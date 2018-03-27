Illegal Visits of Foreign Citizens to the Territory of the Occupied Crimea in Ferbruary-May 2018 — the Monitoring Results
|13.07.2018
|Читать на русском
|Crimea
by Daniil KHMELNIK, BlackSeaNews
Translated by Tetyana Puchkova
All in all, between February and May 2018, we have identified 231 foreigners who have illegally visited the occupied Crimea.
The number of the foreigner visits to the occupied Crimea in February-May 2018.
During that time, most of the visitors to the occupied peninsula were German citizens. Over the four months, we have identified 30 Germans who illegally visited Crimea.
The peninsula was most popular among the members of the German right-wing populist party Alternative for Germany (AdG). In February, the so-called. «delegation» of eight AdG representatives in the land parliaments arrived to Crimea. Despite all the hoopla the visit caused in the Kremlin mass media, in truth, it had a largely private nature and was partially paid for by the host country — the German national cultural autonomy in the occupied Crimea. In Germany itself, the initiative of these local politicians provoked outrage not only from the federal government, but also from the AdG leadership itself.
In March, members of the same German party were noticed in Crimea again, this time, as "international observers" in the illegal Russian presidential elections there. The AdG representatives also didn’t miss the Yalta International Economic Forum in April.
Two German citizens of the Russian origin, Nellie Schultz and Nikolai Uryvsky, deserve special attention. For Uryvsky, who calls himself a representative of a certain Eurasian Society, that was not the first visit to the occupied Crimea. For instance, he was a participant of the 2017 Yalta IV «Peace Forum.» In March 2018, Uryski and Schultz brought to Crimea a group of 17 German schoolchildren to participate in the «Russian-German Children's Diplomacy Day» within the framework of the «Academy of Children's Diplomacy.» This project was started by the German national-cultural autonomy in Yalta in September 2016 in cooperation with School No. 1. As reported by the Crimean media, «the project has launched the School of Young People's Diplomats, held the language clubs season and established communication and friendly connections with Germany’s public organizations.»
The German school group in the occupied Crimea. March 27, 2018. Photo by crimea.ria.ru.
In May, although that time a certain Andreas Kozak was named the group leader, Uryvsky brought to the Crimea another group «people's diplomats» with the customary assurances of eternal friendship and abstract promises of cooperation in all areas.
One more group of German citizens who visited the occupied Crimea consisted of the members of the Ludwigsburg-Yevpatoria Friendship Society and musicians of the Ludwigsburg symphony orchestra. In Yevpatoria, Ludwigsburg’s sister city, the German musicians conducted a symphonic music concert.
But the record in the number of visits to the occupied Crimea over the period of the BSNews monitoring certainly belongs to Germany’s Andreas Maurer. This scandalous Head of the Left (Die Linke) faction in the Quakenbrück City Council came to the peninsula in August 2017 as part of the «German delegation», in October of the same year — as part of the «Norwegian delegation», in November he was a member of the «Friends of Crimea Forum», in March 2018 — an «international observer» in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea and in April he could not miss the «Yalta International Economic Forum».
Among foreigners who have been frequenting Crimea is also Mr. Weber from Norway, who, just like Uryvsky, has been promoting the «people's diplomacy». They are not the first time to come to the occupied Crimea - the «Norwegian delegation» in October 2017, Putin's election in Crimea in March 2018, «Yalta International Economic Forum» in April.
In May 2018 the occupied peninsula was visited by another colorful character — Maria Romanova, a permanent resident of Spain who calls herself a «Grand Duchess» and «the Head of the Russian Imperial House» and her son Georgi Romanov — «His Imperial Highness the Sovereign Heir Crown Prince». Not surprisingly, far from all the descendants of the Romanovs agree with such positioning... Nevertheless, Maria Romanova is deeply loved by the Russian media for her generous promises that the West will recognize the legitimacy of the Crimean occupation and for her advocacy of the matter. However, by now, even the fanatic adherents of the «Russian world» start raising public doubts in these promises. For example, the former «Prosecutor General» of the occupied Crimea, Natalia Poklonskaya, who in 2014 received the «St. Anastasia Female Imperial Medal» from Maria Romanova's hands in commemoration of the Crimea aссession to Russia, has later called Maria and Georgy Romanov «traveling salesmen with fuzzy goals» and «the sons of lieutenant Schmidt» — a reference to the unsophisticated scam artists from the popular Soviet novel The Golden Calf — and their visit to the Crimea «self-promotion», the opinion that has cost Natalia the medal…
Georgi and Maria Romanov on June 1, 2018, the day of the tourist season start in Feodosia.
