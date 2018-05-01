Olha KORBUT

Expert of the monitoring group of the Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies, BSNews and Maidan of Foreign Affairs

Translated by Tetyana PUCHKOVA

The monitoring group of the Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies, BSNews and Maidan of Foreign Affairs has summed up the results of monitoring Russian airlines’ illegal flights to the occupied Crimea in May 2018.



Airbus A319-100. Aircraft VQ-BCO, Rossiya-Russian Airlines. Photo: http://eng.mav.ru

In May of this year, 2518 flights went to and from the airport of Simferopol. Last year the number was 2182. The largest number of May flights to and from the occupied Crimea took place in 2016, amounting to 3894, while 2015 saw the total 2918 to and from Simferopol.

Passenger trafic to the occupied peninsula was carried out exclusively by the Russian airlines, namely: ​Aeroflot,​ Ural Airlines,​ Rossiya,​ Globus, S7 Airlines, Yamal, Yakutia, UVT, Red Wings, Nordwind Airlines​, Ikar(Pegas), Severstal, Saratov Airlines, Gazpromavia and NordAvia. ​

The Dynamics of the Passenger Flights to and from

the Simferopol Airport in May 2015-2018

* * *

The Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies, BSNews and Maidan of Foreign Affairs monitoring group also regularly monitors the subsequent movement of aircrafts that illegally fly to the occupied Crimea. We can confirm that a number of them also provide passenger traffic to the European countries that have condemned the Russian annexation of Crimea. The database of those aircrafts is being continuously updated and expanded. Previous monitoring results can be found in the Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies, BSNews and the Maidan of Foreign Affairs monthly air traffic reviews.

The table below details the European flights by the Russian airlines that regularly fly to the Simferopol airport:

