 160 billion rubles. The outcomes seem even more impressive than in 2017, when more than 30 contracts and agreements totaling 100 billion rubles had been claimed. However, a year later, only three of those have made it to the implementation stage…

Other Syrian visitors were crew members of the ships that despite the sanctions regime, called at the ports of Crimea. They were identified thanks to the PSB-News investigation.

The Syrian Economy Minister, Mohammad Samer al-Khalil, and members of the Syrian delegation at the Livadiya Palace, April 21, 2018. Photo from forumyalta2018.tassphoto.com

Besides the YIEF, the IVth media forum Journalists of Muslim Countries for Partnership Between Civilizations, was also held in Yalta that same month. According to the invaders, 60 journalists from Russia, Albania, Bangladesh, Egypt, Iraq, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Lebanon, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Morocco took part in it. We have managed to identify 18 of those.

A group of 13 young people, mostly students, arrived to the occupied Crimea in March as part of the forum Russia — a Country of Opportunities, held in Moscow on March 13-16. The forum participants also visited the Sevastopol polling stations of the illegal in Crimea presidential elections.

The mayor and vice-mayor of the French city Marignane came to Yevpatoria to establish the sister-city ties. In the agreement, the twin-city relations have been delicately called the «inter-municipal cooperation». At the same time, the French Foreign Ministry declared the agreement a violation of the international law. «Our position is clear: the signing of the agreement of the Marignane municipality does not reflect the position of the French government. Also, the participation of French elected officials in the ceremony is their personal initiative that we regret», stated the representative of the French Foreign Ministry.

The Marignane representatives in Yevpatoria on May 14, 2018

Another «delegation» worth mentioning is that of six Czech citizens, including Senate deputy Jaroslav Doubrava, Parliament deputy Zdeněk Ondráček, deputy chairman of the Communist Party Josef Skala, chairman of the Czech Union of Fighters for Freedom Jaroslav Vodička, activist Elena Vichanova and publicist Zharko Jovanovic. The reason these figures aren’t yet in our list is because the photos of the senator surrounded by the Russian military men signed «Visit to Crimea» were taken in... Volgograd, Russia…

