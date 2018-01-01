"The Gray Zone". Crimea: Four Years of Occupation
|11.07.2018
|Crimea
The annual report by Maidan of Foreign Affairs, BlackSeaNews and the Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies on four years of occupation of Crimea by Russia.
Contents:
1. B. Yaremenko: We Will Return Crimea
|7
|2. The "Island of Crimea"
|9
|2.1. The RF Logistic Objective in Crimea and the Actions of Ukraine
|9
|2.2. The Maritime Transport
|11
|2.3. The Civil Aviation
|17
|2.4. The Crimean Railway
|25
|2.5. The Energy Supply
|28
|2.6. The Gas Supply
|31
2.7. The Kerch Bridge
|37
|3. The Socio-Economic Situation in the Occupied Crimea
|43
|3.1. Back in the USSR
|43
|3.2. The Crimea Federal Program
|44
|3.3. The "Gray Zone" Banking
|46
|3.4. The Occupied Tourism
|47
|3.5. The Small and Medium Business
|50
|3.6. The Export and Import
|51
|3.7. The Prices, Salaries and Pensions
|52
3.8. The Crimean Budget
|54
|4. The Change of Course. The Military Development of Crimea
|57
|4.1. The "Reversal" Restructuring of the Crimean Economy
|57
|4.2. The Chronicle of the Crimean Occupation
|58
|4.3. The Build-Up of the Crimea Missile Potential
|61
|4.4. The Restoration of the Crimea Nuclear Infrastructure
|63
|4.5. The Occupied Crimea in the Syrian War
|64
|4.6. The Occupied Crimea and the Change of the Region’s Military Balance
|65
|4.7. The Size and Composition of the Military Grouping in Crimea
|67
|4.8. The Effect of Sanctions on the Black Sea Fleet
|71
|4.9. The Militarization as a Factor of the Industrial Growth
|71
|4.10. The Crimean "Trophy Economy"
|74
4.11. Military Base and the Replacement of the Peninsula’s Population
|77
|5. The NATO Black Sea Response to the Occupation and Military Development of Crimea
|79
|5.1. The NATO Black Sea Dilemma
|79
|5.2. The Black Sea History of the NATO Naval Forces
|80
|5.3. The NATO Naval Operations in the Black Sea in 2014-2017
|81
5.4. The Current Naval Trends and Forecasts
|85
6. The Strategy of the Crimea De-occupation: an Upgrade
|89
7. Databases and Documents
|93
|7.1. The 2014-2017 Black List of the Infringing Ships
|93
|7.2. NATO Ship Entries into the Black Sea in 2013-2017
|153
The monitoring of the violations of the international sanctions against Russia and the legal regime of the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea is supported by the European Program Initiative of the Renaissance International Foundation since November 2016.
The position of Renaissance International Foundation may not reflect the opinion of the authors.