Plane # Model Airlines Flight from SIP Route to EU/Other VQ-BFV Airbus

A320-214 Ural Airlines U6484

SIP-KUF

15:20

06.05.2018 Moscow-Warsaw, Poland

U6819 Landed 12:47

07.05.2018 VP-BRM Airbus

A321-131 Red Wings WZ308

SIP-DME

20:16

03.05.2018 Moscow-Antalya, Turkey

WZ9617 Landed 06:33

04.05.2018

Moscow-Bodrum, Turkey

WZ9645 Landed 06:49

08.05.2018 VQ-BRR Boeing

737-8LP S7 Airlines/

Globus

S7/GH166

SIP-DME

17:14

03.05.2018

Moscow-Larnaca, Cyprus

GH/S7609 Landed 20:00

07.05.2018 VP-BDH Boeing

737-8Q8 S7 Airlines/ Globus S7/GH164

SIP-DME

12:57

04.05.2018 Moscow-Pafos, Cyprus

GH/S7601 Landed 15:39

20.05.2018

Moscow-Larnaca, Cyprus

GH/S7603 Landed 14:55

11.05.2018 VQ-BUF Boeing

737-8GJ Rossiya FV6144

SIP-VKO

14:24 03.05.2018 Moscow-Rimini, Italy

FV5728 Landed 17:17

05.05.2018

Moscow-Larnaca, Cyprus

FV5709 Landed 22:18

05.05.2018

St.Petersburg-Rhodes, Greece

FV5787 Landed 18:58

06.05.2018 VP-BSK (TC-AAL) Boeing

737-82R Nordwind Airlines N4524

SIP-SVO

15:20

02.05.2018 Moscow-Antalya, Turkey

N41801 Landed 06:30

15.05.2018 VP-BQK Airbus

A319-111 Rossiya

FV6898

SIP-LED

07:07

06.05.2018 St.Petersburg-Hamburg, Germany

SU/FV6653 Landed 15:29

06.05.2018

St.Petersburg-Milan, Italy

SU/FV6673 Landed 11:54

07.05.2018

St.Petersburg-Barcelona, Spain

SU/FV6701 Landed 10:34

08.05.2018 VQ-BBA Airbus

A319-111 Rossiya FV6894

SIP-LED

22:19

03.05.2018 St.Petersburg-London, UK

SU/FV6619 Landed 15:53

05.05.2018

St.Petersburg-Prague, Czech Republic

SU/FV6621 Landed 09:56

06.05.2018 VQ-BVV Boeing

737-8LJ Rossiya FV6148

SIP-VKO

22:55

06.05.2018 Moscow-Nice, France

SU/FV6639 Landed 11:45

21.05.2018

Moscow-Barcelona, Spain

SU/FV6679 Landed 14:45

20.05.2018 VQ-BQN Airbus

A320-214 Ural Airlines U6440

SIP-SVO

12:24

02.05.2018 Krasnodar-Tel Avia, Israel

U6825 Landed 20:30

06.05.2018 VP-BNN Airbus

A319-111 Rossiya SU6898

SIP-LED

07:06

03.05.2018 St.Petersburg-Prague, Czech Republic

SU/FV6621 Landed 10:20

04.05.2018 VQ-BKU Airbus

A320-214 Aeroflot SU1623

SIP-SVO

15:45 06.05.2018 Moscow-Zagreb, Croatia

SU2040 Landed 11:53

08.05.2018 VQ-BAS Airbus

A319-111

Rossiya FV6884

SIP-LED

16:06

06.05.2018 St.Petersburg-Munich, Germany

SU/FV6657 Landed 11:18

08.05.2018 VP-BNJ Airbus

A319-111 Rossiya FV6892

SIP-LED

11:25

05.05.2018 St.Petersburg-Prague, Czech Republic

SU/FV6621 Landed 09:52

08.05.2018 VQ-BRT Airbus

A321-231 Nordwind Airlines N4125

KUF-SIP

Landed 15:57

07.05.2018 Heraklion, Greece–Ufa

N41716 18:20

19.05.2018

Antalya, Turkey-Samara

N41872 07:01

18.05.2018 VQ-BMP Boeing

737-86N Yakutia R3772

SIP-VKO

16:56

05.05.2018 Moscow-Antalya, Turkey

R39851 Landed 13:52

17.05.2018 VP-BWW Airbus

A320-232 Red Wings WZ308

SIP-DME

22:35

02.05.2018 Moscow-Antalya, Turkey

WZ9691 Landed 04:34

06.05.2018

Moscow-Pardubice, Czech Republic

WZ545 Landed 12:16

06.05.2018 VP-BEO Airbus

A320-214 Aeroflot SU1629

SIP-SVO

17:15

01.05.2018 Moscow-Dusseldorf, Germany

SU2436 Landed 22:01

02.05.2018

Moscow-Berlin, Germany

SU2318 Landed 12:54

03.05.2018

Moscow-Istanbul, Turkey

SU2132 Landed 17:47

04.05.2018

Moscow-Prague, Czech Republic

SU2016 Landed 20:57

05.05.2018 VP-BJW Airbus

A320-214 Aeroflot SU1645

SIP-SVO

12:09

01.05.2018 Moscow-Valencia, Spain