February 2018 Tony Kevin Australia Former Australian Ambassador to Poland and Cambodia Nahmad Abyev Azerbaijan Captain of the seven-time violator of the Crimea sanctions regime, dry cargo tanker KAPTAN Serge Fokas Benin President of the non-profit organization House of Africa, visited the occupied Crimea as part of the Benin «delegation» Georges Bada Benin The Mayor of Abomey-Kalavi, ex-deputy of the Benin's parliament, visited the occupied Crimea as part of the Benin «delegation» Roger Beckamp Germany Member of the Land Parliament of North Rhine-Westphalia (the «Alternative for Germany» party), visited the occupied Crimea as part of the German «delegation» Laatsch Harald Germany Member of the Berlin Parliament (the «Alternative for Germany» party), visited the occupied Crimea as part of the German «delegation» Blex Christian Germany Member of the Land Parliament of North Rhine-Westphalia (the «Alternative for Germany» party), visited the occupied Crimea as part of the German «delegation» Nick Vogel Germany Member of the Land Parliament of North Rhine-Westphalia (the «Alternative for Germany» party), visited the occupied Crimea as part of the German «delegation» Seifen Helmut Germany Member of the Land Parliament of North Rhine-Westphalia (the «Alternative for Germany» party), visited the occupied Crimea as part of the German «delegation» Hugh Bronson Germany Member of the Berlin Parliament (the «Alternative for Germany» party), visited the occupied Crimea as part of the German «delegation» Eugen Schmidt Germany Member of the «Alternative for Germany» party, visited the occupied Crimea as part of the German «delegation» Rainer Balzer Germany Member of the «Alternative for Germany» party, visited the occupied Crimea as part of the German «delegation» Gunnar Lindermann Germany Member of the «Alternative for Germany» party, visited the occupied Crimea as part of the German «delegation» Mahmoud Elberrawy Egypt Crew member of RANDA, ship-violator of the Crimea sanctions Emanuele Cisi Italy Italian saxophonist, professor of the Turin Conservatory and organizer of the largest in Europe Turin Jazz Festival, gave solo concerts in the occupied Crimea Eliseo Bertolasi Italy Doctor of Anthropological Sciences, entrepreneur, founder of the Russian-Italian company Agrovenation, participant of the VIth Agrarian Forum AgroExpoKrym, visited the VIIth International Furniture Exhibition in Crimea in 2016 Palmarino Zoccatelli Italy Vice-president of the Veneto-Russia Association, participant of the VIth Agrarian Forum AgroExpoKrym Rinaldo Vicentini Italy Italian architect, member of the Italian «delegation» from the city of Rovigo, repeatedly visited the occupied Crimea Marino Parmigiani Italy Member of the Italian «delegation» from the city of Rovigo Alberto Magagna Italy Representative of the Albrigi firm, participant of the VIth Agrarian Forum AgroExpoKrym Fausto Faccia Italy Representative of the Faccia Technology firm, participant of the VIth Agrarian Forum AgroExpoKrym Ziad Kheder Syria Captain of the violator of the Crimea sanctions regime, dry cargo ship LAODICEA Khalil Bkbachi Syria Captain of the violator of the Crimea sanctions regime, dry cargo ship RANDA Raed Taearh Syria Captain of the violator of the Crimea sanctions regime, dry cargo ship RAINBOW H William Alsayd Syria Crew member of RANDA, ship-violator of the Crimea sanctions Ali Abass Syria Crew member of RANDA, ship-violator of the Crimea sanctions Mustafa Deeb Syria Crew member of RANDA, ship-violator of the Crimea sanctions