Another frequent guest in Crimea is the Italian Stefano Valdeghamberi, a deputy of the regional parliament of the Veneto region. Under his belt he already has the above-mentioned Friends of Crimea Forum, the presidential elections and the Yalta International Economic Forum.
Overall, we have identified 21 persons from Italy, which in the number of citizens who visited the occupied Crimea makes it second only to Germany.
Four Italian citizens visited the agrarian forum AgroExpoCrime in Yalta in February as representatives of the agro-industrial complex of the Italian region Veneto (Venice). And, of course, despite the fact that the visit was supposedly business-like, both the guests and the occupants kept emphasizing that «the Italian region of Veneto «was the first to demand the recognition of the Crimean referendum by the Italian authorities». As reported by Russian media, that was the «delegation’s» second visit to the Yalta forum.
Another Italian «delegation» of two people visited Yalta. For one of them, Rinaldo Vincentini, it is the third trip to the occupied peninsula.
In May, a group of Italian citizens visited the Mount Gasfort memorial to the Sardinian kingdom soldiers who fell at the first Siege of Sevastopol in 1854-1855. The memorial stands on the site of the Crimean War Italian military cemetery destroyed in the World War II. The Italians planned to restore the military cemetery on Gasfort, lay out a park there and erect a monument to the Russian-Italian friendship. However, the later was not meant to be, as the event had not been coordinated with the Sevastopol’s «government». So, the Italians and the «deputies» of the Sevastopol «Legislative Assembly» just laid flowers at the memorial.
The next most numerous group came from Syria and mostly consisted of YIEF-2018 participants — 81 people, of which we have recognized 14. The group included businessmen, journalists and members of the current government. The occupants proudly claim more than 3,200 forum participants from 70 countries. In 2018, the forum focused on Syria and the African countries. The invaders have openly stated that they «specifically welcomed the participation of the small countries representatives in the YIEF. The reason is that the UN General Assembly has «adopted anti-Russia and anti-Crimea resolutions, but the small countries were neutral». Africa was represented by various public figures and politicians from Benin, Congo, Zimbabwe, Chad, Eritrea and South Africa.
According to the official announcement, the forum had resulted in over 100 contracts and agreements with a total worth of more than 160 billion rubles. The outcomes seem even more impressive than in 2017, when more than 30 contracts and agreements totaling 100 billion rubles had been claimed. However, a year later, only three of those have made it to the implementation stage…
Other Syrian visitors were crew members of the ships that despite the sanctions regime, called at the ports of Crimea. They were identified thanks to the PSB-News investigation.
The Syrian Economy Minister, Mohammad Samer al-Khalil, and members of the Syrian delegation at the Livadiya Palace, April 21, 2018. Photo from forumyalta2018.tassphoto.com
Besides the YIEF, the IVth media forum Journalists of Muslim Countries for Partnership Between Civilizations, was also held in Yalta that same month. According to the invaders, 60 journalists from Russia, Albania, Bangladesh, Egypt, Iraq, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Lebanon, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Morocco took part in it. We have managed to identify 18 of those.
A group of 13 young people, mostly students, arrived to the occupied Crimea in March as part of the forum Russia — a Country of Opportunities, held in Moscow on March 13-16. The forum participants also visited the Sevastopol polling stations of the illegal in Crimea presidential elections.
The mayor and vice-mayor of the French city Marignane came to Yevpatoria to establish the sister-city ties. In the agreement, the twin-city relations have been delicately called the «inter-municipal cooperation». At the same time, the French Foreign Ministry declared the agreement a violation of the international law. «Our position is clear: the signing of the agreement of the Marignane municipality does not reflect the position of the French government. Also, the participation of French elected officials in the ceremony is their personal initiative that we regret», stated the representative of the French Foreign Ministry.
