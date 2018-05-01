Database of the Russian Airlines that Flew to the Occupied Crimea in May 2018

Olha KORBUT
Expert of the monitoring group of the Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies, BSNews and Maidan of Foreign Affairs

Translated by Tetyana PUCHKOVA

The monitoring group of the Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies, BSNews and Maidan of Foreign Affairs has summed up the results of monitoring Russian airlines’ illegal flights to the occupied Crimea in May 2018.


Airbus A319-100. Aircraft VQ-BCO, Rossiya-Russian Airlines. Photo: http://eng.mav.ru

In May of this year, 2518 flights went to and from the airport of Simferopol. Last year the number was 2182. The largest number of May flights to and from the occupied Crimea took place in 2016, amounting to 3894, while 2015 saw the total 2918 to and from Simferopol.

Passenger trafic to the occupied peninsula was carried out exclusively by the Russian airlines, namely: ​Aeroflot,​ Ural Airlines,​ Rossiya,​ Globus, S7 Airlines, Yamal, Yakutia, UVT, Red Wings, Nordwind Airlines​, Ikar(Pegas), Severstal, Saratov Airlines, Gazpromavia and NordAvia. ​

The Dynamics of the Passenger Flights to and from 
the Simferopol Airport in May 2015-2018

*   *   *

The Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies, BSNews and Maidan of Foreign Affairs monitoring group also regularly monitors the subsequent movement of aircrafts that illegally fly to the occupied Crimea. We can confirm that a number of them also provide passenger traffic to the European countries that have condemned the Russian annexation of Crimea. The database of those aircrafts is being continuously updated and expanded. Previous monitoring results can be found in the Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies, BSNews and the Maidan of Foreign Affairs monthly air traffic reviews.

The table below details the European flights by the Russian airlines that regularly fly to the Simferopol airport:

Plane #

Model

Airlines

Flight from SIP

Route to EU/Other

VQ-BFV

Airbus
A320-214

Ural Airlines

U6484
SIP-KUF
15:20
06.05.2018

Moscow-Warsaw, Poland
U6819 Landed 12:47
07.05.2018

VP-BRM

Airbus
A321-131

Red Wings

WZ308
SIP-DME
20:16
03.05.2018

Moscow-Antalya, Turkey
WZ9617 Landed 06:33
04.05.2018
Moscow-Bodrum, Turkey
WZ9645 Landed 06:49
08.05.2018

VQ-BRR

Boeing
737-8LP

S7 Airlines/
Globus


S7/GH166
SIP-DME
17:14
03.05.2018
 

Moscow-Larnaca, Cyprus
GH/S7609 Landed 20:00
07.05.2018

VP-BDH

Boeing
737-8Q8

S7 Airlines/

Globus

S7/GH164
SIP-DME
12:57
04.05.2018

Moscow-Pafos, Cyprus
GH/S7601 Landed 15:39
20.05.2018
Moscow-Larnaca, Cyprus
GH/S7603 Landed 14:55
11.05.2018

VQ-BUF

Boeing
737-8GJ

Rossiya

FV6144
SIP-VKO
14:24

03.05.2018

Moscow-Rimini, Italy
FV5728 Landed 17:17
05.05.2018
Moscow-Larnaca, Cyprus
FV5709 Landed 22:18
05.05.2018
St.Petersburg-Rhodes, Greece
FV5787 Landed 18:58
06.05.2018

VP-BSK (TC-AAL)

Boeing
737-82R

Nordwind Airlines

N4524
SIP-SVO
15:20
02.05.2018

Moscow-Antalya, Turkey
N41801 Landed 06:30
15.05.2018

VP-BQK

Airbus
A319-111

Rossiya


FV6898
SIP-LED
07:07
06.05.2018

St.Petersburg-Hamburg, Germany
SU/FV6653 Landed 15:29
06.05.2018
St.Petersburg-Milan, Italy
SU/FV6673 Landed 11:54
07.05.2018
St.Petersburg-Barcelona, Spain
SU/FV6701 Landed 10:34
08.05.2018