March 2018 Ehlas Tamim Mohammed Afghanistan The head of the Afghan youth movement, the general director of the Lissantorg firm in Moscow, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea Vanya Dobreva Bulgaria MP of the 41st and 42nd convocations, ex-Deputy Minister of Education, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in Russia in the occupied Crimea Lais Vitória Cunha de Aguiar Brazil Student of theUniversidade de Brasília, participant of the Forum Russia — the Country of Opportunities in Sevastopol Clive Jones UK Singer, gave two concerts in Simferopol Mohamed Al-Hamali UK Served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in Russia in the occupied Crimea Qang Huynh Duc Vietnam Student of the Vietnam Central Railroad College, participant of the Forum Russia — the Country of Opportunities in Sevastopol Nikolai Uryvskyi Germany Representative of the so-called «Eurasian Society», founder of the Russian community of Hamburg, brought German children to the occupied Crimea during the Days of the Russian-German children's «people's diplomacy», also visited Crimea in October 2017 Nelly Schulz Germany Representative of the Augsbyrg youth organization Svetlyachok. As part of the Russian-German Children's People's Diplomacy Days, brought German minors to the occupied Crimea Artur Leier Germany A native of the Russian Federation, German journalist and public figure, member of the German pro-Russian political party Left ("Die Link»), participant of the Forum Russia — the Country of Opportunities in Sevastopol Ulrich Oehme Germany An Alternative for Germany deputy, Served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in Russia in the occupied Crimea Andreas Maurer Germany German politician and public figure, Chairman of the faction in the City Council of Quakenbrück, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea, has repeatedly visited the Russia-occupied Crimea Lars Borndau Hollender Denmark Former employee of the OSCE missions, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea, has repeatedly visited the Russia-occupied Crimea Ali Mahmoud Elnaggar Egypt Crew member of the three-times Crimea sanctions regime violator, dry cargo ship RAINBOW H Mohammed Abd Ellateef Egypt Participant of the Forum Russia — the Country of Opportunities in Sevastopol Mariya Olshanskaya Israel Served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea Diana Lutsker Israel Served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea Mohammad Qardan Jordan Student, participant of the Forum Russia — the Country of Opportunities in Sevastopol Yurii Chuguyev Spain A Spanish composer of Russian origin. Has performed in Crimea a number of times Roma Monfa Narciss Spain Served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea Diego Gulien Perez Spain Served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea Javi de Lara Spain Employee of the Universidad de Castilla-La Mancha, participant of the Forum «Russia — the Country of Opportunities» in Sevastopol Enrique Javier Refoyo Acedo Spain Member of the Spanish association East-Solidarity-Donbass, political scientist, translator, member of the Katehon analytical center, participant of the Forum Russia — the Country of Opportunities in Sevastopol Marco Marsilli Italy Employee of the Portuguese Center for International Studies, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea Stefano Valdegamberi Italy Deputy of the Veneto regional parliament, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea, visited the previously occupied Crimea in November and April 2017 Greta Panettieri Italy Jazz singer, performed in Simferopol and Sevastopol as part of her «Russian tour» Dimitris Liatsos Cyprus Bureau Chief of the Greece State Television, Doctor of Philology, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea Sofokli Sofoklis Yanni Cyprus J.D., diplomat, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea Skevi Kukuma Cyprus Deputry of the Cyprus Parliament, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea Elias Demetriou Cyprus Served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea Ivan Cruz Colombia Student of the St.Thomas University, participant of the Forum Russia — the Country of Opportunities in Sevastopol Alexander Gaponenko Latvia Co-chairman of the Joint Congress of Russian Communities of Latvia, President of the Institute for European Studies, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea Nishan Selvarajah Malaysia An activist involved in investment projects, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea Hendrick Weber Norway Head of the People Diplomacy Norway, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea, earlier visited the occupied Crimea in 2015 and 2017 Matte Weber Norway Journalist, spouse of Hendrick Weber, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea, earlier visited the occupied Crimea in 2015 and 2017 Muhammad Ibrahim Khan Pakistan Director of the Green Pakistan National Project, participant of the Forum Russia — the Country of Opportunities in Sevastopol Absa Komal Pakistan Journalist, TV personality, participant of the Forum Russia — the Country of Opportunities in Sevastopol Dragana Trifković Serbia Political scientist, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea Slaviša Ristic Serbia MP from the Zubin Potoc municipality, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea Marija Janjušević Serbia MP of the National Assembly of Serbia from Dveri, the right-wing political party. Served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea Djordje Petrovic Serbia Employee of the University of Kragujevac, participant of the Forum Russia — the Country of Opportunities in Sevastopol Kline Preston US Chair of the NGO Institute for Progress Through Law, Head of the Law Firm, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea Gilbert Doctorow US Co-founder of the American Committee for East-West Accord (ACEWA), served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea Joshua Yaffa US The New Yorker reporter, follows the courts in the occupied Crimea Güler Nesrin Kocaman Turkey Participant of the Forum Russia — the Country of Opportunities in Sevastopol Daria Skippari-Smirnov Finland Head of the Russia-Finland Friendship Association, visited Crimea as part of the «Finnish delegation» Johan Bäckman Finland Eero Hult Finland Served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea Nocolas Charras France A political science of Russian origin, participant of the Forum Russia — the Country of Opportunities in Sevastopol Jacques Myard France Mayor of Maisons-Laffitte, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea Jérôme Lambert France Member of the Socialist Party, nephew of former PM François Mitterrand,

served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea Ulf Axel Herman Grönlund Sweden Former of the St.Catherine’s church in St.Petersburg; has long-established bussiness in Russia, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea Alexander Grönlund Sweden Son of Ulf Axel Herman Grönlund. Served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea Daniel Christopher Wallander Sweden Conductor, an alum of St.Petersburg Conservatory, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea

April 2018 Erwin Thoma Austria A construction and lumber businessman, visited Crimea as part of the «People's Diplomacy» project. Earlier, already visited the Russia-occupied Crimea Detlef Wimmer Austria Deputy Mayor of Lintz, an YIEF-2018 participant, earlier visited Crimea on numerous occasions Alexander Petrets Austria Employee of the Institute of Structural Development, the YIEF-2018 participant, David Kainrath Austria Employee of the Association of Local Enterprises Austria Barbara Kramer Austria Businesswoman, an YIEF-2018 participant Alfred Kramer Austria Businessman, an YIEF-2018 participant Behnam Gurbanzade Azerbaijan Deputy Chairman of the Board of Sberbank of Russia and ex-head of the Islamic Finance Department of the International Bank of Azerbaijan, participant of the IVth forum Journalists of Muslim Countries for Partnership Between Civilizations in Yalta Mizanur Rahman Khan Bangladesh Co-editor of the The Daily Prothom Alo, participant of the IVth Yalta forum Journalists of Muslim Countries for Partnership Between Civilizations Shuprova Tasneem Bangladesh Writer, journalist and editor of the DhakaTribune, participant of the IVth Yalta forum Journalists of Muslim Countries for Partnership Between Civilizations Georges Bada Benin Mayor of Abomey-Calavi, an YIEF-2018 participant, earlier visited the occupied Crimea Gerard Florent Akpakun Benin Member of the Africa House NGO, an YIEF-2018 participant Serge Phocas Odunlami Benin Head of the Africa House NGO, an YIEF-2018 participant, earlier visited the occupied Crimea Frank Creyelman Belgium Municipal adviser to the right-wing party Flemish Interest, an YIEF-2018 participant Peter Vergauwen Belgium Trade consultant at the port of Antwerpen, owner of the Flanders Maritime Port Services, an YIEF-2018 participant Christian Verougstraete Belgium Politician, an YIEF-2018 participant Hristo Marinov Bulgaria Chair of the National Unity Foundation, member of the Attaka nationalist party, an YIEF-2018 participant Milush Milushev Bulgaria Representative of the Bulgarian Military Union NGO, member of the nationalist Attaka party, an YIEF-2018 participant, earlier already visited the occupied Crimea Yavor Notev Bulgaria Vice Chairperson of the National Assembly of Bulgaria, member of the Attaka nationalist party, an YIEF-2018 participant Ivan Marazov Bulgaria Public figure, an YIEF-2018 participant Volen Siderov Bulgaria Journalist and politician, leader of the Attaka nationalist party, an YIEF-2018 participant Boris Anzov Bulgaria Journalist, an YIEF-2018 participant Henrique Domingues Brazil Student of the Comércio Exterior na FATEC Zona Leste, Deputy Secretary of the PCdoB GRU, an YIEF-2018 participant Joseph Butore Burundi Vice-President of Burundi, an YIEF-2018 participant Bill Etheridge UK EU Parliament deputy, representative of the UK Independence Party, an YIEF-2018 participant Neil Clark UK Journalist, blogger, an YIEF-2018 participant Andreas Maurer Germany Head of the Left (Die Linke) faction in the Quakenbrück City Council, an YIEF-2018 participant, previously visited the occupied Crimea numerous times Marcus Fronmayer Germany Bundestag deputy from the AfD party, an YIEF-2018 participant Waldemar Gerdt Germany AfD deputy, an YIEF-2018 participant Robbi Shlundt Germany AfD deputy, an YIEF-2018 participant Gunnar Lindermann Germany Berlin Parliament deputy from AfD, an YIEF-2018 participant, previously visited the occupied Crimea Eugen Schmidt Germany AfD member, an YIEF-2018 participant, previously visited the occupied Crimea Richard Gretzinger