SU2502 Landed 13:36

04.05.2018

Moscow-Vilnius, Lithuania

SU2108 Landed 23:09

04.05.2018

Moscow-Dusseldorf, Germany

SU2154 Landed 16:50

05.05.2018

Moscow-Berlin, Germany

SU2318 Landed 12:57

08.05.2018 VP-BJY Airbus

A320-214 Aeroflot SU1625

SIP-SVO

18:57

07.05.2018 Moscow-Vienna, Austria

SU2352 Landed 18:27

08.05.2018 VP-BIF Airbus

A320-214 Aeroflot SU1621

SIP-SVO

13:09

07.05.2018 Moscow-Oslo, Norway

SU2174 Landed 12:02

08.05.2018 VP-BWD Airbus

A320-214 Aeroflot SU1627

SIP-SVO

02:30

07.05.2018 Moscow-Stockholm, Sweden

SU2210 Landed 11:35

08.05.2018 VQ-BPX Boeing

737-8Q8 Rossiya FV6144

SIP-VKO

13:12

02.05.2018 Moscow-Antalya, Turkey

SU/FV5685 Landed 23:04

08.05.2018 VP-BWG Airbus

A319-111 Rossiya FV6892

SIP-LED

11:58

04.05.2018 St.Petersburg-Rome, Italy

SU/FV6675 Landed 11:58

05.05.2018

St.Petersburg-Vienna, Austria

SU/FV6603 Landed 10:24

08.05.2018 VQ-BCY Airbus

A320-214 Ural Airlines U634

SIP-DME

14:29

07.05.2018 Kazan-Bologna, Italy

U67085 Landed 18:09

12.05.2018

Moscow-Kutaisi, Georgia

U62913 Landed 19:17

10.05.2018 VQ-BSI Airbus

A320-214 Aeroflot SU1645

SIP-SVO

11:11

02.05.2018 Moscow-Dusseldorf, Germany

SU2536 Landed 09:59

04.05.2018

Moscow-Prague, Czech Republic

SU2024 Landed 18:36

04.05.2018

Moscow-Istanbul, Turkey

SU2130 Landed 11:52

05.05.2018

Moscow-Budapest, Hungary

SU2030 Landed 11:50

07.05.2018 VP-BLN Airbus

A320-214 Aeroflot SU1629

SIP-SVO

17:46

02.05.2018 Moscow-Warsaw, Poland

SU2002 Landed 18:52

03.05.2018

Moscow-Hamburg, Germany

SU2346 Landed 13:30

04.05.2018

Moscow-Budapest, Hungary

SU2032 Landed 08:30

06.05.2018

Moscow-Hannover, Germany

SU2342 Landed 12:36

07.05.2018

Moscow-Prague, Czech Republic

SU2016 Landed 20:39

07.05.2018 VP-BZO Airbus

A320-214 Aeroflot SU1623

SIP-SVO

16:20

07.05.2018 Moscow-Munich, Germany

SU2320 Landed 08:34

21.05.2018

Moscow-Barcelona, Spain

SU2514 Landed 15:19

20.05.2018

Moscow-London, UK

SU263 Landed 20:59

19.05.2018

Moscow-Lyon, France

SU2374 Landed 11:21

19.05.2018

Moscow-Nice, France

SU2474 Landed 21:11

18.05.2018

Moscow-Stockholm

SU2210 Landed 11:29

18.05.2018

Moscow-Prague, Czech Republic

SU2014 Landed 16:39

17.05.2018

Moscow-Sofia, Bulgaria

SU2060 Landed 11:34

16.05.2018

Moscow-Frankfurt, Germany

SU2300 Landed 12:23

15.05.2018

Moscow-Warsaw, Poland

SU2000 Landed 11:31

10.05.2018 VQ-BKW Boeing

737-8ZS S7 Airlines/

Globus S7/GH270

SIP-DME

10:05

06.05.2018 Moscow-Pafos, Cyprus

S7/GH601 Landed 15:21

08.05.2018 VQ-BCX Airbus

A321-211 Ural Airlines U6526

SIP-DME

09:57

06.05.2018 Yekaterinburg-Antalya, Turkey

U61071 Landed 09:56

09.05.2018

Rostov-on-Don-Antalya, Turkey

U61057 Landed 18:22

09.05.2018

Moscow-Antalya, Turkey

U63555 Landed 07:42

10.05.2018 VP-BDF Boeing

737-8Q8 S7 Airlines/

Globus S7/GH264

SIP-DME

08:39

03.05.2018 Moscow-Larnaca, Cyprus

S7/GH603 Landed 15:37

04.05.2018

Moscow-Dusseldorf, Germany

S7/GH991 Landed 14:56

05.05.2018

Moscow-Pafos, Cyprus

S7/GH601 Landed 15:05

10.05.2018 VP-BDG Boeing

737-8Q8 S7 Airlines/

Globus S7/GH164

SIP-DME

12:37

06.05.2018

Moscow-Larnaca, Cyprus

S7/GH609 Landed 20:01

06.05.2018 VP-BGH Airbus

A321-232 Nordwind Airlines N4634

SIP-SVO

03:55