VQ-BBA

Airbus
A319-111

Rossiya

FV6894
SIP-LED
22:19
03.05.2018

St.Petersburg-London, UK
SU/FV6619 Landed 15:53
05.05.2018
St.Petersburg-Prague, Czech Republic
SU/FV6621 Landed 09:56
06.05.2018

VQ-BVV

Boeing
737-8LJ

Rossiya

FV6148
SIP-VKO
22:55
06.05.2018

Moscow-Nice, France
SU/FV6639 Landed 11:45
21.05.2018
Moscow-Barcelona, Spain
SU/FV6679 Landed 14:45
20.05.2018

VQ-BQN

Airbus
A320-214

Ural Airlines

U6440
SIP-SVO
12:24
02.05.2018

Krasnodar-Tel Avia, Israel
U6825 Landed 20:30
06.05.2018

VP-BNN

Airbus
A319-111

Rossiya

SU6898
SIP-LED
07:06
03.05.2018

St.Petersburg-Prague, Czech Republic
SU/FV6621 Landed 10:20
04.05.2018

VQ-BKU

Airbus
A320-214

Aeroflot

SU1623
SIP-SVO
15:45

06.05.2018

Moscow-Zagreb, Croatia
SU2040 Landed 11:53
08.05.2018

VQ-BAS

Airbus
A319-111
 

Rossiya

FV6884
SIP-LED
16:06
06.05.2018

St.Petersburg-Munich, Germany
SU/FV6657 Landed 11:18
08.05.2018

VP-BNJ

Airbus
A319-111

Rossiya

FV6892
SIP-LED
11:25
05.05.2018

St.Petersburg-Prague, Czech Republic
SU/FV6621 Landed 09:52
08.05.2018

VQ-BRT

Airbus
A321-231

Nordwind Airlines

N4125
KUF-SIP
Landed 15:57
07.05.2018

Heraklion, Greece–Ufa
N41716 18:20
19.05.2018
Antalya, Turkey-Samara
N41872 07:01
18.05.2018

VQ-BMP

Boeing
737-86N

Yakutia

R3772
SIP-VKO
16:56
05.05.2018

Moscow-Antalya, Turkey
R39851 Landed 13:52
17.05.2018

VP-BWW

Airbus
A320-232

Red Wings

WZ308
SIP-DME
22:35
02.05.2018

Moscow-Antalya, Turkey
WZ9691 Landed 04:34
06.05.2018
Moscow-Pardubice, Czech Republic
WZ545 Landed 12:16
06.05.2018

VP-BEO

Airbus
A320-214

Aeroflot

SU1629
SIP-SVO
17:15
01.05.2018

Moscow-Dusseldorf, Germany
SU2436 Landed 22:01
02.05.2018
Moscow-Berlin, Germany
SU2318 Landed 12:54
03.05.2018
Moscow-Istanbul, Turkey
SU2132 Landed 17:47
04.05.2018
Moscow-Prague, Czech Republic
SU2016 Landed 20:57
05.05.2018

VP-BJW

Airbus
A320-214

Aeroflot

SU1645
SIP-SVO
12:09
01.05.2018

Moscow-Valencia, Spain
SU2502 Landed 13:36
04.05.2018
Moscow-Vilnius, Lithuania
SU2108 Landed 23:09
04.05.2018
Moscow-Dusseldorf, Germany
SU2154 Landed 16:50
05.05.2018
Moscow-Berlin, Germany
SU2318 Landed 12:57
08.05.2018

VP-BJY

Airbus
A320-214

Aeroflot

SU1625
SIP-SVO
18:57
07.05.2018

Moscow-Vienna, Austria
SU2352 Landed 18:27
08.05.2018

VP-BIF

Airbus
A320-214

Aeroflot

SU1621
SIP-SVO
13:09
07.05.2018

Moscow-Oslo, Norway
SU2174 Landed 12:02
08.05.2018

VP-BWD

Airbus
A320-214

Aeroflot

SU1627
SIP-SVO
02:30
07.05.2018

Moscow-Stockholm, Sweden
SU2210 Landed 11:35
08.05.2018

VQ-BPX

Boeing
737-8Q8

Rossiya

FV6144
SIP-VKO
13:12
02.05.2018

Moscow-Antalya, Turkey
SU/FV5685 Landed 23:04
08.05.2018

VP-BWG

Airbus
A319-111

Rossiya

FV6892
SIP-LED
11:58
04.05.2018

St.Petersburg-Rome, Italy
SU/FV6675 Landed 11:58
05.05.2018
St.Petersburg-Vienna, Austria
SU/FV6603 Landed 10:24
08.05.2018