Germany Retired, together with the AfD members, attended the YIEF-2018 Stefan T. Keuter Germany AfD member, deputy from Essen of the Bundestag of the 19th convocation, an YIEF-2018 participant Ilias Metoikidis Greece Vice Chair of the Greek-Russian Alliance, an YIEF-2018 participant Pavlos Christus Greece Retired Leutenant General of the Greek Air Force, Chair of the Friends of Crimea society in Greece, an YIEF-2018 participant, previously visited the occupied Crimea numerous times Kostas Isihos Greece Former Deputy Minister of National Defense, an YIEF-2018 participant El Pontios Greece Singer, participant of the Crimean Lighthouse 2.0 festival Anatoly Bibilov Georgia Head of the unrecognized South Ossetia, an YIEF-2018 participant, previously visited the occupied Crimea Dmitry Medoyev Georgia Minister of Foreign Affairs of the self-proclaimed South Ossetia «state,» an YIEF-2018 participant, previously visited the occupied Crimea Arthur Mikvabiya Georgia Former Prime Minister of the self-proclaimed South Ossetia «state», an YIEF-2018 participant, previously visited the occupied Crimea Adgur Ardzimba Georgia Minister of Economy of the self-proclaimed Abkhazia «state», an YIEF-2018 Cristopher Mutsvangva Zimbabwe Special advisor to the President of Zimbabwe, an YIEF-2018 participant Mahmoud Elberrawy Egypt Crew member of RANDA, ship-violator of the Crimea sanctions Essam Mohamed Abouelnasr Egypt Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Al Ahbar newspaper, participant of the IVthe forum Journalists of Muslim Countries for Partnership Between Civilizations Hamdy Handal El Sayed Mohamed Egypt VP of the Al-Gumhuriya newspaper, participant of the IVthe forum Journalists of Muslim Countries for Partnership Between Civilizations Gamil Mohamed Said Mohamed Afifi Egypt Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Al-Akram newspaper, participant of the IVthe forum Journalists of Muslim Countries for Partnership Between Civilizations Nourhan El Sheikh Egypt Professor of political science, University of Cairo, participant of the IVthe forum Journalists of Muslim Countries for Partnership Between Civilizations Samaa Soliman Egypt Foreign relations expert at the Information and Decision Support Center of the Cabinet of Ministers of Egypt, participant of the IVthe forum Journalists of Muslim Countries for Partnership Between Civilizations Kotwani Manoj (Sammy) India Honorary President of the Moscow-based Indian Business Alliance, an YIEF-2018 participant Hriday Sarma India Chief business strategist of Relex Blockchain, an YIEF-2018 participant Ravi Navlani India Director of Surya Group, an YIEF-2018 participant Purnima Anand India President of the BRICS International Forum and International Federation of Indo-Russian Youth Clubs, an YIEF-2018 participant Kartika Sari Indonesia Chief executive editor of the Rakyat Merdeka Daily, participant of the IVthe forum Journalists of Muslim Countries for Partnership Between Civilizations Shehab Makahaleh Jordan Director of the Geostrategic Media Center, political observer, participant of the IVthe forum Journalists of Muslim Countries for Partnership Between Civilizations Elgishan Nabil Jordan Deputy of the Jordanian National Assembly, participant of the IVthe forum Journalists of Muslim Countries for Partnership Between Civilizations Watheq Al-Hashimi Iraq Director of the Baghdad-based Iraqi Group for Strategic Studies, currently a fellow at the Washington-based International Center for Journalists sponsored by the exchange of the US Embassy in Baghdad,

