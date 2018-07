Andrii KLYMENKO

Head of the Maidan of Foreign Affairs and Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies monitoring group, the BlackSeaNews editor-in-chief, Yalta-Kyiv

Translated by Tetyana PUCHKOVA

The Monitoring Group of the Maidan of Foreign Affairs, the Institute of Strategic Black Sea Studies (Kyiv) and the online edition of the BlackSeaNews present the database of sea vessels going to/from Mariupol and Berdyansk, the Ukrainian ports in the Azov Sea.

The database is updated daily. It is divided into three parts according to the area of detention. Each database section has separate numbering of vessels and detentions.

The areas of detention are indicated on the respective maps at the beginning of each section.

№1 in the table stands for the ship being detained, while №2 — for the detention incident. When the ship is detained several times, those do not match. The number of detentions is indicated next to the name of the ship: for example, SOUTHERN BREEZE (4) means that this ship has been detained 4 times.

For convenience, the detentions that occurred during one calendar day, are highlighted.

The names of vessels in the table indicating the first detention are given in bold font, while after that — in the regular one.

By July 10, the algorithm of the Russian blockade of the Ukrainian ports of the Azov Sea has become fully clear. In May-June 2018, as we pointed out then, due to the poor 2003 agreement between Ukraine and Russia on the joint use of the Azov Sea and the Kerch Strait, the coast guard of Russia’s FSB border patrol started groundlessly detaining almost all ships sailing to/from Mariupol and Berdyansk for several hours and searching them. That led to the 3-4 hour delays for the vessels.

By now the blockade has been tightened further by two more elements.

All vessels that go from the Black Sea to the Ukrainian and Russian ports in the Azov Sea, have to first enter the anchorage in the Kerch Strait and wait there until the opposing ship traffic passes the strait. Sometimes there was no wait at all, but typically, there was a 1-2 hr wait.

Now, however, that wait for the ships sailing to Mariupol and Berdyansk can be as long as 48, 62 or even 70 hours. That is, the process is deliberately delayed: the ships purposely aren’t being included in the northbound traffic going through the Kerch Strait.

But the problems do not end there: later, the vessels are detained when they reach the Azov Sea, as well as on the way back across the Azov Sea.

Finally, when already loaded vessel approaches the Kerch Strait on the opposite side and enters a similar anchorage where vessels have to get permission to pass the Kerch Strait from Azov to the Black Sea, and then proceed to Europe and Turkey, instead of the traditional 1-2 hours, they are delayed there by 10, 15 or 30 hours.

To sum up, due to those RF tactics, a vessel may lose two, three or four days that have not been figured in calculating the duration of the run, which means a significant damage.

Earlier, the Russian coastal patrol boats in the Azov Sea approached the vessels and brought their team on board to inspect the ships, which also caused delays. But that was just a demonstrative scare tactic that cost about three hours of delay.

However, imagine the position of the captain and crew en route to Mariupol for cargo, but are kept in the Kerch Strait from the Black Sea side for 45 or 60 hours, fully realizing that it is a deliberate hostile act, because they are constantly being passed by other ships. And after the cargo has been finally loaded and they run in the opposite direction, they are detained for dozens of hours again, so instead of quickly going through that stage, they have to wait again, only now with the cargo.

Thus, the Russian Federation has now got a magic key in the Kerch Strait that opens up full control of the water area: initially — in the form of the Kerch Bridge, whose geometry has made it impossible for half of the fleet to cross towards the Ukrainian ports, and now in the form of the demonstrative abuse, delaying ship for 20 hours or three days at their will. The goal is obvious: to undermine Ukrainian maritime trade through Mariupol and Berdyansk.

Database of Vessels en Route from Mariupol to Berdyansk Detained by the RF Coast Guard of the Border Service of the FSB in the Azov Sea