The Marignane representatives in Yevpatoria on May 14, 2018
Another «delegation» worth mentioning is that of six Czech citizens, including Senate deputy Jaroslav Doubrava, Parliament deputy Zdeněk Ondráček, deputy chairman of the Communist Party Josef Skala, chairman of the Czech Union of Fighters for Freedom Jaroslav Vodička, activist Elena Vichanova and publicist Zharko Jovanovic. The reason these figures aren’t yet in our list is because the photos of the senator surrounded by the Russian military men signed «Visit to Crimea» were taken in... Volgograd, Russia…
|
February 2018
|
Tony Kevin
|
Australia
|
Former Australian Ambassador to Poland and Cambodia
|
Nahmad Abyev
|
Azerbaijan
|
Captain of the seven-time violator of the Crimea sanctions regime, dry cargo tanker KAPTAN
|
Serge Fokas
|
Benin
|
President of the non-profit organization House of Africa, visited the occupied Crimea as part of the Benin «delegation»
|
Georges Bada
|
Benin
|
The Mayor of Abomey-Kalavi, ex-deputy of the Benin's parliament, visited the occupied Crimea as part of the Benin «delegation»
|
Roger Beckamp
|
Germany
|
Member of the Land Parliament of North Rhine-Westphalia (the «Alternative for Germany» party), visited the occupied Crimea as part of the German «delegation»
|
Laatsch Harald
|
Germany
|
Member of the Berlin Parliament (the «Alternative for Germany» party), visited the occupied Crimea as part of the German «delegation»
|
Blex Christian
|
Germany
|
Member of the Land Parliament of North Rhine-Westphalia (the «Alternative for Germany» party), visited the occupied Crimea as part of the German «delegation»
|
Nick Vogel
|
Germany
|
Member of the Land Parliament of North Rhine-Westphalia (the «Alternative for Germany» party), visited the occupied Crimea as part of the German «delegation»
|
Seifen Helmut
|
Germany
|
Member of the Land Parliament of North Rhine-Westphalia (the «Alternative for Germany» party), visited the occupied Crimea as part of the German «delegation»
|
Hugh Bronson
|
Germany
|
Member of the Berlin Parliament (the «Alternative for Germany» party), visited the occupied Crimea as part of the German «delegation»
|
Eugen Schmidt
|
Germany
|
Member of the «Alternative for Germany» party, visited the occupied Crimea as part of the German «delegation»
|
Rainer Balzer
|
Germany
|
Member of the «Alternative for Germany» party, visited the occupied Crimea as part of the German «delegation»
|
Gunnar Lindermann
|
Germany
|
Member of the «Alternative for Germany» party, visited the occupied Crimea as part of the German «delegation»
|
Mahmoud Elberrawy
|
Egypt
|
Crew member of RANDA, ship-violator of the Crimea sanctions
|
Emanuele Cisi
|
Italy
|
Italian saxophonist, professor of the Turin Conservatory and organizer of the largest in Europe Turin Jazz Festival, gave solo concerts in the occupied Crimea
|
Eliseo Bertolasi
|
Italy
|
Doctor of Anthropological Sciences, entrepreneur, founder of the Russian-Italian company Agrovenation, participant of the VIth Agrarian Forum AgroExpoKrym, visited the VIIth International Furniture Exhibition in Crimea in 2016
|
Palmarino Zoccatelli
|
Italy
|
Vice-president of the Veneto-Russia Association, participant of the VIth Agrarian Forum AgroExpoKrym
|
Rinaldo Vicentini
|
Italy
|
Italian architect, member of the Italian «delegation» from the city of Rovigo, repeatedly visited the occupied Crimea
|
Marino Parmigiani
|
Italy
|
Member of the Italian «delegation» from the city of Rovigo
|
Alberto Magagna
|
Italy
|
Representative of the Albrigi firm, participant of the VIth Agrarian Forum AgroExpoKrym
|
Fausto Faccia
|
Italy
|
Representative of the Faccia Technology firm, participant of the VIth Agrarian Forum AgroExpoKrym
|
Ziad Kheder
|
Syria
|
Captain of the violator of the Crimea sanctions regime, dry cargo ship LAODICEA
|
Khalil Bkbachi
|
Syria
|
Captain of the violator of the Crimea sanctions regime, dry cargo ship RANDA
|
Raed Taearh
|
Syria
|
Captain of the violator of the Crimea sanctions regime, dry cargo ship RAINBOW H
|
William Alsayd
|
Syria
|