participant of the IVthe forum Journalists of Muslim Countries for Partnership Between Civilizations Emad Abshenas Iran Political and economic analyst, participant of the IVthe forum Journalists of Muslim Countries for Partnership Between Civilizations Birgitta Jónsdóttir Iceland Founder of the Pirate Party, Head of the International Modern Media Institute, an YIEF-2018 participant Rinaldo Vicentini Italy Architect, previously visited the occupied Crimea Manuel Vescovi Italy Senator, an YIEF-2018 participant Vito Comencini Italy Deputy of the Chamber of Deputies, an YIEF-2018 participant Roberto Ciambetti Italy President of the Regional Council of Veneto, an YIEF-2018 participant Javier Hurtado Mira Italy President of the Democrat Youth Community of Europe, an YIEF-2018 participant Stefano Valdegamberi Italy Deputy of the Regional Council of Veneto, an YIEF-2018 participant, previously visited the occupied Crimea numerous times Valentina Pogolsa Italy Representative of the Marmi Corradini Group, participant of the IXth Construction Forum in Yalta Eliseo Bertolasi Italy Anthropologist, businessman, founder of the Agrovenetia firm, participant of the IXth Construction Forum in Yalta, previously visited the occupied Crimea Roberto Perantoni Italy Entrepreneur, representative of the SMARTQ Technology company, participant of the IXth Construction Forum in Yalta Michele Veggian Italy Entrepreneur, representative of the Evotek company, participant of the IXth Construction Forum in Yalta Alexandros Tsopozidis Cyprus Singer, participant of the Crimean Lighthouse 2.0 festival Ge Ji Li China Head of the Russia-Eastern Europe-Central Asia exchange and cooperation society, an YIEF-2018 participant, previously visited the occupied Crimea numerous times Huan Zhang China Founder of Head of the Daex Blockchain Group Limited, an YIEF-2018 participant Jean-Claude Mokeni Ataningamu Congo Politician, an YIEF-2018 participant Ernesto Guevara Cuba Son of the Cuban revolutionary Ernesto «Che» Guevara, attended the opening of the archival exhibit devoted to his father Samira Frimesh Kuweit Reporter of the weekly Al-Nahar, participant of the IVthe forum Journalists of Muslim Countries for Partnership Between Civilizations Mako Mohale Lesotho Government member, an YIEF-2018 participant Abdullah Jabri Lebanon Editor-in-chief of the Ath-Thabat newspaper, participant of the IVthe forum Journalists of Muslim Countries for Partnership Between Civilizations Mariko Oumar Mali Deputy of the National Assembly, co-founder and Secretary General of the communist party Solidarité Africaine Pour la Démocratie et l’indépendance, an YIEF-2018 participant Claudia Corichi García Mexico Deputy of the LXIII Legislature of the Mexican Congress, an YIEF-2018 participant Umaru Abdurrahman Niger Deputy of the National Assembly, an YIEF-2018 participant Tanimun Umarou Niger Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, an YIEF-2018 participant Hendrik Weber Norway Head of the association of the «people diplomats», an YIEF-2018 participant, previously visited the occupied Crimea numerous times Jacek Wilk Poland Sejm deputy, an YIEF-2018 participant Ljubisa Jukic Serbia A project designer and head engineer of the Tavrida freeway service zones construction, an YIEF-2018 participant Boško Obradović Serbia Head of the Dveri movement, an YIEF-2018 participant, previously visited the occupied Crimea Dragana Trifkovic Serbia Political scientist, an YIEF-2018 participant, previously visited the occupied Crimea Alaa Ebrahim Syria Journalist, security and economics expert, an YIEF-2018 participant Zuheir Herbeck Syria Head of the group of businessmen of the Middle Eastern countries, an YIEF-2018 participant Ibrahim Khodr al-Salem Syria Governor of the Latakia province, an YIEF-2018 participant Mohammad Samer al-Khalil Syria Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade, an YIEF-2018 participant Samer Hassan Syria Head of the Russian-Syrian Business Council, an YIEF-2018 