VQ-BCY

Airbus
A320-214

Ural Airlines

U634
SIP-DME
14:29
07.05.2018

Kazan-Bologna, Italy
U67085 Landed 18:09
12.05.2018
Moscow-Kutaisi, Georgia
U62913 Landed 19:17
10.05.2018

VQ-BSI

Airbus
A320-214

Aeroflot

SU1645
SIP-SVO
11:11
02.05.2018

Moscow-Dusseldorf, Germany
SU2536 Landed 09:59
04.05.2018
Moscow-Prague, Czech Republic
SU2024 Landed 18:36
04.05.2018
Moscow-Istanbul, Turkey
SU2130 Landed 11:52
05.05.2018
Moscow-Budapest, Hungary
SU2030 Landed 11:50
07.05.2018

VP-BLN

Airbus
A320-214

Aeroflot

SU1629
SIP-SVO
17:46
02.05.2018

Moscow-Warsaw, Poland
SU2002 Landed 18:52
03.05.2018
Moscow-Hamburg, Germany
SU2346 Landed 13:30
04.05.2018
Moscow-Budapest, Hungary
SU2032 Landed 08:30
06.05.2018
Moscow-Hannover, Germany
SU2342 Landed 12:36
07.05.2018
Moscow-Prague, Czech Republic
SU2016 Landed 20:39
07.05.2018

VP-BZO

Airbus
A320-214

Aeroflot

SU1623
SIP-SVO
16:20
07.05.2018

Moscow-Munich, Germany
SU2320 Landed 08:34
21.05.2018
Moscow-Barcelona, Spain
SU2514 Landed 15:19
20.05.2018
Moscow-London, UK
SU263 Landed 20:59
19.05.2018
Moscow-Lyon, France
SU2374 Landed 11:21
19.05.2018
Moscow-Nice, France
SU2474 Landed 21:11
18.05.2018
Moscow-Stockholm
SU2210 Landed 11:29
18.05.2018
Moscow-Prague, Czech Republic
SU2014 Landed 16:39
17.05.2018
Moscow-Sofia, Bulgaria
SU2060 Landed 11:34
16.05.2018
Moscow-Frankfurt, Germany
SU2300 Landed 12:23
15.05.2018
Moscow-Warsaw, Poland
SU2000 Landed 11:31
10.05.2018

VQ-BKW

Boeing
737-8ZS

S7 Airlines/
Globus

S7/GH270
SIP-DME
10:05
06.05.2018

Moscow-Pafos, Cyprus
S7/GH601 Landed 15:21
08.05.2018

VQ-BCX

Airbus
A321-211

Ural Airlines

U6526
SIP-DME
09:57
06.05.2018

Yekaterinburg-Antalya, Turkey
U61071 Landed 09:56
09.05.2018
Rostov-on-Don-Antalya, Turkey
U61057 Landed 18:22
09.05.2018
Moscow-Antalya, Turkey
U63555 Landed 07:42
10.05.2018

VP-BDF

Boeing
737-8Q8

S7 Airlines/
Globus

S7/GH264
SIP-DME
08:39
03.05.2018

Moscow-Larnaca, Cyprus
S7/GH603 Landed 15:37
04.05.2018
Moscow-Dusseldorf, Germany
S7/GH991 Landed 14:56
05.05.2018
Moscow-Pafos, Cyprus
S7/GH601 Landed 15:05
10.05.2018

VP-BDG

Boeing
737-8Q8

S7 Airlines/
Globus

S7/GH164
SIP-DME
12:37
06.05.2018
 

Moscow-Larnaca, Cyprus
S7/GH609 Landed 20:01
06.05.2018

VP-BGH

Airbus
A321-232

Nordwind Airlines

N4634
SIP-SVO
03:55
01.05.2018

Moscow-Antalya, Turkey
N41803 Landed 06:11
02.05.2018
Kazan-Heraklion, Greece
N41653 Landed 18:00
09.05.2018
Kazan-Larnaca, Cyprus
N41655 Landed 05:41
10.05.2018