01.05.2018 Moscow-Antalya, Turkey

N41803 Landed 06:11

02.05.2018

Kazan-Heraklion, Greece

N41653 Landed 18:00

09.05.2018

Kazan-Larnaca, Cyprus

N41655 Landed 05:41

10.05.2018 VQ-BKG Airbus

A321-211 Ural Airlines U636

SIP-DME

20:02

04.05.2018 Yekaterinburg-Prague, Czech Republic

U6701 Landed 09:22

08.05.2018

Moscow-Antalya, Turkey

U63263 Landed 22:16

09.05.2018 VP-BCA Airbus

A320-214 Aeroflot SU1637

SIP-SVO

10:15

03.05.2018 Moscow-Istanbul, Turkey

SU2132 Landed 17:52

03.05.2018

Moscow-Rome, Italy

SU2408 Landed 17:16

04.05.2018

Moscow-Chisinau, Moldova

SU1844 Landed 23:32

05.05.2018

Moscow-Copenhagen, Denmark

SU2658 Landed 11:44

08.05.2018

Moscow-Dusseldorf, Germany

SU2536 Landed 09:29

09.05.2018 VQ-BDC Boeing

737-8SH Nordwind Airlines N4134

SIP-SVO

19:45

01.05.2018 Rostov-on-Don-Heraklion, Greece

N41681 Landed 15:45

20.05.2018

Mineralnye Vody-Antalya, Turkey

N41859 Landed 14:53

19.05.2018 VQ-BAG Airbus

A320-214 Ural Airlines U6526

SIP-DME

11:05

01.05.2018 Moscow-Batumi, Georgia

U62643 Landed 14:11

02.05.2018

Moscow-Kutaisi, Georgia

U62913 Landed 18:01

08.05.2018 VQ-BRK Boeing

737-8LP S7 Airlines/

Globus S7/GH162

SIP-DME

21:52

02.05.2018 Novosibirsk-Frankfurt, Germany

S7/GH851 Landed 10:00

19.05.2018

Novosibirsk-Larnaca, Cyprus

S7/GH821 Landed 08:23

15.05.2018 VP-BTA Airbus

A320-214 Aeroflot SU1645

SIP-SVO

11:03

03.05.2018 Moscow-Berlin, Germany

SU2312 Landed 10:57

06.05.2018

Moscow-Vienna, Austria

SU2352 Landed 18:16

06.05.2018

Moscow-Budapest, Hungary

SU2032 Landed 08:24

08.05.2018 RA-89101 SS 100-95B Aeroflot SU2801

SIP-AER

11:19

03.05.2018 Moscow-Stockholm, Sweden

SU2386 Landed 19:26

03.05.2018

Moscow-Dresden, Germany

SU2344 Landed 15:16

10.05.2018 VP-BIV Airbus

A319-115 Rossiya FV6892

SIP-LED

11:28

03.05.2018 St.Petersburg-Milan, Italy

SU/FV6673 Landed 18:40

08.05.2018 VP-BQW Airbus

A320-214 Ural Airlines U6522

SIP-DME

16:42

01.05.2018 Krasnodar-Larnaca, Cyprus

U67001 Landed 15:52

04.05.2018

Krasnodar-Bologna, Italy

U67075 Landed 10:21

05.05.2018

Moscow-Palma de Mallorca

U6847 Landed 15:17

06.05.2018 VQ-BPV Airbus

A320-214 Aeroflot SU1621

SIP-SVO

13:06

03.05.2018 Moscow-Frankfurt, Germany

SU2306 Landed 10:08

04.05.2018

Moscow-Oslo, Norway

SU2174 Landed 12:06

05.05.2018

Moscow-Copenhagen, Denmark

SU2496 Landed 21:13

05.05.2018

Moscow-Vilnius, Lithuania

SU2104 Landed 09:59

06.05.2018

Moscow-Dusseldorf, Germany

SU2436 Landed 21:51

07.05.2018

Moscow-Valencia, Spain

SU2502 Landed 12:51

09.05.2018 VP-BSY Airbus

A321-231 Ural Airlines U62832

SIP-DME

13:29

03.05.2018 Moscow-Barcelona, Spain

U6845 Landed 17:40

06.05.2018

Moscow-Tbilisi, Georgia

U62465 Landed 13:04

07.05.2018

Moscow-Rimini, Italy

U6741 Landed 12:14

09.05.2018 VP-BDL Airbus

A320-232 Ural Airlines U646

SIP-DME

13:56

03.05.2018 Yekaterinburg-Larnaca, Cyprus

U67027 Landed 07:38

06.05.2018 VP-BKB Airbus

A320-214 Ural Airlines U62932

SIP-SVX

15:18

03.05.2018 St.Petersburg-Larnaca, Cyprus

U67035 Landed 09:27

06.05.2018 VQ-BAV Airbus

A319-111 Rossiya FV6832

SIP-ROV

15:38

01.05.2018 St.Petersburg-Milan, Italy

SU/FV6673 Landed 12:39

18.05.2018

St.Petersburg-Prague, Czech Republic

SU/FV6621 Landed 10:05

15.05.2018 VP-BMF Airbus