participant Salem Abdel Munem Syria Head of the Moscow Bureau of the Al Mayadeen TV channel, an YIEF-2018 participant Riad Haddad Syria Syrian Ambassador to the RF, an YIEF-2018 participant Jamal Ad-Dain Kanbara Syria Secretary of the Russian-Syrian Business Council, an YIEF-2018 participant Zuhair Khzeim Syria The General Director of the Military Housing Establishment, an YIEF-2018 participant Rania Bassad Syria Head of the department of the Administrative Development and Informatics of the Ministry of Communication and Technology, an YIEF-2018 participant Mohamed Gerodier Syria Director for Planning at the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, an YIEF-2018 participant Fares Al-Shehabi Syria Chair of the Syrian Union of Chambers of Industry, an YIEF-2018 participant Ziad Suleiman Syria Ján Čarnogursky Slovakia Former Prime Minister of Slovakia and the former chairman of the Christian Democratic Movement, Chairman of the Slovak-Russian Association, an YIEF-2018 participant, previously visited the occupied Crimea numerous times Mohamed Elnour Sudan Journalist of the Al Ilyaf newspaper, participant of the IVth forum Journalists of Muslim Countries for Partnership Between Civilizations Julian Henry Lowenfeld US Poet, playwright, trial lawyer, composer, and translator, an YIEF-2018 participant Caleb Maupin US Journalist and political analyst, an YIEF-2018 participant Abdelaziz Messaoudi Tunisia Member of the Al-Massar party leadership, an YIEF-2018 participant, previously visited the occupied Crimea Hakan Aksay Turkey Journalist, participant of the IVth forum Journalists of Muslim Countries for Partnership Between Civilizations Eray Celebi Turkey Chief news director at the Ulusal TV channel, participant of the IVth forum Journalists of Muslim Countries for Partnership Between Civilizations Seda Akyüz Turkey Journalist of the Aydınlık newspaper, participant of the IVth forum Journalists of Muslim Countries for Partnership Between Civilizations Ünver Sel Turkey Head of the pro-Russian Federation of the Crimean Tatar Cultural Organizations of Turkey, an YIEF-2018 participant, previously visited the occupied Crimea Armi Garcia Philippines Honorary Consul of the RF in the Philippines, an YIEF-2018 participant Nicolas Bay France Deputy of the EU Parliament, VP of the National Front party, an YIEF-2018 participant Jacques Sapir France Head of the Centre d'études des modes d'industrialisation, an YIEF-2018 participant Nicolas Dhuicq France Mayor of Brienne-le-Château, an YIEF-2018 participant, previously visited the occupied Crimea Thierry Mariani France Member of the French National Assembly, VP of the Association Dialogue Franco Russe, an YIEF-2018 participant, previously visited the occupied Crimea Juliennes Roshedi France Representative of the National Youth Foundation, an YIEF-2018 participant Adjedum Uaddai Chad Head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Chad National Assembly, an YIEF-2018 participant Abakar Outman Chad Head of the Budget Control Committee of the Chad National Assembly, an YIEF-2018 participant Jaromir Kohlíček Czech Republic Deputy of the EU Parliament, an YIEF-2018 participant, previously visited the occupied Crimea numerous times Jaroslav Doubrava Czech Republic Deputy of the Senate, banned from entering Ukraine after the November 2014 visit to the occupied Luhansk, previously visited the occupied Crimea numerous times Alexander Gegalchiy Czech Republic President of the Prague-based International Russian Award Foundation, member of the Czech delegation at the YIEF-2018 Teklay Minassie Asgedom Eritrea Ambassador of Eritrea to Russia, an YIEF-2018 participant, signed letter of intentions between the Sevastopol «authorities» and the adiministration of Massawa Njabulo Nzuzo South Africa Secretary General of the ANC Youth League, an YIEF-2018 participant Mitsuhiro Kimura Japan Leader of the far-right movement Issui-kai, an YIEF-2018 participant, previously visited the occupied Crimea