VQ-BKG

Airbus
A321-211

Ural Airlines

U636
SIP-DME
20:02
04.05.2018

Yekaterinburg-Prague, Czech Republic
U6701 Landed 09:22
08.05.2018
Moscow-Antalya, Turkey
U63263 Landed 22:16
09.05.2018

VP-BCA

Airbus
A320-214

Aeroflot

SU1637
SIP-SVO
10:15
03.05.2018

Moscow-Istanbul, Turkey
SU2132 Landed 17:52
03.05.2018
Moscow-Rome, Italy
SU2408 Landed 17:16
04.05.2018
Moscow-Chisinau, Moldova
SU1844 Landed 23:32
05.05.2018
Moscow-Copenhagen, Denmark
SU2658 Landed 11:44
08.05.2018
Moscow-Dusseldorf, Germany
SU2536 Landed 09:29
09.05.2018

VQ-BDC

Boeing
737-8SH

Nordwind Airlines

N4134
SIP-SVO
19:45
01.05.2018

Rostov-on-Don-Heraklion, Greece
N41681 Landed 15:45
20.05.2018
Mineralnye Vody-Antalya, Turkey
N41859 Landed 14:53
19.05.2018

VQ-BAG

Airbus
A320-214

Ural Airlines

U6526
SIP-DME
11:05
01.05.2018

Moscow-Batumi, Georgia
U62643 Landed 14:11
02.05.2018
Moscow-Kutaisi, Georgia
U62913 Landed 18:01
08.05.2018

VQ-BRK

Boeing
737-8LP

S7 Airlines/
Globus

S7/GH162
SIP-DME
21:52
02.05.2018

Novosibirsk-Frankfurt, Germany
S7/GH851 Landed 10:00
19.05.2018
Novosibirsk-Larnaca, Cyprus
S7/GH821 Landed 08:23
15.05.2018

VP-BTA

Airbus
A320-214

Aeroflot

SU1645
SIP-SVO
11:03
03.05.2018

Moscow-Berlin, Germany
SU2312 Landed 10:57
06.05.2018
Moscow-Vienna, Austria
SU2352 Landed 18:16
06.05.2018
Moscow-Budapest, Hungary
SU2032 Landed 08:24
08.05.2018

RA-89101

SS 100-95B

Aeroflot

SU2801
SIP-AER
11:19
03.05.2018

Moscow-Stockholm, Sweden
SU2386 Landed 19:26
03.05.2018
Moscow-Dresden, Germany
SU2344 Landed 15:16
10.05.2018

VP-BIV

Airbus
A319-115

Rossiya

FV6892
SIP-LED
11:28
03.05.2018

St.Petersburg-Milan, Italy
SU/FV6673 Landed 18:40
08.05.2018

VP-BQW

Airbus
A320-214

Ural Airlines

U6522
SIP-DME
16:42
01.05.2018

Krasnodar-Larnaca, Cyprus
U67001 Landed 15:52
04.05.2018
Krasnodar-Bologna, Italy
U67075 Landed 10:21
05.05.2018
Moscow-Palma de Mallorca
U6847 Landed 15:17
06.05.2018

VQ-BPV

Airbus
A320-214

Aeroflot

SU1621
SIP-SVO
13:06
03.05.2018

Moscow-Frankfurt, Germany
SU2306 Landed 10:08
04.05.2018
Moscow-Oslo, Norway
SU2174 Landed 12:06
05.05.2018
Moscow-Copenhagen, Denmark
SU2496 Landed 21:13
05.05.2018
Moscow-Vilnius, Lithuania
SU2104 Landed 09:59
06.05.2018
Moscow-Dusseldorf, Germany
SU2436 Landed 21:51
07.05.2018
Moscow-Valencia, Spain
SU2502 Landed 12:51
09.05.2018