Crew member of RANDA, ship-violator of the Crimea sanctions
|
Ali Abass
|
Syria
|
Crew member of RANDA, ship-violator of the Crimea sanctions
|
Mustafa Deeb
|
Syria
|
Crew member of RANDA, ship-violator of the Crimea sanctions
|March 2018
|
Ehlas Tamim Mohammed
|
Afghanistan
|
The head of the Afghan youth movement, the general director of the Lissantorg firm in Moscow, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea
|
Vanya Dobreva
|
Bulgaria
|
MP of the 41st and 42nd convocations, ex-Deputy Minister of Education, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in Russia in the occupied Crimea
|
Lais Vitória Cunha de Aguiar
|
Brazil
|
Student of theUniversidade de Brasília, participant of the Forum Russia — the Country of Opportunities in Sevastopol
|
Clive Jones
|
UK
|
Singer, gave two concerts in Simferopol
|
|
Mohamed Al-Hamali
|
UK
|
Served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in Russia in the occupied Crimea
|
Qang Huynh Duc
|
Vietnam
|
Student of the Vietnam Central Railroad College, participant of the Forum Russia — the Country of Opportunities in Sevastopol
|
Nikolai Uryvskyi
|
Germany
|
Representative of the so-called «Eurasian Society», founder of the Russian community of Hamburg, brought German children to the occupied Crimea during the Days of the Russian-German children's «people's diplomacy», also visited Crimea in October 2017
|
Nelly Schulz
|
Germany
|
Representative of the Augsbyrg youth organization Svetlyachok. As part of the Russian-German Children's People's Diplomacy Days, brought German minors to the occupied Crimea
|
Artur Leier
|
Germany
|
A native of the Russian Federation, German journalist and public figure, member of the German pro-Russian political party Left ("Die Link»), participant of the Forum Russia — the Country of Opportunities in Sevastopol
|
Ulrich Oehme
|
Germany
|
An Alternative for Germany deputy, Served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in Russia in the occupied Crimea
|
Andreas Maurer
|
Germany
|
German politician and public figure, Chairman of the faction in the City Council of Quakenbrück, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea, has repeatedly visited the Russia-occupied Crimea
|
|
Lars Borndau Hollender
|
Denmark
|
Former employee of the OSCE missions, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea, has repeatedly visited the Russia-occupied Crimea
|
Ali Mahmoud Elnaggar
|
Egypt
|
Crew member of the three-times Crimea sanctions regime violator, dry cargo ship RAINBOW H
|
Mohammed Abd Ellateef
|
Egypt
|
Participant of the Forum Russia — the Country of Opportunities in Sevastopol
|
|
Mariya Olshanskaya
|
Israel
|
Served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea
|
Diana Lutsker
|
Israel
|
Served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea
|
Mohammad Qardan
|
Jordan
|
Student, participant of the Forum Russia — the Country of Opportunities in Sevastopol
|
Yurii Chuguyev
|
Spain
|
A Spanish composer of Russian origin. Has performed in Crimea a number of times
|
|
Roma Monfa Narciss
|
Spain
|
Served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea
|
Diego Gulien Perez
|
Spain
|
Served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea
|
Javi de Lara
|
Spain
|
Employee of the Universidad de Castilla-La Mancha, participant of the Forum «Russia — the Country of Opportunities» in Sevastopol
|
Enrique Javier Refoyo Acedo
|
Spain
|
Member of the Spanish association East-Solidarity-Donbass, political scientist, translator, member of the Katehon analytical center, participant of the Forum Russia — the Country of Opportunities in Sevastopol
|
Marco Marsilli
|
Italy
|
Employee of the Portuguese Center for International Studies, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea
|
Stefano Valdegamberi
|
Italy
|
Deputy of the Veneto regional parliament, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea, visited the previously occupied Crimea in November and April 2017
|
Greta Panettieri
|
Italy
|
Jazz singer, performed in Simferopol and Sevastopol as part of her «Russian tour»