May 2018 Benoît Mussche Belgium Amateur film director, currently is making a «documentary» on life in the occupied Crimea Victoria Tushik Germany Lawyer, advisor to a Bundestag deputy, came to Crimea as part of the «people’s diplomats» group Frank Shalk Germany Financial advisor, came to Crimea as part of the «people’s diplomats» Kai Konrad Germany Came to Crimea as part of the «people’s diplomats» group Nikolai Uryvsky Germany President of the Eurasian Society, came to Crimea as part of the «people’s diplomats» group, previously visited Crimea numerous times Andreas Kozak Germany Construction engineer, leader of the «people’s diplomats» delegation to the occupied Crimea Siegfried Bauer Germany Conductor of the Ludwigsburg symphony orchestra, professor, member of the Ludwigsburg delegation to Yevpatoria, took part in the concert Music as the Bridge Between Yevpatoria and Ludwigsburg Waltraud Bauer Germany Musician, educator, member of the Ludwigsburg delegation to Yevpatoria Nelle Grillmaier Germany Member of the Ludwigsburg delegation to Yevpatoria Karsten Lohmann Germany Musician of the Ludwigsburg symphony orchestra, member of the Ludwigsburg delegation to Yevpatoria Ulrich Hebenstreit Germany Chair of the Friends of Yevpatoria society, member of the Ludwigsburg delegation to Yevpatoria Dorothee Laun Germany Musician of the Ludwigsburg symphony orchestra, member of the Ludwigsburg delegation to Yevpatoria Simona Miller Germany Musician of the Ludwigsburg symphony orchestra, member of the Ludwigsburg delegation to Yevpatoria Mariya Romanova Spain Self-proclaimed «Head of the Russian Imperial House» in excile, a public activist Georgy Romanov Spain Self-proclaimed «His Imperial Highness the Sovereign Heir Crown Prince» in excile Mirko Preatoni Italy President of the Sycre company, visited the memorial to the Sardinian kingdom soldiers who fell at the first Siege of Sevastopol in 1854-1855 Pierre Federico Locco Italy Russia-based employee of the Sycre company, visited the memorial to the Sardinian kingdom soldiers who fell at the first Siege of Sevastopol in 1854-1855 Ezio Petrini Italy Representative of Army Bersaglieri, an association in memory of Alessandro La Marmorathe, a descendant of the General Major Alessandro La Marmorathe, visited the memorial to the Sardinian kingdom soldiers who fell at the first Siege of Sevastopol in 1854-1855 Diego Montrone Italy Musician, visited the memorial to the Sardinian kingdom soldiers who fell at the first Siege of Sevastopol in 1854-1855 Dario Angaroni Italy Social medicine entrepreneur, visited the memorial to the Sardinian kingdom soldiers who fell at the first Siege of Sevastopol in 1854-1855 Vang Hi Ching China Entrepreneur, member of the Zinoviev club, considers investment options into the Crimean fisheries Eric Le Disse France Mayor of Marignane, signed the agreement on the fraternal relations with Yevpatoriya, previously visited the occupied Crimea Veronique Pradel France Deputy mayor of Marignane on Early Education, met with the Yevpatoriya «authorities» Huber Fayar France Head of the «Representative Center of the DPR in France,» met with the Yevpatoriya «authorities» Dmitry Kornilov France Descendant of Admiral Vladimir Kornilov, visited Sevastopol for the first time as part of the documentary film festival Won Together Jiri Nestaval Czech Repiblic President, Czech-Middle Asian Chamber of Commerce, met with the Simferopol «authorities,» previously visited the occupied Crimea Goran Paskaljević Serbia Film Director, participant of the Golden Knight Cinema Forum Ivana Zigon Serbia Actress, participant of the Golden Knight Cinema Forum Riad Haddad Syria Ambassador of Syria to the RF, an YIEF-2018 participant Regis Tremblay US Film Director, met with the Yalta «authorities» and the public, previously visited the occupied Crimea

* * *

The monitoring of the violations of the international sanctions against Russia and the legal regime of the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea is supported by the European Program Initiative of the Renaissance International Foundation. The position of Renaissance International Foundation may not reflect the opinion of the authors.