A320-214 Aeroflot SU1623

SIP-SVO

17:04

03.05.2018 Moscow-Zagreb, Croatia

SU2040 Landed 13:05

06.05.2018

Moscow-Brussels, Belgium

SU2618 Landed 22:09

06.05.2018

Moscow-Milan, Italy

SU2416 Landed 09:06

07.05.2018

Moscow-Munich, Germany

SU2322 Landed 11:25

09.05.2018

Moscow-Stockholm, Sweden

SU2386 Landed 20:20

09.05.2018

Moscow-Berlin, Germany

SU2314 Landed 16:48

10.05.2018 VP-BTJ Airbus

A320-214 Aeroflot SU1629

SIP-SVO

17:20

03.05.2018 Moscow-Warsaw, Poland

SU2002 Landed 19:06

04.05.2018

Moscow-Vilnius, Lithuania

SU2108 Landed 22:53

05.05.2018

Moscow-Valencia, Spain

SU2502 Landed 12:30

07.05.2018

Note:

In December 2014 the administration of the US President Barack Obama has adopted a number of decisions regarding the sanctions for any action in the occupied Crimea.

In April of the same year, in accordance with the ICAO Convention on International Civil Aviation, the Eurocontrol (the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation), banned the European airlines from flying to the Russia-occupied Crimea and Sevastopol. [1].

Ukraine officially accused [2] Russia of violation of the international multilateral and bilateral agreements and the provisions of the European Air Navigation Plan, as well as in ignoring the established borders of the Flight Information Regions (FIR) [3].

The Air Navigation Services in the sky over the Crimean Peninsula belong to the jurisdiction to Ukraine that due to the Russian annexation of the Crimean AR had to move the dispatch center from Simferopol to Kyiv and Odessa.

However, due to the inability of the State Avia Service to guarantee security of the Ukraine flights over the occupied territories, in March 2014, it was decided to close the airports in Simferopol and Belbek and the lower airspace and to restrict traffic in Simferopol flight information region.

At the same time, Ukraine continues to service the Black Sea FIR within its competence.

In April 2014, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) called Russia's actions to seize control of the airspace above Crimea and the Black Sea waters that belong to the Ukrainian FIR, illegal [4].

[1] The ban of the flights to the occupied Crimea for European airlines: http://en.interfax.com.ua/news/general/198796.html

[2] Announcement of the SE "UkrAeroRukh" of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine: http://uksatse.ua/index.php?act=Part&CODE=247&id=264

[3] The FIR (Flight Information Region) is a specified region of airspace in which a flight information service and an alerting service are provided

[4] The publication in the online edition of the Tyzhden magazine from 16.04.2014 http://tyzhden.ua/News/107719

For two and a half years, the BSNews and Maidan of Foreign Affairs monitoring group conducts daily monitoring of the illegal flights to the occupied Crimea followed by the media publications of the results of the investigation on the airlines-offenders.

* * *

For the last two and a half years, the Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies, BSNews and Maidan of Foreign Affairs monitoring group has been conducting daily monitoring of the illegal flights to the occupied Crimea with further publications in the media on the airlines offenders.