|
Dimitris Liatsos
|
Cyprus
|
Bureau Chief of the Greece State Television, Doctor of Philology, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea
|
Sofokli Sofoklis Yanni
|
Cyprus
|
J.D., diplomat, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea
|
Skevi Kukuma
|
Cyprus
|
Deputry of the Cyprus Parliament, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea
|
|
Elias Demetriou
|
Cyprus
|
Served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea
|
Ivan Cruz
|
Colombia
|
Student of the St.Thomas University, participant of the Forum Russia — the Country of Opportunities in Sevastopol
|
Alexander Gaponenko
|
Latvia
|
Co-chairman of the Joint Congress of Russian Communities of Latvia, President of the Institute for European Studies, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea
|
Nishan Selvarajah
|
Malaysia
|
An activist involved in investment projects, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea
|
Hendrick Weber
|
Norway
|
Head of the People Diplomacy Norway, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea, earlier visited the occupied Crimea in 2015 and 2017
|
Matte Weber
|
Norway
|
Journalist, spouse of Hendrick Weber, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea, earlier visited the occupied Crimea in 2015 and 2017
|
Muhammad Ibrahim Khan
|
Pakistan
|
Director of the Green Pakistan National Project, participant of the Forum Russia — the Country of Opportunities in Sevastopol
|
Absa Komal
|
Pakistan
|
Journalist, TV personality, participant of the Forum Russia — the Country of Opportunities in Sevastopol
|
Dragana Trifković
|
Serbia
|
Political scientist, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea
|
Slaviša Ristic
|
Serbia
|
MP from the Zubin Potoc municipality, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea
|
Marija Janjušević
|
Serbia
|
MP of the National Assembly of Serbia from Dveri, the right-wing political party. Served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea
|
Djordje Petrovic
|
Serbia
|
Employee of the University of Kragujevac, participant of the Forum Russia — the Country of Opportunities in Sevastopol
|
Kline Preston
|
US
|
Chair of the NGO Institute for Progress Through Law, Head of the Law Firm, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea
|
Gilbert Doctorow
|
US
|
Co-founder of the American Committee for East-West Accord (ACEWA), served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea
|
Joshua Yaffa
|
US
|
The New Yorker reporter, follows the courts in the occupied Crimea
|
Güler Nesrin Kocaman
|
Turkey
|
Participant of the Forum Russia — the Country of Opportunities in Sevastopol
|
Daria Skippari-Smirnov
|
Finland
|
Head of the Russia-Finland Friendship Association, visited Crimea as part of the «Finnish delegation»
|
Johan Bäckman
|
Finland
|
|
Eero Hult
|
Finland
|
Served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea
|
Nocolas Charras
|
France
|
A political science of Russian origin, participant of the Forum Russia — the Country of Opportunities in Sevastopol
|
Jacques Myard
|
France
|
Mayor of Maisons-Laffitte, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea
|
Jérôme Lambert
|
France
|
Member of the Socialist Party, nephew of former PM François Mitterrand,
|
Ulf Axel Herman Grönlund
|
Sweden
|
Former of the St.Catherine’s church in St.Petersburg; has long-established bussiness in Russia, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea
|
Alexander Grönlund
|
Sweden
|
Son of Ulf Axel Herman Grönlund. Served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea
|
Daniel Christopher Wallander
|
Sweden
|
Conductor, an alum of St.Petersburg Conservatory, served as an observer in the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea
|
May 2018
|
Benoît Mussche
|
Belgium
|
Amateur film director, currently is making a «documentary» on life in the occupied Crimea
|
Victoria Tushik
|
Germany
|
Lawyer, advisor to a Bundestag deputy, came to Crimea as part of the «people’s diplomats» group
|
Frank Shalk
|
Germany
|
Financial advisor, came to Crimea as part of the «people’s diplomats»