VP-BSY

Airbus
A321-231

Ural Airlines

U62832
SIP-DME
13:29
03.05.2018

Moscow-Barcelona, Spain
U6845 Landed 17:40
06.05.2018
Moscow-Tbilisi, Georgia
U62465 Landed 13:04
07.05.2018
Moscow-Rimini, Italy
U6741 Landed 12:14
09.05.2018

VP-BDL

Airbus
A320-232

Ural Airlines

U646
SIP-DME
13:56
03.05.2018

Yekaterinburg-Larnaca, Cyprus
U67027 Landed 07:38
06.05.2018

VP-BKB

Airbus
A320-214

Ural Airlines

U62932
SIP-SVX
15:18
03.05.2018

St.Petersburg-Larnaca, Cyprus
U67035 Landed 09:27
06.05.2018

VQ-BAV

Airbus
A319-111

Rossiya

FV6832
SIP-ROV
15:38
01.05.2018

St.Petersburg-Milan, Italy
SU/FV6673 Landed 12:39
18.05.2018
St.Petersburg-Prague, Czech Republic
SU/FV6621 Landed 10:05
15.05.2018

VP-BMF

Airbus
A320-214

Aeroflot

SU1623
SIP-SVO
17:04
03.05.2018

Moscow-Zagreb, Croatia
SU2040 Landed 13:05
06.05.2018
Moscow-Brussels, Belgium
SU2618 Landed 22:09
06.05.2018
Moscow-Milan, Italy
SU2416 Landed 09:06
07.05.2018
Moscow-Munich, Germany
SU2322 Landed 11:25
09.05.2018
Moscow-Stockholm, Sweden
SU2386 Landed 20:20
09.05.2018
Moscow-Berlin, Germany
SU2314 Landed 16:48
10.05.2018

VP-BTJ

Airbus
A320-214

Aeroflot

SU1629
SIP-SVO
17:20
03.05.2018

Moscow-Warsaw, Poland
SU2002 Landed 19:06
04.05.2018
Moscow-Vilnius, Lithuania
SU2108 Landed 22:53
05.05.2018
Moscow-Valencia, Spain
SU2502 Landed 12:30
07.05.2018

Note:

In December 2014 the administration of the US President Barack Obama has adopted a number of decisions regarding the sanctions for any action in the occupied Crimea.

In April of the same year, in accordance with the ICAO Convention on International Civil Aviation, the Eurocontrol (the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation), banned the European airlines from flying to the Russia-occupied Crimea and Sevastopol. [1].

Ukraine officially accused [2] Russia of violation of the international multilateral and bilateral agreements and the provisions of the European Air Navigation Plan, as well as in ignoring the established borders of the Flight Information Regions (FIR) [3].

The Air Navigation Services in the sky over the Crimean Peninsula belong to the jurisdiction to Ukraine that due to the Russian annexation of the Crimean AR had to move the dispatch center from Simferopol to Kyiv and Odessa.

However, due to the inability of the State Avia Service to guarantee security of the Ukraine flights over the occupied territories, in March 2014, it was decided to close the airports in Simferopol and Belbek and the lower airspace and to restrict traffic in Simferopol flight information region.

At the same time, Ukraine continues to service the Black Sea FIR within its competence.

In April 2014, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) called Russia's actions to seize control of the airspace above Crimea and the Black Sea waters that belong to the Ukrainian FIR, illegal [4].

[1] The ban of the flights to the occupied Crimea for European airlines: http://en.interfax.com.ua/news/general/198796.html

[2] Announcement of the SE "UkrAeroRukh" of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine: http://uksatse.ua/index.php?act=Part&CODE=247&id=264

[3] The FIR (Flight Information Region) is a specified region of airspace in which a flight information service and an alerting service are provided

[4] The publication in the online edition of the Tyzhden magazine from 16.04.2014 http://tyzhden.ua/News/107719

For two and a half years, the BSNews and Maidan of Foreign Affairs monitoring group conducts daily monitoring of the illegal flights to the occupied Crimea followed by the media publications of the results of the investigation on the airlines-offenders.

* * *

For the last two and a half years, the Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies, BSNews and Maidan of Foreign Affairs monitoring group has been conducting daily monitoring of the illegal flights to the occupied Crimea with further publications in the media on the airlines offenders.