|
Kai Konrad
|
Germany
|
Came to Crimea as part of the «people’s diplomats» group
|
Nikolai Uryvsky
|
Germany
|
President of the Eurasian Society, came to Crimea as part of the «people’s diplomats» group, previously visited Crimea numerous times
|
Andreas Kozak
|
Germany
|
Construction engineer, leader of the «people’s diplomats» delegation to the occupied Crimea
|
Siegfried Bauer
|
Germany
|
Conductor of the Ludwigsburg symphony orchestra, professor, member of the Ludwigsburg delegation to Yevpatoria, took part in the concert Music as the Bridge Between Yevpatoria and Ludwigsburg
|
Waltraud Bauer
|
Germany
|
Musician, educator, member of the Ludwigsburg delegation to Yevpatoria
|
Nelle Grillmaier
|
Germany
|
Member of the Ludwigsburg delegation to Yevpatoria
|
Karsten Lohmann
|
Germany
|
Musician of the Ludwigsburg symphony orchestra, member of the Ludwigsburg delegation to Yevpatoria
|
Ulrich Hebenstreit
|
Germany
|
Chair of the Friends of Yevpatoria society, member of the Ludwigsburg delegation to Yevpatoria
|
Dorothee Laun
|
Germany
|
Musician of the Ludwigsburg symphony orchestra, member of the Ludwigsburg delegation to Yevpatoria
|
Simona Miller
|
Germany
|
Musician of the Ludwigsburg symphony orchestra, member of the Ludwigsburg delegation to Yevpatoria
|
Mariya Romanova
|
Spain
|
Self-proclaimed «Head of the Russian Imperial House» in excile, a public activist
|
Georgy Romanov
|
Spain
|
Self-proclaimed «His Imperial Highness the Sovereign Heir Crown Prince» in excile
|
Mirko Preatoni
|
Italy
|
President of the Sycre company, visited the memorial to the Sardinian kingdom soldiers who fell at the first Siege of Sevastopol in 1854-1855
|
|
Pierre Federico Locco
|
Italy
|
Russia-based employee of the Sycre company, visited the memorial to the Sardinian kingdom soldiers who fell at the first Siege of Sevastopol in 1854-1855
|
Ezio Petrini
|
Italy
|
Representative of Army Bersaglieri, an association in memory of Alessandro La Marmorathe, a descendant of the General Major Alessandro La Marmorathe, visited the memorial to the Sardinian kingdom soldiers who fell at the first Siege of Sevastopol in 1854-1855
|
Diego Montrone
|
Italy
|
Musician, visited the memorial to the Sardinian kingdom soldiers who fell at the first Siege of Sevastopol in 1854-1855
|
|
Dario Angaroni
|
Italy
|
Social medicine entrepreneur, visited the memorial to the Sardinian kingdom soldiers who fell at the first Siege of Sevastopol in 1854-1855
|
Vang Hi Ching
|
China
|
Entrepreneur, member of the Zinoviev club, considers investment options into the Crimean fisheries
|
Eric Le Disse
|
France
|
Mayor of Marignane, signed the agreement on the fraternal relations with Yevpatoriya, previously visited the occupied Crimea
|
Veronique Pradel
|
France
|
Deputy mayor of Marignane on Early Education, met with the Yevpatoriya «authorities»
|
Huber Fayar
|
France
|
Head of the «Representative Center of the DPR in France,» met with the Yevpatoriya «authorities»
|
Dmitry Kornilov
|
France
|
Descendant of Admiral Vladimir Kornilov, visited Sevastopol for the first time as part of the documentary film festival Won Together
|
Jiri Nestaval
|
Czech Repiblic
|
President, Czech-Middle Asian Chamber of Commerce, met with the Simferopol «authorities,» previously visited the occupied Crimea
|
Goran Paskaljević
|
Serbia
|
Film Director, participant of the Golden Knight Cinema Forum
|
Ivana Zigon
|
Serbia
|
Actress, participant of the Golden Knight Cinema Forum
|
Riad Haddad
|
Syria
|
Ambassador of Syria to the RF, an YIEF-2018 participant
|
Regis Tremblay
|
US
|
Film Director, met with the Yalta «authorities» and the public, previously visited the occupied Crimea
* * *
The monitoring of the violations of the international sanctions against Russia and the legal regime of the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea is supported by the European Program Initiative of the Renaissance International Foundation. The position of Renaissance International Foundation may not reflect the opinion of the authors.
